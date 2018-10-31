If You're Looking For A Cheap, Recession-Resistant Stock, Consider Carriage Services

The company's stock is undervalued and is an attractive option in the industry based on fundamental analysis.

Carriage Services' balance sheet position has greatly improved since recapitalization; however, the market has not seemed to notice.

The funeral services industry is changing with more challenges for smaller companies; I believe this will drive consolidation, thus presenting an opportunity for growth through acquisitions.

The funeral services and merchandise industry is known to be recession-resistant and can add stability to your portfolio.

Investment Thesis:

According to a recent Forbes article, the U.S. economy is overdue for a recession, and investors seeking recession-resistant stocks can look to the funeral services and merchandise industry. While no company or industry is entirely recession-proof, demand for funeral services companies is inelastic. Revenues are mainly determined by the death rate, price fluctuations, and product mix.

While demand for funeral services is ever-present, the funeral industry is changing as people prefer to memorialize and dispose of their dead in different ways than in the past. For instance, memorials are held at other places than funeral homes; such as universities, museums, churches, and even at home. Burial space is at a premium and land is quickly selling out. Cremations are on the rise and cost significantly less than burials.

These challenges will drive consolidation in the funeral services industry, and many independent family funeral homes will be acquired by larger, more established companies that can drive efficiencies. Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) has a greatly improved balance sheet after their recent recapitalization in Q2'18 allowing them the financial flexibility needed to capitalize on these acquisition opportunities.

CSV is currently undervalued and a very attractive stock in the funeral services industry based on fundamental analysis.

Company Overview:

CSV is a leading provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The company's business segments include funeral home operations and cemetery operations. According to a press release in June, CSV operates 178 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

Balance Sheet:

According to a June press release, CSV executed a balance sheet recapitalization in Q2 that repurchased $115M, about 80% of the outstanding balance, of their convertible subordinated notes for a 30% premium over par. The notes had an interest rate of 2.75% and a maturity date in March 2021.

CSV issued $325M of eight-year 6.625% senior notes due 2026 that refinanced all outstanding bank debt (around $290M) under their prior secured term loan and revolving credit bank facilities due March 2021.

In addition, the company entered a $150M five-year secured bank revolving credit facility with better terms.

Why is this balance sheet recapitalization significant? The recapitalization was the best solution to rectify an error made by management four years ago that limited the company's growth over the period.

In 2014, CSV refinanced their existing long-term debt arrangement with a new seven-year convertible coupon combined with a secured syndicated bank term loan and revolving credit facility. All of these long-term debt instruments were set to reach maturity in the first half of 2021, which increasingly reduced the company's financial flexibility to seek growth opportunities.

After the Q2 balance sheet recapitalization, the company's cash position greatly improved from $1M as of December 31, 2017, to $40M as of June 30, 2018. Around 60% of the cash came from operations, and the rest came from financing.

Given that a significant portion of the cash is from operations, CSV should be able to maintain the improved balance sheet position without relying on additional debt. In fact, management expects to fund a majority of their acquisitions through internally generated free cash flow and reduce their long-term debt over the next five years.

The increase in cash resulted in a better current ratio in Q2, which increased from .71 at December 31, 2017, to 2.61 at June 30, 2018. I don't expect CSV to maintain a current ratio over 2 going forward, as some of the excess cash will be used for acquisitions to execute their growth strategy. However, CSV should have a better liquidity position than they did over the past four years.

I expect management to protect the newly improved balance sheet considering the substantial amount of effort put into the recapitalization project over the past two years. CSV will likely maintain a current ratio above 1 and fall somewhere in between their competitors' ratios: Matthews International Corporation (MATW) and Service Corporation International (SCI). Current ratios for CSV and their competition are shown below as of Q2:

CSV MATW SCI Current Ratio 2.61 2.05 0.56

As of Q2, CSV has a liquidity position better than its competitors who have the same growth strategies that require acquisitions. MATW has a liquidity position that could allow them to execute acquisitions without taking on more debt; however, MATW has two other business segments outside of funeral services that could require this excess cash. CSV is more focused on funeral service, placing them in a better position to execute their growth strategy.

Regarding debt servicing, CSV has over thirty years of experience with debt management. I'm not concerned about the company's ability to service their newly refinanced debt as CSV has consistently maintained a sufficient interest coverage ratio above 2 and their interest coverage is in line with their competitors. CSV and their competitors had the following interest coverage ratios as of Q2:

CSV MATW SCI Interest Coverage Ratio 3.53 4.65 3.37

With a stronger balance sheet, CSV is well positioned to grow through acquisitions during the next five years and increase market share in the funeral service industry.

Income Statement:

CSV had solid average revenue growth of 5.44% per year from 2013 to 2017. This growth rate is in-line with SCI and MATW, which is impressive, considering CSV was facing some liquidity restrictions during this time. For comparison purposes, the revenue growth for MATW only includes the segment related to funeral services, and revenues from the other two unrelated business segments are excluded.

CSV MATW SCI 5-Year Average Revenue Growth 5.44% 4.84% 5.31%

The company's revenues from funeral home operations grew 23% primarily from acquisitions and led revenue growth during the period. It is notable that management successfully executed acquisitions in both the funeral home operations and cemetery operations, but acquisitions of crematory operators should be the primary source of growth in the next five years. Per the Q2 10-Q, the number of cremation contracts from acquired businesses increased over 50% year over year. This is in-line with the trend that cremations in the U.S. are becoming more popular.

