Can Synergy Survive This Crisis?

While odds are on a deal, any play now would be pure speculation; a successful amendment would end the crisis and launch the stock upward, while failure could drive the stock to zero.

It appears to be in CRG’s interest to find an accommodation; forcing Synergy to go under would likely cause the lender both monetary and reputational losses.

If CRG refuses to amend the loan further, Synergy could be forced into insolvency; high bankruptcy risk is already priced into the stock.

Lender CRG has been accommodating to date, allowing multiple amendments of the loan terms over the past year, but Synergy states it is unwilling to budge.

On October 25th, Synergy announced that sales of constipation drug Trulance were growing slower than anticipated, raising the risk of breaching liquidity and revenue covenants of a private loan.

We have been following the trials and tribulations of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) for a while now. In our most recent research note, we discussed how recent formulary wins and increasing prescription counts for constipation drug Trulance appeared to be setting the company up to turn the corner in 2019.

In May, under the leadership of new CEO Troy Hamilton, Synergy embarked on a strategic review aiming to turn around the flagging efforts to commercialize Trulance, a drug approved for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. At first, it appeared to be working, with the company dragging down its unsustainably high cash burn and seeing important formulary wins. The latest news is evidence that the turnaround was not quite so successful as we had surmised.

On October 25th, Synergy dropped a bombshell announcement: The company may not be able to meet the minimum liquidity covenant of a private loan and, if it cannot renegotiate the terms, it could be forced into bankruptcy.

This is a disastrous turn of events by any measure, but is it the end for Synergy? The market is now pricing the stock as if it's at death’s door. On Thursday, October 24th, shares closed at $1.40. At the time of writing on October 30th, shares had fallen below $0.40.

Let’s take a look at what has befallen the struggling pharmaceutical company, and whether there is hope yet to escape the current catastrophe.

An Accommodating Lender, Up To A Point

The provider of Synergy's debt facility is CRG, a lender specializing in the healthcare sector. When CRG inked the deal with Synergy in September 2017 to provide $300 million in non-dilutive debt financing, the lender had this to say:

We are excited for the opportunity to support Synergy at this important stage in the commercialization of TRULANCE. As part of our investment process at CRG, we performed extensive due diligence on TRULANCE, the market opportunity and Synergy’s overall business and commercial strategy. The results confirmed that TRULANCE has a substantial opportunity to serve the GI community and that there is tremendous potential to add significant value to the Company. This transaction demonstrates our confidence in Synergy’s product, commercial strategy and its team’s ability to optimize TRULANCE and successfully capitalize on this large and growing market.

In the year following the closing of the financing deal, Synergy struggled to gain traction with Trulance at the pace expected. With cash burn running high and prescription growth not accelerating as anticipated, Synergy sought alterations to the initial financing deal on multiple occasions. CRG proved quite accommodating on this score, as Seeking Alpha’s Jose Solorio pointed out last month:

Originally Synergy had secured a $300 million loan agreement from CRG. Under the original agreement Synergy needed to have $128 million in cash and cash equivalents on January 31, 2018, to access an additional $100 million in funding. The company in order to stay compliant had to hit at least $100 million in net Trulance sales for 2018. Instead of taking the $100 million which would have resulted in an additional $9 million in interest payments for 2018, Synergy changed the terms of the agreement for a total commitment of a $200 million loan and a $61 million net Trulance sales target. The additional $100 million to be borrowed was to be drawn on 3 tranches: $25 million, $25 million and $50 million on or before June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2018... CRG has proved to be extremely flexible in working around Synergy's needs by amending the first $25 draw date to August 29 in exchange for a $500,000 penalty if/when the money was borrowed. The other draw dates were to remain the same: $25 million on September 30, 2018, and $50 million on December 31, 2018.

CRG has also taken a more proactive role in Synergy’s strategy, appearing on stage with management at its latest annual meeting.

But it appears that CRG’s patience with Synergy is now running thin, if not run out entirely.

Breach Of Covenants Loom Large

Synergy’s update on October 25th suggests that CRG is no longer willing to make further concessions to the struggling pharmaceutical company:

The Company has been unable to further amend the agreement with respect to the financial and revenue covenants, and the Company has decided to forego drawing down on any additional amounts pursuant to its term loan agreement. Moreover, the Company’s term loan agreement contains a minimum liquidity covenant that absent relief from CRG may not be satisfied.

Synergy claims to be in ongoing discussions with CRG in hopes of amending the covenants further in order to avoid a liquidity crisis that could force a bankruptcy:

Synergy is continuing discussions with CRG for covenant relief and in parallel the Company is currently pursuing financing alternatives that better align with its business, but there is no assurance that the Company can secure CRG’s consent or otherwise obtain any such financing on commercially reasonable terms, in which case the Company could default under the term loan agreement and may have to pursue or otherwise accelerate strategic alternatives, including the possibility of seeking bankruptcy protection to protect stakeholder value in the event other options are not reasonably executable.

