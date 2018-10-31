Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) Q3 2018 Earnings Call October 31, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me are Bob Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush; and Laura Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, we may refer to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and contribution margin during the call. Please refer to our public filings for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, as well as a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Caldwell, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning. Before we discuss our results for the quarter, I'd like to take some time to discuss the recently completed acquisition of Hi-Crush Proppants LLC, our sponsor and sole member of our general partner.

We closed the transaction just last week and it really is transformative for our business in terms of what it allows us to accomplish. Given the nature of the deal, it can be easy to overlook its implications, but the changes that will result are significant. To help clarify certain aspects of the deal and answer questions we have received about the transaction, I thought I would provide some history in a broader context.

At our September 2017 Analyst Day, we rolled out our Mine. Move. Manage. operating strategy. As we have consistently communicated, this strategy reflects our commitment to fundamentally reorienting our business beyond the mine, including an increasing concentration on the logistics of frac sand and serving customers through value added solutions via the in-basin rail delivery and last mile handling and management of frac sand.

This ongoing evolution in our strategy, together with other factors, has led us to consider whether the MLP structure allows for the flexibility needed to promote the long-term success of our business. At the time of our IPO, now over six years ago, the MLP structure made sense for Hi-Crush. We sold Northern White sand into railcars at the mine gate under long-term fixed price take-or-pay contracts that provided a stable and consistent base of cash flows to support a quarterly distribution to unitholders consistent with the MLP model. Additionally, we had an inventory of assets available for dropdown into the Partnership, giving us visibility to future cash flow and distribution growth.

Fast forward to today, given the evolution of the frac sand industry, our business simply does not operate in the same way anymore. While our base function of providing a critical input material to the hydraulic fracturing process has not changed, we have expanded the diversity and range of activities and services in which we are directly involved as part of the frac sand value chain.

Today, an increasing portion of our sales are made in-basin at one of our terminals or at the wellsite through our last mile service directly to the end use customer, the E&P. In-basin frac sand production has become an increasingly important piece of the market and our own business. Contract structures for a portion of our volumes have also evolved to be more market responsive. Because of these changes, revenue from business activities that qualify under the MLP structure for advantage tax treatment will make up a declining percentage of the total as we continue to invest in and expand the logistics components of our business.

So, while the MLP model, no doubt, played a critical role in getting us to where we are today, the next phase of our growth will be driven by different factors, and will require flexibility not afforded under the MLP structure. To facilitate the long-term success of our business and to ensure the flexibility necessary to do so, the optimal structure for us is the C-Corp, and we therefore have been focused on progressing towards conversion.

Conversion to a C-Corp structure carries three main benefits to Hi-Crush. First, the C-Corp structure would immediately broaden our potential base of investors by making it easier to invest in our equity. Our current status as an MLP preclude some institutions from investing directly or indirectly in our units simply because of our structure, and may limit other pools of potential investors due to a more involved tax reporting process. We expect that conversion to a C-Corp will improve investability for Hi-Crush, and therefore, liquidity for our equity. Ultimately, the C-Corp structure also gives the owners of our equity a stronger voice in how the company is run.

Second, the conversion to a C-Corp should result in a lower cost of capital. The MLP structure comes with the expectation of paying out a significant portion of cash flows to unitholders through consistent and growing quarterly distributions. This results in incrementally larger cash distributions to our sponsor through the IDRs, reducing financial flexibility and potentially inhibiting our ability to grow without stressing the balance sheet. Through the recent buyout of our sponsor, we took a major step towards lowering our long-term cost of capital through the elimination of those IDRs, and under the C-Corp model, we will benefit from a more flexible set of capital return expectations.

Third, while today there are distinct tax advantages for our business and unitholders as an MLP, this benefit diminishes as a larger portion of our revenues are derived from logistics and services that may be taxable under the MLP structure. As reflected in our Mine. Move. Manage. operating strategy, our intent is to grow our business primarily through the expansion of our logistics capabilities. This evolving source of business drivers could lead to tax implications for investors under our current structure, potentially reducing the tax advantage of the MLP structure for our unitholders.

