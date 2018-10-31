National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Christine Worley - Director of IR

Barry Karfunkel - CEO and Co-Chairman

Michael Weiner - CFO

Analysts

Matthew Carletti - JMP Securities

Randy Binner - B. Riley, FBR

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National General Holdings Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Christine Worley, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Christine Worley

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to National General Holdings Corp. Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. As the operator stated, my name is Christine Worley and I am the Director of Investor Relations at National General.

With me this morning are Barry Karfunkel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer.

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Mr. Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the Company's business activities and earnings results or potential.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The projections and statements in the presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, as we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Our management will refer to financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and related information is provided in the press release for our third quarter 2018 earnings, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nationalgeneral.com.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings conference call. I am extremely pleased with another quarter of robust earnings despite elevated activity. This quarter continues to demonstrate the value creations that we've been able to achieve by leveraging our platform to integrate our past acquisitions and unify them in a way that shares each business's unique capabilities across the entire enterprise.

Turning to some of the specific clients of business. Our auto line continues to perform well. The results this quarter are reflection of the risk selection and pricing segmentation that RAD 5.0 product provides us. We have begun to rollout RAD 6.0, which we expect to further benefit our product with more sophisticated segmentation.

Looking forward, we expect future growth within the auto line to come from continued growth within our current states as well as recent expansion states entered into as a result of the direct, general and the nationwide acquisitions and continued lift from an investment in our direct to consumer channel.

Within our homeowners’ line of business, this quarter continued to experience solid growth with our high net worth book benefiting from recent state expansion. In California, where large loss activity has been increasing, we are implementing stricter underwriting guidelines to ensure that new business meets our profitability targets. We've remained excited about future rollout of our new homeowners’ product, which should be one of the more segmented and sophisticated products in the industry.

Turning to A&H. I'm extremely pleased with the performance of all lines of business in the segment. Our niche small group stop loss line continues to perform extremely well with strong top-line results that offer savings to our target customers as a result of our differentiated pricing and underwriting approach.

We anticipate strong growth from our individual products including short term medical is coming open enrollment period. Our own distribution continues to perform very well with strong growth prospects for our underaged 65 individual health and Medicare product lines. The strategic approach that we took in assembling our various health assets and our control of distribution, technology and product positions us well in the changing healthcare market and makes quarter such as this one possible.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Mike Weiner for more detailed review of our financial results.

Michael Weiner

Thank you, Barry.

Third quarter 2018 net income was $60.5 million, that's versus $49.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Operating earnings were $70.8 million versus $28.7 million in last year's quarter. Operating EPS was $0.65 compared to $0.26 in the prior year's quarter.

Our third quarter results were impacted by approximately by $35 million in losses related to Hurricane Florence and the California wildfires. Our fully diluted book value per share grew 2.6% -- to $14.65 as of September 30, 2018.

We are also disclosed that we expect the Hurricane Michael to impact our fourth quarter results by roughly $7 million to $10 million pretax net of quarter share reinsurance recoverable.

Now, I'd like to give some additional detail about our two operating segments. First, property and casualty. Gross written premium grew 11.3% to $1.1 billion driven by organic growth in our homeowner’s product of 24.6% and our personal auto product of 10.3%.

Service and fee income grew 13.3% to $114 million driven by underlying premium growth. the P&C combined ratio was 94.4% versus the third quarter of 2017 of 98.1% excluding amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 73.5% compared to 77% in 3Q, 2017. The loss ratio reflects favorable trends for accident year 2018 compared to prior accident years at the same age particularly on the short tailed auto physical damage claims, which improved our view of the current accident year loss ratio.

Also impacting the quarter with weather related losses of $35 million, which compares to $52.4 million in the year ago quarter. For the nine months ending September 30th, the P&C combined ratio was 92.8%. The expense ratio was 20.9%, which compares to 21.1% in 3Q 2017.

Overall, in our auto book we continue see moderate to better loss trends than the industry primarily driven by frequency which we attribute to better than industry results to pricing segmentation, better risk selection from our RAD 5.0 product which we began to implement roughly two years ago and to a lesser extent mix shift.

Now within our Accident and Health segment. Gross written premium grew 18.7% to 143.9 million, which benefited from strong growth across the domestic book. Service and fee income were 46.5 million versus 32.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. The Accident and Health combined ratio was 77% versus 89.7% in 3Q 2017 excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets.

