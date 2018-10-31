Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) Q3 2018 Earnings Call October 31, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Robin H. Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Gennifer F. Kelly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Analysts

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Sameer Panjwani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Robin H. Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, everyone. We're glad you could join us today for Anadarko's third quarter 2018 conference call.

I'd like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. However, a number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discuss. We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements in our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations located on our website and attached to yesterday's earnings release. Additionally, we have provided additional detail in our website in the second quarter operations report.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Al for some opening remarks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Robin, and good morning. Happy Halloween – and no, we are not in costumes, but we did consider it.

Last year at this time, we discussed with you our intent to be increasingly capital efficient in a market that was and would likely continue to be volatile for oil price discovery. We expressed our focus on allocating capital to deliver healthy growth on a per debt-adjusted share basis, with the expectation of generating significant free cash flow as the commodity outlook improved.

We also believed our material, scalable asset footprint could deliver attractive returns from our oil-weighted opportunities. Taken together, this growth per debt-adjusted share producing attractive cash flow return characteristics would form the basis for our capital allocation and capital return strategy for years to come.

During the third quarter, we generated almost $550 million of adjusted free cash flow, as our margins increased to their highest level in more than four years at almost $34 per barrel. Meanwhile, we delivered $625 million of cash returns to shareholders, which is 38% of our third quarter cash flow from operations, including $500 million of additional share repurchases and a dividend payout of $125 million.

The improving margins continue to be supported by our commitment to increasing our liquids mix, aided by our ability to access Gulf Coast markets for our domestic crude oil production. Currently, approximately 55% of our total oil volumes benefit from waterborne pricing. And by the end of next year with the startup of the Plains Cactus II line, we expect that to increase towards 70%.

Over the last 12 months, we have repurchased more than 10% of our shares outstanding, increased our dividend by 400%, and announced plans to reduce debt by $1.5 billion. At the current strip, we expect to generate strong free cash flow during the fourth quarter and into 2019, given our continued commitment to investing our capital in a $50 oil price environment that provides healthy oil growth within this lower price cash flow assumption. We plan to use our cash and expected free cash flow to complete the remaining $500 million of our share repurchase program by the first half of 2019 while retiring an additional $1.4 billion of debt.

We updated our full-year 2018 production guidance to tighten our previous range to account for the limited days left in the year as well as acknowledging that we did not need to seek significantly more oil growth over the balance of this year to achieve our annual objective. These changes also reflect the expected impact of hurricane-related downtime and previous capital allocation adjustment.

We expect at this time to deliver in 2018 more than 13% oil growth, or 15% or more on a per debt-adjusted share basis, and a greater than 19% return for our cash flow on invested capital. These performance metrics were central to our investment strategy for the year.

As we look ahead to 2019, we will continue to use the $50 oil price environment assumption to produce healthy multiyear double-digit oil growth, remain committed to returning capital to shareholders above this breakeven threshold, and demonstrate the durability of this investment strategy due to the strength and capital efficiency of our capital asset portfolio.

Later this quarter, we will be announcing our 2019 investment plan, the timing of which will follow the November 6 midterm election and in particular the voting result in Colorado.

Regardless of what happens, we feel confident we can continue to deliver our expected 2019 result given the flexibility of our portfolio. Multi-well pad and campaign-style development is beginning in the Delaware Basin, thanks to the tremendous work our teams have done to build out the necessary infrastructure and secure takeaway to facilitate future growth.

The on-time and safe startup of both the Reeves and Loving ROTFs [Regional Oil Treating Facility] were significant achievements, and we are nearing the completion of the first train and starting up the Mentone gas processing plant during this quarter.

We were also very pleased with the progress our Mozambique LNG project has enjoyed along with the support we have received from our co-venturers and the government. In particular, the strong offtake contractual book that we are developing along with the project finance marketing encouragement continues to have us on track to make a final investment decision during the first half of 2019.

In summary, the employees of Anadarko are very pleased with our operating and financial results for the quarter and believe our durable investment strategy has us on the right path for continued success in the years ahead. We look forward in the coming weeks to discuss our 2019 plans in greater detail.