Therefore, we believe the C-Corp structure is best aligned with our intent to orient our business around logistics and providing flexible solutions across the frac sand value chain to the E&P customer base. To facilitate our strategy and fully realize the benefits of the C-Corp structure, the removal of our sponsor via purchase of the interest they controlled was a necessary step. Those assets included the IDRs, potential future earnout payments associated with the previous dropdowns of the Blair and Whitehall facilities, and control of the general partner of the Partnership.

While the buyout of the sponsor could have been accomplished in several ways, we believe the transaction announced last week represented the most efficient, balance sheet-friendly approach and allows us to continue our progress towards conversion into a C-Corp.

As discussions of C-Corp conversion began to gain momentum, our private equity investor which held a majority interest in our sponsor also began to consider a path towards monetization of its stake in the Partnership. Last quarter, we laid out one of the several paths towards the monetization of the sponsor, the IDR reset. At that time, we said we believe the IDR reset was the longest path to simplification. We also believe it would have been the most expensive. This cost is due to the requirement of consecutive distributions above $0.7125 per unit through the second quarter of 2019.

Ultimately, there would also be additional cost from the reset of the IDR levels through the distribution of common units to the sponsor through a defined calculation based on the last quarter's distribution amount. It is important to point out that the IDR reset would not have addressed the general partner's economic control of the Partnership, which would still have needed to be negotiated and would have resulted in additional value transferred to the sponsor.

We also noted that there were several other ways in which to accomplish the goal of a conversion in a shorter timeframe with less impact to the balance sheet. Through its private equity investor, the sponsor initiated the transaction process with a proposal to the Partnership's board of directors. The board engaged its conflicts committee which is made up of the board's three independent directors to analyze, evaluate and negotiate any potential transaction in consultation with its own outside legal and financial advisors.

After extensive arm's length negotiation and several rounds of proposals, the parties were able to settle on terms that we believe represent the best interest of our unitholders and allows for simplification of our structure. This negotiation yielded an agreement whereby the Partnership would issue 11 million common units in exchange for the elimination of the IDRs and any potential future payments stemming from them, vesting economic control of the Partnership within HCLP and, therefore, the unitholders, and cancellation of what could have been up to $50 million in potential future earnout payments from previous asset dropdowns.

Among other things, this fully equity financed buyout allows us to conserve cash, maintain a strong balance sheet, exiting the quarter with $175 million of cash, and accelerate our path towards C-Corp conversion. The most important asset we gained as part of this transaction was the full control over our own direction.

With this deal completed, we control the ability to make timely and independent decisions for our business. We are now positioned with a board that is fully aligned with our strategy for long-term success. More importantly to our investors, the buyout establishes a more traditional corporate governance structure and ensures alignment of the current board and management with the unitholders.

The timeliness of our actions was also important because the entire industry is now experiencing, there are frequently unforeseen events that surface. We believe this period was the right time in which to move forward, and it is essential that we set ourselves on the best path to meet future challenges and opportunities.

With that in mind, let's touch on some of what we've recently experienced in the market. In August, the market began to experience a rapid change in conditions, driving a reduction in demand and pricing for frac sand. This quick to emerge dynamic was spurred by several factors, including E&P budget exhaustion, early achievement of E&P production targets, concerns related to pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian, and efficiency driven gaps and completion schedules.

We consider some of these factors to be transitory, and we expect some of these headwinds will reverse as E&P budgets reset with the new year, takeaway capacity comes online in the back half of 2019, and inventories of DUCs are worked down. Softness in frac sand demand and pricing has also been driven by the increasing supply of in-basin sand. As more in-basin sand becomes available throughout the year, the industry has worked to absorb those additional volumes, while managing through Northern White inventory levels.

