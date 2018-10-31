Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) CEO Lester Brafman on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEMKT:COHN)
Q3 2018 Results Conference Call
October 31, 2018 10:00 AM ET
Executives
Lester Brafman - Chief Executive Officer
Joe Pooler - Chief Financial Officer
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Cohen & Company’s Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. My name is Krystal and I will be your operator for today. Before we begin, Cohen & Company would like to remind everyone that some of the statements the Company makes during this call may contain forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements may involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements made