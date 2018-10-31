IBI Research On Regenxbio: More Stellar RGX-314 Clinical Outcomes

"Bull markets are born in pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria. The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy, and the time of maximum optimism is the best time to sell." - John Templeton (Value Investor)

A theme for successful bioscience investing is that a leader in its respective field usually delivers satisfactory investment results. When it comes to gene therapy, REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is definitely a leading innovator that is advancing a highly promising therapeutic pipeline that delivers hopes to patients while rewarding investors. Despite the recent market hiccup, we remain highly optimistic that REGENXBIO will continue to reward investors in the long haul. The firm is harnessing the wisdom learned from previous setbacks to innovate the next-generation adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) gene delivery. In this research, we’ll present an analysis of the latest data report of the lead gene therapy, RGX-314.

Figure 1: REGENXBIO stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, we’ll provide a brief overview of the company for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Based in Rockville, MD, REGENXBIO is focused on the advancement and development of gene-therapy to manage retinal, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. With different viral vectors available for gene transfer, REGENXBIO chose the delivery power of AAV. In light of the fact that AAV is used in Luxturna, the proof of safety and efficacy is compelling. Notably, the next generation AAVs (that underlie the proprietary NAV platform) overcame many of the obstacles faced by earlier AAVs (1-6). And, we encourage readers to check out our in-depth discussion of the AVV and NAV. Per Figure 2, NAV enabled REGENXBIO to brew various therapeutic franchises for several orphan diseases. Furthermore, the company out-licensed NAV to 10 different companies that are investigating 20 drug candidates.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: REGENXBIO)

Robust Phase 1 Data For RGX-314

On Oct. 26, 2018, REGENXBIO reported additional data on the Phase 1 trial - an open-label study of multiple cohorts at different centers - that assesses the safety and efficacy of various RGX-314 doses in the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”). The study initially stratified 18 patients (who were on anti-VEGF treatment) into three cohorts (i.e., groups). Cohort 1, 2 and 3 received the increasing genome copies (3X10^9, 1X10^10, and 6X10^10 gene copy/eye, correspondingly). Another group, Cohort 4 was then added, and patients in Cohort 4 received the 1.6X10^11 GC/eye dose.

With multiple ascending-dose constructed for the trial, REGENXBIO can evaluate a dose-response relationship (to study the efficacy and safety). As alluded, the primary endpoints are the safety and tolerability at 24 weeks. The secondary outcomes include ocular examinations, visual acuity, imaging, protein expression, and the need for additional anti-VEGF therapy. Subsequent to the study completion, patients are still followed until Week-106 to observe the drug’s long-term effects. We noted in the prior research:

"As of July 27, 2018, Group 1, 2, and 3 have been followed on the average of 11, 9, and 6 months, respectively. Representing the cohort treated by the highest dose of RGX-314, Group 3 showed the best improvement in laboratory and clinical outcomes, thereby indicating a strong dose-dependent therapeutic relationship. Specifically, Group 3 demonstrated a higher level of protein expression. The robust expression indicates that the gene transfer was successful. Moreover, the central retinal thickness (“CRT”) as evaluated by spectral domain optical coherence tomography (“SD-OCT”) was maintained: this implies that RGX-314 either halted the disease progression or reversed its course. More importantly, Cohort 3 has the most reduction in anti-VEGF treatment (i.e., 50% or 3/6 patients no longer need the said therapy), which provides further support re efficacy. Most importantly, there was the clinically meaningful improvement in vision, assessed by the Best Corrected Visual Acuity (“BCVA”) as shown in Figure 3. Of note, the mean improvement from baseline BCVA was +8."

Figure 3: Change from baseline in mean BCVA (ETDRS Letters) at 6 months (Source: REGENXBIO)

At 6 months, it’s excellent to observe that patients in Cohort 3 continue to demonstrate a sustained level of RGX-314 protein expression, as measured by electrochemiluminescence immunoassay (“ECL”) and depicted in Figure 4. So what do the additional results entail? Again, the protein expression in the first month (i.e., 160.2 ng/ml) indicates that the gene transferred via RGX-314 was successful. Nevertheless, the body can still reject new proteins (or transferred genes) in the following months. Interestingly, this is not the case for RGX-314 because the data at 6 months showed that the protein expression actually improved by 35% (from 160.2 ng/ml to 217.8 ng/ml).