The loss ratio was 46.8% versus 61.5 % in the prior year’s quarter, the loss ratio reflects improvement in our current -- in our view of current accident year loss ratio for both the small group self-funded and individual products. The expense ratio was 30.2 versus 28.2 in the prior year quarter.

I'd like to echo Barry's excitement in reporting another strong quarter especially with the headwinds of both Hurricane Florence and the California Wildfires.

With that said, I now like to turn the call over to the moderator to open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question today is coming from Mat Carletti. Please note your affiliation then pose your question.

Matthew Carletti

Hey, thanks, Matt Carletti with JMP. Good morning. Just had a couple of questions. First is maybe Mike, could you expand a little bit on the accident year loss ratio improvement that you saw on both the P&C and A&H businesses. What specifically were you seeing in, I know you mentioned kind of the subsegments but was it more of a frequency came in better than expected. Was its severity or was it a bit of both.

Michael Weiner

Sure. Well, we first talked about frequent severity within the context of the P&C segment. So, absolutely you're right, frequency was the primary driver of it. We've seen a decrease year over year which continues to do better than the industry, we look at which is not perfect data. We look at fast track data trends on a sequential rolling eight quarter, 12 quarter. Everywhere you look at it and we continue to better against ourselves and against the industry. It's really driven by comp and collision. We've seen gone down. We attributed to our pricing segmentation and the impact of our new RAD 5.0 product, which we launched about two years ago, which has increased segmentation.

To a lesser extent, but also is driving it, is the mix shift and that's both the mix shift and the businesses or excuse me I would say the states that we operate under and more defined by the needs of non-standard. We also while it's hard to prove, we do see some of the impact and frequency driven by lower miles driven which again has a greater elasticity on the non-standard driver than perhaps the standard preferred. What goes against that, but obviously to a much lesser extent is the increase in severity still better than the industry, but we still continue to see severity increasing really driven by the same old factors, PIP and BI.

So, that's what's really going on our auto business. On the Accident and Health business a little bit different story. Again, incredibly short tail business on the A&H side. And as we get more into the year, right, we have more experience more credibility in the vintages that we write. So, we've just seen our pace go down on that and we've the businesses continues to perform well and that does both on the small group fully funded stop loss as well as are individual products.

And remember as we get better at this business and bigger we're a very data driven company we have more credibility in our information that we do and we're highly focused on underwriting segmentation. So, we feel good about those trends as we move forward.

Matthew Carletti

Great. And then specifically on auto and home. Can you comment a little on kind of what you're seeing in pricing in those markets and just competition more broadly, if there is any changes or how you kind of describe the market to that?

Barry Karfunkel

Yeah, again two different stories I would say. First on the auto side, I think we continue to see competition come back into the market which is absolutely increasing competitive pressure on that. Again, a little bit more insulated in the market in totality with our focus on non-standard which lot more niche and more fragmented between large and small competitors. Again, frequency decreasing severity increasing. However, we’re seeing overall loss trends in the mid to low-single-digits.

We’re getting rate increases which are in line with that, so don’t see anything from our ability to get rate at this point which is getting impact on margins or really our growth.

Matthew Carletti

Great. Last question maybe for Barry just on M&A, can you update us on kind of what you're seeing in the landscape, I know that also to maybe how NetGen’s needs and wants in terms of M&A have changed in recent periods. I know P&C is really kind of - the platform has really grown, it’s need have changed, can you just kind of update us on your latest thoughts. Thank you.

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. I don’t think our approach to M&A has changed much. We’ve always been very opportunistic acquire and that will definitely be the case going forward. When we look at opportunities we look for strategic opportunities that really enhance National General’s capabilities or state footprint expansion regardless as to line of business. So, that’s - I hope that answers your question.

Matthew Carletti

Sure, yes. Thank you for the answers and congrats on last quarter.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you.

Michael Weiner

Thank you, Matt.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Randy Binner, please announce your affiliation and then post your question.

Randy Binner

Yeah with B. Riley, FBR. And I just have a few, it was a good quarter. On A&H, can you speak a little bit more to kind of your set up going into the open enrollment period and this would be specifically around short-term and limited benefit health policies, but also any supplemental policies that you think kind of supplement, the open enrollment period and particularly, I don’t know if you’ll have taken advantage of the new ability to kind of extend duration in some of those products, but just kind of want to hear your set up going in open enrollment period?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes, thank you. So, yes, the expanded duration of short-term medical plans is definitely a key driver of growth expected going into the open enrollment period. We’re really excited about our position within the market place, it gives in the extended duration.

