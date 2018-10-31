Earnings Preview: Alibaba's Earnings To Precede A Strong Singles' Day

Management also should give some insight into the November 11th Singles’ Day event – the world’s biggest one-day shopping event – which Alibaba continues to dominate.

There’s an interesting trend where Alibaba is diversifying its revenues away from its core China e-commerce business.

Revenues have been growing at a higher rate than in previous years. Investors should expect it to continue.

Chinese tech behemoth Alibaba (BABA) will release its calendar third quarter (fiscal 2Q19) earnings on November 2 with investors expecting another strong report. Ahead of the all-important Singles’ Day event on November 11, here are four key points that investors should watch for from the release and the subsequent earnings call.

Revenues are growing quicker than before

After a strong calendar second quarter earnings, we should see QoQ growth which will likely surpass the record revenues posted in calendar 4Q17, driven not just by Taobao and Tmall, but also by its non-core business lines which continue to grow.

Total revenues broken down by commerce and other. Units: RMB billions. Source: Alibaba investor relations

What’s interesting is how the proportion of revenues coming from sources other than the core commerce business have grown to around 15% over the past few years. This is important because revenues from Chinese e-commerce can’t continue to grow exponentially for years. It’s also worth noting how businesses such as Koubei and Eleme O2O delivery and Cainiao logistics are included in China commerce – so not directly-linked to the core Taobao and Tmall platforms.

China commerce is seeing greater monetization

Gross merchandising volume (GMV: total value of products sold) has been growing steadily for years, with the traditional low period of calendar Q1 (because of the week-long Chinese New Year holiday) posting similar numbers to the traditional high of calendar Q4 five periods prior.

China commerce GMV. Note: Alibaba hasn’t provided quarterly breakdown since calendar 3Q16. Quarterly breakdowns are estimated from 3Q16 based on given annual GMV. Units: RMB billions. Source: Alibaba investor relations

What’s interesting now is that, although not officially reported any more, the blended monetization rate is increasing. In other words, the revenue generated from GMV is increasing, which is why revenue growth was slower than GMV growth until 2017.

China retail commerce – predominantly Tmall and Taobao – and the proportion of total revenues. Units: RMB billions. Source: Alibaba investor relations

Brick and mortar development builds the ecosystem

An interesting development is the launch of Hema shopping centers. These are full of restaurants and grocery shopping where everything has to be paid for with Alipay. It's self checkout as opposed to the Amazon Go format.

Hema shopping center. Source: Alibaba investor relations

It’s all part of the building out of the ecosystem. My experience has been that these restaurants are busy during the lunch hours – because staff from nearby offices go there to eat – but empty during the evenings. However, the O2O delivery services – Koubei and Eleme – seem to have better discounts than non-Alibaba-backed O2O platforms, which keeps revenues within the Alibaba ecosystem.

As we’ve seen with the past few quarters, more equity investee revenue is being moved to the top line. Therefore, the development of this ecosystem will continue to grow the non e-commerce proportion of revenues.

Gearing up for a huge Singles’ Day

Not covered in this financial period, but likely one of the key talking points, is Alibaba’s preparations for Singles’ Day – the world’s largest one-day shopping event. I was disappointed with the Singles’ Day GMV in 2016, but there was a strong bounce back in 2017. I estimate that last year’s GMV was 11.6% of the GMV of the whole of Q4. To repeat, one day represented 11.6% of around 90 days of sales.

While impressive, sales before and after Singles’ Day are substantially lower than the annual daily average. Essentially, sales for October and early November as well as late November are transferred to November 11, simply because of the big discounts. As the most recent Singles’ Day was likely just below 12% of quarterly sales, it’s feasible that it could reach 13% this year.

GMV from Singles’ Day. Note: the percentage of quarterly GMV is estimated for 2016 and 2017 because Alibaba doesn’t report quarterly GMV anymore. Units: RMB billions. Source: Alibaba investor relations

A logical question is how long this growth can continue for. Alibaba has begun the Singles’ Day event already. From October 20, it began selling big discounts to popular products where, for example, users pay 1 RMB today in order to guarantee a 30 RMB discount on a particular product on Singles’ Day. As impressive as the Singles' Day event is, popular products with large discounts sell out within a blink of the eye - you're competing with hundreds of thousands if not millions of people for a limited number of products. By selling access to discounts early, there should be fewer lost consumption opportunities.

It’s important because Alibaba is guaranteeing sales for its platforms, and keeping consumers away from rival platforms, particularly JD.com (JD). It also furthers the trend discussed above: Getting consumers to make Q4 purchases on Singles’ Day.

