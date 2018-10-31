The Barclays Shiller CAPE ETN

The ETN has a good strategy, but as it's an ETN rather than an ETF, it would be better to replicate this strategy with Vanguard ETFs which might have lower fees or just have a static ETF portfolio.

This is an ETN, not an ETF. The ETN is an unsecured debt obligation of Barclays Bank PLC, with no principal protection; therefore, it is riskier than an ETF.

The CAPE ratio can be used as a valuation ratio that's less sensitive to short-term fluctuation as the earnings used is the real average of the past 10 years.

The US market has above-average valuations on most indicators. While the valuations are not as high as it has been after the recent corrections and has been cooling off, the Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings is still at the same level as Black Tuesday. Stock valuations are based on future growth, so a high CAPE ratio may still make sense in a growth-oriented company. However, for the stock market as a whole, valuations can be very powerful in predicting long-term gains, although they're not that useful short term.

Here's Robert Shiller describing why using 10-year average of real earnings in the CAPE is better than using the standard P/E ratio:

The price-earnings ratio is a measure of how expensive the market is relative to an objective measure of the ability of corporations to earn profits. I use the ten-year average of real earnings for the denominator, along lines proposed by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd in 1934. The ten-year average smooths out such events as the temporary burst of earnings during World War I, the temporary decline in earnings during World War II, or the frequent boosts and declines that we see due to the business cycle. - Irrational Exuberance, by Robert Shiller

Source: Irrational Exuberance by Robert Shiller

As you can see from above, a scatter plot developed by Robert Shiller and fellow economist John Campbell, the CAPE is able to predict real annual 10-year returns of the overall market. This plot was part of his testimony to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in December 1996.

But the point of this scatter diagram is that, as a rule and on average, years with low price-earnings ratios have been followed by high returns, and years with high price-earnings ratios have been followed by low or negative returns. - Irrational Exuberance by Robert Shiller

Shiller's interprets this data to apply to individual investors as follows:

Figure 1.3 confirms that long term investors-investors who can commit their money to an investment for ten full years-do well when prices were low relative to earnings at the beginning of the ten years and do poorly when prices were high at the beginning of the ten years. Long-term investors would be well advised, individually, to stay mostly out of the market when it is high, as it is today, and get into the market when it is low. - Irrational Exuberance by Robert Shiller

Market timing or asset rotation strategies may lead to a higher risk-adjusted return if done right and backed by solid research; however, the issue is that individual investors have to deal with emotions: panic selling or going all in at the top. Individual stock picking may lead to being biased, picking and becoming attached to 'shiny' stocks. That's why having a passive index-based ETF portfolio with a balanced asset allocation that you can set and forget about would make sense for a lot of investors, it's a way where you can avoid emotions and minimize fees. While avoiding risk makes more sense with investors near retirement who need to focus on wealth preservation, young people are able to cope with more risk, as long as they have an emergency savings account set outside, otherwise, the time out of the market may lead to a significantly smaller retirement nest egg. If you're looking for a guide on ETFs check out David Jackson's guide (he's the founder of Seeking Alpha).

The Barclays Shiller Cape ETN (CAPE) is an ETN that provides exposure to 4 sector indexes in equal weight, based on how they rank in comparison to the other sectors using Shiller's CAPE. The ETN's positions change every month. As this ETN holds the lowest valued sectors, it would avoid sectors which are the most overvalued. This would mean that the ETN would likely have a better risk-adjusted returns as you can see below.

CAPE Total Return Price data by YCharts

What's an ETN?

ETN stands for Exchange-Traded Note, while ETF stands for Exchange-Traded Fund. ETFs hold the underlying assets, either directly (such as owning the stock or bond directly) or indirectly by holding futures contracts. ETNs do not own any of the underlying assets, instead, it's merely an IOU from the bank or issuer saying "we agree to pay you the starting value of this note + any changes in the index tracked". An ETN is considered an unsecured debt obligation, meaning that if the issuer ends up bankrupt, you could lose your investment.

The issuer of the CAPE ETN is Barclays Bank PLC (BCSPRD), who have had their credit rating cut this year from Baa2 (equivalent to BBB) to Baa3 (equivalent to BBB-) by Moody's, which is the lowest investment grade rating, although they still have a stable outlook. BBB rated bonds have an annual default rate of only 0.18% on average (with a max of 1.01%). Annual default rates even on BB-rated bonds are only 0.72% on average (with a default rate of only 0.81% in 2008, although with a max default rate of 4.22%) - that's why I recommended crossover bonds which provide a higher risk-adjusted return compared to junk bonds with lower ratings.

This ETN could essentially play a similar role to an overall index equity ETF as a core portfolio fund with better risk-adjusted returns. However, since this is not an ETF but an ETN, I'd be hesitant with recommending it due to the fact that it has no underlying holdings but instead is an unsecured debt obligation only. The ETN only has 4 underlying indexes that it tracks in equal weights every month, so for an investor who wants to track the ETN but is uncomfortable with the ETN structure, you can see the indexes that it tracks online and replicate it by buying ETFs that cover those sectors, currently 25% consumer discretionary, 25% health care, 25% industrials, and 25% technology. The ETN has a 0.45% fee, Vanguard's Sector ETFs have a 0.10% fee, so depending on trading costs, you might end up paying less fees and you'd own an actual interest in the sector's stocks rather than just a credit note.

To replicate this ETN in its current state with Vanguard ETFs, you'd calculate the total equity allocation you have and buy 25% of it in each: the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), the Vanguard Healthcare ETF (VHT), and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS). Every month you'd check back on the website and see what portfolio changes have been made and adjust your own portfolio. Although this would take much more time than just buying a simple static ETF portfolio which should be enough for most people, but if you want to optimize your portfolio for less risk, this could be a relatively simple adjustment to make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.