Amarin Corp.: A Valuation

Amarin Corporation PLC's (AMRN) stock gained almost 1,000 percent this year so far. The uptake is mainly attributed to the price increase the stock saw since the middle of September. AMRN shot up from around $3 to over $15 as the market responded positively to Vascepa’s strong results from REDUCE-IT. However, despite the recent astronomical increase in its stock price, our valuation shows that the company seems to have further potential ahead. We have conservatively valued the company at around $39, which shows almost a 2x increase from current prices.

Vascepa prospects and label expansion

Vascepa’s original FDA approval was in 2012 as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (TG greater than or equal to 500mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. The drug has been producing a steady revenue for the company since then and Amarin is anticipating considerable uptake in the dollar value, irrespective of the label expansion. According to company reports, Vascepa currently serves over 150,000 patients. Amarin expects a $50 million increase in its product revenue for the current FY. This does not take into account the recent positive data. Consequently, it is likely that the company will report its full-year revenue in the vicinity of $230 million. While the company may revise its forecast to account for the positive trial data, our model keeps the previously provided figure.

With the positive results coming from REDUCE-IT, the likelihood of Amarin receiving the FDA approval for label expansion is very high. This expansion will represent a bigger and highly lucrative market for Amarin, which can help the company in boosting its revenue manifold. We have previously covered some of the scientific aspects of the approval’s potential and why it is probably a blockbuster phenomenon. The market is pegging the potential peak annual revenue for the drug in the range of $2 billion to $4 billion by 2027.

We have modeled the peak annual revenue for Vascepa at a little over $3.5 billion. The projection is closer to the higher end of the peak annual turnover figure. However, given the strong results shown by the company, size of the potential market, ensuing competitive scenario and the current revenue growth rate showed by the company, the assumption is justified and is still on the conservative side. Irrespective of the REDUCE-IT results, the company expects its revenue to grow at a 30% rate. Our model takes a 35 percent growth rate to account for the positive REDUCE-IT results.

Marketing Push for Vascepa

Now that the results for REDUCE-IT are out and the company may reasonably look forward to an enhanced revenue stream, we must also account for increased administrative and selling expenses. On one hand, there may be some relief on the R&D front, but that will be offset by increase in other costs incurred.

Amarin is looking to fortify its sales force to give a solid push to Vascepa in the market. Following the positive results from the study, the company is looking to expand its promotional efforts. In order to account for expenses required for carrying out new pilot marketing efforts, the model has anticipated a 30 percent growth rate for its Sales & General Administrative expenses for a couple of years. The expenditure growth rate after this period is expected to come down to the usual 5 percent.

Risk Factors

Although we see hardly any reason for the FDA denying approval for label expansion based on what looks like stellar results, there’s always some doubt until actual approval is at hand, and that risk needs to be discounted for in any model. We still don’t have much clarity on when the sNDA will occur. The forecast will prove to be drastically optimistic if the company somehow fails to secure approval. The market for the current label of Vascepa is nowhere near the one for the label we are looking for.

Another risk is with regard to the recent uptick in the stock price. A lot of the value potential of the drug seems to have been accounted for already. It is highly likely that the stock may see some pullback in its price level in the short to medium term. However, the long-term potential of the stock remains positive with a moderate to high risk profile.

The company has about $200M in cash as of the previous quarter. It also has a burn of around $33M. Amarin spent a considerable sum of money on the REDUCE-IT trial in the last few years. Now that the trial has ended, it should be able to save on R&D expenses. This is, in fact, reflected in the burn for the last few years, which has steadily declined. Overall, they would have a decent if not strong balance sheet except for the debt burden they currently have, which is quite significant at a little over $100M in short-term liabilities. Revenue from Vascepa label expansion will be a life saver.

Upcoming catalyst

There are two upcoming catalysts here. One is the presentation of detailed results from the REDUCE-IT trial at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on November 10 in Chicago. The September data showed that patients receiving 4 g/day of Vascepa experienced ~25% lower risk of a major adverse CV event (MACE) compared to placebo. This was much higher than the 10-15% improvement the company itself expected. The AHA presentation will give us more clarity and bolster the optimism we already have. I see no real surprise here.

The other catalyst is the PDUFA for the label expansion, which should happen before mid-2019, I assume. Our price target could well be reached around this catalyst. I know price targets of $80 or more even have been pronounced by analysts, and I don’t find them ridiculously high either. I just like to be on the safe side when evaluating companies.

Price Target

Our model expects the stock price to touch $39 in the medium term. With these projections, the stock seems to have over 95 percent upside from its current levels. However, it is highly likely that stock may show negative returns in the near future from these high prices, especially if the sNDA is delayed. Keeping in mind the longer term potential of the stock, such pullback may likely be a buying opportunity for late entrants to the stock.

