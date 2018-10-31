CAS Medical Systems' (CASM) CEO Tom Patton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jody Cain – Investor Relations, Lipper/Hailstorm & Associates, Inc.

Tom Patton – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Baird – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum

Brian Marckx – Zacks Investment

Operator

Welcome to the CAS Medical Systems Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, October 31, 2018.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jody Cain. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jody Cain

This is Jody Cain with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from CAS Medical Systems are Tom Patton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Baird, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, CASMED issued financial results for the third quarter of 2018. If you've not received this news release or you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please call LHA in New York at 212-838-3777 and speak with Carolyn Curran.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that to the extent management's comments represent forward-looking statements, I refer you to the risks and other cautionary factors contained in today's press release as well as in the company's most recent SEC filing. Importantly, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live call, August 31, 2018. Except as required by law, CASMED undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Tom Patton. Tom?

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jodi. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us on today's call. I'm pleased to report another outstanding quarterly performance for CASMED. Our financial results feature a 20% increase in FORE-SIGHT tissue oximetry sales, representing our fourth consecutive quarter of double digit year-over-year growth. We managed operating expenses very well, resulting in a narrowing of our operating loss by 25% over the prior year quarter. Sales are strong across the board as we continue to accelerate growth over the past year.

Total FORE-SIGHT sensor sales were up 22% and included a 15% increase in U.S. FORE-SIGHT sales, driven by a 20% increase in domestic disposable sensor sales. Overall, recurring disposable sensor sales represented 88% of total company revenues for the third quarter. We should 78 monitors during the quarter with 28 shipped to customers in the U.S. and 50 shipped to customers outside the U.S. We had shipped a net cumulative 255 monitors so far this year, compared with 191 for the first nine months of 2017, a 34 % increase.

While the number of domestic monitor shipments was lower than in recent quarters, we are confident that shipments will rebound further this quarter. Regardless on a year-over-year basis, are adjusted U.S. monitor installed base at the end of Q3 was still 18% higher than a year ago. Most importantly, sensor sales increased in the U.S. by 20 %. These numbers show that our sales team continues its strong execution and is doing a terrific job of closing sales, while replenishing the pipeline of new business opportunities.

As I mentioned last quarter, clinical evaluation by some large perspective customers continue to be robust to help keep up with that demand, we have added a few new clinical specialists resources to the team in the last few months. The more critical evaluations we can execute, of course, the more business we can close. As you know, we have an exceptionally strong record of winning business in head-to-head evaluations. In fact, over the past 12 months, when we have engaged in a clinical evaluation, we have won the business more than 75% of the time.

We attribute this high win rate to clinician preference for the accuracy, quality and easy use of our FORE-SIGHT tissue oximetry. Complementing competitive wins is market expansion. On a 12 month basis in the U.S., competitive conversions accounted for slightly more than 50% of our monitor placements and the rest were to customers new to cerebral oximetry or through placing more monitors at existing customers. We see plenty of opportunity going forward for our cerebral oximetry products to take market share from competitors and to expand the market. We believe the addressable market opportunity for tissue at cerebral oximetry is extraordinary and exceeds $800 million. We also believe that we are still early on the adoption curve and think that our tissue oximetry technology is of the quality and accuracy that can ultimately penetrate that market.

Also our dual strategy of working with both clinicians and with the purchasing side of integrated hospital delivery networks or IDNs has also helped us win business even against competitors bundled offerings that typically offer price advantages. You might recall that about a year ago, we lost a major hospital system in the upper Midwest to a competitor based mostly on pricing with little clinician input.

Well, after significant objections were raised by the clinicians, regarding the performance of the competitive products. Our robust evaluation of various alternatives was conducted and I'm proud to report in September we regained that business in full, driven primarily by clinician preference for the quality of cerebral oximetry offered by FORE-SIGHT.

Another highlight from the quarter was strong showing outside the U.S. FORE-SIGHT revenues from our international business increased 59% for the quarter and are up 29% year-to-date, with contributions coming from around the world, including a strong performance from many of our European distributors from Japan and from smaller markets, as we continue to incrementally expand our international footprints.