With that, let's go to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. And today's first question comes from Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan Chase. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. Al, I wanted to ask you about 2019 CapEx. I'm just trying to think intelligently about your program next year, what it requires to deliver, call it, 10%-plus oil growth. Now if we take your 4Q guidance range for APC capital of, call it, the upper end of that, $950 million, and just multiply by 4, you get to $3.8 billion or so. And the question I had is, you had quite a bit of APC-level expenditures for midstream associated with the Delaware Basin. Do you have a sense of how much of that CapEx was one-time in nature and what wouldn't repeat in 2019?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Arun, good morning. I appreciate the question. I think I'll try to answer you in a couple of different ways. One is I'm sure you fully appreciate that in a couple of weeks, we'll be prepared to give you a lot of the detail you're looking for this morning. You, like we, are interested in what's going to happen next week in Colorado. That would have some impact in terms of where we would allocate capital.

As it relates to the question on the midstream build-out, as we've said before, we've largely in this year accomplished a lot of the midstream spending that we need. We still have some to do next year, but we will become less capital intensive around the midstream requirements going into 2019 and 2020. So from a capital standpoint, I think you've heard us say and I'll just repeat it, we just philosophically look to next year being fairly similar to what we announced a year ago at this time. And the $50 price environment is what we've used as that breakeven in which to pivot our activities from, and nothing on that particular score has changed. And I'd say if you think about this year versus next year, a little less capital intensity around the midstream.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. And my follow-up, Al, is the expiration of PSC contracts has gotten a little bit of attention opposed to what happened with one of your peers in Qatar. I was wondering if you could remind us about when you reach expiration of your key PSCs in Algeria, thinking about the Ourhoud field and El Merk. And what are some plans that APC has in terms of negotiations in terms of extending these PSCs because they're a significant driver of free cash flow for the company?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Great question, Mitch and I will tag team you on this one. We have for well over a year been in pretty good conversations with Sonatrach and the government of Algeria on license extensions, and Mitch has been on the forefront of that. So I think with that intro, Mitch, why don't you give a little more detail in terms of where you currently are?

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, thanks, Al. Arun, where we are at the moment is we're working closely with our partners and Sonatrach and the government and really looking at all the license extensions and the technical proposal is something that we're working on closely. So we really are encouraged by all the discussions we've had with them, to the point where we believe a mutually beneficial license extension will occur at some point in the future. So lots of good progress is being made and we're continuing discussing with Sonatrach and the government.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

And, Arun, let me just to add quickly to that would be I think we see from the Sonatrach perspective tremendous interest in having the license extended. And as it relates to how you were comparing it to the situation with one of our peers, they're pretty apples-and-orange as it relates to how we are approaching it versus their license extension being up. These licenses do not expire until into the next decade. And most importantly, I think we and our partners along with Sonatrach are quite motivated to see an extension.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great, thanks a lot.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet, thanks for the questions.

And our next question today comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. I have to say, Al, the vision of you guys in costume is not what we were expecting to open the day with today, but that's another conversation.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

It would have been an ugly picture.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So my first question is a little follow-up on the CapEx, if I may. So if I'm not mistaken, you're dropping off a fair number of rigs, deepwater rigs as you go into 2019. And as was pointed out in the previous question, the roll-off of the midstream capital just directionally at $50 with the underlying cash flow strength that you've had, is it possible that your CapEx year over year is actually lower in 2019 than it was in 2018?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think you have to still appreciate the fact that while we are benchmarking our activities and price assumptions off $50 oil, we actually live in a world of closer to $70 or $75. And therefore, you do have service cost inflation that probably has to be understood and appreciated on a year-over-year comparison.