The increasing in-basin sand supply is a topic we have been discussing for several quarters now, but combined with the other factors I discussed, has driven an accelerated pace of softness in the market. We believe this softness will continue through the end of 2018, including ongoing pressure on Northern White pricing and volumes. We anticipate continued uncertainty vis-à-vis Northern White sand as we move through the fourth quarter and into 2019. However, we believe our Northern White assets are well-positioned to cost effectively supply customers. We're exposed to the same challenges as the rest of the industry, but believe we are better positioned.

In addition to these dynamics unique to the frac sand space, we believe other industry-wide dynamics will contribute to ongoing softness in the fourth quarter. These include annual slowdowns related to winter weather, the holidays, and the remaining year-end budget exhaustion. We are prepared and have planned for the slowdown and the flexibility we have demonstrated at this point in optimizing our operations will benefit us if we manage production and cost during the fourth quarter.

As announced in late September, we took quick action to temporarily idle dry plant operations at our Whitehall facility. Pulling capacity off the market will improve our production costs and with the similar actions since taken by others in the industry may serve to stabilize sand pricing in the near-term.

Taken together, these dynamics have all contributed to our decisions on our strategic direction and why we believe firmly that our strategy emphasizing logistics and value added solutions for customers is the best path for long-term value creation. While short-term dislocations are unavoidable, the base of assets we have built and are building will lessen similar impacts in the future.

I'll now turn it over to Laura to provide an update on our capital project and logistics solutions, as well as discuss the results for the third quarter. Laura?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Bob. With the buyout transaction and structural simplification now completed, our efforts and capital remain focused on the growth of our business in line with our Mine. Move. Manage. strategy. To that end, we're excited to give an update on our two ongoing large capital projects.

Our second Kermit facility construction is on track and due to be completed by the end of 2018. The 3 million tons per year of additional in-basin capacity is currently 75% contracted. When Kermit 2 is fully ramped, it will bring Hi-Crush's total in-basin Permian production capacity to 6 million tons per year.

The 850,000 tons a year capacity expansion of our Wyeville facility is also on schedule, and we anticipate all 2.7 million tons of capacity will be available by mid-first quarter of 2019. As noted previously, this expansion along with the second Kermit facility is backed by a major operator that is committed to take delivery of all volumes associated with the Wyeville expansion and a significant portion of the Kermit 2 contracted volumes. When both projects are complete, Hi-Crush's total nameplate capacity will be 17.3 million tons per year.

While our production capacity increases, our logistics business also continues to grow. So, many of the recent market dynamics that Bob has discussed have negatively impacted the pace of that growth. We currently have 16 PropStream container-based systems, up from 14 at the end of the second quarter. Silo-based systems, including the new FB Atlas conveyor continue to be commissioned and field tested for existing and potential customers, and market reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

We have seen operators methodically go through a process to make decisions on and adopt last mile solutions that they believe will best serve their ongoing operations, not just save money on the next well. Reliability of sand supply and the last mile continue to be top of mind for operators. We expect that growth in early 2019 will be in line with operator budget.

As of the end of the third quarter, we have 16 of the 52 container systems developed by PropX that are currently in the field. We expect nearly 60 PropX container systems to be deployed by year-end, of which 20 will be ready for operation by Hi-Crush personnel for our operator customers.

On the silo systems, there are currently 69 FB Industries systems in the field today, including legacy systems, with several more in inventory. Of the total systems in the field, beginning in November, we will have eight systems under leasing arrangements with operators and pressure pumpers. We're also building more systems to put in service by year-end.

Before I turn to the third quarter financial results, let me remind you that we closed the FB Industries acquisition on August 1. As we are transitioning the business model of FB from sales of silo systems to leased systems or utilization in our PropStream last mile solution, the contribution of FB to the earnings of the Partnership in the third quarter were minimal.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $214 million on sales of 2.8 million tons of frac sand. This compares to $248.5 million of revenues on sales of 3 million tons of frac sand in the second quarter of 2018.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for earnings from equity method investments or adjusted EBITDA was $50.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $81.5 million for the second quarter.

