McGrath RentCorp: One For The Buy List

Considering the market's turmoil, the company's performance and results and its ongoing potential, McGrath is one for the buy list.

Like many companies, McGrath's share price has been beaten down by the market turbulence in October.

In this turbulent market, savvy investors are most likely scouring earnings reports looking for outperformance from companies whose stock prices have been beaten down. Such a list may not number in the dozens. But, honestly, finding dozens is akin to shooting fish in a barrel. As of its third quarter report on October 30th, McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) can be added to that list.

McGrath RentCorp is a business-to-business rental equipment provider. It operates in three segments - Mobile Modular & Portable Storage, TRS-Ren Telco and Adler Tank Rentals. Mobile Modular & Portable Storage provides temporary office buildings, temporary classrooms and portable storage units. TRS-Ren Telco rents general purpose test equipment and communications test equipment. Adler Tank Rentals provides both solid and liquid containment solutions.

The Report

In two of McGrath's three segments, Mobile Modular and Adler Tank, rental revenue increased at a double-digit clip. In the TRS-Ren Telco segment, rental revenue increased 6%. In total, McGrath's revenue for the 2018 third quarter, inclusive of rental operations and sales, increased 6% year-over-year from $135.4 million to $143.15 million. For the first nine months of 2018, total revenue has increased 7.5% from $339.81 million to $365.22 million.

McGrath's focus on ROIC is proving fruitful. Its operating income improved 18.3% in the quarter compared to the prior year and 21% in the first three quarters of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The company measures ROIC as operating profit less taxes divided by total assets less cash and short term operating liabilities.

Operating Profit (less Taxes) Total Assets Cash Total Liabilities Long-term Liabilities ROIC 2015 $66,377 $1,152,549 $1,103 $772,862 $381,281 4.30% 2017 $83,452 $1,147,854 $2,501 $623,670 $303,414 5.69% TTM 2018 $96,626 $1,201,799 $4,399 $647,252 $309,006 6.29%

Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter were $1.01, a 46% improvement compared to $0.69 in the 2017 third quarter. For the first nine months, diluted EPS totals $2.25, a staggering 50% more than the $1.50 in the first three quarters of 2017.

The Turbulence

Like many companies in October, McGrath's share price has experienced a meltdown. The 52-week high of $68.79 was set in early June. On September 30th, it closed at $55.05. A month later, it closed down 15% at $47.87 just before it reported third quarter results after market close.

Between its performance in the quarter and the final element of the earnings report, the company's outlook on the total year, McGrath rallied October 31st.

Upgraded Guidance

When McGrath first projected numbers for 2018, it expected rental revenues to increase in a range of 3% to 5% and operating profit to increase in a range of 8% to 12%. In the first quarter, it increased the operating profit outlook to a range of 11% to 15%. In this third quarter report, McGrath bumped the range, yet again, to 18% to 21%.

Operating profit in 2017 was $94.74 million. This means the outlook for 2018 now falls in a range of $111.8 million to $114.64 million.

Employing the midpoint of the new range, net income for the year can be estimated at approximately $77 million. Estimating outstanding shares at 24.6 million equates to an earnings per share projection exceeding $3.10.

At first glance, this does not compare favorably to McGrath's 2017 diluted earnings per share of $6.34. But, in the 2017 fourth quarter, the company recognized a benefit of $102.8 million due to tax reform. This equated to approximately $4.20 per share.

Obviously, 2018 is shaping up to be a very impressive year. Yet, most investors will want to weigh whether McGrath's progress is topping out or whether it will continue.

Beyond 2018

McGrath rents equipment to schools, construction contractors, refineries, aerospace and defense contractors and companies experiencing significant growth. Its rental equipment includes

temporary classrooms,

temporary office space,

portable storage containers,

multi-purpose tanks and containment solutions for energy refineries and

power and frequency communication testing equipment.

Utilization rates improved for McGrath in the third quarter in two of its three segments – 78.6% at Mobile Modular and 62.5% at Adler. Utilization for TRS-Ren Telco decreased slightly to 61.9%. Utilization is a factor of inventory management and effective pricing. Though it is experiencing improvement, McGrath is not yet satisfied.

“As we move forward, I still believe we have more opportunities to improve performance.”

Over half of the company's revenue and net income is derived from modular space rentals. Construction projects are a key contributor to Mobile Modular's revenue and McGrath sees demand as “good for the next several quarters”. Rentals and sales of modulars to public schools contributed 47% of Mobile Modular's revenue and 26% of McGrath's total revenue in 2017.

California is the segment's largest educational market. Proposition 51, the California Public School Facilities Bonds Initiative, was approved in November 2016. The statute authorized $9 billion of bonds to fund improvement and construction of public schools for kindergarten through 12th grade and community colleges. The authorization was allocated into the following categories:

$3 billion for the construction of new school facilities

$500 million for providing school facilities for charter schools

$3 billion for the modernization of school facilities

$500 million for providing facilities for career technical education programs

$2 billion for acquiring, constructing, renovating, and equipping community college facilities.

In its 2018 third quarter earnings call, McGrath shared California had sold $447 million worth of Prop 51 bonds in October. The company expects to see those funds “flowing into the market”. Because McGrath has proven itself the primary supplier in California, it should, obviously, benefit from this progress.

As well, the company mentioned approximately $12 billion in local bonds are on ballots nationwide. The approval rate on local bonds is typically at least 90%.

Finally, there were schools hit by Hurricane Michael in Florida. These losses should provide demand for McGrath.

Another key driver beyond 2018 will be the build-out of 5G networks. The build-out fuels the need for communications test equipment from TRS-Ren Telco. From McGrath's perspective, it is seeing wired preparation occurring and tower work commencing. The company expects to see demand for communications test equipment to ramp in 2019 and 2020.

Consideration

When my investment club first invested in McGrath, we felt we had found GRAVY - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield.

In February, 2017, McGrath officially joined the ranks of Dividend Champions. Such a track record symbolizes stability for income investors. From 2010 to 2017, McGrath increased its dividend rate by just $0.02 annually. But, we thought the company was setting up to offer more. In February, 2018, McGrath boosted its dividend by 31%.

“The improved company performance and anticipated earnings and cash flow benefits from Tax Reform support the 31% dividend increase announced.”

Another 31% increase may not be offered next February. But, considering the market's turmoil, the company's performance and results and the ongoing potential in its customers' industries, McGrath still appears to be offering GRAVY to interested shareholders. McGrath is a healthy and growing undervalued dividend-payer with clear potential for dividend growth.