And you've heard me say this many, many times, so I apologize for repeating it here. But we're not in the revenue business, we're in the margin business. And I think when you realize that we probably could have some costs go up from the $50 world that we're benchmarking the cash flows from, the margin, and certainly this quarter approaching $34 per barrel was really attractive. That to us is what we're looking at. And so therefore, if we see a little capital increase associated with costs going up, I think the offset to that is a much more improved margin at the wellhead, which gives us the cash flow characteristics we had this quarter.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I appreciate that answer. My follow-up is really more of – I guess it's more of a hypothesis on Colorado. This is the last public opportunity I guess you've got to comment on how you see the issues, the outcome evolving. I'm just wondering if I could ask you to share your thoughts for everyone listening as to how you see – whichever way this goes, how you would manage through that as it relates to the reallocation or indeed acceleration of capital if it went to a favorable outcome. And I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, I understand and appreciate where you're coming from with the question. Like others, we'll see what the voters do between here and next week. A lot of information flowing around, I'm not sure which of it is accurate and which of it's not. But we'll know by this time next week where we are.

I think the good news for us is we are not a one or two basin-centric company, and consequently our ability to move capital around and still achieve the type of 10% to 14% compounded annual growth in oil volumes does not predicate it on one asset. So we do have a lot of flexibility. We do have a plan that we will move to if we, in fact, find ourselves needing to. Part of that has to do with the fact that we think between drilled and uncompleted, non-completed wells in the DJ coupled with our permits that were approved there, we have a pretty good path for what 2019 looks like, which allows us then to pivot more of our activity towards the Powder and then additionally towards the Delaware in order to achieve the longer-term or the annual objective of that 10% to 14% growth we have in a $50 cash flow environment.

So we'll see if we need to move to Plan B or if the Plan A is really the one that will be imposed. I'm not sure that changes our capital per se year over year. It just might change where we allocate that capital in certain fields. We fully appreciate that. But as it relates to this company and what happens with particular Proposition 112, it does not from our estimation affect the way in which we see ourselves next year being able to produce attractive growth in a $50 environment or having it be contrary to what we told you a year ago that we felt we could achieve over a three-year basis.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I appreciate the answers, Al. Thank you.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet, thanks for the questions.

And our next question today comes from Bob Morris with Citi. Please go ahead.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, Al.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, Bob.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

In the Delaware Basin, I know and I appreciate you basing your budget on $50 oil next year, and you've hit some milestones on the midstream build-out in the Delaware Basin. You're going to move to 100% firm transportation on your crude oil next year. And so if oil prices are much higher, my question is really what is the limitation on ramping up activity in the Delaware Basin? Is it the infrastructure? And at what point do you hit that limitation, or is it that you just slow down or stop once you get close to that 15% oil production growth number? I'm just trying to get a sense that with some of the free cash flow if oil prices are much higher after share buybacks, after dividends, what is your ability to ramp up even further than what maybe a lot of people are modeling out there in the Delaware Basin, and on Plan B too if Proposition 112 passes?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Bob, I think the best way I could answer you is not so much a ramp up or ramp down. Right now we're starting to understand for the first time at Silvertip what a multi-pad situation looks like if not facilities-constrained. Once we understand through some production and history what we believe the rock properties will give us, we'll have a better idea how we plan to develop more of the field, if you want to call it a field, but certainly the basin.

I probably would tell you, though, that we are still fairly confident in and want to be committed to 10% to 14% compounded annual growth on oil. So even if we saw better performance, which we continue to see year over year in the Delaware, as we understand it better and develop it better with the right kit, we don't really see ourselves wanting to achieve more than the upper end of that range of 14%.

So as a company, if we need a little more from the Delaware next year than we anticipated because of Proposition 112, I think I'm very confident that we can go there. If we don't need it, I think you should expect that we probably will not look to try to accelerate it beyond achieving that 10% to 14% within a $50 cash flow environment.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay, that's a good answer, thanks. And just secondarily on the dividend, as you look to increase it, is your ultimate goal to pay more of an S&P type yield on the dividend?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I'm going to look to Bob and let him address the dividend question. I think that's an important question given the way we think about it. And so maybe, Bob, if you don't mind.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure, I'm happy to. Good morning, Bob. Bob, I think the dividend, the answer to the dividend has to be taken in context with stock buybacks and debt retirement and the aggregate cash returns to shareholders. The dividend obviously we expect, we talked about it in the past that we would expect to increase it over time along with increases as we continue to drive oil production and have even more leverage to strong commodity prices, that sustainable cash flow level is going to be increasing. We would expect to increase the dividend along with it.