Given our sales momentum for the third quarter and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our 2018 expectations for year-over-year mid-teens %age growth for total FORE-SIGHT sales.

And with these comments, I’d like to turn the call over to Jeff Baird. Jeff?

Jeff Baird

Thanks, Tom, good morning everyone. Please note that following the sale of our non-invasive blood pressure monitoring assets in July of 2017, we have reclassified financial results from this product line to discontinued operations for the three months and nine months periods ended September 30, 2017.

Turning now to our financial results. I'm also pleased to report strong financial performance. Net sales from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018, increased 19% to $5.4 million. Total FORE-SIGHT oximetry sales were up 20% to $5.3 million in total FORE-SIGHT sensor sales increased 22% to $4.8 million. Recurring disposable sensor sales represented 88% of our total sales for the quarter.

As Tom mentioned, domestic FORE-SIGHT sales increased 15% to $4.4 million. This was driven by a 20% increase in domestic FORE-SIGHT sensor sales to $4.2 million. Monitor sales were below prior year. International FORE-SIGHT sales for the third quarter were $846,000, up 59% with increases in both sensor sales and monitor sales. International sales of disposable sensors were $581,000, up 38% over the prior year quarter. We shipped 78 monitors worldwide in the third quarter of 2018. This included 28 shipped to U.S. customers raising our domestic and adjusted installed base to 1,398 units, up 21% from a year ago. Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2018 held relatively steady at 58.3% versus 58.4% a year ago.

Going forward all else being equal, we believe our gross margins will remain approximately at the level we reported today. As we noted in last quarter's call, we originally expected that as newer lower cost sensors worked through our supply chain, we would benefit from margin improvement. However, we now believe that all or most of any improvement to cost of goods sold will be offset by new U.S. government tariffs as long as they remain in place.

The impact of tariffs was roughly 200 basis points for the third quarter and we expect the impact will be about 400 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018. For 2019, we anticipate an ongoing impact of tariffs about 300 basis points or $150,000 to $200,000 per quarter. We have not yet made any decisions about moving production. But we’ll consider such a move if it appears that the tariffs are going to be in place for an extended period.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $4.1 million, an increase of 4.5% from the year ago period. We continue to control our spending levels as we pursue further improvements in our operating results. We've also managed expenses carefully, while investing in our business with the hiring of some clinical specialist resources to support our field sales operations and the initiation of some high value clinical studies in support of new FORE-SIGHT applications. We expect operating expenses for the remainder of 2018 to be at or slightly above our spending level for the third quarter.

With higher sales and well managed operating expenses, our operating loss for the third quarter of 2018 narrowed significantly to $1 million, down from $1.3 million in the prior year period and down from $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.7 million or $0.06 per share compared with net income of $2.7 million or $0.10 per share for the third quarter of 2017.

The prior year period included $4.7 million in pretax income from discontinued operations. As to liquidity as of September 30, 2018 we had cash, cash equivalents and available borrowings under our line of credit of $5.9 million. This included a quarter end cash balance of $3.9 million and a $2 million available borrowing from an undrawn line of credit.

Cash usage in the third quarter from operating activities and investing activities was $1.3 million, of which nearly $700,000 was related to unfavorable working capital changes. Primarily from increases in accounts receivable and inventory and reductions in trade payables. In the fourth quarter, we expect working capital changes to reverse, thus favoring our cash flows. Given our third quarter performance, we continue to believe we will reach cash flow breakeven from operations by the end of 2019, depending upon investment in our OEM product and a continuation of tariffs, should they remain in place throughout 2019.