Figure 4: Protein expression (ng/ml) for Cohort 3 (Source: REGENXBIO)

It is worthwhile to note that one patient received an anti-VEGF injection one month prior to the sample collection. Consequently, that can skew the results positively for this study. As follows, we believed that the injection induced the 35% improvement in protein expression. If one rules out the added injection, the results of protein expression should be similar at the first and sixth months. Either way, the 6-month data strongly suggests the sustained protein expression that, in and of itself, underlies the therapeutic efficacy for RGX-314. Commenting on the results, the principal investigator (Dr. Jeffrey Heier) remarked:

"Many wet AMD patients require frequent anti-VEGF injections to maintain their vision. The burden of such treatment weighs upon patients, their family and their caregivers. Patients such as these were enrolled in the RGX-314 trial. The dose-dependent protein expression in the trial, coupled with the sustained expression at six months in Cohort 3 is encouraging. RGX-314 has the potential to provide optimal long-term visual outcomes with a single treatment."

Catalyst Tracking

In Table 1, we summarized various catalysts powering the company. The latest development is the data update for the Phase 1 trial studying RGX-314 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (“AAO”) held on Oct. 27, 2018. Noting the recent development, the President and CEO (Kenneth Mills) enthused:

"We continue to be encouraged by the RGX-314 interim results and the potential of NAV gene therapy as a one-time treatment for wet AMD, a leading cause of irreversible blindness and visual impairment in the world. We extend our thanks to the patients and the investigators who have participated in this trial and contributed to the growing body of evidence to give hope to patients living with wet AMD for a long-lasting solution to their condition."

Latest developments Clinical Phase 1 (RGX-111) for MPS I: site activation is continuing (patient recruitment begins in Q1 with the 1st patient dosing anticipated in mid-2018). Phase 1/2 (RGX-121) for MPS II: recruitment in Q1 and 1st patient dosing by mid-year. Phase 1 trial for wet AMD: positive interim data reported on Aug. 08, 2018. Phase 1/2 study for HoFH: interesting results posted on Aug. 08, 2018. Posted more positive data for the Phase 1 of RGX-314 at AAO on Oct. 2018. Other Amendment made to the licensing agreement with AveXis re SMA in Jan.: AveXis acquired the exclusive rights to the entire NAV technology platform for SMA treatment (REGENXBIO to receive up to $260M). In May 2018, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) completed the $8.7B acquisition of AveXis. The deal gave Regenxbio an accelerated license payment of $100M. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies agreement (in January): enabled REGENXBIO to secure access to the dedicated cGMP suite capacity and resources capable of manufacturing lead product candidates. In July 2018, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) dosed the first subject in Phase 1/2 trial for DTX-401 (using NAV AAV8) for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type 1a. In August 2018, Ultragenyx announced that the IND for DTX-201 (NAV AAVhu37 vector) for Hemophilia A (being developed in partnership with Bayer) is active. In August 2018, Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) announced an update re its positive interim data of Phase 1/2 study of AT132 (NAV AAV8) for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy. Audentes plans to proceed with dose escalation in the coming weeks. Appointed Dr. Ram Palanki as SVP of Commercial Strategy and Operations. Outlook Phase 2 trial of RGX-314 to commence in 2019.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that RGX-314 will procure positive outcomes in AMD future Phase 2 trial, thereby indicating a “more than favorable” clinical reporting. Notably, TSV and DSV factored substantially into this data forecast.

While there is no guarantee that early trial results (i.e., TDV) usually translate into the same future clinical outcomes, the stellar data of the aforesaid Phase 1 study increased the chances of good outcomes for the Phase 2 trial. Pertaining to DSV, AMD can be efficaciously treated with anti-VEGF. With NAV successfully delivered the genes for anti-VEGF and exhibited strong clinical improvements, we can expect similar findings for future trials. That aside, we suggest investors check out our prior research for a more detailed forecasting of all pipeline molecules, as well as the in-depth assessment of financials and potential market assessment.

