Dividend Yields Approach 25% For 2X Leveraged ETNs - Does That Compensate For Risks?

The Federal Budget Deficit will exceed the $1.413 trillion record seen in 2009. The deficit will be entirely structural, rather than in 2009 when there was a significant cyclical component.

Some Outcomes Are Now Less Likely, Some More Likely

There has been a very large degree of uncertainty regarding the possible events and factors that could influence the outlook for mREITs and the 2x Leveraged High-Yield Monthly Pay Mortgage REIT ETNs such as the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). Some potential risks appear to have diminished while some have intensified. Some possible favorable outcomes have become less likely.

The greatest risk associated with REML and two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs sponsored by UBS Group AG (UBS): the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and its' twin, which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), is interest rate risk. Higher interest rates lower the value of the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs that comprise the indices upon which 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are based.

The mREITs themselves borrow money to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. Higher interest rates reduce the ability of the mREITs to pay dividends since higher rates increase their interest expense. Additionally, 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs implicitly borrow at some LIBOR-based rate which provides the 2X leverage, and thus higher interest rates reduce the dividends that 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs pay. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The relationship between interest rates and the Federal budget deficit has been a matter of concern for many decades. Clearly, borrowing by the US Treasury to finance the deficit tends to put upward pressure on interest rates. A related classic risk is that which occurs when the Federal Reserve acts to punish what it perceives as bad government policy, by raising rates. From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve at times, used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from what the Federal Reserve considers profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government deficits by selling treasury securities. However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the major role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary.

It now appears that the Federal budget deficit will soon be breaking new records. More importantly, it will be the structural deficit causing the new record , rather than the cyclical component that brought the deficit to a record $1.413 trillion in 2009. There are two components of Federal budget deficits: structural and cyclical. The structural deficit can be viewed as what the deficit would be if the economy was at full employment, which would mean that the unemployment rate was at the natural rate of unemployment. This is the rate of unemployment arising from all sources except fluctuations in the overall demand for goods and services. Today the entire deficit is structural, based on the CBO methodology which says that if unemployment is above 4.6% , then the automatic stabilizers kick-in to increase the deficit. Thus, as unemployment increases, tax revenue declines and spending on social safety net program such as unemployment compensation, food stamps and Medicaid automatically increase pursuant to existing statutes as more people qualify for benefits. Likewise, when unemployment is below 4.6% the cyclical component actually reduces the Federal budget deficit. Today, at 3.7% unemployment, the entire deficit is structural. In 2009, with double-digit unemployment, there was a significant cyclical component to the deficit.

If there was any doubt about the direction that the deficit is heading to, Trump probably erased that when he said there would be a 10% tax cut after the midterm elections. Thus, we can expect record Federal budget deficits, all of which will initially be structural.

An April 2018 article, "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook," made a number of points regarding the then recently released Congressional Budget Office (CBO) 10-year budget outlook. That 10-year outlook was the first such CBO analysis that considered the 2017 tax act and a $1.6 trillion spending agreement signed into law by the President.

That key points from the April 2018 article could be summarized as:

The latest Congressional Budget Office budget outlook shows the deficit reaching $1.5 trillion by 2028.

That deficit projection is unrealistic because it is made using "current law" assumptions, which assume that personal tax cuts will expire in 2025 and that discretionary spending will be constrained.

It is highly unlikely that the personal tax cuts will be allowed to expire in 2025, or that discretionary spending will be constrained by sequestration pursuant current law after 2019.

Adjusting for what is likely from a realistic political perspective results in the deficit reaching $2 trillion by 2028.

These adjustments would bring the projected treasury debt held by the public to 107% of GDP.

In August 2018, the CBO released "The Long-Term Budget Outlook Under Alternative Scenarios for Fiscal Policy," which could be viewed as in implicit agreement with the April 2018 article's conclusion that current law assumptions that the sequester rules and budget caps will significantly constrain discretionary spending after 2019 and result in significant reductions in real spending for both defense and non-defense discretionary spending programs were not reasonable. A more reasonable assumption might be that these will rise with inflation, and this may be considered overly optimistic. Likewise, we thought it highly unlikely that tax increases scheduled in current law, such as the expiration of the personal tax cuts in the 2017 tax act will be allowed to occur.

