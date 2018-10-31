North American Palladium Ltd. (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Jim Gallagher - President and CEO

Timothy Hill - VP, Finance and CFO

David Peck - VP, Exploration

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. I'd like to thank you for joining us on the call this morning. I'm Jim Gallagher, CEO and President of North American Palladium.

Before we begin this morning, a quick reminder that we may make some forward-looking statements in this presentation. All mining involves a number of inherent risks and we invite you to read and understand the disclaimer.

I would also like to mention, that all dollar amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Joining me today on the call today is our CFO, Tim Hill; and our Vice President of Exploration, David Peck.

This morning I will touch on some of the operating highlights from the quarter as well as some of the highlights of our recently released feasibility study. Tim will take us through the financials and Dave will provide an update on our exploration program and we will have time at the end for questions.

I’d like to start off on a very positive note talking about her safety record. Our total recordable injury frequency year-to-date at the mine site is 2.6 against an industry average of about 2.9. Our lost time injury frequency is zero. We have exceeded 475 days without a lost time injury on site and in September, we surpassed 1 million man hours without a lost time.

We are also pleased to report strong quarter at LDI with creating production increasing by 7% over the same period last year based on higher underground and surface ore production. These excellent production results combined with strong palladium prices resulted in an increase in revenue of 48% and adjusted EBITDA of over $100 million for the year-to-date.

On September 17th, the company announced the results of a new feasibility study for Lac des Iles Mine. The report outlined a new mine plan to extend the mine life, generate increased cash flow by optimizing resources formerly included in the Roby open pit pushback and by added reserves that were previously left unmined by the open pit design.

Our operating highlights this quarter, we had increases in both surface and underground production for a total of over 283,000 additional tonnes mine compared to the same quarter in 2017. This increase is direct result of the return to full time mill operations. We transition to SLS mining and a return to mining lower grade material in the upper Roby zone from underground. The average palladium grade is slightly lower due to higher volumes of low grade production in the upper part of the mine and slightly lower grade than SLS.

The all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was US$733 dollars per ounce compared to US$688 dollars per ounce for the same period in 2017 and this is a result of the lower grade and also lower by-product metal prices.

As you can see from the graph on our mining costs, we now have had five quarters of underground mining costs of $40 dollar per tonne or less, with Q3 this year $37 per tonne mine delivered to surface.

As we begin to increase the underground production towards the 12,000 tonnes a day, target as outlined in the feasibility study over the next three years. These costs will continue to decline.

In September, we did publish a new National Instrument 43-101 feasibility study based on the success of the recent transition to sublevel shrinkage mining. In the lower part of the mining, the company initiated an internal evaluation of similar underground mass mining approaches for all of the near-surface resources as an alternate to the pushback of the existing Roby pit.

On the results of this evaluation prompted the commissioning of a new feasibility study. The new study has improved margins, cash flows, mine life and net present value relative to the previous study published in early 2017.

Mine life has been extended by one year to 2027 with average underground production increasing from 6,000 to more than 12,000 tonnes per day. We expect annual after tax cash flows of between $52 million and $144 million per year, a totaling $909 million [indiscernible] mine. This updated feasibility study is available on SEDAR and also on the company's website.

The slide on mine life shows a very positive story. As you can see from the graphs, we have been very successful in replacing our reserves over the last 15 years. The green bars represent our reserve in the stated year and the blue bars below the line represent what we have mined.

In 2003, we had just over 3 million ounces of reserves as a company and now in 2018 with the publication of the new feasibility report we still have over 3 million ounces of reserves and that's having mined over the last 15 years almost 3 million ounces of reserves. So a very good reserve replacement profile which we fully expect that we can continue with the number of targets we have and Dave will address some of those.

I will now had it over to Tim to talk about financial highlights.

Thanks, Jim. Good morning everyone. The company posted good financial results again this quarter with earnings of $22 million compared to $12 million in Q3 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $16 million to $38 million for the quarter. Good production during the quarter, combined with the strong palladium prices and a strong U.S. dollar contributed to 32% percent or $22 million increase revenue throughout the Q3 2017.

Total production cost before inventory adjustments increase to $45 million in Q3 2018 compared to $40 million in 2017, this 12.5% increase in costs attributed -- attributable to the related growth and tonnes processed during the quarter. An additional 324,000 tonnes were logged in Q3 2018 over that in 2017. These increased production levels which will result of the transition to full time mill operations, yielded reduced unit costs of $10 per tonnes mill over that in 2017.