Qualitative data analysis for RGX-314 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Financials Assessment

It is important for investors to check up on the financial health of a company. Therefore, we'll take an assessment of the financial strength of REGENXBIO by analyzing the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30). As follows, the company posted the $40.0M in revenue which signifies the 506% improvement from the $6.6M for the same period a year prior. The higher revenues were due to the AveXis acquisition which enabled a $100.0M in licensing payment. Of the $100.0M, the $40.0M given to REGENXBIO accounts for the accelerated sales-based milestone reimbursement. In addition, the company logged in the $10.6M ($0.33 per share) net incomes versus the $14.5M ($0.47 per share) declines for the same comparison. The research and development (R&D) also came in higher (from $13.9M to $21.5M). Nevertheless, we view a higher R&D positively because the capital invested today can turn into future profits after a drug is approved and generates sales. Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $306.3M in cash, equivalents, and investment: this is a 73.6% improvement from the $176.4M. With the $33.6M quarterly burn rate, we expect that the company should have adequate capital to fund operations into at least Q1 2020.

Valuation Analysis

Valuation can be a subjective exercise because when an investor appraise the value of a stock or the house, there is at least some flexibility as to the exact pricing. Even the Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett) stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Our opinion is that an investor should take valuation within its appropriate context. For us, we tried to take the comprehensive paradigm that is most relevant to early-stage developmental bioscience equities. The main variables that we focus on include the estimated chances of clinical success for the lead drug and its potential market, likelihood of market penetration, and either the price to earnings or price to sales ratios. In certain cases like Protalix BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:PLX), we'll employ the sum-of-parts valuation. We also like to check the Wall Street analysts consensus for a comprehensive appraisal of all analysts. Notably, Wall Street puts REGENXBIO at $79.5 per share. For REGENXBIO, our valuation is based on the AMD franchise and the price to sales metrics. Accordingly, GlobalData stated that AMD market is growing at the compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 8.9% (from the $4.9B in 2016) to reach $11.5B in 2026. The U.S. market alone should grow at 51.8% to 63.7% rates for comparison period. We noted in the prior research:

"Based on our analysis, RGX-314 will play a dominant role to potentially procure at least $2B (17% of the market share). Our main rationale is the stellar data of RG-314 and its novelty which altogether should enable it to gain market dominance. With the $2B potential sales for the AMD alone, REGENXBIO should be worth at least $4B. After appropriate discounts, we took the product of 4 price/sale X $1B potential sales to arrive at $4B. Further calculations yielded the $125 per share intrinsic value (thus signifying 1.78X higher than the $70.45 current share price)."

Figure 5: AMD market by region (Source: GlobalData)

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. In case that the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. That being said, the main risk for REGENXBIO is if the various gene therapies will continue to deliver positive clinical results. Our research indicates that there are 40% and 35% chances of negative clinical binary for the MPS and AMD franchises, respectively. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. In all probability, RGX-111 and 121 should procure blockbuster sales due to its excellent efficacy and the exotic nature of its drugs.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on REGENXBIO with the five out of five stars. And, we appraised the company at the $125 price target (“PT”) to be reached within two to three years. The specific time frame for the PT to be reached depends on the duration of the current bear market. If the overall downtrend continues for less than a year, it is reasonable to expect REGENXBIO to hit its PT in our specified time frame. Nevertheless, if the bear market prolongs to at least two years, then investors should anticipate a longer time frame to reach the PT. As a differentiated gene therapy innovator, REGENXBIO is brewing a highly robust therapeutic pipeline using NVA - a gene delivery platform that is the product of stellar innovation and wisdom learned from the past failures of early-generation AAVs. NAV has posted the stellar efficacy and safety that REGENXBIO is able to out-licensed it to 20 other firms (some of which is already delivering good results). We believe that some of those developments will become blockbusters. Regarding the in-house development of RGX-314, our analysis revealed that it has a more than favorable chances of cutting into the $11.5B AMD market in the foreseeable future. Last but not least, the MPS franchise should give more “shots on goal” in finding a blockbuster drug.

