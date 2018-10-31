Analyzing AGNC Investment's Results For Q3 2018 (Including November 2018-February 2019 Dividend Projection)

When compared to my account projections, AGNC’s Q3 2018 results were a minor-modest outperformance. My current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 9/30/2018 and discuss trends that have occurred during October 2018 impacting the sector.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and six other sector peers regarding recent BV fluctuations.

On 10/24/2018, AGNC reported results for the third quarter of 2018. AGNC reported comprehensive income of $23 million and a non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018 of $19.10 per common share.

Introduction/Recap:

On 10/24/2018, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the third quarter of 2018. AGNC reported net income of $216 million, another comprehensive loss (“OCL”) of ($193) million, comprehensive (total) income of $23 million, and a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 9/30/2018 of $19.10 per common share. AGNC also reported a tangible BV as of 9/30/2018 of $18.00 per common share.

In my prior AGNC Q3 2018 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the third quarter of 2018: 1) net income of $219 million; 2) an OCL of ($320) million; and 3) a comprehensive loss of ($101) million. In my prior AGNC Q3 2018 and 10/12/2018 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 9/30/2018 of $18.85 and $17.70 per common share, respectively. As such, I believe AGNC’s quarterly results were a minor-modest outperformance when compared to my projections but still within my stated ranges (towards the higher end).

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

mREIT Sector Comparative BV Results for Q3 2018:

Through 10/29/2018, six other mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public BV per share amounts as of 9/30/2018. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and six other mREIT companies during the third quarter of 2018 (in order of largest percentage increase to largest percentage decrease; non-tangible BV where applicable):

1) Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q3 2018 BV increase of 1.67% mainly due to accretive equity raise and relative price stability within most debt investments (no projection publicly provided for this mREIT)

2) New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q3 2018 BV increase of 0.46% mainly due to relatively unchanged excess mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) valuation adjustments when compared to the prior quarter and gains on originated mortgage loans offset by higher expenses (no projection publicly provided for this mREIT)

3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2018 BV decrease of (0.80%) mainly due to lower leverage, an average hedging coverage ratio, and a proportion of multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (BV of $23.49 per share versus my projection of $23.30 per share; $0.19 per share variance within range)

4) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2018 non-tangible and tangible BV decrease of (2.95%) and (2.23%), respectively (non-tangible BV of $19.10 per share as of 9/30/2018 versus my projection of $18.85 per share; $0.25 per share variance within range [towards higher end]) (tangible BV of $18.00 per share as of 9/30/2018 versus my projection of $17.70 per share; $0.30 per share variance within range [towards higher end])

5) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2018 BV decrease of (3.76%) mainly due to a majority of derivative instruments towards the shorter end of the yield curve and heightened prepayments on adjustable-rate mortgages (“ARM”) (BV of $9.48 per share versus my projection of $9.55 per share; $0.07 per share variance within range)

6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2018 BV decrease of (3.82%) mainly due to a majority of derivative instruments towards the shorter end of the yield curve and underperformance within the company’s structured securities portfolio partially offset by a net (short) to-be-announced (“TBA”) MBS position (BV of $7.56 per share as of 9/30/2018 versus my projection of $7.55 per share; $0.01 per share variance within range)

7) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) (fixed-rate agency corporation with “mREIT like” characteristics.): Actual Q3 2018 non-tangible and tangible BV decrease of (5.42%) and (2.73%), respectively mainly due to extremely high leverage partially offset by a higher proportion of derivative instruments towards the longer end of the yield curve (non-tangible BV of $9.95 per share as of 9/30/2018 versus my projection of $10.00 per share; $0.05 per share variance within range) (no tangible BV projection publicly provided for this corporation)

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the third quarter of 2018, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s trailing twelve-months (last four quarters) so readers can better comparative and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $430 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $500 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a modest outperformance in my opinion. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection article (see link provided above), I correctly projected AGNC’s average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio would increase during the third quarter of 2018. However, AGNC increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by an amount greater than what I anticipated. I projected AGNC’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio would increase by $4.7 billion. In actuality, AGNC increased the company’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by $9.0 billion. A larger quarterly on-balance sheet MBS average directly calculates to higher accrued interest income being recorded. When it comes to AGNC’s quarterly and estimated lifetime “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages, both my projections were very close to AGNC’s actual reported percentages (fairly consistent movement amongst most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers).

