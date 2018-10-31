Record Growth And Bright Future Prospects For Yandex

Lower than expected loss in the taxi segment for 2018 as the core taxi business turned its first profit in 3Q 2018 on EBITDA basis, much ahead of market expectations.

Yandex (YNDX) had a particularly good third quarter 2018 in terms of growth. Sales, EBITDA, and Net Income have all beaten estimates. Investors can derive confidence from the fact that revenue growth has been highest since 2012, taxi business has now turned profitable, and search business continues to gain market share. With such a leadership position and a pipeline of products/services, future prospects look bright and the business holds a lot of potential.

Search and portal business grows

Search and portal business continues to grow. It grew by 26% Y-o-Y during 3Q 2018 (source: Goldman Sachs report dated 29th October 2018). Search has shown decent momentum since the 2017 settlement between FAS and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) whereby Google was required not to disallow competing apps to be installed on Android devices. The chart below shows the steady growth in market share for Yandex which now stands at 49.2% (for Android devices), almost the same as Google's market share.

source: UBS earnings report 3Q FY2018 dated 29th October 2018

The company also has a 39.5% share in mobile search revenue. Geolocation services advertisers have also doubled in number year-on-year. Speaking of advertising, Yandex showed a 24% growth in online advertising revenue. Search and Portal guidance provided by the company has been updated to 21-23% instead of the earlier guidance of 20-22%. Management expects further gains in search market share and strong performance on the advertising front to contribute to future growth in the Search and Portal segment of the business.

Taxi segment crosses a milestone

In the taxi segment, there has been a 344% revenue growth y-o-y, which is more than estimates but lower than the 426% seen in 2Q2018 (source: Goldman Sachs report dated 29th October 2018). A major milestone was achieved in the online core taxi business. It reached profitability for the first time (on EBITDA basis), leading to increased confidence among investors. The year 2018 is still expected to end in a loss for the taxi segment, but the losses would be mainly driven by food delivery investments, self-driving, and expansions in the international markets. The core taxi business is profitable and there is confidence in the business model in that area.

Overall business

Yandex had originally provided guidance of 30-35% increase in revenue for the year 2018. However, in light of good third quarter performance, the company has updated this guidance to 35-38% (source: conference call transcript dated 29th October 2018).

On the regulatory front, the Russian government had recently announced that it will propose to limit foreign ownership in top news aggregators to 20%. Arkady, the founder CEO of Yandex, was born in Kazakhstan and holds a Maltese citizenship. Hence, there has been speculation that he may have to reduce his stake in Yandex. However, he assured during the earnings call held on 29th October that he has no such plans, thus assuring the investor community. It was also mentioned that if such a regulation did come in, then Yandex would be open to restructuring the business such that the news segment does not affect Arkady's shareholding with the larger core businesses.

3Q18 Key Metrics (Ruble Billions) Actual Consensus Sales 32.57 30.85 EBITDA 10.72 9.1 EBITDA Margin (%) 32.9 29.5 EPS 15.6 13.2

Key Drivers of the business:

1) Talent - Being a technology company, Yandex is heavy on talent and light on physical assets. Technology-related talent is key to the success of the business. Being able to compete with other giants and hiring (and retaining) the best talent is a key aspect of future performance of this business.

2) Search leadership position - Yandex has a leadership position in the desktop search market (source), and it is almost at the same market share level as Google in the mobile search market. It is expected to be in a leadership position in both these segments. Search is the biggest contributor to revenue for Yandex and good performance in this segment will affect earnings (and valuations) significantly.

3) Expanding eco-system: Yandex has branched out from its core search business. It now offers cloud services and email services. It has a taxi business, a food delivery service, Zen-AI powered recommendation platform, and a media/entertainment segment as well. It has also partnered with Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) for a payment platform. In this industry, the broader the ecosystem, the higher the economic value.

4) Market growth and penetration - The internet penetration in Russia is about 74% (source), which is still below America's 89%. Growth in internet penetration across Russia and the growing market for search and other apps that Yandex offers is key to growing the business.

Key risks to the business include:

1) Macro environment: Currency exchange, interest rates, GDP growth can all affect the business. Falling ruble or rising interest rates can hurt future prospects of Yandex. GDP growth is directly correlated to advertising spends and advertising revenues.

2) Competition in search/mobile/taxi - Biggest competition in search for Yandex is Google. While Yandex has caught up with Google quite impressively in terms of market share, the key will be to see whether Yandex can maintain a leadership position. There can also be competition for ad spends from websites other than search engines, such as social media networks.

3) Marketing and distribution costs - Marketing costs, costs for acquiring users and traffic, and other marketing activities are important for driving revenue growth. Distribution costs include maintaining existing distribution networks through partners as well as incrementally expanding partners and growing the distribution network. These costs affect margins as well. Any disproportionate increase in marketing and distribution costs can adversely affect Yandex and reduce margins as well.

4) Weak execution - With plenty of products in the pipeline and a constantly evolving technology space, future performance of Yandex depends a lot on the successful and effective execution of new products and services. Any shortcoming on the execution front can severely affect future prospects.

5) Adverse Internet regulation in Russia - Any regulation on areas of privacy, piracy, or censorship has the potential to disrupt operations at Yandex and needs to be examined regularly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.