We want to have a competitive yield relative to the peers. We want to look attractive to generalists in terms to your question relative to the S&P, but we think about it a little more holistically around the stock and the debt as well. And right now, with the stock where it is relative to oil prices, the commodity – I mean, the stock prices, not just ours, are discounting in significantly lower prices, and that creates a buying opportunity that's much more efficient. And obviously then, fewer shares going forward and those fewer shares being at any given level of total cash paid for dividend, that's more on a per-share basis. And so I think you should expect to see us sequence it in over time.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay, thank you.

And our next question comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you, good morning. I wanted to follow up on Bob's last question there, but more specifically on the share repurchase. I think you mentioned that you plan to complete the authorization, the authorized repurchase by mid-2019. Based on what you've done so far and the recent market volatility and what you just highlighted in that last response, is there any reason why that wouldn't be completed earlier? And then how would you prioritize a potential expansion? It sounds like based on your last response it would be out there.

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I don't it's appropriate to speculate on the timing of when that last $500 million gets completed. I think if you think more broadly, we've tried to incrementally increase the size of the buyback program and then execute aggressively against that plan rather than announcing a really big multiyear approach that is subject a lot of future variability.

And so I don't want to leave the debt side out of the equation. We think that's very important. That's why we've increased the debt alongside the equity. However, the biggest portion of the remaining $1.4 billion of debt to be retired is $900 million of maturities in the first half of next year. And so we'll apply the cash in the most efficient manner as we go forward.

I think the buybacks we did this last quarter were very opportunistic relative to a weak share price environment, perhaps driven by some of the Colorado dynamics. And so we've tried not to be proscriptive, but rather opportunistic, and we fully expect to execute within the timelines we established.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great, thank you for the color. And then my follow-up is on the Delaware. Can you just talk about how the Silvertip results, the timing of Mentone, and the startups of the various ROTFs and outside operated wells all impact how we should look towards the Delaware ramp and the quarterly trajectory there over the next year?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks for this question, Brian. This is Danny. I'll field part of this, and Mitch may chime in as well with the facilities basis. I'm very, very pleased with what we're seeing with from our early results from Silvertip. But they are early results, so we need to see some more production data flowing through these.

Our first wells that are flowing through, though, we're seeing some really significant IPs, and the wells seem to be holding in quite nicely. We're starting to get some information out into some of the state records, so I know people are starting to see that. So oil production on the first couple of wells is over 4,000 barrels a day, which clearly we're very happy with. But we need these to continue to produce over time.

As a reminder, Silvertip is a 12-well pad in half a section in Loving County. And so we're looking to increase our understanding on future spacing, on future productivity, how to design our facilities, how we optimize the surface build-out with respect to subsurface delivery, and how we optimize value through that whole chain. So it's an important test for us. We're pleased with the early results.

Part of this Silvertip delivery will flow through the Mentone system, and so we've begun to bring wells online in Silvertip. And based on the results we've seen, we'll continue to bring those on post-Mentone startup. And so as Mentone starts up later this year, we'll continue to bring those Silvertip wells online. And I'll ask Mitch to maybe talk about where we're at from that perspective.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure. Thanks, Danny. Obviously, in the third quarter we started up the Loving ROTF. And the focus now has moved on to Train 1 from Mentone and construction activity has got to a stage we're now into commissioning, decommissioning/commissioning activities, and we anticipate starting up certainly in the next few weeks time.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great, thanks. That would I think imply a step up in production in 1Q, in the first quarter of next year. Is that fair based on all that, and maybe also the timing of when some of these OBL wells are coming on?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think it's fair to say as we get all these Silvertip wells up and flowing and as we complete our program later this year, you should expect to see our production continue to rise from the basin. We'll be talking about our 2019 capital plans and expectations obviously later this year. And so I don't want to front-run that too much, but we're anticipating at least for the next quarter or two some nice growth out of Delaware.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you.