As of September 30th 2018, the company's debt was reduced to $74 million down $31 million from the prior year. The company's cash balance increased by $9 million up from $11.1 million in 2017. And as of October 15th, 2018, the company had US$32 million available on its revolving credit facility.

The company is in the process of refining its -- refinancing its term-loan and the revolving credit facility both of which come due at the end of the year. Next, Dave will provide an update on exploration activities for the quarter. Dave?

Thank you, Tim. Good morning everyone. Exploration expenditures were $1.9 million for the quarter compared to $143 million for the same period in 2017. A total of just over 5000 metres of exploration drilling was completed at LDI and 12 underground drill holes.

Drilling was focused on testing for an extension to the recently defined B3 zone, one of the thickest high grade intersections for the property ever recorded was reported in August. This intersection included 32 meters averaging over nine grams per tonne palladium with an 11 metre interval of 18 grams per tonne palladium.

A follow up hole completed in the quarter for 18-807 also returned encouraging results including a 36 metre intersection averaging four grams per tonne palladium. Underground drilling was completed -- underground drilling completed in the quarter also involved testing of the recently model lower extension of the BE2 zone, the deep footwall to the offset zone and the southernmost part of the lower offset zone.

Please refer to the longitudinal section on the slide for the location of all the underground exploration planned and completed drill holes for the quarter.

On the next slide, we’ll show our surface drilling, it's been on hiatus during the quarter and while we initiated a major new geophysical program the outlines of which are showing on the map. This includes a high resolution drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, a deep penetrating Magnetotelluric survey both surface and down the hole induced polarization surveys.

We've taken the decision to increase the amount of geophysics. We do to affect the screen the LDI property and all of our Greenfields properties for the presence of BZ and based [indiscernible] sulfide mineralization. The new geophysical surveys that Lac des Iles coupled with the existing drilling and surface exploration results will be used to guide an ambitious surface drilling program that started earlier this month and is expected to continue for the next two years at a minimum.

Specifically, we expect to build a model, distribution of metal rich, disseminated sulfides, controlling structures and geological contacts to depths in excess of 400 meters. The new drill programs will include a follow up on the positive results we announced in August for the creek zone and the east part of the mine property where we intersected 27 meters of over three grams per tonne palladium in the hole 18-007 including $13 million interval of over five grams per tonne palladium. We expect to have two surface drills turning by the middle of November.

Looking ahead, the company plans to increase exploration investment with a heightened focus on discovering high value, near surface resources that will improve the current mine plan and extend the life of the LDI operation and increase the value of the company’s exploration assets.

We will continue to explore extensions to the known underground resources aided where required by new exploration drifts. We expect to provide a comprehensive update on our exploration results and plans before the end of the year.

I will now turn the call back to Jim.

Thank you, Dave. As a result of the slightly lower mine grade year-to-date. Total ounces produced in 2018 will be near the low end of our 230,000 to 240,000 ounces of payable palladium guidance.

All-in sustaining costs, which is impacted by the lower grade but also by a lower by-product metal prices in particular the price of platinum will be near the $700 per ounce which is above our 640 and 660 per ounce guidance.



The Board continues to explore strategic opportunities for the company. We have had interest, but not an appropriate offer and there is no certainty that any potential transaction will emerge from this process. As well the three year collective agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 9422 represents the production and maintenance workers at the Lac des Iles expired on May 31st, 2018.

Since that time we have been in continuous negotiations towards the new collective agreement with the mine and mill having operating -- having been operated as norm. This processes led to two tentative agreements supported by the United Steelworkers bargaining committee that were ultimately rejected by the workforce.

The company and the United Steelworkers met with provincial conciliation officer on October 20th and 21st of this year and no agreement was reached in these meetings and the conciliation officers expected to file a no board report putting the United Steelworkers in a legal strike position as of November 15th.

The company and the United Steelworkers have agreed to a mediation process commencing on November 11th. We remain open and committed to continuing negotiations to achieve a mutually acceptable agreement and will update when more information becomes available.

Good morning, Jim, Tim and everyone.

Good morning, Dan.

How are you doing?

Very good.

Three questions. Number one, first off I wasn't on the webcast I can't find the presentation for this quarter -- so slides, so I missed the word [castration] but I don't think it's on your website?

It'll be posted after the call.

