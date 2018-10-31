AcelRx: A Valuation

AcelRx valuation sheet - click here to download.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock recently jumped after a positive Adcom. ACRX now shows over 95 percent improvement this year so far. However, a number of key people have questioned the addition potential of this highly potent drug. While evaluating the company below, we have taken a bigger discount factor to account for the risk this controversy has created.

Dsuvia Controversy & Valuation

AcelRx is developing Dsuvia in collaboration with the Department of Defence as a non-invasive, rapid acting alternative to IV opioids. The drug is meant to be used in a medically supervised setting for adult patients dealing with moderate to severe acute pain. The medicine is delivered sublingually, making it easier to use than IV opioids, which form current care standards.

While the drug has caused considerable medical debate, it is highly likely that the company will receive a positive response from the FDA. The company has already received the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval for the drug earlier this year in July. AcelRx markets the drug under the trade name of DZUVEO in EU. The previous approval of the drug in Europe, which is a highly regulated market, is a positive sign for the things to come in the US. Further, the FDA adcom recommended the approval for the drug with 10-3 votes, which again shows that the company has solid chances of approval from the FDA.

While we are fairly certain here, we have taken a conservative approach, thus slightly lowering our revenue growth rate for Dsuvia. This was also important for accounting for likely slower adoption rate as various healthcare proponents weigh the pros and cons of using this new option. Further, we have also factored the risk of rejection and slower acceptance rate by raising our discount rate. These assumptions allow us to factor different risks associated with the drug.

AcelRx expects the peak annual revenue from the drug to be at $1.1 billion. While this may be too optimistic, we have taken this at face value because the numbers do add up, except for the discount factor needed to adjust for the risk. It is likely that Dsuvia may hit the market by mid-2019. Due to this reason and the company’s lack of marketing experience in the US, we have modeled the initial revenue for 2019 at only $100 million. From 2020 onwards, we expect the revenue growth rate to be 20% until it hits its peak annual revenue figure in 2027. The company is expected to show corresponding change in its Selling, General & Administrative expenses. However, AcelRx is still expected to show profitability from the next year onwards.

Risk Factors

Despite the positive Adcom, there is still an element of uncertainty regarding the final FDA verdict especially after Dr Raeford Brown and Senator Edward Markey raised calls to reject the drug. However, the uncertainty is likely to stick around even if the drug does get approved by the FDA. This is mainly due to the resistance shown by some factions of healthcare professionals and general public. The company may also be required to boost its marketing efforts to counter this negative publicity, impacting its cash flows marginally. It is also likely that the drug may experience lower than normal revenue growth in the market.

Investment Thesis

AcelRx currently receives only nominal revenue from its products in the market, making Dsuvia a vital catalyst for it. The company will have steady source of revenue once it hits the market with Dsuvia. So far, the company stock has shown over 115 percent return in the past 12 months, while its 5 years returns fall in negative territory with nearly 44 percent decline in its value. This erratic behavior certainly makes the company a risky bet. The stock is expected to show strong movements when the company receives the FDA decision on or before November 3.

Our model predicts the medium term valuation of the stock at $13, which shows substantial upside from its current level. While there are several risks attached to the stock, Dsuvia's approval will ensure that the company has a robust and steady revenue stream, adding to its valuation. However, we have kept the model on the conservative side with stringent caveats.