And our next question today comes from Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey, good morning.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

On Proposition 112, the polling seems to have moved to a pretty solid net no at this point. So if you'll indulge me and we assume a no Proposition 112 scenario, can you talk to the strategy after the election to prevent this from coming back in presumably a higher turnout presidential year in 2020?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

That's a very astute question, one that we have been spending time on, and are prepared come November 7 to start exploring exactly how we can solve the question that you're posing. I don't have tremendous insight today other than we have recognized the same problem that you do. And that is in a no-vote scenario for Proposition 112, I think we still have some work to do with whomever becomes the Governor-elect along with their legislature and the regulatory process that that governor puts in place. So you can understand fully today that we see that on the horizon, even in a no scenario where we and the Governor-elect and those respective parties I've just made reference to have some work to do.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay, that makes sense, and I appreciate all the details on Proposition 112. For my follow-up, could you give us any thoughts you might have on the Farm Bureau's Bill 74? The polling on that also looks surprisingly good. Is that still seen within the industry as a net positive, or have these permitting issues come to the front?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You're probably a little bit more well-versed on Amendment 74 than I am. At this point, a week out from when this election is called to a conclusion simply because they mailed ballots on the 15th of this month and people have been voting since then, I'm as much in the dark on where Amendment 74 is as the next person. So from my knowledge, our industry has not talked to the Farm Bureau about it. And if the Farm Bureau has a view, I'm just not sure what that is.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay, perfectly fair. Thank you so much.

And our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell of Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Good morning.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Going back to Silvertip quickly, can you just add some color on exactly what four Wolfcamp A targets means? And also, are we to take from this that APC considers the Third Bone Spring commercial target in Loving in full (26:40)?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

This is Danny. Again, I appreciate the question. So as you can imagine, within the Wolfcamp zone itself, we've got multiple different benches that we like to exploit. And so what Silvertip does is it – and I think we've got some graphics on this in some of our investor books that are available online. And so we do in a chevron pattern – the 12 wells go in a chevron pattern across half a section through multiple different Wolfcamp A targets and up into the Bone Spring 3.

Bone Spring 3 and Avalon has historically been something that we have done. So we've got historic experience within that formation. We know it fairly well. We think in this area, the field has got prospectivity. And so we want to understand the interaction between that formation and Wolfcamp and the ultimate deliverability of it.

There are other targets in that area as well that we'll look to exploit over time. But this is what – for this particular pad and test, this is what we've done. And so we'll see what those well results show. We have not turned that Bone Spring well on yet. It has been completed, and so we'll be bringing that well on later this year and observing the results, and that will help us formulate our future development plans.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Thank you, I appreciate that color. And I was also wondering if you could provide some high-level thoughts about the PRB. That play is really heating up, as another operator has gotten serious about it. But aside from the well results that you mentioned in the ops report, at this point, how would you contrast Wyoming as a state to operate in versus perhaps its neighbor, Colorado?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Clearly, with clearly a different operating environment in the two states, which I think is natural, we see that across multiple different state boundaries. We're really happy with the performance we're seeing not only from our own wells but from across the industry within the Powder River Basin. We've got lots of permits in that area. We've got a nice acreage position built up in the southern portion of the Powder River Basin, and look forward to talking more about that, about our plans for our appraisal in that area as we talk about 2019 later this year.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Thank you. If I can just sneak one quick one in, I noticed something on the report that I thought sounded interesting. You mentioned that you're exporting one crude oil cargo per month from Houston, and you're also going to have export capability in Corpus when Cactus II comes online. I was just wondering. Are you marketing these exports yourself, or do you sell these to a third party at the ports?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No, we're doing these ourselves, and that larger result is the fact that we've been doing now for multiple decades out of Algeria. So we actually have the capability in-house to do this without having to turn it to a third party.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Great, thanks. I appreciate that.

And our next question today comes from Michael Scialla of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi, good morning, a question on the DJ assuming Proposition 112 fails. There has been some concern about takeaway capacity there over the next couple of years, any thoughts on that? And also some concern about potential price weakness at Cushing, I just wanted to get your thoughts there as well.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

All right, I'm going to ask Gennifer, if she would please, to weigh in on both of your questions.

Gennifer F. Kelly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Hi, this is Gennifer Kelly. I think there is – we have been hearing of some projected tightness coming out of DJ. Fortunately, we have secured takeaway for all of our products out of the basin.

