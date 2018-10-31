Weekly Review: CEFs That Follow The Broad Market - A Way To Play The Possible Upward Movement

Over the past week, we saw a huge volatility in financial markets. S&P 500 and Dow went to negative for the year erasing huge gains but finished almost unchanged for the year on Friday. Most global markets are already pushed into bear territory. In this environment of late-cycle, Fed tightening and peak positioning we will examine if the market provides us with an arbitrage opportunity as any directional bets are very hard to follow. This article will provide us with an insight of the funds that hold equities and especially those who have exposure to the U.S. market.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of the benchmark, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined by 4.28% and is already 9.17% down for October. As the earnings season prevails, most of the market participants showed concerns about rising interest rates and peaking profits - moving the markets to lower levels. The FED gave no signs of giving up on tightening policy, which could further escalate the drop. During the week ahead, one of the most watched stocks Apple (AAPL) is to report earnings which will be closely monitored.

Source: Barchart, S&P 500 SPDR (SPY)

The News

Source: Yahoo Finance

The news this week did not indicate any significant volatility on the price of the underlying fund.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

We can no longer find any overpriced candidates that will be a top pick for short. However, we can see that Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Inc (GPM) is still trading at a premium and has a Z-score over 1.

2. Lowest Z-Score

We can see from the table below that there are some buy opportunities based on statistics. However, each one of them should be carefully considered. The current market environment provides us with an opportunity to get some funds at very attractive levels. The 'obvious' buy candidates here give us a very low distribution rate compared to the ones we examined in our previous article - Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) which will be further reviewed below. However, these opportunities for the short-term trader should also be taken into consideration.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the funds that follow the broad market with the highest yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we can see from the table above, there are no longer high premiums for most of the funds as the recent drop in the markets and rising Treasury yields led to a sell-off in most of them. However, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) is still trading at the highest premium. It covers various sectors but has only 55% exposure in US equities. The second best candidate, EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opps(ETV) has 99% exposure in US equities so might be monitored for further declines.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The recent sell-off in the market gave us an opportunity to buy plenty of funds on discount compared to their NAV. However, the potential funds with the biggest discounts give very low distribution rates as one should expect.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The leaders here (CLM) and (CRF) are the ones with the highest distribution rate well above their peers. We are closely monitoring them, as they continue to sell and their premiums are falling. Once, everything calms the funds will probably be a good buy. During the last week, we saw a huge volume exchanging in them. They were moving with the broad market, as we will see at the end of this article.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

Looking into that section, we can clearly see that there are some funds that use high leverage. In the environment of rising interest rates, this should not be underestimated and should be included in your research if you decide to buy/short any of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The recent sell-off in the markets provides us with many buy opportunities of various funds trading at discount and low z-scores. However, the ones that drew our attention are Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF). As we saw earlier, (CLM) has a Z-score of -2.20 and a premium of only 2.43% for a fund that has a 24% distribution. These are already confirmed until the year-end with record dates 15.11 and 14.12. On the other hand, (CRF) has a Z-score -2.50 and a premium of only 2.60% for a fund that has a 24.16% distribution. The record dates are the same. We will review (CRF) in more details. Let's first start with a brief overview of the investment policy of the fund:

The Fund seeks capital appreciation with current income through investment in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible stock of large, mid and small cap companies and investment grade US debt securities

Source: CEFConnect.com, Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Cornerstone Total Return Fund

You can rarely see this fund trading on NAV as we can see from the graph below. The only extreme deviations occurred in the last 10 years were following the financial crisis of 2008. You can see the fund trading on NAV in late 2014 and mid-2015 with huge upside movement after.

Source: CEFdata.com, Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Currently, the fund distributes $0.2301 cents paid on monthly basis. As we have mentioned above, the current distribution is announced until the end of the year so we are safe from any cuts for now.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Conclusion

We can conclude that most of the funds, trading at previously higher premiums are selling off. In this kind of environment, we should be extremely careful in order to take a long position in any of the funds. We continue to watch particularly (CLM) and (CRF) as they look attractive at these levels for the above-mentioned reasons. On the other hand, it is getting more difficult to find a reasonable "Short" candidates, as the CEFs are extending their move to the downside and trading at greater discounts.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/28/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.