T2 Biosystems Diagnostic Arsenal Expanded By Leaps And Bounds But No One Noticed

Lyme disease is a very difficult disease to diagnose, and the company's T2Lyme Panel might prove to be a game-changer in the Lyme disease diagnostic space.

The results were overall more accurate compared to other detection methods by a wide margin.

Perhaps one of the most unjustified corrections of the recent market turmoil is the correction of T2 Biosystems (TTOO).

TTOO data by YCharts

What is amazing is that TTOO shares actually stood up very well during the recent turmoil until about 3 weeks ago. Then all of a sudden sellers (or a seller) began selling relentlessly. Granted everything has fallen, and the truth is that TTOO shares fell less than most, nevertheless I honestly thought the stock would withstand the current market correction. I was wrong.

The investment thesis for T2 Biosystems is very simple and straight forward; in a nutshell, the company has revolutionized the diagnosis of Sepsis, brining down the time to diagnose it from several days to hours. For a complete list of my TTOO articles please follow the link here.

Now the company the company is about to revolutionize the diagnosis space once more, this time bringing down the time to diagnose Lyme disease from days and weeks to hours.

Introduction to Lyme disease

One of the problems with Lyme disease, is that it's not easy to diagnose. According to the company (from CDC data):

These tests (for Lyme disease) are labor-intensive, can take weeks to process and are subject to high false negative rates due to their inability to detect the disease. Because of these limitations, patients are frequently misdiagnosed or face delayed diagnosis. Up to 90% of patients with Lyme disease go undetected altogether.

In fact while about 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported every year in the U.S., the CDC estimates that the actual number is closer to 360,000.

Because of the poor diagnostic testing currently available for Lyme disease, the CDC recommends that the diagnosis procedure remain clinical, based on a patient’s symptoms and history. Doctors look at the patient's symptoms and only resort to blood tests to support evidence of the disease.

Lyme disease could cause neurological problems (even years after the infection), rashes in many parts of your body, joint pain, heart problems, eye inflammation, liver inflammation and severe fatigue.

And if left untreated, the symptoms become chronic in what is know as "chronic Lyme disease", which itself is very controversial. An excellent article on the subject by Vox can be found here.

The cost of Lyme disease

There are two issues when analyzing the cost of Lyme disease. The first is the cost to diagnose the disease, and the second has to do with the cost to cure it.

According to the CDC, the total cost of Lyme disease testing alone is estimated at $492 million. However the data is from 2014 and only about 7 major laboratories participated in the study, so I suspect the true cost of testing is higher.

As for the long term healthcare costs of Lyme disease, there is not much information. A recent paper however from MDPI in Basel, Switzerland, titled The Financial Implications of a Well-Hidden and Ignored Chronic Lyme Disease Pandemic, enlightens us (from the abstract):

1 million people are predicted to get infected with Lyme disease in the USA in 2018. Given the same incidence rate of Lyme disease in Europe as in the USA, then 2.4 million people will get infected with Lyme disease in Europe in 2018. In the USA by 2050, 55.7 million people (12% of the population) will have been infected with Lyme disease. In Europe by 2050, 134.9 million people (17% of the population) will have been infected with Lyme disease. Most of these infections will, unfortunately, become chronic. The estimated treatment cost for acute and chronic Lyme disease for 2018 for the USA is somewhere between 4.8 billion USD and 9.6 billion USD and for Europe somewhere between 10.1 billion EUR and 20.1 billion EUR.

It doesn't matter what research you read, the bottom line is that the cost of Lyme disease is huge. And it will only get worse because of climate change; higher temperatures lead to more bugs and ticks worldwide.

As such, there is a need to improve the detection of Lyme disease. Accurate and timely diagnosis of the disease will not only help patients and provide a better outcome, but will also reduce the significant cost associated with diagnosing it.

T2 Biosystems has what is needed

A short while ago the company announced that new data showed its T2Lyme Panel is more accurate than other diagnostic methods for identifying Borrelia infections for patients suspected of having early Lyme disease.

As per the company's press release:

The data from a 2017 pre-clinical study evaluated 21 patients enrolled with an erythema migrans (EM) rash with suspected early Lyme disease and assessed with multiple Lyme diagnostics. The study compares various diagnostic methods with the T2Lyme Panel, in determining a definitive Borrelia infection, using tissue biopsy culture from the EM rash. Of all the diagnostics tested, the T2Lyme Panel blood test was the most accurate compared to tissue culture with a 78% positive percent agreement (NYSE:PPA) and 100% negative percent agreement (NPA).

As I said in the beginning, it's not easy to diagnose Lyme disease. To illustrate, please observe the chart below of what the CDC calls "Two-step Laboratory Testing Process".

Source: CDC

As you can see, not only is diagnosing Lyme disease difficult, but it also takes time and money.

T2 Biosystems bypasses all the above with their T2Lyme diagnostic panel, which can rapidly detect the presence of Borrelia pathogens direct from a 2mL blood sample in 3-5 hours.

The way I see it, the T2Lyme diagnostic panel is a game changer in detecting Lyme disease. To the extent it is approved by the FDA, I have no doubt it will be widely used all over the world.

Risk factors

My take on why the market has been hesitant with TTOO shares is that it is not sure the company will not need money once more. It is very difficult at the current time to be able to forecast in what shape the balance sheet will be in 2-3 years from now.

The company has guided revenue will double in 2019, and again in 2020, and that it will break even when annual revenue reaches $65-75M. The company currently has about $70M in cash and equivalents, and expects to be well-financed until about 2021.

However it will be walking a "fine financial line" between 2020-2021 if revenue does not ferment enough in order for the company to at least break even.

However even if we assume the company might raise money once more selling equity, I think the stock will be much higher, so any dilution should be minimal as was the case recently, when it sold 6.1M shares at $7.50 back in May.

Bottom line

The company will be reporting results on November 1, where we will get more color on all the recent developments.

Analysts estimate that Q3 EPS will come in at a loss of $0.33, with revenue of $2.27M. This does not sound like a lot, but please note the company only recently received FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel, that is a game changer for the detection of Sepsis.

Together with the T2Lyme diagnostic panel, the company is well-positioned to increase revenue and profits, that will make it profitable and reward current shareholders.

There are 7 analysts covering the stock, with the average price target at $12.50 a share, with 6 out of the 7 analysts have a string buy rating. My target is a lot higher, and I believe the stock could reach $20 a share over the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.