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $275 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $312 million. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans modestly increased during the third quarter of 2018. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 2.18% as of 6/30/2018. This rate increased to 2.30% as of 9/30/2018. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see link provided above). However, as a direct result of AGNC increasing the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by an amount greater than what I anticipated (discussed in the previous account), management also increased its average quarterly repurchase loan agreements by an amount greater than what I anticipated. A larger quarterly repurchase loan agreement average directly calculates to higher accrued interest expense being recorded.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a minor net loss of ($70) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a slightly less severe net loss of ($40) million. I believe this was only a minor outperformance due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 9/30/2018 ($72.4 billion). This variance will be fully reconciled when I discuss AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio later on in the article.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net gain of $357 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net gain of $430 million. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, I believe this was a pretty accurate projection. Only having a $73 million net variance within this account is a hard “feat” to accomplish due to the complexities surrounding how one values a company’s derivatives portfolio.

I would point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined gross notional balance of ($84.8) billion as of 9/30/2018. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Within AGNC’s four material derivative sub-accounts, this net variance mainly consisted of a lower valuation loss within the company’s TBA MBS portfolio. This was due to the fact AGNC notably decreased the company’s net long TBA MBS position during the quarter (a greater reduction versus my projection). As of 6/30/2018, AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $19.8 billion. As of 9/30/2018, this balance was reduced to $9.1 billion. Instead of a net long TBA MBS decrease of approximately ($10.7) billion, I anticipated a quarterly decrease of only ($5.0) billion. This directly led to AGNC reporting a TBA MBS net valuation loss of ($55) million versus my projection of ($125) million during the third quarter of 2018.

In addition, I believe AGNC’s interest rate swaps slightly underperformed my expectations while the company’s interest rate swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities slightly outperformed my expectations (offsetting impacts). Regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps, I projected the company would modestly increase its net (short) position during the third quarter of 2018 to hedge the company’s on-balance sheet MBS purchases with capital received from the July 2018 equity offering. I also anticipated AGNC would add interest rate swaps towards the longer end of the yield curve. However, AGNC only slightly increased the company’s net (short) position with interest rate payer swaps towards the intermediate part of the yield curve which ultimately led to a lower net valuation gain versus my projection. However, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by an amount slightly greater than I anticipated which had an offsetting impact.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNCs MBS/investment portfolio. When combining AGNC’s “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “3” in Table 1 above), “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”), and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts together, I projected the company would report a net valuation loss of ($640) million regarding the company’s entire MBS/investment portfolio. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined net valuation loss of ($596) million. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 9/30/2018 ($72.4 billion), I believe only having a ($44) million variance within these three combined accounts is an extremely hard feat to accomplish. Simply put, this was nearly an exact match and merely a financial reporting classification variance when broken out into the three separate accounts. A more detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts was $45, $10, and $8 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC =reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $46, $14, and $31 million, respectively. Regarding AGNC’s operating expenses, this variance was due to a non-recurring charge/write-off (impairment) in relation to the termination of the external management agreement between the company’s managing subsidiary and its affiliate, MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) who was acquired by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY). I projected this impairment would be recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the third quarter. This impairment was immediately recognized, even though American Capital Mortgage Management (“ACMM”) will likely have some minor managerial duties post-merger.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report a comprehensive loss of ($101) million during the third quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $23 million. A $124 million variance regarding AGNC’s comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2018 versus my projection should be considered a minor-modest outperformance but was still within my stated range (towards the higher end).

When including projections within AGNC’s asset and equity sections of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $19.10 and $18.00 per common share versus my projection of $18.85 and $17.70 per common share, respectively. Both projections were a minor-modest outperformance when compared to my expectations but were still within my stated range (towards the higher end).

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor to provide this type of projection analysis/insight). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC notably increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while modestly decreasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the third quarter of 2018. However, due to the fact management increased AGNC’s capital base via the company’s “bulk” equity offering during the quarter, its non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage actually slighted decreased from 7.8x as of 6/30/2018 to 7.7x as of 9/30/2018. Still, it should be noted AGNC’s on-balance sheet leverage increased from 5.6x as of 6/30/2018 to 6.7x as of 9/30/2018; even when accounting for the company’s July 2018 equity offering (capital raises decrease leverage if a company’s total investment balance remains unchanged). As stated earlier, this ultimately led to AGNC reporting accrued interest income and expense above my projections which had a minor benefit regarding the company’s net spread per share figure.

To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio during the third quarter of 2018, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (9/30/2018 Versus 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 9/30/2018 versus 6/30/2018, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.2), ($1.8), $0.8, $0.7, less than ($0.1), less than ($0.1), and $0 billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.5) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 6.0% coupon of ($0.2), less than ($0.1), $0.1, $0.1, $0, and $0 billion, respectively. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($2.6), ($0.1), $4.7, $2.9, less than $0.1, and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $4.9 billion.

