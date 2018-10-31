FireEye Earnings: Losses Decrease With Progress On Transformation

Management announced a positive free cash flow for FY 2018. But the company is still generating important losses.

Q3 earnings above the mid-range of the guidance.

FireEye (FEYE) reported Q3 earnings above the mid-range of the guidance. With these results, the company confirms the transformation to a broader security company. The cloud and subscription-based business more than compensated for the decline of the legacy hardware-based security offer.

But despite a communication around positive free cash flow for FY 2018, the company is still generating GAAP losses. The stock-based compensation still represents a high cost to shareholders.

The market valuation is similar to the valuation of F5 (FFIV). But for the same valuation, I prefer F5. The businesses of both companies are not identical. But both companies are developing a cloud and subscription-based security software business. Despite a slightly higher revenue growth for FireEye, F5 operates at a bigger scale and generates net margins above 20%.

Business transformation confirmed

The Q3 earnings confirmed the encouraging results related to the transformation of the business. The company is growing its cloud subscription-based security software business to offset the decline of its legacy hardware-based portfolio.

Management highlighted during the Q3 2018 conference call:

"Over the past few years, we have turned FireEye from an appliance company with declining sales into a more efficient software company with sustainable growth while building a platform that will power the future of security operations."

And the figures support these statements. The graph below illustrates this development.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

The new products like the "Cloud MVX", the "Cloud Email", and the Helix platform are taking over the legacy network business.

The growth contrast between cloud-based and product-based deferred revenue confirms the trend.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Billings, a leading indicator, also show an important growth in the cloud business with a 16% growth YoY.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

From a financial perspective, this transformation is translating into improving results. Management highlights encouraging non-GAAP metrics. But from a GAAP perspective, the situation is a bit less optimistic.

The gap to GAAP

The table below summarizes the Q3 results.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

I see two important outcomes from this table: all results exceeded the mid-point guidance and all metrics (except revenue) are non-GAAP.

The results above the guidance are for sure an encouraging development for the company. Management further insisted on the success with some impressive comments:

"Operating cash flow increased 75 percent and free cash flow increased 197 percent from the third quarter of 2017, and we are on track to meet our objective of positive free cash flow in 2018." - Frank Verdecanna, FireEye chief financial officer and chief accounting officer

Source: Q3 2018 press release

The company calculates the free cash as shown below.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

The reported CFFO excludes the stock-based compensation. It is true that stock-based compensation is not a cash expense, hence the expected positive free cash flow. But stock-based compensation is a real cost to the shareholders.

For instance, the company reported a 7% revenue growth YoY. But the outstanding shares also grew by 7%. Thus, the company actually did not generate any revenue per share growth in a security market that is forecast to grow above 8%.

The table below shows that stock-based compensation amounted to $37 million during Q3 2018.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

The company is far from generating positive GAAP operating income. For the first nine months of 2018, the company generated a negative GAAP operating income of more than $145 million.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Although the results are improving due to the success of the transformation, the company is still generating important GAAP losses, which contrasts with positive free cash flow expectations.

Valuation

For the third time this year, management updated the FY 2018 guidance with a higher revenue range and with improved non-GAAP results.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Management will give the FY 2019 guidance at the end of the Q4 earnings call. The table below compares the current valuation of FireEye, Check Point (CHKP), and F5.

Source: author, based on company reports

Of course, the businesses of these companies are not exactly the same. For instance, F5 has a strong load balancers legacy business. But the company is also turning to a cloud subscription-based security software business.

Also, FireEye grew revenue by about 7% against approximately 4% for Check Point and F5 during Q3 2018. But comparing the high net margins for Check Point and F5 and the losses for FireEye, the market seems to overvalue FireEye from an EV/Sales perspective. Also, FireEye operates at a smaller scale and the net cash position is lower than the two other companies.

Conclusion

FireEye is showing some progress in its transformation away from the legacy hardware-based business. The company is developing a broader security offer with a focus on cloud and software.

But despite the communication from management around positive free cash flow, the company generated $50 million of losses during Q3 2018. And I expect net income losses above $200 million for FY 2018. The difference between the free cash flow and net income is due to the accounting of stock-based compensation that is a real cost to shareholders.

The market values the company at the same EV/sales ratio as F5. FireEye is growing its revenue at a slightly higher pace than F5. But important differences remain regarding the net margin, scale, and net cash in favor of F5.