On your question about Cushing tightness, we are also seeing and predicting that Cushing is going to continue to get tighter. We are actively working routes to the coast to get some of those oil volumes on the water to help with that tightness.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, thank you. And, Al, you mentioned, given the increase in oil prices that you're anticipating some inflation. I think we've already seen some this year. Can you say what you're baking into your 2019 plan for inflation at this point?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think you just have to wait a few weeks for us on that one. When we talk about our capital expectations for investment in 2019, we'll give you some more color on that. But you're right, we saw more of the inflation the first half of the year than we've seen in the second half of this year.

But you've got to keep in mind, we're predicating our investment off a $50 environment, so that implies both cost as well as the revenue side of that. So if we, in fact, live in a much higher price environment than $50, it's fairly natural to assume that costs are going to come up little bit with it. But in turn, our margin or margin per barrel should be much healthier regardless.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Understood, thank you.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

And the next question comes from David Heikkinen of Heikkinen Energy Resources – Energy Advisors – apologies. Please go ahead.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Sometimes I wish we were a resource company.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

David, I don't know about that.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thinking along that line and the first principles of returns on investment is you take your cash and you balance debt reduction and return to shareholders and reinvesting in the business, I'm just curious. As you've gotten larger projects, Delaware, DJ, is the ability to flex them up and down less? And so when you set your budget at $50, because I'm just wondering where that free cash flow goes, because you really don't have as many big swings in spending at $50. How do you think about that balance of those three places?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

David, it's Bob. I think I disagree, really. I think one of the things that we've looked on as we put the 2019 plan together as we look at a Plan B scenario if Proposition 112 were to pass is that we actually, in the Delaware in particular and in the Powder prospectively, have the ability to be able to add rigs and crews. And with the infrastructure – at least the base case infrastructure in place with some expandability, for instance, at the ROTFs and the like, actually I think that's easier to flex up and down than if we were in six or seven basins and had to ramp up efforts with less centralized people. And so it actually hasn't been a constraint in terms of our thinking going forward.

I think the more difficult thing to do is that when you have a $50 oil environment, you have the desire from time to time to go say let's accelerate in a particular area or not, and the discipline has been one of the things that we've talked about. Our folks are very excited about their results. Danny was talking about what we're starting to see at Silvertip. And Al's really comments really touch on where we're trying to go, which is that we know that we can deliver with discipline better than a 10% rate of growth in oil on a multiyear basis. And that puts us in a position, subject to the inflation that a higher price environment might require you to spend a little bit more to achieve that objective, that puts us in a position where we've got lots of flexibility around free cash flow.

And I don't know that it's necessarily worse. I actually think – when we start talking about this, we're talking more about how many rigs and how many crews and which field or which location. A more focused operation is in many ways simpler to dial up and down rather than more difficult.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Cool. That's helpful. Thanks.

And our next question comes from Sameer Panjwani of Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please go ahead.

Sameer Panjwani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys, good morning. In the PRB, it looks like you spent another $76 million on acquisitions during the quarter. Can you just provide some color on your overall land strategy here, how we should think about land spending going forward, and maybe an updated acreage count?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

This is Danny. I appreciate the question. We did invest another around $75 million in the quarter with respect to landholdings there. Those are principally mineral and royalty interests that we picked up. And so our overall working interest position for us to develop against doesn't really change. But we will see overall improvement in the economics from picking up those – from making that acquisition.

Moving forward, as we look across the basin, a substantial amount of consolidation has already occurred across that basin. There may be one or two incremental opportunities for us moving forward to bolt onto our position. And certainly as those raise their heads, we'll evaluate whether or not it makes sense for us to do those. And so from a land acquisition standpoint, my anticipation is, is that you may see the pace of that slowing somewhat for us. But if those opportunities are there, we'll certainly look to capitalize on those.

Sameer Panjwani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Okay, that's helpful. And then turning to the DJ, it looks like volumes have been relatively flat year to date. Your previous 20% year-over-year oil growth guidance implies a nice step up in Q4. So can you just frame your comfort level with the previous guidance and how things are shaping up so far during the quarter?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes, sure. I appreciate the question. As we look at DJ, we anticipate as we move into the fourth quarter a bit of an increase from where we are currently. I think if you look at us across the entire year, we'll be delivering over 15% versus our annual production that we saw in 2017. That's the sort of increase we're expecting to see this year.