Contribution margin per ton in the third quarter was $23.92, down from $30.94 in the second quarter, driven primarily by supply/demand imbalance, which caused a weakening price environment. Contribution margin per ton was supported by our Kermit operation and its fixed price contracts, which did not come under the same pressures.

Revenue associated with PropStream services and utilization of our logistics assets was flat in the third quarter at $36 million. Revenues can vary quarter-to-quarter depending upon the number of crews operating and downtime between demobilization from one site to mobilization at another site. The revenues also vary greatly on the distances from the source of the sand to the wellsite, as the trucking cost can fluctuate with the mileage. As we focused on cost improvements and optimization, our EBITDA has improved and is in line with our previous guidance of $1 million to $1.5 million annually per container crew.

Average sales price, excluding services revenue, was $64 per ton in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $70 per ton in the second quarter of 2018. The pricing environment for Northern White sand was particularly affected by the dynamics Bob discussed in his remark. And while we had negotiated some price increases entering the third quarter, those increases and more were erased as the market changed rapidly beginning in August. The pricing for volumes at our in-basin Kermit facility was largely unaffected as the facility is 90% contracted at fixed prices.

As I mentioned earlier, contribution margin was $23.92 per ton in the third quarter of 2018. The 23% decrease in contribution margin per ton from the second quarter primarily resulted from lower sales price on Northern White volumes as well as increased per ton production costs due to lower sales volumes and therefore lower plant utilization.

We expect improvements in our production costs per ton in the fourth quarter of 2018 with the idling of our Whitehall facility. However, the impact on our contribution margin per ton will be largely overshadowed by the impact of reduced pricing. Given where we see pricing today and continuing in the fourth quarter, we are expecting our contribution margin per ton to decline by $8 to $10 per ton from the average realized in the third quarter and likely be in the low teen.

Distributable cash flow attributable to the limited partners for the third quarter of 2018 was $40 million compared to $66.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. With our declaration of a distribution of $0.225 per unit on the now 101 million units outstanding, our coverage ratio is 1.76 times.

SG&A, including non-cash amortization of intangibles increased from $12.6 million for the second quarter to $16.3 million in the third quarter. The primary reason for the increase relates to $1.7 million in one-time costs associated with business development activities and legal and tax consulting fees. In addition, the FB acquisition added approximately $800,000 of intangibles amortization and G&A. We anticipate that our G&A will range between $14 million and $15 million per quarter for the next few quarters.

In September, we revised our CapEx projections for 2018 to a range of $160 million to $180 million. This revision was solely due to having more visibility on the timing of payments associated with the Kermit 2 construction and the Wyeville expansion. Given the current market conditions, we sharpened our pencils on some other smaller projects and have now updated our guidance for full year 2018 CapEx to be in the range of $155 million to $165 million.

We're not giving guidance yet for 2019. However, you can assume we will finish those two major construction projects with $20 million to $30 million CapEx in early 2019 and then add in our normal level of maintenance CapEx at our plants and terminals of $25 million to $30 million. CapEx related to our logistics capabilities in the form of additional silos and container equipment or terminal expansions will only be spent as we see the demand flow from the market. We do not have any plans for mine expansions beyond our current projects.

Moving to depreciation, depletion, and including amortization of intangibles, DD&A totaled $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. We expect DD&A to increase each quarter as we add more last mile equipment, although it does fluctuate as we cease wet plant operations in the winter. We currently anticipate our fourth quarter DD&A to be in the range of $10 million to $11 million, with increases each quarter in 2019 to a quarterly average of $11 million to $12 million.

Interest expense for the third quarter totaled $8 million, up from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting two-thirds of our anticipated quarterly interest expense due to the timing of the closing of our high yield and asset-backed facility financings at the beginning of August. Interest expense for the fourth quarter will be approximately $11.4 million.