We really look at short-term now being more of a main stage product for the proper demographics and being over the years, we’ve been able to acquire today, National General is one of the leading individual health insurance agencies in the country as a result of all of the distribution that we’ve been able to acquire over the years as well as lead to generation assets as well.

And the technology offering to independent agencies by means of our leading ownership of the leading comparative radar quoted and for software offering that we offer independent distribution as well as take advantage of that from our internal distribution, so bring all of that together. Hopefully that addresses how we're set up to be able to take advantage of the [indiscernible] duration of short-term medical product then positions ourselves for growth on the product side on our own distribution side as well.

Randy Binner

No, that’s great. Thank you. And then I guess on - the supplemental products also seem to be an opportunity, so I think most of that commentary was to the major medical products. What about supplement, I mean is there -- is it kind of more of what you’ve offered before, or is there a new product opportunity?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes. So, we've been able -- we've got a really broad suite of supplemental products from accidental medical expense critical illness, accidental death dismemberment, dent all. And there are couple of others that we've got as well here a great way to be able to a bridge the gap in the event a unforeseen accident or critical illness occurring to bridge a gap from the first dollar payout to deductible we've been seeing really solid growth with those products as well attaching them to our short term medical product as well as attaching them to other carriers major medical products.

Randy Binner

Great. And then on investment income. Did you if this $31 million reported is pretty good. And was that -- was there anything unusual or onetime in that. Or is that a run-ratable number for net investment income?

Michael Weiner

Well, two things really drove that number. We obviously have, we're doing quite well. So, we're actually retaining more earnings. So, our principle amount that we're investing has gone up. The interest rate environment has increased a little on some of our variable rates instruments. So, there is nothing substantially one-timer in there. So, it's hard to take a number and project it out. Because obviously principle volumes will ebb and flow in this particular quarter it flowed higher and the interest rate environment on some of the floating rate securities we had picked a little. So, it's a fair number.

Randy Binner

Okay. And then I have one more. I don't know if this was addressed in Matt's Q&A section, but you all mentioned that you saw some larger loss activity in California on the property casualty side. Is that kind a covered in the BI and PIP category or is there something all showing on there?

Barry Karfunkel

I think you're referring to our homeowner’s business.

Randy Binner

That it was, okay. So that's just in fires, not auto.

Barry Karfunkel

Well no. it's really two things. So obviously the fires and the catastrophes there. But we have seen higher non-CAT related activity in the West Coast I think you've probably seen that in the industry in the totality. And one of the bigger drivers of that has been a non-CAT water loss have been driving a some of our attritional loss ratios out in the West Coast.

Randy Binner

Okay understood. Got it. okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next call today is coming from Meyer Shields. Please announce your affiliations then post your question.

Meyer Shields

Great, thanks. KBW. I apologize if this was covered I got in a little late. Can you quantify the impact of the I guess the revision to the auto physical damage loss ratio for previous quarters in 2018? So again, sort of get a normalized run-rate for the loss ratio?

Barry Karfunkel

I think what you're asking us to do is really to assign some of what we're seeing to individual quarters. We look at it on a collective year-to-date basis on that. So very hard for us to do. At best it’s a couple of points.

Meyer Shields

Okay. No, that's fair. So, but let me rephrase the question then, we can use the year-to-date sort of underlying loss ratio have the good run-rate for individual quarters.

Barry Karfunkel

That's where I was going, exactly. So, on a cumulative year-to-date basis that's probably a fair number of what we're seeing predominantly in the accident year 2018. Obviously, you have to net any favorable and unfavorable development against that.

Michael Weiner

And 5 years obviously.

Meyer Shields

Right. No, that's perfect. Thank you. Can you talk a little bit, I know the number was small but in terms of the adverse development that we saw in property casualty?

Michael Weiner

Yeah well, we actually saw on a year-to-date basis, favorable development in our P&C segment of about $13 million. I think what you're referring to is the individual quarter, we saw some adverse development of about $7 million. it's really relates to older accident years, I think in 2014, 2015 on some of our auto lines. The way I like to think about this is it's kind of a de minimis number on roughly $5 billion of premium. But again, I like to look at these things on a little bit of longer basis. So, if you look at on a cumulative meaning nine months or year-to-date, it was positive about $13 million for favorable I should say.