As a direct result of decreasing AGNC’s lower coupon MBS while increasing its proportion of higher coupon MBS, management was able to increase the company’s weighted average coupon (“WAC”) by 0.11% during the third quarter of 2018. This should be considered a modest-notable increase in WAC during just one quarter. Since higher coupon fixed-rate agency MBS typically have lower durations, I believe management has concluded higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields will be prevalent during 2018-2019. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. As such, I applaud management’s move which also partially offsets the recent notable rise in borrowing costs. As will be discussed below, management also continued to have a cautious risk management strategy as 2018 has progressed which “reinforces” the recent changes to AGNC’s agency MBS portfolio.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the third quarter of 2018, AGNC slightly decreased the company’s hedging coverage ratio by altering the underlying composition of its derivatives portfolio. However, in my professional opinion, AGNC still maintained an elevated hedging coverage ratio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the third quarter of 2018, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (9/30/2018 Versus 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 99% as of 6/30/2018. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio slightly decreased to 95% as of 9/30/2018. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment. Of course, other factors are at play but I am keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

AGNC proportionately decreased the company’s net (short) position in interest rate payer swaps and swaptions while increasing its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities during the third quarter of 2018. The weighted average tenor/maturity of AGNC’s derivatives portfolio slightly increased from 5.7 years as of 6/30/2018 to 5.8 years as of 9/30/2018. Weighted average durations remained relatively unchanged. As stated earlier, I was a bit surprised AGNC did not add a greater amount of interest rate payer swaps with a longer tenor/maturity during the third quarter of 2018 (more effectively mitigates a decrease in MBS pricing).

Conclusions Drawn:

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report a comprehensive loss of ($101) million during the third quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $23 million. Most accounts I projected were fairly close-very close to actual reported results (including when combining the three MBS/investment portfolio accounts). However, with the notable increase in AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio, the company reported accrued interest income and expense that was higher than I anticipated which ultimately benefited net spreads. As such, I believe AGNC’s results for the third quarter of 2018 were a minor-modest outperformance when compared to my projections (still within my stated range; towards the higher end).

I believe AGNC’s performance, when compared to the six other mREIT peers discussed earlier, was near average when it came to BV fluctuations (which I correctly projected in previous articles). This was mainly due to management’s continued cautious viewpoint regarding AGNC’s risk management strategy via a continued high hedging coverage ratio during the third quarter of 2018 offset by a more aggressive MBS strategy by quickly deploying newly raised capital during the second half of the quarter. AGNC’s high hedging coverage ratio has continued to be a wise decision as mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields have continued to net increase during the fourth quarter of 2018 (through 10/27/2018). Simply put, derivative valuation gains have partially mitigated agency MBS price decreases within most coupons (especially lower coupons). However, it should be noted there was a quick “pullback” in rates/yields during the week ending 10/27/2018.

When it comes to dividend considerations, I believe AGNC reported a fairly strong quarter. AGNC’s net spread and net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, when excluding the company’s “catch up” premium amortization adjustment, was $0.61 per common share for the third quarter of 2018. I believe this specific metric currently best quantifies AGNC’s “true earnings power” of the company’s investment portfolio (as reiterated by management). While this was a ($0.02) per share decrease when compared to the prior quarter, this still was $0.07 per share above AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.54 for the third quarter of 2018. I believe this figure was a slight-modest outperformance when compared to my expectations. AGNC also experienced a modest and minor increase in the company’s quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”) and quarterly ERTI + NDR income figures when compared to the prior quarter, respectively. As such, mainly due to these figures/projected figures for the third and fourth quarters of 2018, I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for November 2018-February 2019:

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for November 2018: 90%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for December 2018: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for January 2019: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for February 2019: 75%

However, readers should understand a portion of AGNC’s 2018 dividend will be classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article. Furthermore, I do expect some pressure on AGNC’s monthly dividend per share rate in the second half of 2019. This is mainly due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) stance on future monetary policy (continued increased in Federal [Fed] Funds Rate). This trend is something to continually monitor (which I plan on doing).

As I have stated in several recent mREIT articles, there continued to be a more “negative” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during October 2018 (“option adjusted spreads”; OAS). As such, I believe all agency mREIT peers will have a decrease in monthly BV. The same holds true for most hybrid/multipurpose mREIT peers as well.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 10/27/2018; $18.20 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two weeks ago). This CURRENT BV projection includes accounting for AGNC’s October 2018 dividend of $0.18 per common share (even though the ex-dividend date was 10/30/2018).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $18.20 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.85 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) and several increases during 2019 due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, ORC, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AGNCB, AI, ARR, BXMT, CMO, MORL, NLY, NYMT, or REM.