Tencent Music IPO: Growing Revenues At 151% Y/Y

Growing revenues at 151% y/y and operating in an industry that is expected to grow at 36.7% y/y, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) is organizing one of the most interesting IPOs of the year. In addition, the company has a very solid financial shape with an asset/liability ratio of over 7.79x and assets of $4.534 billion. With that, there is a clear risk. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, where the protection of shareholders is not that significant.

The Largest Online Music Entertainment Platform In China

Founded in 2016, incorporated in Cayman Islands and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Tencent Music is said to be the largest online music entertainment platform in China. With an app that was one of the top four music mobile apps in Q2 2018, the company offers online music but also music-centric live streaming products with an innovative technology and data to assess users’ preferences and enhance users’ experience.

Counting over 800 million total unique monthly active users in Q2 2018, Tencent Music does not only provide music but it also permits socializing and singing. The secret sauce seems to be the way the company enhances social interactions between users. Those skeptical about this name should know that the users on average spend about 70 minutes per day on the platform.

Investors need to take into account that the company was created only two years ago. Tencent Music should be delivering something extremely revolutionary. Technological companies usually don’t grow that fast.

Another critical feature that helps explain the success of Tencent Music is the content offered by the company. The prospectus reads that Tencent Music owns 20 million tracks from 200 different music labels. In addition, it seems remarkable that hundreds of millions of users share their videos on the company’s platform. The best thing does not seem to be written in the prospectus. Users upload content for free or for a minimal amount of money, the way YouTube, LLC, owned by Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), does.

It will be shown later in the income statement that Tencent Music has been able to monetize its platform. The company makes money through paid subscriptions, premium memberships, sale of music and virtual gifts, among other monetization strategies.

Employees

Tencent Music is a young company, but it has hired a large amount of employees. The number of employees seems that of a larger company. It shows the parabolic growth of the platform.

Tencent Music reports in the prospectus that 1,541 employees are focused on R&D, 352 employees are working on content management, and a total of 2,459 employees are working for the company. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Facilities

Tencent Music is headquartered in Shenzhen, but has offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. In total, the company occupies a space of 29,386 square meters. With this figure in mind, the ratio of leased space/employees is about 11 square meters/employee, which seems very reasonable. If the company does not hire more employees, the leased space should remain the same in the future. The image below provides further details:



Large Amount Of Assets And Small Amount Of Liabilities

With an asset/liability ratio of over 7.79x, the financial situation of Tencent Music seems very stable. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported assets of $4.534 billion and total liabilities of $0.582 billion. The image below provides further details:

In addition, investors will appreciate that the amount of liquidity is large. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported cash representing 17% of the total amount of assets. Also, goodwill comprises 54% of the total amount of assets, which could be seen as a risk and should be monitored. Keep in mind that accountants could reduce the value of this item, which could lead to share price destruction. The image below provides the list of assets as reported in the prospectus:

The liability side of the balance sheet does not seem worrying. The most beneficial seems to be the fact that the company has no long-term debt. The company was able to receive financing only from the sale of equity. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Revenue Growth Of 151% y/y

The income statement looks even better than the balance sheet. In 2017, the company reported $1.659 billion in revenues, exhibiting revenue growth of 151% y/y. In addition, the gross profit margin is also quite decent. Tencent Music reported gross profit of $576 million and net income of $199 million or $0.08 per share. The profit does not look that significant, but it should interest value investors. As for growth investors, they will not really care about the net income, but they will be more concerned about the impressive revenue growth. If Tencent Music is able to maintain the same level of revenue growth, they should push the share price up. With this in mind, revenue growth is what the market should care about on this name. The image below provides the income statement:

Finally, it seems quite beneficial that Tencent Music does not have large amount of selling and marketing expenses. The company is generating more than $1 billion from sales and reporting only $138 million in sales expenditure. In a few words, its platform is so unique that the company does not need to advertise a lot. Keeping in mind this idea, if Tencent Music advertises a bit more, investors should expect revenue to increase even more.

The cash flow statement shows positive CFO and growing at a high pace. In 2017, the CFO increased by 186%, which value investors will appreciate much. If the CFO continues to increase, the market should push the stock price up, thus it is another item to study closely in the next quarterly reports. The image below shows the cash flow statement:

Use of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance additional music content, for the development and enhancement of products as well as marketing and perhaps the acquisition of other businesses. The image below provides further details on this matter:

It is beneficial that the company will not use money to repay debts, or to pay previous shareholders.

Competitors

The prospectus mentions that NetEase Music (NASDAQ:NTES) and other online music providers in China are competitors. The lines below are what investors need to read:

NetEase Music was founded in 2013, so it is older than Tencent Music. According to Similarweb, it receives 60.16 million visitors per month with 92.35% coming from China. It is interesting that 57.94% of the traffic is direct traffic. Users know the website very well and don’t use search engines to visit it. Only 38.98% of traffic is through search engines. Additionally, NetEase Music does not need referrals and does not use the social media a lot. The image below provides further details:

QQ, the website operated by Tencent Music, receives 38.55 million visitors a month with 88.39% visitors accessing the site from China. QQ is younger than NetEase Music, so it makes sense that it receives less amount of visitors. With that, the company has an average visit duration of less than two minutes. NetEase Music is superior in this regard. NetEase Music reports an average visit duration of more than 3 minutes. The pages per visit of QQ are equal to 2.58 and that of NetEase Music equal 2.99. Finally, QQ receives a lot of traffic from traffic engines, equal to 51.69% of the total traffic with direct traffic being 36.96%. To sum up, Tencent Music seems to have further room for improvement in order to be superior to NetEase Music.

Tencent Holding And Spotify (SPOT)

Investors should appreciate that the company is a spin off from a bigger corporation, Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY). In addition, it seems also beneficial that both companies signed an agreement to collaborate. The lines below provide further details:

There is also another very relevant shareholder that investors should get to know. Spotify acquired a stake of approximately $282 million in Tencent Music. In addition, the company holds an approximately 2.5% equity interest in SPOT as noted in the lines below. The fact that Spotify, one of the leading music platforms in the United States and Europe, decided to invest in Tencent Music is very significant. This feature will retain the attention of institutional investors. SPOT understands the music industry very well. If it trusts Tencent Music, many others who may not know how this industry works should follow the lead.

Cayman Islands

The company is incorporated in Cayman Islands. This is a very relevant feature. Shareholders will be buying shares of a company incorporated offshore. This means that they will not be as protected as in the United States.

In the image below, the business structure is shown. Keep in mind that the operating subsidiaries are located onshore, in China. But, the owner of these subsidiaries is located in Cayman.

The lines below provide further details on the protection of shareholders on this name. Investors need to know that the judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against the Board of Directors or the management. In addition, the rights of shareholders to take action against the Board of Directors are very limited in this jurisdiction.

Large Global Opportunity And Conclusion

iResearch notes that the size of China’s online music pan-entertainment market was approximately $4.74 billion in 2017. In addition, it is expected that it should be equal to approximately $30.89 billion in 2023. If these figures are correct, the market should grow at a CAGR of 36.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Tencent Music seems very well positioned to capitalize on the growth of this industry. With massive revenue growth, a very solid balance sheet and CFO generation, the IPO of Tencent Music Entertainment Group should be followed closely. Additionally, Tencent Music is hiring at a fast pace, thus further revenue growth seems likely if the sales force increases.

However, the company is incorporated in Cayman Islands. Almost all the Chinese companies with shares traded in the United States are incorporated offshore. It is not a new feature, but investors should get to know it. The protection of shareholders in Cayman Islands is not as significant as in the United States.

