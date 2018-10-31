Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/25/18

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/25/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal note: Form 4 filing volumes continue to pick up, indicating we’re already entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks, and stay strong through the third week of December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Synnex (SNX);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Independent Bank (IBTX);

Cerecor (CERC); and

Barings Bdc (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT);

Citizens Financial (CFG); and

Facebook (FB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Alteryx (AYX);

YELP (YELP);

K12 (LRN);

Alphabet (GOOG);

Green Dot (GDOT);

Esterline Tech (ESL); and

Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Zillow (Z).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC), and;

YETI (YETI).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Orbimed Advisors DIR,BO Logicbio Therapeutics LOGC JB* $11,900,000 2 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $7,494,897 3 O Connell Daniel P DIR Logicbio Therapeutics LOGC JB* $7,000,000 4 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Alteryx AYX B $1,269,733 5 Tang Kevin C CEO,DIR,BO Odonate Therapeutics ODT B $610,301 6 Barings FO,BO Barings Bdc BBDC B $556,321 7 Cifu Douglas A DIR Independent Bank IBTX B $547,898 8 Silver Star Dev BO Synnex SNX B $538,710 9 Armistice Capital DIR,BO Cerecor CERC JB*,B $519,064 10 Koch Charles John DIR Citizens Financial CFG B $508,480

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Cortec Mgt V BO YETI YETI JS* $191,341,040 2 Seiders Ryan R BO YETI YETI JS* $19,663,362 3 First Pacific Advisors BO Esterline Tech ESL S $12,853,448 4 Pichai Sundar CEO,DIR Alphabet GOOG AS $11,139,150 5 Sandberg Sheryl COO,DIR Facebook FB AS $8,409,663 6 Streit Steven W CEO,DIR Green Dot GDOT AS $2,242,461 7 Frink Lloyd D VCB,PR,DIR Zillow Z AS $1,452,814 8 Davis Nathaniel A CB,CEO K12 LRN AS $1,242,600 9 Stoppelman Jeremy CEO,DIR YELP YELP AS $555,474 10 Rowland David CFO Accenture ACN AS $499,766

Source: InsiderInsights.com. | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or sign up for a free trial now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERC, SNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.