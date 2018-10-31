REIT Value Creation Beyond The Headline Numbers

This has gone unnoticed with too much emphasis on FFO.

REITs have had disappointing FFO/share growth over the past few years which has translated to disappointing total returns. I believe the market is focusing too much on the headline numbers and missing the value creation that is going on behind the scenes. In this article, we will discuss 3 types of REIT value creation that are not showing up in the headline numbers but will meaningfully contribute to long run growth.

Quality improvement Balance sheet improvement Business model shift

Quality Delta

In the REIT world it is really easy to generate FFO/share growth in the short term. One can simply buy junky properties at high cap rates and the bottom line shows almost immediate accretion. Responsible companies, however are doing the opposite; taking a hit to near term FFO/share to drastically improve the quality of their properties which will in the long run lead to more FFO/share.

Presently, this is most prevalent among the well-managed retail REITs and we can look at Kimco (KIM) Brixmor (BRX) and Washington Prime (WPG) as examples. All 3 have declining FFO/share as seen below.

Source: SNL Financial. Estimates are Capital IQ consensus

The market focuses far too much on this headline number and the market prices of these REITs have fallen dramatically.

Source: SNL Financial

The headline number is missing the transformational and value creating improvements that are occurring operationally.

Each of these REITs has been selling its low quality properties and reinvesting the proceeds in a stronger and leaner core portfolio. With fewer properties, aggregate cashflows are lower which is the primary reason behind the FFO/share declines. These leaner portfolios have better tenants, and far higher quality rental revenues that will grow rather than being at risk in this challenging retail environment.

Brixmor leased 2.2mm square feet in 3Q18 at comparable rent spreads of 13.4%. 0.9mm of new leases were signed at 39.7% spreads.

Kimco generated 8.9% leasing spreads in 3Q18 leading to 2.2% same store NOI growth.

Washington Prime has stabilized in 3Q18 with less than a 1% decline in comparable NOI and a minor improvement to occupancy which is impressive compared to CBL which lost over 6% of its same store NOI.

The transition of each of these REITs has cost FFO/share, but as soon as the dispositions stop, the growth embedded in the higher quality portfolios will begin to shine.

Balance Sheet Delta

Just as with buying junky properties, it is easy to increase FFO/share by levering up. A REIT can simply take on debt and buy properties at higher cap rates and near term FFO/share will rise. It is of utmost importance to be able to discern the difference between value creation as opposed to simple changes in headline numbers.

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) and UMH properties (UMH) have made great strides in improving their balance sheets and this has come at the cost of FFO/share. RLJ has sold a vast amount of assets at impressively high prices and UMH has delevered through significant equity issuance while investing the proceeds in long term accretive acquisitions.

In each case, the value creating action resulted in lost FFO/share. Having sold the assets, RLJ no longer has the cashflows they were producing and UMH’s cashflows are now diluted over a larger sharecount which has held FFO/share down. Further, UMH’s acquisitions have a substantial lease-up time which delays the positive cashflows while the extra shares hit the bottom line immediately.

Source: SNL Financial. Estimates are Capital IQ consensus

RLJ’s FFO declined and UMH’s FFO/share was shockingly flat compared to what one would expect given its nearly double digit organic same store NOI growth rate. Given the market’s tendency to focus on the headline numbers, RLJ sold off with its FFO decline and UMH traded flat with its tepid FFO.

Source: SNL Finanical

In both cases the weak FFO/share masked the tremendous value creation that was occurring.

RLJ’s dispositions were at extremely low cap rates and the magnitude of dispositions was sizable.

RLJ trades at roughly 11X EBITDA and it was selling at roughly 16X EBITDA. As RLJ uses the proceeds to buy back stock, this 5 turn spread represents the arbitrage of value creation.

UMH’s organic growth could have easily gone into FFO/share, but the choice to issue equity caused it to go into delevering instead. Net Debt less securities is now only 18.8% of total capitalization.

Source: UMH Presentation

From this low leverage structure, UMH is positioned to have future growth flow directly to the bottom line as equity issuance will slow with debt making up a larger portion of acquisitions and developments.

In both cases, the underlying businesses are performing wonderfully, but the growth has simply been masked by an election to improve the balance sheet rather than FFO/share. The value creation is still there, just less visible to the market’s laser focus on headline numbers.

Business Model Delta

Certain lines of business operate at lower cap rates than others. Those in secular decline will have a high cap rate on current cashflows while growthier businesses will tend to go for low cap rates.

As a company transitions its business from a weaker vertical to a growth vertical, there will be some near-term dilution. This mathematically follows from the growth business being entered at a lower cap rate.

Iron Mountain (IRM) is making this sort of transition as it moves from its legacy physical data storage business to data centers and digital data storage. Impressively, IRM has managed to grow its AFFO/share significantly even during this transition. AFFO/share is up from $2.62 in 2016 to a Capital IQ consensus estimated $3.00 in 2018.

While the bottom line shows some value creation, it does not reveal the fact that an increasing portion of IRMs business is now in new growth lines.

A broad trend of hidden REIT value creation

The REITs we have discussed so far are merely the tip of the iceberg. REITs as a whole have made tremendous quality improvements that extend value creation well beyond what is seen in FFO/share growth. There are other numbers we can look at to verify this claim.

Each of the following charts represents data aggregated across all of the REITs in the SNL US Equity REIT index.

There has been a broad delevering which shows up in improved EBITDA coverage of interest expense.

In addition to REITs having less debt, they have better debt composition with more fixed rate debt and longer term debt.

I think the charts above demonstrate a clear improvement in REIT balance sheets over the past 3 years.

Property quality is harder to chart on an aggregate basis, but most REIT sectors seem to be culling their weak properties and improving their core portfolios. Higher property quality may be showing up in improved FFO margin.

The Bottom Line

REIT FFO/share growth has been tepid over the past few years, but value creation has continued at full steam. With broadly improved balance sheets and higher property quality, REIT bottom line growth is poised to accelerate. The market has been unresponsive to REIT quality improvement, but it is accustomed to respond to headline number growth. For this reason, I anticipate strong performance for the REIT sector and it may be a great place to hide in the broader market selloff.

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long BRX, KIM, WPG, RLJ, UMH and IRM . I am personally long BRX, KIM, WPG, RLJ, UMH and IRM. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, KIM, WPG, IRM, UMH, RLJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.