Okay. Just in order, tailings remind me for tailings in terms of what you have going to 12,000 tonnes a day through the life of the new feasibility study, what additional permanent sets we do need to accommodate those tail?

Jim Gallagher

So what's entailed there, I think you're somewhat familiar Dan with our current plan, we’re somewhat in continuous expansion of the existing footprint of tailings. We are moving to what we call a modified upstream release and that existing footprint is good for five to six years. Now permitting that there's almost because it involves detailed design and changes it’s constant permitting throughout that process to be honest. And approximately six years down the road, we have identified and it’s laid out in the feasibility study, our Greenfield site which is essentially very close to the mine site. And that's a progress of build where for the first two years it requires a relatively small rock dam build that is a bit of a natural depression and that Greenfield site is adequate. And of course must be permitted and which started that initial process already in terms of doing background environmental studies etcetera and that site is adequate to take its beyond the current published life in mining.

Okay. You reminding me of some challenges you had recently. But so that beyond the five or six years to get to the 10 year, 11 year life the footprint I guess does it expand materially?

Jim Gallagher

It does because we will be moving to a new Greenfield site. So as you're somewhat familiar with the mine site it's got a big footprint of tailings now. This is actually just to the east of the mine site not very far away. So and that'll buy some another several years beyond that. And in the course of the study, we had identified other locations for Greenfield sites, so we're positive on a 20 year mine life with Dave’s exploration program. So there are other sites and other areas to use for footprint for tailings.

Okay. On a grade, okay you're doing very well on the production side. The grade is a bit of a disappointment I think to you etcetera so for underground, is it how much is this representative of what we might see going into 2019 and 2020? Or is it going to be contained to a certain area, what are your thoughts?

Jim Gallagher

Well, so the feasibility does publish a declining grade and that certainly partly a fact of we're going to be mining significant low grade material. The additional 6000 tonnes a day from the upper part of the mine is I think you are familiar, the core has already been mines as Roby zone. So we're going to be averaging just about 2 grams in the material that we will be adding. So that will lower that grade.

We have had lower than we budgeted out of the SLS this year and if you do recall some of the conversation we had higher than budgeted last year. And we actually put in little adjustment factor to the flow modeling that we use for the SLS and that adjustment factor hasn't actually panned out this year. So the influences that created a higher grade last year no longer exist and that was certainly some of the higher grade colors that we had blasted into the blanket and some other factors. So on one -- on a positive note, the workflow models are very good at predicting the grade out of [draw] points and our flow control is very good. But unfortunately, wrongly as it turns out we put in a slight adjustment factor of about 4 grams to the grade and so the feasibility reflects what flow models indicates which reflects what we're currently getting. And we just actually made an error in putting that adjustment into the SLS.

So I mean we have had slightly higher production for the upper part of the mine with lower grade from mining ground. So those factors have added them to slightly lower underground grades and what was in our internal plan budget.

Okay. So for 2019 when their budget comes out we're probably not going to see the point for adjustment, something like that put in. Okay. And last question, Dave just going and talking well but if you went back a couple of years, how are things planning out in lower levels of the mine versus what you envisioned a couple of years ago?

Timothy Hill

So good question. Go ahead Jim.

Jim Gallagher

Was that an exploration question or mining

That's for Dave.

Sorry.

No problem. We're pretty much on track in terms of drill results, outcomes basically on the same kind of resource replacement strategy we talked about a couple of years ago. We haven't found the bottom of the offset yet and we are looking at putting in a drift which I referred to in my three slides this morning. To give us better angles, so add a little bit of I guess it’s not hiatus, but a slowdown for underground drilling until we get this new platform, it’s going to be a drift at deeper levels and it's been tentatively approved for next year. And once that's in we're going to be able to ramp up or speed up resource addition drilling. I think that will make a big difference going into next year

Okay. Your optimism based on gap, now is it the same as it was a couple years ago.

Yes. It hasn’t we have not really followed the ore body pass the bottom in the SLS right. So there was no need to, our focus was really making sure we put in all the pieces around the SLS and fill this as much as we could to get as many tonnes into reserve as possible. And now we're getting the chance to go and explore again and look a bit further afield, a little bit down plunge, a little bit along straight and also into the footwall where we've had some initial encouraging results. So there's still a number of targets in fact we've never had as many underground exploration targets as we do now.

The challenge is actually to get the drills in place and the funding in place to do all the work that we want to.

Unidentified Analyst

Jim Gallagher

Jim Gallagher