While working capital needs will increase modestly as the company increases revenues, we believe that with a relatively fixed infrastructure and lower product costs already realized, we will see solid contribution margins from future revenue gains, which should further reduce our operating loss and our cash consumption. In addition, I would remind you that we also expect an earn-out from the sale of our last legacy asset, the non-invasive blood pressure business of $2 mid-2019.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jeff. In October, we attended the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists in San Francisco. One of the more relevant takeaways from that meeting that apply directly to our business was the traction being gained by me ASA sponsored awareness program called the Perioperative Brain Health Initiative. Fundamentally, this initiative is meant to provide clinicians with the awareness of the problem and the information and tools to minimize cognitive impairment as a result of surgery.

The ASA reported that the incidence rate of our cognitive disorder is the most common complication of surgery in patients over the age of 65. They also begun to report on the tools clinicians could consider to reduce that complication rate. Of all the tools surveyed, cerebral oximetry was one of the few that have shown an impact. This goes to the heart of what we do here at CASMED with our FORE-SIGHT cerebral oximetry technology. Our mission is that no patient is harmed by undetected tissue hypoxia or the lack of oxygen and it particularly applies to the brain.

Patients with lower cerebral oxygenation have been shown to suffer the exact type of cognitive harm that they're trying to minimize in the brain health initiative. Most importantly, when clinicians are alerted to these low cerebral oxygenation level, they are then empowered to intervene with therapies that can reverse that condition and protect brain function. So, we're hopeful that this initiative continues to spread awareness and the issue of brain health after surgery, and how perioperative interventions, driven by cerebral oximetry can drive improvements in patient care.

So, in conclusion, we were very pleased with our performance in the third quarter. We’ve made excellent progress in executing in our plans to turn CASMED into a high growth, high margin medical disposables company. We will continue to focus our resources on the successful execution of FORE-SIGHT sales growth, while carefully controlling operating expenses. We are focused on continued growth with the following multipronged strategy. First, we believe we can continue to take market share from our competitors, while simultaneously expanding the market for cerebral oximetry with our best in class FORE-SIGHT technology. Our direct U.S. sales reps will continue converting our robust pipeline of leads into new customers.

Second, we continue making progress with our next generation FORE-SIGHT technology in an OEM format. We expect a 510(k) will be filed with the FDA for our first co-development project early in the first quarter of 2019, which is about a month later than we had originally planned. This technology though will permit FORE-SIGHT tissue oximetry values to integrate with the third parties monitors, thus allowing us to work with his partner to expand access to the benefits of our FORE-SIGHT technology.

As we’ve discussed on previous calls, this represents an entirely new sales channel for our disposable sensors and gives us scale by leveraging our partner selling resources to more quickly expand the market for tissue oximetry and gain share in what could be a transformative approach for us.

Third, as we near cash flow breakeven, we will look to expand the number of our U.S. direct sales resources to enhance scale even further. Finally, we will continue to seek acquisitions in complementary product lines that are accretive and fully synergistic to our current distribution call points. We remain excited about our business and our prospects.

And with that overview, we’re ready to take questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Tom Patton

Operator, just for a second, just while we’re waiting for that question I want to mention a couple upcoming investor conferences that we’ll be presenting at. We’ll be at the 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on November 15th, so hope we could see some of our shareholders there. And we’ll be at the LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on December 5th. We’ll expect that the December 5th presentation will be webcasted. And finally, I'll be in San Francisco holding individual meetings around the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on the week of January 7th and you can contact me directly or through LHA to request a meeting.

Okay, operator, thank you. We're ready for that question.

Operator

Our first question is from that Matt Hewitt with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead with your question.

Matt Hewitt

Good morning gentlemen, congratulations on the progress. So, as you mentioned as you added a couple of clinical resources in the quarter. I'm curious; I think last quarter you had mentioned the possibility or potentially adding one sales resource in the quarter. Did that happen or are you holding off a little bit longer.

Tom Patton

So, I think, so we did add a clinical specialists resource, a full time and we added to per diems. And as you know that was to help us process some of these clinical evaluations and installations a little bit faster. As to the sales reps, we actually filled two territories this quarter that one there was an upgrade and one was an open territory. And so we added, but sort of the net number of new reps or of reps that we have scheduled here remains flat at 16 and I think we're going to stand path at that number as I mentioned until we get a little bit closer to cash flow breakeven.

