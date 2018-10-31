Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/25/18

|
Includes: BBDC, CERC, CFG, FB, IBTX, IFF, ODT, SNX
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/25/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal note: Form 4 filing volumes continue to pick up, indicating we’re already entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks, and stay strong through the third week of December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Synnex (SNX);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Independent Bank (IBTX);
  • Cerecor (CERC); and
  • Barings Bdc (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT);
  • Citizens Financial (CFG); and
  • Facebook (FB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Zillow (Z).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC), and;
  • YETI (YETI).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Orbimed Advisors

DIR,BO

Logicbio Therapeutics

LOGC

JB*

$11,900,000

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$7,494,897

3

O Connell Daniel P

DIR

Logicbio Therapeutics

LOGC

JB*

$7,000,000

4

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Alteryx

AYX

B

$1,269,733

5

Tang Kevin C

CEO,DIR,BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$610,301

6

Barings

FO,BO

Barings Bdc

BBDC

B

$556,321

7

Cifu Douglas A

DIR

Independent Bank

IBTX

B

$547,898

8

Silver Star Dev

BO

Synnex

SNX

B

$538,710

9

Armistice Capital

DIR,BO

Cerecor

CERC

JB*,B

$519,064

10

Koch Charles John

DIR

Citizens Financial

CFG

B

$508,480

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Cortec Mgt V

BO

YETI

YETI

JS*

$191,341,040

2

Seiders Ryan R

BO

YETI

YETI

JS*

$19,663,362

3

First Pacific Advisors

BO

Esterline Tech

ESL

S

$12,853,448

4

Pichai Sundar

CEO,DIR

Alphabet

GOOG

AS

$11,139,150

5

Sandberg Sheryl

COO,DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$8,409,663

6

Streit Steven W

CEO,DIR

Green Dot

GDOT

AS

$2,242,461

7

Frink Lloyd D

VCB,PR,DIR

Zillow

Z

AS

$1,452,814

8

Davis Nathaniel A

CB,CEO

K12

LRN

AS

$1,242,600

9

Stoppelman Jeremy

CEO,DIR

YELP

YELP

AS

$555,474

10

Rowland David

CFO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$499,766

Source: InsiderInsights.com. | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERC, SNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.