The CBO used their models to estimate the impact of what we considered to be the more likely policy scenarios. The CBO cannot express an opinion on likely future legislation, but they can estimate the impacts. Thus, the CBO is not evaluating the impact of some hypothetical future policy changes, but rather the impact of a business as usual situation, where present policies are continued rather than change as is scheduled under current law. The CBO compared the extended baseline to three alternative scenarios. In those scenarios, laws would be changed to continue certain policies now in place, leading to even higher debt.

One of the scenarios the CBO examined, would be that: Tax policy is assumed to be changed so that revenues remain flat in relation to GDP after 2018 rather than the increase in revenues in relation to GDP that the current law baseline projects, and discretionary spending equals a larger percentage of GDP than under the extended baseline, and that percentage remains roughly flat after 2028. The current law baseline projects a resumption of the caps on spending enforced by sequestration contained in the Balanced Budget Act that are now temporarily suspended. As with the earlier analysis, this CBO scenario projects in increase in the deficits, in particular to 8.1% of GDP in 2028 and 12.9% in 2038. For debt held by the public this CBO scenario envisioned it rising to 109% of GDP in 2028 and 165% in 2038. The CBO projections of deficits in their scenario described above, projected even larger deficits and debt held by the public for 2028 than were included in the April 2018 article.

Trade-Related Risks

Four years ago, if asked to list the factors and concerns that could impact the securities markets, almost no one would have listed the risk that that America could so regress in terms of its former leadership in the area of free trade so as to threaten the world economy and financial markets. The attitude of America's leaders since World War II could be summarized by what President Ronald Reagan said:

As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade. [Address before a joint session of Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983]

However, in 2016 the threat of protectionism arose with Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders opposing free trade in general and specifically NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Even Hillary Clinton cravenly switched to opposing the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The financial markets now are responding to every piece of news regarding trade and protectionism. As the midterm elections approaches there are some areas where there is a degree of clarification, and some areas not so much.

It looks like the risk of America pulling out of NAFTA has faded away. Trump essentially did with NAFTA what he did with regard to North Korea's nuclear weapons. Trump simply declared victory and ended the problem. The weapons are still in place. North Korea does not care about American sanctions, rather North Korea needed to have trade relations with China resume, which has happened. Trump has declared that North Korea is no longer a threat.

The NAFTA agreement was essentially updated and given a new name. The most widely touted "improvement" that Trump supporters mention, is that for autos and auto parts to be shipped from Mexico to the USA totally tariff-free, they must be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. That is true. However, as the Mexican trade minister pointed out, the new agreement stipulates that for autos and auto parts shipped from Mexico to the USA or Canada made by workers earning less than $16 per hour, the maximum tariff that can be imposed shall not exceed the WTO limit of 2.5%.

Canada and Mexico did not insist that the steel and aluminum tariffs that Trump imposed be eliminated as part of the new agreement. However, those countries are parties to the WTO action which will certainly rule that Trump's "national defense" rationale for the steel and aluminum tariffs was preposterous. Thus, the WTO will impose huge financial penalties on the USA. Canada and Mexico are now content to allow those penalties to accumulate.

The possible outcomes from Trump's protectionist inclinations vary widely. Trump and some of his advisers such as Larry Kudlow assert that Trump is actually a free trade advocate who wants to eliminate all tariffs and trade restrictions. In that respect Trump could be thought of as less likely to destroy the world trading system than he truly committed protectionists like Peter Navarro, Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown (Democratic Senator from Ohio) who are prime examples of the "progressivism of fools" branch of protectionists. The only objective of tariffs supported by those protectionists is to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers is never a concern of the "progressivism of fools" branch.