Moving to the balance sheet, at the end of the third quarter, we had $175.4 million in cash on the balance sheet and had no drawings on our asset-backed facility. With a borrowing base of $119 million and $97.7 million in availability, we have more than sufficient funding on the balance sheet for our capital projects, our distribution and debt service. We have no principal maturities in sight and no maintenance covenants in our capital structure.

Our successful close of the asset-backed facility and our high yield bond offering over the summer were crucial in positioning us well during the current period and giving us flexibility for the future. The two facilities have the conversion to a C-Corp (00:24:54) baked in, avoiding any need to gain approval of our bank group and debt investors prior to unitholder vote on the conversion. As we have said, we believe in a fortress balance sheet and protecting that position.

And now, I'll turn it back to Bob for some closing remarks. Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Laura. As I mentioned at the beginning of this call, the market environment for frac sand changed quickly midway through the third quarter. While it has had an impact on our business and operations, crucially, it has not impacted the way in which we do business. Our Mine. Move. Manage. strategy, our approach to the market and our long-term strategic outlook has not changed.

Market dislocations have happened before and they will happen again. We've dealt with issues in the first quarter of 2018 and managed through them, largely due to the type of facilities we control and the relationships we have built with our suppliers and customers. Succeeding even in times like these is why we have positioned the balance sheet the way that we have and why we are pursuing the path to a corporate convergence.

That same positioning is what will help us manage through the remainder of the year. Hi-Crush is well-positioned to serve customers in all basins across the U.S. through production, transportation and last mile solutions. We are a fully integrated mine to wellsite supplier of frac sand and proppant and logistics solutions, and can deliver frac sand when and where our customers need it, in the grades and volumes (00:26:29) they require and in the way that makes the most sense logistically and economically for a particular wellsite through containers or silos.

As we've spoken about before, the nature and priorities of the customers we currently seek to do business with, the E&Ps, is what underpins this approach and makes me confident in the long-term. Since we began targeting E&P customers, we have had steady growth in volumes sold to those companies. Despite market conditions this quarter, that trend continued as our sales volumes to E&Ps increased to 40% of total volumes, up from 31% in the second quarter.

Sales to E&Ps also increased on an absolute volume basis. Because of how these customers conduct business and our planning for manufacturing mode, we should have greater visibility into a larger portion of our business and we have the opportunity to manage logistics for a greater portion of our volumes through PropStream.

We believe some of the market dynamics that coalesced in the third quarter are transitory. With these factors alleviating in early 2019 and throughout the year, we fully expect a recovery in the demand environment. There is uncertainty regarding Northern White sand and we are not immune to the pressures facing the frac sand industry. The potential commoditization of frac sand contributed to our original investment in the last mile.

We believe that our Mine. Move. Manage. strategy and the customer approach we have communicated are the keys to long-term success in the frac sand and logistics sector. Again, as we have communicated, we are committed to fundamentally reorienting our business beyond the mine, including an increasing concentration on logistics of frac sand and serving customers through value added solutions.

We will take the current time as an opportunity to evaluate all aspects of our business and continue the proactive management of cost and optimization of operations. Even as we expect a better start to 2019, we will be preparing our business to more easily and effectively take advantage of the increase in activity, positioning ourselves in the market to serve our customers' full range of frac sand supply needs.

Now, I'd like to turn it over for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning, guys. Bob, Laura, in listening to the strategic change in direction of the company, in Q3 you had a little over $200 million in revenues and I think, Laura, you said your logistics part were like $36 million. You're talking about CapEx in 2019. I'm just curious are you guys going to accelerate capital spending, putting silos and boxes into rental inventories in cheap. Do you accelerate spending and try and grab as much market share hard and fast quickly as you can? It's a competitive market and try and grow your way out of such a small relative part of the total company quickly or do you just gradually, organically, over time being very careful with the balance sheet, just grow it as – at some rate that you can, I mean, I'm just wondering, the door is open and you changed the strategic direction of the company, how fast do you run through the door?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Jim, I think there are a couple of questions in there and I would make sure that I answer them. I think a couple of key words there in terms of the responses that I believe we have always been disciplined and we will remain disciplined in terms of how we spend money, especially as it relates to capital expenditures.

