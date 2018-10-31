Big 5's Dividend Cut Signals The End

I am avoiding the stock, even as it approaches net-net levels, because its book value continues to fall.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) reported numbers after the market close on Tuesday, October 30th. Shares traded down sharply after hours, falling as much as 10% in response to financial results that were worse than anticipated and the significant reduction of the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.05 per share. After analyzing the quarter, I believe it is clear that Big 5 remains on its steady descent towards irrelevancy. Although shares currently trade below book value, I cannot recommend the stock at this time.

Q3 Results: Another Disappointment

Big 5 continues to struggle to drive growth in its existing business. Same-store sales fell 2% y/y during Q3, dragging down total sales by 1.5% to $266.4 million. Both traffic and average transaction prices fell during the quarter, signifying that fewer customers are coming and spending less per visit. This is obviously not a great sign. In addition, the 2% decline comes on top of a 2.9% decline in the prior-year quarter. After a small spike of 6.8% in Q3’16, the company is now basically where it was in 2015.

From a category perspective, only apparel was up in the low-single digits. Hardgoods and footwear declined low single digits and mid-single digits, respectively. The company is likely losing significant share to online competitors as well as consumers trading up.

From a margin perspective, Big 5 remains challenged. Gross margin declined 140 basis points y/y due to a 10 basis point drop in merchandise margin compounded by comp store deleverage and higher distribution costs. Big 5 desperately needs to comp positively to drive margin growth. Comp growth seems unlikely to surface in the near term.

SG&A as a percentage of sales was up 60 basis points y/y to 29.2% as the company experienced higher labor costs. Overall, operating margin declined 200 basis points y/y to a paltry 1.8% of sales. As a result, operating income declined over 50% to $4.8 million. Ultimately, this resulted in an EPS drop of 46% to $0.15.

Structurally, the mix of weak comps and higher costs seems likely to weigh on operating profit. This is the primary reason why I believe Big 5 will eventually be worthless.

Guidance Not Good

For the fourth quarter, Big 5 guided to a loss of $0.15 to $0.25 per share on a low single-digit decline to low single-digit gain comp. As a result, Big 5 will lose money for FY18. Importantly, the comp guidance compares to a 9.2% decline in Q4 of last year, demonstrating how weak the business looks at the moment.

Big 5 guided to lower merchandise inventories than at the end of FY17. This sounds like a positive sign, but I doubt the inventory drawdown will be substantial enough to provide enough capital to meaningfully improve Big 5’s balance sheet. Big 5 ended FY17 with $314 million in inventory compared to $315 million at the end of Q3. Even a return to FY16 levels would only mean the company converted about $20 million of inventory to cash.

Balance Sheet Erosion Continues

Big 5’s balance sheet continues to deteriorate. Debt currently sits at $84 million versus just $5 million in cash. This net debt balance is about $38 million higher than at the same time last year, and I believe Big 5 could start struggling to pay its bills if it is unable to clear some inventory in Q4.

Big 5 acknowledged its need to conserve cash by finally cutting its excessive $0.15 per share dividend to just $0.05 per share. This will save about $2 million per quarter, but I suspect it’s too little, too late. If Big 5 cared about the long-term viability of the business, management would have cut the dividend to zero. However, I believe insiders are going to collect dividend payments, as they know their equity will eventually be worthless.

Real estate might be Big 5’s most valuable asset at this point, though it is hard for me to gauge what exactly the $76 million in PP&E on the balance sheet is actually worth. Inventory value seems questionable to me, and I would not be surprised to see Big 5’s inventory worth 2/3 to 3/4 of carrying value in the event of liquidation.

If we take a 25% reduction to inventory value, that leaves us with a liquidation value of roughly $100 million – just $10 million above the current market cap. Book value could erode in Q4 if the company has to further draw down on its debt, so I am hesitant to call Big 5 a net-net at current levels.

Given the trajectory of same-store sales, the increasing margin pressure from higher labor costs, and the quickly worsening balance sheet, I believe investors should stay away from Big 5. Q4 is very risky, and if comps are worse than anticipated, Big 5 could find itself in a liquidity crisis.

