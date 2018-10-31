Apple Earnings: Time To Shine?

After the bell on Thursday, we'll get fiscal fourth quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL). The company will be looking to provide some good news to a sector that's been beaten down recently. Last week certainly wasn't a good time to be a tech sector name that starts with "A", with bad news coming from Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), just to name a few. With management looking forward to discussing Apple's most important quarter of the year, a good report this week could certainly go a long way to cementing the stock's No. 1 space in this market.

There's one thing that's certainly true, and that's the street has raised its expectations quite a bit in recent months. As you can see in the table below, not only are estimates rising for the September quarter but for the December period as well. The street is toward the upper end of Apple's guidance for fiscal Q4, a range of $60 billion to $62 billion.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

Obviously, the December holiday period starts with a much higher base number and faces a tougher comparison thanks to the launch of the iPhone X last year, so its revenue growth rate will be a bit lower. Earnings per share, however, are still forecast to soar to nearly $5.00, in what should be Apple's most profitable quarter ever. The company should continue to benefit from its massive buyback, as well as the recent rise in interest rates thanks to its substantial cash hoard and strong balance sheet.

Of course, investors are obviously going to focus on the iPhone. While unit sales growth is expected to be rather tepid, the increase in effective pricing over last year's models should foster a dramatic rise in average selling prices. The street currently expects ASPs to rise by more than 20%, perhaps approaching $750 in the September quarter. For the December period, it's possible that Apple hits $800 for the first time, depending on how the sales mix turns out with the new iPhone XR. The new iPad Pros also have much higher pricing as I figured they would, which will boost ASPs for that device.

Looking at Apple's next crown jewel, the Services business is forecast to top $10 billion in quarterly revenues for the first time. Don't forget, however, that last year's period had a $640 million positive adjustment, so the growth rate will be a bit lower this year as we lap that figure. Still, that's likely to be an increase of more than 20%, in a business that continues to grow to new heights as seen in the graphic below.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

There will be a couple of concerns that the street will look for Apple to address Thursday. First, has the trade war with China impacted sales at all, and are there any other implications from the tariff situation? Second, with the slightly later than expected launch of some new devices at Tuesday's event, does this push some revenues forward into the March quarter? If so, revenue guidance for the December period could be a little light. Remember, Amazon and Alphabet already reported calendar Q3 revenue misses, with the retail giant also giving very disappointing guidance.

Investors also will want to hear the latest update on the company's capital return plan. After two quarters where the company spent at least $20 billion per on the buyback, will things have slowed down with the name soaring above $200 to a trillion dollar plus valuation? Management continues to get the share count down, and the latest pullback in the stock will help with that moving forward. With an aggressive buyback over the last couple of quarters, I think we'll see a very nice dividend raise in 2019, but that's something to discuss when we get closer to the Spring report.

With a number of major tech earnings report disappointments in recent weeks, Apple will look to steal the spotlight on Thursday. Expectations are high thanks to rising selling prices for the iPhone combined with the strength of the Services segment. New products launched this week continue that trend with iPad Pros being even more expensive, which will have a slight drag on unit sales. With shares off their highs, the buyback becomes more powerful, helping to drive record earnings per share. As the market has pulled back on worries of trade wars and rising interest rates, a good report from Apple could help calm some of these fears.