Matt Hewitt

Got it. Okay. Thank you for that. Then I guess, shifting a little bit towards the tariff situation and it sounds like you're going to just stick with the current manufacturing locations. But if at some point you do decide, it appears that the tariffs are going to stay in place longer than anticipated or whatever. How quickly can you shift those to remove that headwind on the gross margin line?

Tom Patton

So, we think that we could probably move that facility or that manufacturing probably in six months to nine months. Of course it's a lot of effort for a small company. We want to make sure that the quality remains robust and that the processes to put these sensors together remains consistent. Just you know QC-ing that work could take you know six months to nine months. So, we have not yet made that decision to pull the business out of China at this stage. We also though have while it's a bit of a long shot, A, we hope that these go away. But B, we have also appealed to the United States trade representative for an exemption. We recognize that it is a bit of a long shot, but we certainly check all the boxes for the types of products that could be waved under that regime.

Our products are fully proprietary. They are not a commodity. They're made exclusively for us. We have not transferred any IP to anyone in China. In fact, our manufacturer is U.S. based and we even have support from our local Congress woman on this topic and so we'll see what happens with the appeals. We’ll follow the politics closely and we’ll probably be making a decision -- if it looks like this is going to be a permanent probably, the very first part of 2019.

Matt Hewitt

All right, well, good luck with the appeal. Maybe one last one for me and then I'll hop back in the queue. Regarding the OEM relationship, maybe just a reminder, obviously you mentioned here in your prepared remarks that the filing of the 510(k) would be early of next year, maybe a month or so later than originally planned. Does that also imply that the timing of the announcement of that potential partnership has been moved back, maybe by a month? Or when should we be hearing about who that partner is? Thank you.

Tom Patton

Sure. So, the timing has slipped. We had originally expected to file the 510(k) by the end of this year. I think that it'll probably slip into January from December. That won't impact our expected mid-2019 launch of the product. As of the partner that also will probably move into early 2019.

Matt Hewitt

Understood. Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Brian Marckx of Zacks Investment.

Brian Marckx

Hi, good morning guys and congrats on the quarter. It looks like and maybe my numbers are wrong. Just backing into U. S. monitor pricing based on the information that's disclosed, it looks like it's relatively strong and relatively strong not, just compared to the prior year period, but compared to Q2 as well. Assuming my numbers are at least somewhat accurate. Assuming they are somewhat accurate, is there anything that you can talk about relative to strengthen pricing in Q3 on the U.S. monitors?

Tom Patton

Yeah, so I think it's kind of hard actually to determine ASPs from the numbers we report because so many of our monitors are consigned. So, I think generally there hasn't been much of a change. We have more recently been selling more monitors and consigned them that number continues to be about 40% or so, plus or minus in the U.S. But add to that percentage goes up and down, that's probably a greater factor in our total revenue for U.S. monitor sales than it is ASP. The ASP's have remained relatively stable on average.

Jeff Baird

Yeah, I think the other thing Brian is that we also sell accessories so yeah, in some sense you have to look at this as a hardware category. So, there’s standalone monitors, but there's also accessory sales in the way of cables and so forth. And we did have a good quarter for standalone accessory sales. So, that influences, how you may look at ASPs, but, Tom’s point is right.

Brian Marckx

Okay, thanks. That's helpful. And then in terms of I know you guys adjusted -- began adjusting out the G1 legacy monitors from the U.S installed base. Just for clarity, the 1,398. U.S. installed base as of the end of Q3 that excludes all of the legacy monitors, is that right?

Tom Patton

It does, right.

Brian Marckx

It does, okay. Okay, perfect. And then --

Jeff Baird

I’m just saying actually, I made an error in my remarks I said that 18% increase in units over the prior year period, that was unadjusted and Jeff’s number at 21% was adjusted to take out G1 units in both periods.