Management expects revenues to grow at a compound rate of 7-9% over the next five years with 2% coming from existing operations and 5-7% from acquisitions. CSV should see revenue growth at the high-end of this range with potential to be greater. Management's current growth estimate is not much higher than the actual growth seen during the past five years, and the company's current liquidity position has greatly improved.

MATW and SCI also have growth strategies that depend on successful acquisitions, and CSV will have to compete with them. Most of the funeral services companies in North America are locally-owned, independent operations. SCI, the largest publicly traded funeral services company, estimates their funeral and cemetery revenue share in North America is approximately 15% of the entire industry. Based on this estimate, CSV should be able to find plenty of suitable acquisition candidates given the significant number of independent operators in the industry.

CSV and SCI reported substantial growth in diluted EPS much higher than revenues from 2013 to 2017. Diluted EPS grew around 145% for CSV and around 200% for SCI. After further research, most of the growth occurred in 2017 due to income tax benefits recognized after the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the corporate tax rate from a maximum of 35% to a flat 21% rate in 2017.

Since these tax benefits are non-recurring, they were excluded from the 2017 results for analysis purposes. To further evaluate the company's earnings performance, the average diluted EPS over the past five years was analyzed. As shown in the table below, CSV produced an average diluted EPS that was in-line with SCI over the period.

CSV SCI 5-Year Average Diluted EPS 1.00 1.00 5-Year Diluted EPS Growth 11% 19%

With the company's improved liquidity position, CSV should see their diluted EPS grow at a higher rate than SCI during the next five years. As noted in the balance sheet section, SCI has a current ratio of .56 as of Q2. SCI will need to improve their liquidity situation or add debt to further execute their growth strategy. Furthermore, CSV has a market cap of $366M compared to $7.7B for SCI, and investors should benefit more from CSV as there is more room to grow.

Valuation:

Even though CSV reported an improved balance sheet, the company's stock declined 23% since Q2 earnings were lower than expected. With increasing market uncertainty, the company's stock decline presents an opportunity for investors to pick up CSV at an attractive price and enter a recession-resistant industry.

Based on the below chart, CSV has a trailing P/E ratio around 9, which is significantly lower than the average P/E ratio for the past five years.

CSV data by YCharts

CSV normally trades with an average P/E ratio of 18, and the market seems to be undervaluing their earnings. One analyst estimated a future P/E ratio of 12.76; however, if the company executes their growth strategy, it seems reasonable the future P/E ratio could be higher than this estimate and closer to the five-year average.

Fiscal Year P/E High P/E Low P/E Average 2013 20.82 12.40 17.33 2014 24.92 17.78 21.11 2015 22.30 17.40 20.27 2016 25.37 17.50 20.55 2017 13.57 11.02 12.29 Average P/E 21.40 15.22 18.31

CSV is not the only company in the funeral services industry that looks cheap based on P/E ratios; MATW is currently trading with a P/E ratio of 13 and a five-year average around 30. SCI is currently trading with a P/E ratio of 17 and a five-year average closer to 30 as well. These companies are trading with P/E ratios that are 50% less than the past five-year average. CSV should benefit the most from both the undervaluation and the growth prospects considering the improved balance sheet and size of the company.

To come up with an estimated target price, I used the five-year average diluted EPS shown below, and I added the current dividend to estimate the potential benefit to investors. For a reasonable multiplier, I used the average P/E ratio for the past five years, which is 18. Based on this calculation, I estimated a target price of $24 showing a potential upside of over 20%. This supports the thesis that CSV is currently undervalued.

Fiscal Year Diluted EPS 2013 1.00 2014 0.85 2015 1.12 2016 1.12 2017 1.00 Average Diluted EPS 1.02

Target Price Calculation Amount 5-Year Average Diluted EPS 1.02 Current Dividend 0.30 EPS + Dividend $1.32 Multiplier 18 Expected Share Price $24

Risks:

Company Specific Risks

The investment thesis mainly depends on whether CSV will be able to successfully identify suitable acquisition candidates and negotiate favorable terms. If competitors are more successful at executing acquisitions, CSV could have lower revenue growth and lose market share. CSV has done well with acquisitions over the past five years, but it is uncertain whether they can continue their streak.

CSV also faces price competition. The company will need to compete with new independent funeral homes and cemetery operators that typically enter the market with lower prices. CSV may need to lower prices or offer discounts in certain markets to compete. If management does not effectively deal with price competition, the actual revenue growth could be lower than expected.

CSV is required to meet certain covenants as part of their debt instruments. Although management seems to have effectively dealt with these restrictions in the past, the covenants could limit their flexibility in operating and growing their business.

Industry Specific Risks

The funeral services industry is subject to declines in the number of deaths, which can cause a decrease in revenues. The number of deaths in their markets is not predictable over the short-term and the company's results may vary due to this factor.

The industry is adjusting to an increase in cremations in the U.S., which could cause revenues to decline. The average cremation service costs $1,000 to $2,500 compared to the average traditional funeral that costs $8,000 to $10,000. CSV will need to effectively adjust their acquisition strategy to account for changes in consumer preferences.

Funeral homes and cemetery businesses have high fixed costs as they need to pay salaries, utilities, property taxes, and maintenance costs on funeral homes and cemeteries regardless of their volume of business. As a result, changes in revenue could have a disproportionately large effect on cash flow and profits, thus challenging their growth strategy.

Takeaway

Overall, if you are looking to add a stock with certain demand to mitigate the risk of recession, CSV is currently undervalued and well positioned to grow in the next five years through acquisitions.

