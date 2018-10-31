The Riddle Of Universal Insurance: $200 Million More Cash Than Market Cap, The 'Too Good To Be True Bias'

Article proposes the "Too Good To Be True Bias." This article is as drafted except these bullets on top and the added comments at the bottom about RNC Minerals.

The stock was 0.05 in 2005, so it has 1,000 bagged since then. The author first bought in the $2s after the 2009 crash, and roughly got a 10 bagger.

It exposes how irrational the stock market can be. "Efficient Market" professors who think the current price of a stock is always correct, beware, this article refutes that.

This article was written as a draft on 2-4-2013 when I was long Universal and it was $4.44. It has since 10 bagged in 5 Years.

Universal Insurance (UVE) has an Enterprise Value of -$188.47 million, yes, that is a minus. That is mostly because of $419 million cash. Which as Yogi says is as good as money. Profitable and cash flowing too.

How do we explain this? It has been going on for a while, but not as extreme as now, as the cash balance just keeps getting bigger.

No one has ever been able to explain this, not even close to. There are weak excuses such as insurance companies do not get high valuations. What? Are there any other profitable companies with twice as much cash as their negative enterprise value? BTW it has a high dividend too.

I have owned it for 3-4 years and made money on it, yet it is still the most mysterious stock out there to me. Anyone that can solve this riddle?

Data provided by Capital IQ, except where noted.

Valuation Measures

Market Cap (intraday)5: 176.35M Enterprise Value (Feb 4, 2013)3: -188.47M Trailing P/E (ttm, intraday): 7.53 Forward P/E (fye Dec 31, 2013)1: N/A PEG Ratio (5 yr expected)1: N/A Price/Sales (ttm): 0.72 Price/Book (mrq): 1.09 Enterprise Value/Revenue (ttm)3: -0.75 Enterprise Value/EBITDA (ttm)6: -4.80

Source: Yahoo

Balance Sheet Total Cash (mrq): 418.98M Total Cash Per Share (mrq): 10.55 Total Debt (mrq): 49.79M Total Debt/Equity (mrq): 29.99 Current Ratio (mrq): 1.59 Book Value Per Share (mrq): 4.18

Cash Flow Statement Operating Cash Flow (ttm): 130.58M Levered Free Cash Flow (ttm): 34.09M

Source: Yahoo

Disclosure: I am long UVE. (On date written 2-4-2013)

10-22-2018 Update:

I had written something similar to this on several internet stock discussion sites, and people responded pointing out "concepts" that the stock was actually fairly valued or overvalued. I was baffled at how people could think a market cap for a profitable company with a high dividend as well as $200 million more cash than market cap (less than free) was rational. But that was the consensus of investors, and it had that crazy undervaluation for several years. No Wall Street analyst pointed out this absurd undervaluation.

What happened after that? I sold out for over $20 about 2 years later for a 10-bagger on my lowest entry point and averaged a 6-7 bagger overall. Since then it has doubled again. From the bottom of .05 in 2005 it has 1,000 bagged! The 1,000-bagger that no one ever heard about.

Source: Author for chart and Seeking Alpha for pending article.

As of now, I have no opinion on UVE, and have not been watching it the last 3 years. Checked on Yahoo and it appears to be doing quite well.

Valuation Measures UVE 10-22-2018

Market Cap (intraday) 5 1.68B Enterprise Value 3 1.34B Trailing P/E 12.91 Forward P/E 1 11.25 PEG Ratio (5 yr expected) 1 N/A Price/Sales (TTM) 2.12 Price/Book (mrq) 3.41 Enterprise Value/Revenue 3 1.69 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 6 6.97

Source: Yahoo

UVE investors who thought it was not undervalued and those that did not invest because they thought there must be a good reason when it was $4.44 on 2-4-2013 (Today $47) were suffering from a bias. I thought it was called the "Normalcy Bias." After checking Wikipedia, I have realized it is actually the reverse:

"The normalcy bias, or normality bias, is a belief people hold when facing a disaster. It causes people to underestimate both the likelihood of a disaster and its possible effects, because people believe that things will always function the way things normally have functioned. This may result in situations where people fail to adequately prepare themselves for disasters, and on a larger scale, the failure of governments to include the populace in its disaster preparations. About 70% of people reportedly display normalcy bias in disasters.[1] Journalist Amanda Ripley identified common response patterns of people in disasters and found that there are three phases of response: Denial, Deliberation and the Decisive Moment. The faster people can get through the Denial and Deliberation phase, the quicker they will reach the Decisive Moment and begin to take action."

Source: Wikipedia normalcy bias found here

So propose a new bias type, the "Too Good To Be True Bias." Simply the reverse of the "Normalcy Bias."

In the case of UVE, the facts were "too good to be true" to most, but they were the facts and I made a very nice profit off of it. Why are people afraid of "too good to be true"? There is a good reason, because there are lots of con-men and con-women out there that have burned people with "too good to be true lies." People greatly fear being embarrassed, hence the great fear of public speaking.