Brian Marckx

Okay, okay. Then Tom previously, you had provided relative to guidance a little bit more detail in terms of the U.S. FORE-SIGHT sales and U.S. sensor sales. Is that something that you can continue to do or you’re preferred not to do?

Tom Patton

You know, we think it'll be, I think our guidance remains the same, mid-teens growth for both of those for 2019. So, we would reaffirm those expectations.

Brian Marckx

Okay. All right. And then the last one I have is Tom, you mentioned the customer in Midwest that you regained their business, congrats on that. Can you provide a more context in terms of what that means -- in terms of what it looks like on your income statement, sales utilization, number of monitors, anything?

Tom Patton

Yeah, so that -- so they continue to keep the monitors because they were using it in one specialized department called ECMO. So, those monitors never came out of our installed base, so there's really no impact there into the large customer. So, arguably would have the impact of increasing our utilization rates you know because now we'll have significantly higher revenues and on fundamentally the same level of installed base, we’ll have a couple of more monitors, we shipped a couple of more monitors to their facility. But I think that that really was -- we've seen this story repeat now a couple of times. I think we talked before about having lost two or three large customers over the last couple of years to this decision by purchasing departments to try and save costs on pricing. And it's interesting that it happened to us in the second quarter of this year on a west coast hospital. And after using a competitor product for about three months or four months, they were so upset with it that they called us and asked us to overnight ship them eight new monitors, so they could use our technology, while they were trying to figure out what to do here.

And you know that purchasing agent, purchasing manager, of course, I'm paraphrasing this, but he basically said, my job is to find substitute products for lower costs that are of the same quality. He said you know what this isn't one of them and we discovered that and I apologize. And so I think that that kind of reaction to those types of tactics, it's something we've seen now at a number of different hospitals. And you know we're happy to be able to report to clinicians that you know, careful because quality really does matter here and performs does matter. And so make your decisions carefully. So, we were absolutely thrilled to get that customer back. They did a lengthy evaluation of all the available technologies and once again, shows us, so a real good outcome for us.

Brian Marckx

So, was that customer actually using one of your competitors or were they just -- it was still under evaluation, whether they would use that customer?

Tom Patton

No, they were using our competitor for approximately a year, except in the ECMO department. This is an instance where our rep learned about this conversion when they were pulling our monitors out of the OR. But yeah, so they did. They had about a year long exposure or usage with the competitor.

Brian Marckx

Yeah, there's probably not much better validation, then an example like that.

Tom Patton

You know, yeah, it's a good story and it's almost better than having never lost them in the first instance.

Brian Marckx

Right, yeah that's right. I just have one more and it was on gross margin. Jeff, you mentioned about 150 basis points in 2019, I believe, just for clarity that is that relative to what you expect 2018 to the full year 2018 gross margin to be. So, 150 basis points lower in 2019 versus full year 2018.

Jeff Baird

So, Brian, you’re talking about tariff impact?

Brian Marckx

I might have just not heard or understood exactly, what Jeff’s comments was.

Jeff Baird

Yeah, Brian, the effect of tariffs on 2019 will be about 300 basis points or so. We're looking to find ways even if we keep our production where it is, if we could can find ways to lower that tariff rate by looking at the inventory components and seeing if we can get some relief there. But we think it's about 300 basis points for 2019. 2018 remember it didn't initiate until July of this year so our P&L in 2018 is only going to include about $300,000 to $350,000 of tariffs and you do the math there and its 150 points.

Brian Marckx

Got you, okay. All right, perfect. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Patton, please proceed with your presentation or any closing remarks.

Tom Patton

Well, thank you, I'm glad we got this call wrapped up early, I'm sure there's lots of people who want to get to the duck boat parade in Boston to celebrate the Red Sox victory. But thank you for participating. We’re really pleased with our third quarter performance and excited about our prospects and we look forward to updating you on our full year and fourth quarter results in March. And hopefully we’ll see you at either the Craig-Hallum, the JPMorgan or the LD Micro conference in the next month or so. Thank you very much and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.