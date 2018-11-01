Trupanion: Halts Payments To Veterinarians

I will follow up with an additional article later this to discuss the longer term implications of this action, for now I present the news.

Not only does this event bolster my concerns regarding the regulatory status of the sales channel, but it also calls into question management's candor with investors about serious issues.

The next day the company released a statement whereby TRUP said that "they do not anticipate any changes to our business practices.".

On Tuesday (October 30th) TRUP put out the press release and 8-k below.

Source: Trupanion 8-K

A few highlights:

"In our ongoing efforts to be transparent, we are providing an update on the status of our business."

"We have had discussions with regulators on these topics, and, as of today, we have no reason to believe that any state regulator believes that our business model violates the letter, or spirit, of insurance regulations with respect to these issues. Furthermore, we have no expectation that we will need to change our business practices."

"We have no reason to believe that their opinion differs from ours, or that any changes to our business practices will be required."

But The Day Before, Monday October 29th, Vet Payments Were Discontinued

Source: The Capitolist

Conclusion

I'm sure there is a legal explanation as to why the company is allowed to post an 8-K that seems to be in direct conflict with a nationwide decision made just 24 hours prior. The legality of the statement, questionable as it may be, really doesn't matter to me. I see no reason why a company would discontinue a relatively inexpensive rewards program unless it ran afoul of state laws, which is consistent with my assertions of multiple infractions throughout the sales funnel are in fact accurate.

Furthermore, while it may be legal to release the 8-K above (just 24 hours after discontinuing one of the practices that has been criticized) it is not behavior that is consistent with the intention of being "transparent" with investors. If the first sentence of a "business update" release can not be relied upon how should we treat the remainder of the claims/statements?

It's good to see the company be proactive about becoming compliant: now TRUP just needs to find a way to get over the inherent risk that their software may be violating solicitation laws by not allowing the vet to instantly offer multiple insurance carriers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.