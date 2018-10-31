Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - Slowly Tightening Discounts In The Sector

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, there was no important news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

The past week was calm for the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF). Beneath on the chart, we observe that currently the index has entered a sideways trend. The trading volume during the whole week was below average. PFF was trading in a range from $36.25 to $36.00 per share. The ETF closed the week at a price of $36.10 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a drop of only $0.05 per share. Currently, the fund seems stable at these levels.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

A positive week for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The ETF did not start the week promising, as we can see the red bars on Monday and Tuesday. However, by the following couple of days TLT made a reversal and closed the week in green territory. As shown above, on Wednesday the benchmark opened with a gap and closed at its highest for the day. On the last trading day with quite high volume the index broke through its sideways trend, again opening with a gap but unfortunately did not manage to close at its highest. On a weekly basis, the ETF added to its price $1.04 per share.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

Below we can see how the 10-year treasuries has been behaving lately:

Source: cnbc.com - U.S. 10-year Treasuries

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

Today we have some new shifts in the table above. The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) is the leader is today's article with a tiny Z-score of 0.70. The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO) is on second position with a score of 0.60 since last time its result was 1.60.

At the bottom we find the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) as the most undervalued CEF from a statistical perspective. Its Z-score is -2.10. Compared to last week, FLC lost 0.30 points from its result, which sends on the last position in today's ranking.

Over the past week, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) climbed to a position as one of the highest negative Z-scores in the group. Its 'brother' JPT however, is only 0.10 points away from touching the bottom with its Z-score of -2.00.

Basically, today's results are higher compared to our last weekly review.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

After we saw the statistical evaluation of the group, it is now time to see the spreads between the NAV/Price among the different CEFs.

As usual the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) is our undisputed leader on a regular basis. Today the fund is trading at an even higher premium since last time. The weekly change in its result is 2.10%.

The widest spread today we find in the face of the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities (JPS). Currently, the fund is trading at a -11.22% discount. Here is how it look like on the chart:

Source: cefconnect.com

Quite a deviation we observe here. Let us see how things look like over the 5-year time frame:

Source: cefconnect.com

Again we observe quite a widening between the net asset value and the price of JPS. Another thing I want to stop your attention is the CEF's current NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

As the numbers clearly show us, the 52-week average discount of JPS is -5.73% at a NAV of $9.96. Currently, its NAV is $9.40 but its discount is below -11.00%. The 'face' of JPS for the last 6 months: Source: barchart.com - JPS Daily Chart (6 months)

The fund has also declared its monthly distribution of $0.056 per share:

Source: cefconnect.com

Over the past week, the Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) has bounced back from its widened discount of -10.11%. Today the fund is trading at a discount of -7.99%. Its Z-score is higher as well. Here is how LDP finished the week:

Source: barchart.com - LDP Daily Chart (6 months)

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And we look at the effective leverage percentage, we can understand these high return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the leverage of the different funds is between 20% and 35%. The average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

Conclusion

Lately, the sector got crushed under the heavy punches of the several rate hikes that experienced and will continue to feel this at least two more years. Currently, the fixed-income sector is depressed and we even witness some record lows and discounts. However, if we do not panic and understand the situation, we would see that whatever the circumstances are, there will always be profitable trades. In these hard times, we just need to be more patient and double the hard work.

Note: This article was originally published on 10/28/2018 and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FPF, JPs over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.