Trump at times, and some of his advisers have claimed that he is really trying to eliminate all tariffs and trade restrictions. This has many uncertain has to what to believe. Initially, with regard to trade it was thought by many financial market participants that "Trump's bark was worse than his bite" as Trump did not pursue some of his more extreme campaign proposals such as deporting 12 million illegal aliens. Gary Cohn and Steve Mnuchin were widely thought of as exerting a free-trade influence on Trump and thus preventing Trump from acting on his worst protectionist inclinations. However, Gary Cohn resigned in protest over Trump's initial imposition of tariffs and Steve Mnuchin is now simply asserting that Trump is really trying to eliminate all tariffs and trade restrictions.

The confusion over Trump's true trade motives on the part of financial market participants can be epitomized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein who pointed out the extent that no one can really know what Trump's true objective regarding trade is, when he said about what Trump has done so far regarding trade: "That's what you would do if you're crazy and wanted to end free trade." Blankfein also said "That's what you would do if it was a negotiating position, and you wanted to remind your counterparty just how much fire power you had to bring to the negotiation."

In "Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?," I said:

...A Trump declaration of victory in the tariff wars and eliminating the tariffs would be very bullish for the stock market, even if, in reality, there was no significant change in any trade deficits. The markets would have a relief rally. However, there would still be the risk that Trump could abruptly reverse course and resume the tariffs and trade war. There is also a scenario which could be much more bullish. If Trump were replaced by a President Pence, it would be a dream come true for the business community and the stock markets. It is likely that a President Pence would retain everything that business loves about Trump. These would include the lower business taxes and the reduction of regulation. Appointing judges who tend to favor employers rather than labor would also be a plus for business that Pence would surely retain. While keeping the things that business likes about Trump, Pence would likely remove the thing that corporate America fears and loathes about Trump. Business and the stock markets would cheer a return to the free trade policies Republicans have traditionally stood for. As Politico reported: ...Pence succeeded his good friend David McIntosh in Congress. Now the president of the Club for Growth, McIntosh has become one of the most outspoken opponents of the administration's tariff decision on the right, calling the policy "an affront to economic freedom." As governor of Indiana, Pence was a tireless advocate for free trade. He urged the Indiana congressional delegation to support both Trade Promotion Authority and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump campaigned against. In the letter, Pence argued that "reducing tariffs and other trade barriers so that Indiana businesses can enjoy increased market access and fairly compete on the world stage is something that Congress must do."... Additionally, the business community and the stock market would likely take comfort in the reduced risk that Trump could take some reckless action that could precipitate military conflict, especially in the Persian Gulf region...."

When that was written in September 2018, there was a possibility that Trump could be removed from office either by impeachment or as with Nixon, the likelihood of impeachment. This could be the results of findings from Special Counsel Mueller. However, now it appears that there is no reasonable prospect that anything Mueller does or says could result in Trump's removal and replacement by Pence.

Trump famously said "I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes" . That has now been replaced by "Trump could be caught on videotape handing American military secrets to Russia and still not have any Republican votes for impeachment".

Whatever evidence and proof of criminal acts that Mueller could come up with, it is certain that such evidence and proof could not be as a powerful indication of wrongdoing as the evidence in the public record that Bret Kavanaugh was lying in the senate hearings relating to his confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice. Once Ford’s account included three people she said were there AND his calendar had them all at Tim Gaudette’s house on July 1, 1982, AND Ford’s description of the interior of Gaudette’s house in Rockville, MD exactly matches that of the actual house, which still exists: the only way that Kavanaugh was not lying is either: Ford somehow obtained access to his 1982 diary/calendar, or Ford has a time machine or Ford stalked Kavanaugh in 1982 and planned to do this, if and when he was nominated to the Supreme Court.

Whatever the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections, it appears Trump will be in office at least until 2020. Thus, there will be the risk that the trade and budget situations deteriorate significantly. But, there will also be a possibility that Trump could change his mind at any time and reverse policy. The vast amount of fiscal stimulus from the growing deficits at this late stage in the business cycle with a 3.7% unemployment rate raises concerns of an overheating economy. However, borrowing money in the treasury market to fund tax cuts for the rich is not as inflationary as borrowing the same amount of money to fund additional social welfare spending. An additional consideration is that since foreigners own about 30% of publicly held American corporate equity, a significant portion of the corporate tax cut goes to non-USA residents. This also reduces the stimulative impact of the tax cut as it relates to the domestic economy. Many pundits think that Trump's claim of an imminent 10% across-the-board middle class tax cut was just pre-midterm bluster. However, if such a deficit boosting measure is enacted it could be a straw that breaks the camel's back for the fixed-income markets. There are a lot of risks, but the 25% yield could make REML still a buy.