As it relates to market share, I'm not as concerned with market share. We could cut prices and get all the market share we want. What we as a management team are most concerned with is having the best return on invested capital and long-term value creation for our unitholders.

That being said, what we will do is, we will put – spend money on CapEx for new FB silo systems and for PropX containers as we see demand. There will always be a modest inventory to be certain that we can meet the demand, but we aren't going to go out and be profligate in spending in terms of saying if we build it, they will come. We will make sure that when we get those orders that we have systems in place.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

The other thing that I would add to that, Jim, is that we've been very targeted in who our customers are for our last mile solutions...

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

...very much going after the large E&Ps that are going to have the long-term kind of manufacturing mode for their well completions, which will give us more visibility into what the outlook is in the future. So, I think we're going to continue to be moving as quickly as we can, but at the same time, being pretty prudent about it to make sure that we're operating continuously at the wellsite in the most safe manner possible and really working with our customers to help them achieve the solutions for their wellsite completions that they're looking for, since we are the only sand supplier that has both the silos and the containers and provide our customers with that flexibility.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you very much. That's helpful. My follow-up, if I could, Laura, you talked about the fact that the Kermit facilities' fixed price contracts and that's real positive, and every investor out there has a question about the sanctity of contracts. And when you say you haven't reduced price on those fixed contracts, the first thing that everybody says is yet, do you – how long do we have to go before your fixed price customers get a little antsy and say, geez, maybe this isn't a short-term trend, maybe this is a longer-term trend and we need some price relief. Tell me about your confidence in the sanctity of the fixed price contracts for Kermit.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. Jim, I think the reason that we have always entered into long-term contracts is because we are very interested in the long-term relationship with our customers. And so we're going to do things that are in the best interests for our customers, but also for ourselves and for our unitholders. So we've always viewed the contracts as being that foundation for the relationship, and yes, pricing is going to come up in discussion at some point in time depending upon what the market conditions are.

I think we've shown over time with our Northern White contracts that we are willing to adjust the pricing based on market conditions. But we really are looking for that commitment on the volumes and that long-term relationship with those customers. So I firmly believe in the sanctity of our contracts. But admittedly, the terms of the contracts are going to be negotiated over time depending upon how the market is moving.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, guys, and congratulations on the conversion to a C-Corp, that would have never occurred to me. Thanks.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Jim.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

(00:34:30) for taking my questions.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Happy to do it.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

(00:34:32).

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

So I wanted to start on the path forward to C-Corp conversion. You've guided us to likely first half of next year event. Could you give us any additional detail on anticipated timing on the steps from here to there? And then also, when would you feel it's most appropriate to sit down and establish the go-forward distribution or dividend policy? Would it be only on the back end of the conversion? And if that's the case, what would it take between now and then in terms of market dynamics for the board to sit down and say, hey, we need to adjust this in real-time potentially based on the market conditions to avoid having a dip into the balance sheet to sustain it?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

So, Tommy, you asked I think three or four different questions in that one question. But let me start with the C-Corp conversion process itself and it is in fact very much a process and one that we are well down the path on. It started, of course, with the refinancing of the balance sheet that we did this summer and providing that flexibility to convert to a C-Corp without having to go back to the bondholders or to the bank group in order to be able to effect that conversion and then, of course, the sponsor buyout that we just completed is the next major step.

From here until the actual conversion, there's a lot of analysis that has to take place. One, to make sure that we're doing this in the most tax effective manner, particularly for our unitholders. We want it to be a tax-free transaction. But also there's a lot of governance things that the board has to consider as you're converting from the limited partnership structure to a C-Corp structure, things that the unitholders will be able to have a vote on and things like that that we really just need to thoughtfully consider.

So there's quite a lot of legwork to take place over the coming months and then all of that will get contained in our proxy statement that we'll send out to the unitholders when we're asking for their vote to convert to the C-Corp, explaining our thoughts and logic behind the transaction itself, as well as some of these governance issues and the tax implications.