So when the facts and news for a stock greatly exceeds normal good news, many people go into denial of those facts and news. I am baffled at this reaction, evident in the title of this article I wrote in 2013 but did not publish.

The Riddle Of UVE, Universal Insurance, $200 Million More Cash Than Market Cap

The key to investing is dealing with the facts as is. SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) had horrible facts on its drop from $30 to nothing yet even David Einhorn and most professional analysts could not deal with those facts ($1.5 Billion in losses a year, huge debt, running out of money). The opposite happened with UVE, the company was less than free, producing big profits and the "too good to be true bias" kicked in and almost all investors ignored those facts for years! This provides opportunity for those that can deal with facts as is.

What about today? RNC Minerals reported too much gold to count, and the stock went down

RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) released news 10-22-2018 and facts were so good that many investors just cannot deal with it. "Mr. Selby continued "Third quarter production results will be released this week, later than originally expected, due to delays in final outturns from the large volumes of coarse gold processed." RNC reports delay due to too much gold to count found here.

Below is the problem:

Source: RNC Minerals

As you can see, it is a serious problem in the above and below pictures and videos from the Beta Hunt Mine that RNC Minerals owns.

Source: ABC (Australia)

Source: RNC Minerals.

Source: RNC Minerals.

Source: RNC Minerals.

Source: RNC Minerals.

Source: RNC Minerals.

How do you count up all this gold, including one of the biggest nuggets ever found in history? Is the "too good to be true bias" creeping into your mind right now? Antidote: Just pay attention to the facts.

So now after viewing those pics and videos, what are you thinking?

It should be "I want to know more," and to be interested in buying the stock as an investment, not to day trade it.

If you are thinking "This is too good to be true" (without investigating it objectively), you are preventing yourself from investing in stocks than can 10 bag like Universal Insurance did in 5 years (and it 1,000 bagged in 13 years), or stocks like RNC Minerals which 10 bagged in just a few weeks.

In regard to "the too good to be true bias" RNC's stock has displayed that bias multiple times since the initial bonanza gold strike on September 2, 2018. The first bonanza grade PR was September 9th. It reported "Over the past week, approximately 9,250 ounces of high grade gold was produced from a 44 m3 cut (130 tonnes)" found here.

That is equal to fairly normal gold production for an entire quarter for RNC, but in just one week. The stock went up the next day to .129 from .075, about a 72% gain, much less than the value increase for the company in my opinion, which prompted me to heavily buy the stock that day.

Then they reported September 20, 2018 "Updated estimate of over 24,000 ounces is more than double initial estimate of 9,250 ounces" found here.

What did the stock do that day? It was up just ~10%. Again, I felt the news increased the value much more than the stock rise so bought it heavily. There was one PR that did cause a rational rise in the share price in my opinion. On September 24, 2018, a PR titled "High Grade Gold Structures Extended By 200 Meters From Father's Day Vein Discovery" found here was put out and the stock did go up 100% that day for a close of $.88, which was a 10+ bagger from the August price.

The next PR had amazingly good financial news in it "These exercises delivered a total of $8.4 million in additional cash to RNC. This infusion, in addition to the $38 million in cash to be received from the sale of the previously announced 24,000 ounces of gold recovered from the Fathers Day Vein discovery, will allow the company to repay all of its debt and achieve a substantial net cash position. This cash is expected to fully fund all corporate activities for the foreseeable future, including most importantly the upcoming exploration program at Beta Hunt." found here.

The response? About a 10% gain. This mystified many investors, why not gain even more? That news showed maybe the fastest financial turnaround I have ever seen in a stock in decades of investing.

This gets back to the concept of the "too good to be true bias." That people have trouble dealing with facts about a company that are beyond their comfort zone for "good news," so they discount it. I have taken advantage of this bias to buy stocks cheaper than I should have been able to, after extreme good news. An example of this is Patriot Scientific (OTCPK:PTSC) in 2006.

They had patents with which they were extracting large payments from big hi-tech companies. After that news, I was able to buy the stock for $.08, then 2 months later sold the last of it for $2.10, netting a 26 bagger. It was very overpriced by then, which often happens to very undervalued stocks once they gain momentum. If not for what I call the "too good to be true bias," I would never have been able to buy Patriot so cheap.

Back to RNC Minerals. The possibility exists for another 10 bagger from here in the next 12 months. The current run rate for RNKLF today is less than a 1 P/E based on the first month of production after the bonanza ore was discovered. This Seeking Alpha Blog Post has the calculations for that P/E and more info on the company found here.

Conclusion

Universal Insurance in 2013, Patriot Scientific in 2006 and RNC Minerals today show how the "too good to be true bias" can blind people to the facts. If investors can overcome that bias, they can greatly improve their investing results. The purpose of this article is educational, to expose investors to a bias that can prevent big gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not work nor am being paid by any of the three companies mentioned