Analysis of the November 2018 REML Dividend Projection

My projected November 2018 REML monthly dividend of $0.1488 is a function of the calendar. Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the $0.1488 REML dividend paid in November 2018 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only three of the REML components - AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR), and Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. Only if a component has an October 2018 ex-date does it contribute to the November 2018 dividend. One bright spot is that iStar, Inc. (NYSE:STAR), which had not paid dividends for years, did resume quarterly dividends. However, the STAR dividend had an August 2018 ex-date and thus contributed to the September 2018 dividend, but will not contribute to the November 2018 dividend.

There are a few factors that will cause the November 2018 REML dividend to be relatively larger than other "small month" dividends. Some of the quarterly payers have October 2018 ex-dividend dates and thus will contribute to the November 2018 dividend. These include: PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). Additionally, GPMT increased its' dividend to $0.42 from the previous $0.40.

All of the other components that will contribute to the November 2018 REML dividend have the same dividends as in the previous period. My projection for the November 2018 REML dividend of $0.1488 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the November 2018 dividend.

iShares Mortgage ETF (REM) is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2x leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MRRL UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool," I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (SPY).

All leveraged ETNs have interest rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML, MRRL and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL. The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk among the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, REML, MRRL and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge against a high real growth scenario.

I am still willing to collect the close to 25% yield that REML, MRRL and MORL pay while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates and economic conditions prevail. Those views are: that despite all of the risks posed by the exploding Federal Budget deficit, the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, will eventually bring interest rates down. This argument is based on the fact that the wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume, than do the non-rich. My rationale was explained in the Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs."

My calculation projects an November 2018 REML dividend of 0.1488. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.357, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the November 2018 projection. This is a 21.9% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $24.42. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 24.3%. This is somewhat higher than recent periods, due to the special circumstances that increased the November 2018 dividend.

Aside from the fact that with a yield around 25%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you almost get back your initial investment in four years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years, markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 24.3% on a monthly compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $296,556 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $24,300 initial annual rate to $72,022 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.16% 9/11/2018 0.07826 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 12.16% 18.06 10/30/2018 0.18 m 0.0588 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.22% 9/28/2018 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.60% 9/27/2018 0.48 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.49% 9/27/2018 0.62 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.42% 9/28/2018 0.46 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.40% 9/27/2018 0.5 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.40% 9/28/2018 0.31163 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.35% 9/28/2018 0.2 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.36% 9/24/2018 0.42 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.80% 9/14/2018 0.325 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.54% 9/13/2018 0.3 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.31% 19.13 10/12/2018 0.47 q 0.0275 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.14% 19.79 10/2/2018 0.33 q 0.0190 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.78% 21.58 10/12/2018 0.19 m 0.0083 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.61% 9/26/2018 0.2 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.54% 18.44 10/1/2018 0.42 q 0.0187 STAR iStar Inc 1.39% 08/14/2018 0.9 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.38% 9/27/2018 0.11 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.35% 9/27/2018 0.43 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.05% 8/14/2018 0.25 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 1.00% 9/27/2018 0.5 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.89% 9/27/2018 0.14 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.81% 9/26/2018 0.31 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.76% 6.55 10/30/2018 0.08 m 0.0049 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.74% 9/27/2018 0.29 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.72% 9/28/2018 0.35 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.71% 5.88 10/2/2018 0.18 q 0.0116 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.70% 09/27/2018 0.43` q XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.66% 9/27/2018 0.15 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.59% 9/27/2018 0.4 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.57% 9/27/2018 0.49 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.44% 8/14/2018 0.3 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.23% 9/27/2018 0.37 q