Synergy is also at risk of breaching a revenue covenant, which could further add to penalties the company could be forced to pay CRG (and could exacerbate default risk). Per the October 25th update:

TRULANCE uptake in 2018 has been slower than anticipated due to a highly competitive market access environment and slower than anticipated overall market growth. As a result, based on the Company’s current updated forecasts, Synergy is projecting TRULANCE total net sales for 2018 to be between $42.0 million to $47.0 million, which would be below the minimum revenue covenant of $61.0 million set forth in its term loan agreement with CRG. Under the terms of the agreement, Synergy will be required to repay principal and pay prepayment penalties in an amount equal to $38.0 million to $51.0 million if total net sales fall within the expected range noted above. Such principal repayment and prepayment penalties will be due no later than March 31, 2019. As previously announced, the Company has continued to evaluate opportunities to reduce cash expenditures to better align with anticipated revenues and available capital.

These are serious issues and could result in Synergy going under. It is thus unsurprising that the stock is trading with a market capitalization of less than $100 million.

Will CRG Extend A Lifeline?

The big question, indeed the existential question, facing Synergy is this: Will CRG allow it to renegotiate a new deal? It seems as if Synergy is pushing hard, as evidenced by its making the situation public. Moreover, Synergy made another, seemingly unnecessary, admission in its October 25th update:

The Company held in-depth discussions with numerous potential counterparties regarding various strategic alternatives during this process. To date, the offers received to acquire Synergy have been significantly below the Company’s current market value, and it has been unable to consummate any partnership opportunities. At this time, Synergy does not believe that it will obtain any offers that are significantly higher in value than those received to date. Nevertheless, Synergy remains committed to the continued evaluation of all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, and there is no set timetable for completing this process.

We find this pronouncement rather strange. If indeed the company has received lowball partnership and buyout offers, it seems odd that it would mention this fact in the course of the strategic update focused on the existential threat of penalty payments to CRG. On its face, such an admission would appear to limit Synergy’s options, since it amounts to an announcement that other companies do not want it. But we suspect there is more to it than that.

We do not know what sort of offers, if any, Synergy has received. Perhaps it is being completely honest. But stating that fact puts pressure on CRG. If CRG does not give ground and bankruptcy occurs, it would find it difficult to recoup its losses. Not only would there be significant restructuring, legal, and other costs, but also the risk of losing some of the hard-won formulary access for Trulance. Such an event would diminish the near-term value of the drug significantly. Thus, we see it as being in CRG’s interest to help Synergy survive rather than threaten its solvency.

It is also important to recognize that its deal with Synergy is the largest reported loan in its portfolio; indeed, it is significantly larger than its median deal size. The high-profile failure of Synergy, apparently driven by CRG’s intransigence, could taint the lender’s brand. CRG bills itself as a “premier healthcare investment partner” and boasts of having “provided a dynamic array of financing solutions for companies across all healthcare sectors.” CRG lends to a range of healthcare companies and it has carved out a strategic niche in the sector. If it does not help Synergy at least weather the current crisis, it could prove problematic for dealmaking down the line.

If Synergy Survives: Amending The Thesis

The current situation is a true crisis. It is also a pure binary event. If Synergy can come to terms with CRG, it will be able to keep the lights on and continue to ramp up Trulance. If such is the case, we would expect an immediate and significant share price jump: doubling at a minimum, perhaps tripling if the new terms are not too punitive or dilutive.

But looking beyond the current crisis scenario, we must also recognize that the thesis must be updated. We cannot model the warrants or new shares CRG might demand, but we can alter our projections based on the newly reported information in Synergy’s October 25th update.

First of all, there is the question of revenues. The update states that it expects full-year revenues to fall between $42 million and $47 million. That comes in below our own modeled expectation of sales. We had forecasted net sales on the order of $50 million for 2018. Uptake is evidently still failing to accelerate, and rising prescription numbers appear now to be the product of price cuts.

Ordinarily, this would strengthen the argument for Synergy to pursue a buyout, given Trulance is projected to reach annual peak sales in excess of $500 million. That would seem to make the pre-news market capitalization of under $500 million seem like a steal. Yet, according to Synergy’s update, offers have not been forthcoming. Whether this is a tactic, as we hypothesized earlier in this research note remains to be seen. But if true, it demands a downward revision of price target.

With $62 million in the bank at the end of Q2 2018, Synergy has enough cash at the then-prevailing burn rate to make it into 2019, provided it does not have to make the punitive repayments to CRG that, at the high end, would amount to perhaps two quarters of operating expenses. Before the latest bombshell, we anticipated that rate to drop, however, thanks to rising revenues from Trulance and continued cost-cutting. We also saw the then still available tranche from the CRG lending facility.

Investor’s Eye View

All things considered, we continue to see value in Synergy, provided it can come to reasonable terms with CRG and move beyond the current existential crisis. It is impossible to call the company a buy at this point, given the risks. However, a successful deal amendment should show immediate and significant positive returns. But this is now a pure speculation play.

We believe the most likely outcome is a deal in which CRG receives better long-term terms as well as warrants or other instruments that would allow it to take effective control of the company at will. CRG has much more to gain from keeping Synergy alive than in letting it die. It could sell off the pieces, but it probably will fail to recoup all of its investment in such circumstances, given the costs, and such actions are not in the lender’s area of expertise.

We would bet on a deal coming through and Synergy living to fight another day. But only investors with iron stomachs and strong appetites for risk would get in on this play now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.