Meyer Shields

Yes, that's perfectly fair. And if I understand correctly then there are no implications for current pricing because it relates too much older accident years.

Michael Weiner

You got it. You got it and quite frankly you know really look at that as you alluded to in your earlier comments. Look at our collective, nine months loss ratio in that business net against the favorability on a nine-month basis which is de minimis of 13 million. And I tell we're viewing the current quarter an accident year.

Meyer Shields

That makes sense, thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question today is coming Kai Pan. Please note your affiliation, then pose your question.

Kai Pan

Thank you. Good morning, Morgan Stanley. Just follow up on Randy's question on short term medical. Can you give us a sense of how big the market could be and how fast is growing? Because I understand there is some regulation changes recently and a started October 1st. Do you see any early signs in trauma cells as well as the profitability of the business as the combined ratio of this business similar to the others or A&H as a whole?

Michael Weiner

Sure, Kai. It's really difficult to be able to come up with projection given that the market place is changing so rapidly we definitely hope to be able to be able to answer your question for the next earnings call that we have where we'll have the benefit of having open enrollment period and in front of us. And while in the past we've targeted we've said to expect a combined ratio for the A&H segment as a whole and in the low 90s. And we definitely believe that that should be the case for this short-term product as well.

Kai Pan

Okay, that’s great. And then just follow-on that is the A&H this quarter being very strong. The ratio is around 77% much lower than prior quarter and prior year. So, how should we look at it. Is this a sort of one-off or should it also run rate in the year-to-date number like 85% as a sort of like run rate, my ratio going forward for this line of business?

Michael Weiner

Yes, well, so I agree with what you're saying. So, on a cumulative nine-month basis is probably the best way to look at it. And again, it's one of those businesses that it's so short tail in duration as you get more experience in the current vintage of this year with our segmentation, our rating we feel very good about this business. A lot of that performance or over performance has really come in our small group self-funded book, about two-thirds of it versus the overall benefit we're seeing on the individual products. But I'd look at it on a cumulative basis as we go forward.

And again, hopping on a little bit what Barry said on the last is [indiscernible] open enrollment starts tomorrow. So that’ll be an initial indication of how things go on some of the new short-term medical products.

Kai Pan

That’s good. You mentioned like year-to-date you say 85 because you also mentioned your long-term goal is a low 90s. So, is 85 or sustainable?

Michael Weiner

Hard to tell, it's all about the mix of business right. So, if we grow disproportionately on some of the short-term medical and limited medical which we have this really nice tailwind due to some of the changing regulatory environment. Again, that's going to be state specific coupled with our -- what we consider as a top distribution that will push growth at the top line.

But it will obviously shrink back or decrease to get to more of a target low 90s number on that. It's going to be mix of business driven but everything that we are seeing right now, and we think it's going to be a big driver of growth for our business, we’ll probably get to that low 90s because of that mix shift.

Kai Pan

That's very helpful. Good luck with your enrollment season. My last question is on the LPI business and you look at your gross premium is growing but net is shrinking. So, is it more seeded premiums, just wonder and could you give us also an update on the business in terms of profitability and also potential gross down the road?

Michael Weiner

Yes, so I think the difference and let's address the first one in terms of gross to net, if you recall last quarter something like management, we increased the quota share on our property business to 42%. So, on a year-over-year basis, we're seeding more of our property business, which LPI is part of. So that's really the difference between the gross and the net to how much we retain.

But on a gross basis you're correct and that you've seen it grow a little. We've on boarded some new clients and we’re slowly and again, you onboard these clients, you have the upfront cost of that and the premium comes in later, just the nature of business. So, we’re seeing some early success and onboarding in new clients.

Again, that’s clients in totality and then obviously the biggest driver of it’s going to be penetration rates in the business and usage of the product and that’s really going to be driven by the overall aggregate credit markets and property.

Kai Pan

Great. What about the probability of the business?

Michael Weiner

We don’t really look at the business in totality as part of our larger P&C segment. So, what I’ll say is that, it is meeting all of our target and performances threshold in the business. We’ve spent quite a bit of time in this year as addressing some of the costs and looking for additional synergies in that business as we continue to roll it into our larger shared infrastructure.

Kai Pan

Okay. This is great. Thank you very much and good luck.

Michael Weiner

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions in the queue at this time.

Christine Worley

Thank you very much and we look forward to speaking with you again on the fourth quarter earnings call.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today’s conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.