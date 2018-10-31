Intel Corporation Valuation

Intel's strategy, which is to provide the technological foundation of the new data world, enabled it to increase revenues in both data-centric and PC-centric business units in 3Q 2018.

Intel's flexible supply chain would place it in a better position than its competitors if the trade war continues in 2019.

Intel's revenues from Mobileye are expected to grow fast due to the launch of a joint venture with Volkswagen to develop driverless car service.

Intel And 5G

Intel Corporation (INTC) beat the market's expectation in both revenues and EPS in 3Q 2018. Intel's revenue was up by 19% year over year in 3Q 2018. The data-centric business units generated 22% higher revenues year over year. Intel's communication service provider segment grew 30% year over year due to the high demand from communication companies as they prepare for 5G. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) started offering 5G services in L.A., Indianapolis, Houston, and Sacramento on October 1, 2018. AT&T plans to provide 5G services in multiple major cities in 4Q 2018. Verizon and AT&T (NYSE:T) are competing in 5G technology. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S), and other carriers will follow, too. As these companies compete one another, Intel's revenues on 5G-related products are expected to grow fast.

Intel's modem business grew by 131% year over year. The modems, which are a combination of memory and modem, are gaining market shares rapidly. Intel provides a variety of modems including 5G modem, which is expected to grow in demand as 5G technology becomes more available late 2018 and 2019.

Mobileye

Intel's Mobileye generated $191 million in revenue, up by about 50% year over year in 3Q 2018. Intel, Mobileye (OTCPK:MBBYF), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) teamed up to launch self-driving ride-hailing service in 2019 with commercialization expected by 2022. Intel's Mobileye will provide driverless technology, hardware, software, driving policy, and data map. Mobileye's revenue is expected to grow rapidly.

Trade War

Global mega IT companies' supply chain can be disrupted in 2019 by the trade war. Intel also will be affected by the trade war if it continues in 2019. The good news is that Intel has built a world-class supply chain and Intel acknowledges the related risk. Intel's manufacturing facilities are in multiple countries (see the chart below). Also, these facilities can quickly adopt adjustments and ramp up operations as well as a better quality control because they are built in following "copy exactly" methodology. Intel's flexible supply chain would place Intel in a better position than its competitors if the trade war continues in 2019.

Leadership In The New Data-Rich World

Intel is successfully expanding its target markets and providing a technological foundation in the data-rich world. Intel generated an all-time record of $19.2 billion revenues in 3Q 2018.

The revenue composition explains Intel's success in 3Q 2018. Intel is evolving from a PC company with a server business to a data-centric company because the data-centric market will provide greater opportunity to grow. Intel currently has 5 business units; Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, and Programmable Solutions Group. In 2014, Intel's PC-centric business unit, Client Computing Group, generated 65.7% of revenues and the data-centric business units generated 30.6% of revenues (see the chart below). In 3Q 2018, Intel generated 53.1% of revenues for the PC-centric unit and 45.8% of revenues for data-centric units. Intel is laser-focused on its strategy, which is to provide the technological foundation of the new data world. Intel's 3Q 2018 earnings results prove that Intel has not only smartly formed its strategy but also successfully executed its strategy, which enabled Intel to increased revenues in both data-centric and PC-centric business units in 3Q 2018.

Data Center Group's year over year revenues increased by 26% and year over year operating income increased 37% in 3Q 2018. The world is transforming into a data-rich world, which uses a 'flood of data' every second. Enterprises, governments, cloud service providers, and communication service providers demand technological solutions to fulfill customers' needs in the new data-rich world. Intel is a global leader in the data-centric market by providing outstanding products, a package of total solutions for consumers (see the chart below):

Intel is very sensitive to the shifts of technological trend. Intel's data-centric and PC-centric business units provide solutions for market trend technologies such as AI, VR, automotive, smart city, cloud computing, 5G technologies, and you name it. Also, Intel has set and implemented a great strategy to be a leader in the new data-rich world by investing heavily in the research and developments.

Devotion to R&D For 50 Years

Intel has invested about 20% of revenues in research and development (R&D). Intel spent $13 billion in R&D in 2017. Intel's devotion to R&D over a half-century has created a competitive advantage. Intel has developed a common architecture and intellectual property across Intel's platforms. Intel primarily develops and manufactures products in its own facilities by its proprietary process technologies. Intel's competitive advantage is extremely hard to copy. Also, Intel has wisely allocated its capital for R&D, reduced investments in wearables products, and discontinued Saffron business.

Intel has developed one of the most valuable brand equity in the world; "intel inside" logos are on all computers that run on Intel's CPUs. Intel's brand equity is another competitive advantage; consumers tend to prefer products with high brand equity when similar products are available.

Share Buyback

Intel is one of the companies that heavily repurchased its own common shares. Intel reduced 951 million shares outstanding for the sake of Intel stockholders from 2008 to 2Q 2018. On December 31, 2008, 5,562 million common shares were outstanding. On June 30, 2018, 4,611 million common shares were outstanding. Intel spent $8.5 billion to repurchase common shares during the period ended September 30, 2018. I believe Intel will continue to buy its shares in 2018 because the current share price is attractive and Intel has the capability.

Intel's current financial position is solid. As of September 30, 2018, Intel had $3.4 billion in cash, $27.9 billion debts were outstanding, leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) was 1.2, and EBITDA margin (EBITDA divided by total revenue) was 33.0%. Total assets amounted to $128 billion and total liabilities amounted to $56 billion.

Valuation

I have carefully analyzed Intel's 10 years of financial data. Also, I have carefully reviewed Intel's business and financial risks and strategy. I believe 2% terminal growth rate is reasonable due to the growth potential of IT industry, Intel's effective strategy and financial position. The P/E ratio was 9.93, dividend yield was 2.63%, and I estimate Intel's equity value per share would be about $73 per share as of October 28, 2018. I believe Intel's stock price is currently undervalued around $46 per share, and Intel's current stock price is attractive.

This article is for informative use only. This article represents my personal opinion. Each investor's buy, sell, or hold decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment strategy. My personal opinion will not fit each reader's current investment strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.