But the other piece of that will be communication about what our view is for the future of the company and of particular interest to our unitholders and future shareholders will be that dividend policy that you spoke of. So I think that will be part of our thought process. It will definitely be based on our forecasts and our views of what the market is looking like, what our views as the logistics transition for the business is looking like, et cetera.

The other part of your question there was a little bit more near-term, what is the board's view for the distribution going forward. And on that, again, our board has retained the right to make that declaration each quarter. But it was very intentional about setting the distribution at the $0.225 that we did this quarter, thinking that that was where it was sustainable over the coming quarters, given what we're seeing with market conditions today in the fourth quarter that's remaining, as well as when we start to look towards the first quarter of 2019 and the remainder of 2019.

Keep in mind, in 2019, not only do we expect just general market conditions to improve as E&Ps refresh their budgets, but also we will have our second Kermit facility up and running as well as the Wyeville expansion, plus our expansion of our last mile logistics services. So we're expecting greater profitability and cash flow as we go through the year.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Thank you for that. That's helpful. And then just shifting gears for my follow-up, in recent weeks, one of the larger pressure pumpers in the industry has gone another step in terms of vertically integrating sand production within their portfolio. And I wonder – specifically in the Permian and I wonder if you anticipate this being a trend going forward with more?

In other words, as you sell more and more direct to E&Ps, if there is a response on the pressure pumping side to try to integrate more and more there. Obviously, your interests are not aligned with theirs and there's some competitive dynamic there. So I just – I wonder your thoughts on whether that's a trend we may see unfold going forward?

And secondly, if you could articulate for those pressure pumpers who do vertically integrate, what advantages do you think you still bring to the customer as a source for direct sales straight to the wellsite?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. A couple of things there. One, I don't think this is a recent trend, the entity to which you are referring has been engaged in this for some time and I think it is their attempt and a competitive response to our entrance in doing last mile and going directly with the E&Ps. I don't see that becoming common with other pressure pumpers. I think it will be unique to that one entity.

And in terms of our competitive positioning, what the E&Ps and the large E&Ps whom are our target market and our target customer, they are interested in unbundling those services because they want to be able to get the best execution, the best service, the best surety of supply and the best price. And there's a reason why they were going away from the previous bundling with the pressure pumpers. So, we see it as an area where we have a clear area of emphasis, a clear area of preeminence in terms of execution and we don't see it as a competitive threat because we think their target market is going to be different than ours.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Great. Thank you. That's all for me.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. I'm curious if you could share some more commentary on what you're seeing on the ground in pricing, the implication for what's happening with pricing from the contribution margin guidance for the fourth quarter is a pretty sharp drop. I suspect there really isn't any change on the Kermit contracts, but all the pricing weakness is in Northern White. But could you just talk a little more specifically about that and how you see that evolving throughout fourth quarter?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure, Marc, and thanks for the question. We saw the pricing really drop starting in early August, but really precipitously dropping more towards the end of August and into September. And so, the impact that we're expecting for the fourth quarter is not really further declines in pricing, but just the impact of those pricing declines as they carry forward through into the fourth quarter. We did negotiate price increases at the beginning of the third quarter and that's held up pretty well during the month of July, but then we started to see those raise, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks as we went through the third quarter.

And the other impact on contribution margin, though, is from the production costs. We are expecting better production costs than in the third quarter because of the idling of Whitehall and concentrating our production to the three Wisconsin plants rather than trying to spread it over the four, but also with lower sales volumes that will have a negative impact on production costs.