As we think about DJ, as we alluded to last quarter, some of the performance we've seen within the Delaware Basin, both from the opportunity for us to participate in some non-consent wells, some non-op opportunities that came our way, as well as just incremental well performance that we've talked about so far, has led to an opportunity for us to reallocate some capital away from DJ and over into Delaware.

We felt really comfortable with where we were at from an overall portfolio standpoint from our oil delivery. And so as we reallocated that capital, clearly our activity level has fallen within DJ. We're seeing fewer crews. In fact, we're down to two completion crews in the DJ Basin currently. And so that obviously rolls through volumes, that in combination with downtime, and we've been a little late bringing some of our wells online. And as you miss those targets and even if you just miss them by a few weeks, that slides the whole wedge delivery out to the right. So when you combine all those things together, we're right about 15-plus percent annual growth in DJ.

Sameer Panjwani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Paul Sankey of Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Hello, everyone. Can you hear me?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Okay. Al, could you just give us the latest on the status of Mozambique? I know there's been some headlines over the past weeks in terms of contracts and stuff.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I couldn't be more pleased with what Mitch and his organization have been able to accomplish, Paul. I think a year ago, the market was quite different. Two years ago, it was drastically different. Over that period of time, just to brag on Mitch a little bit, we've definitely taken the opportunity to advance the project that was not quite where it is today. And he has in our estimation done an exceptional job of getting this thing positioned for FID. So maybe with that introduction, Mitch, if you would, give more details because – we could probably spend the next hour talking about the accomplishments you and Ian [Perks] and others have had with our LNG efforts.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Al. And, Paul, I'll just give you an overview of where we are on the project. During the quarter, we made really good progress in really converting the key terms in our volume getting those two binding SPAs. Those are on track to be completed as per our schedule.

In addition to that, what we've done is we've got our offshore contractor at the final stage of approval as well as all the equipment that we're buying. We're basically waiting on government approval to get that done. That really gives us great confidence in terms of the capital spend we're going to have for the project. So we know the onshore capital cost, which we're very pleased about. We've mentioned in the past which is competitive, around $600 per tonne. And once we got the approvals for the offshore scope and we'll have certainty around capital spend with the conclusion of the SPAs as per schedule, we'll then – we've had good engagement from the export credit agencies with regards to financing. So it really takes us to the point where all those key activities are on track to take us to the point where we'll be ready to take the project for – taking it to FID in the first half of next year.

In parallel to that, as you've seen in the ops report, they're progressing with the infrastructure projects in A fungi at this moment. We're pleased to say that's gone really well. Currently we have over 3,000 people Mozambiquans working in the project just now. Worker resettlement activities, we've started the camp expansion and also started the airstrip, so lots of good progress being made by the team in the field. It really does then give us some confidence around how we're going to execute the project over the next few years after we take FID.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Thank you. As regards how much contracted volume you want before FID, where you are at in terms of the SPA and where you want to be in terms of the SPA? Thanks.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

We're really pleased with where we are on the SPAs. And as we've mentioned in the past, we've exceeded our 8.5 million tonnes target in terms of key terms. And those agreements are currently being closed out at this moment in time. So we will achieve that target to enable to get the project financing.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Right. So essentially that's a question of finalization of the contract?

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

It is. These contracts are – the key terms are really the things that are agreed in terms of price and volume. And the SPAs, they're really lengthy documents, in excess of 150 pages long. So it will take a bit of time to actually conclude. As I said, we are in the final stages of concluding all those agreements in excess of 8.5 million tonnes, so that allows to close out the project financing.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Great, thank you.

And, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to the management team for any final remarks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Not a lot here other than to say one more time thank you to the Anadarko employees for an exceptionally strong quarter as well as the outlook we see for the fourth quarter of next year. And in a few weeks, we'll look forward to providing investors a better view as to what 2019 looks like. So with that, I'll close with what I started with and say Happy Halloween. Thank you.