And then the last thing that I'll mention from a cost perspective is that we are in that transition phase with Union Pacific as they go to their precision railroading model and we're expecting that there won't really be any interruptions to our business as a result of that. But it will take some time to work through how that really impacts our business and we are expecting a greater impact on our cost structure from that that will also have an impact there in the fourth quarter.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Well, that's all helpful. If I take your Kermit 1 facility and – I think that's running a little bit above the nameplate, I think it was 110% of nameplate earlier and suspect it's probably still there. If I put the $35 margin on that facility, I kind of need to assume breakeven for all the Northern White volumes just trying to triangulate some of the guidance. Would you say that's in the ballpark? And if not, where I might have been wrong?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think you're probably getting closer to where the reality is. Our intention, of course, is to not just be breakeven, but to be making profit on our Northern White volumes. But it starts to depend a little bit on the production itself, how much of the coarse mesh sand is being rejected because there's just not demand for it in the market, as well as how you're balancing from the different plants themselves.

And, of course, we do still have some disparity even though all of our plants are, I believe, in Tier 1 for production costs, and Wyeville certainly has the lowest production cost in the industry, there still is some disparity amongst those plants. So a lot of it does depend upon your origin and destination pairings and those kind of things. But the fourth quarter is going to be tough and pricing is definitely impacted, but we do expect there'll be some recovery of pricing in the first quarter, probably more seeing so in the second quarter of 2019.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay, thanks. And just one more if I may. And CapEx for 2019, I think we talked about some of the projects and things going on. But could you put some numbers around that and maybe depending on how market develops, what might be an upside and downside range for that, given the uncertainty that's out there right now?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. As I mentioned in my remarks, we still have about $20 million to $30 million from the Kermit 2 expansion and Wyeville expansion that will get paid in 2019, likely in the first quarter, as well as the normal maintenance CapEx that we have of $25 million to $30 million. That's more ratable throughout the year.

The other piece is just how much we spend on the CapEx for building FB silos and bringing more container equipment into the business, as well as potential terminal expansions and other things to help us with that last mile logistics. So, those are the items that are a little bit more discretionary and really will depend upon the market pool.

If you look at how much we're spending on that in 2018, somewhere between $20 million to $30 million for the container side and $30 million to $40 million for the FB silos. It could be similar, but obviously if the market conditions don't warrant spending that, we can pull back very quickly. If the market is really taking off and we need to add more crews, then we certainly can do so. It's very flexible in that regard.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to talk a little bit on the C-Corp conversion, just, I know you're still doing your due diligence, but just on the tax implications that your kind of initial work has indicated. In terms of getting the conversion done on a tax-free basis without a step up in kind of unitholder cost basis, can you talk about the ability to get the transaction done without having any material tax implications?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

It's still a work in process, Praveen, but it is our goal and our intent to have this affected on a non-immediately taxable basis to our unitholders.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

And I would say, Praveen, we've done quite a bit of analysis already and believe that that is possible. We need to still double-check some things on the actual structuring and so that's part of our process that we'll go through over the coming months, and then communicate that clearly. But that is our intention is to effect this in a tax-free manner.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, perfect. And then I guess Jim asked a question on the Kermit mines. But I guess by my math of the Northern White contracted tonnage, it seems as though certainly in 4Q your customers aren't going to be taking the committed volumes. Can you – I know that there is a deferral period. So can you talk about the indications you're getting in terms of going back to normal volumes at the beginning of 2019? And I guess maybe any insights into how quickly that recovery in volumes can happen in 2019?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I'm going to answer a slightly different question than that what you're asking and talk about overall demand. I think you were asking specifically about Northern White and I'll be sure I answer that in my response.

We see demand overall recovering fairly rapidly beginning in the first quarter. It's going to be a combination of two factors. One is just resetting the E&P operators' budgets. The other is the substantial backlog of drilled and uncompleted wells, particularly in the Permian. And the best use of CapEx and the best return on investment dollars for the E&Ps is going to be to work through that backlog of DUCs. As Laura mentioned in her remarks, we expect pricing to lag that and to start recovering later in the first quarter.

As it relates to Northern White sand, we do see new capacity of in-basin sand coming online, particularly in MidCon and South Texas. However, even in those areas, the Eagle Ford, the Permian, the MidCon, and certainly in other areas like the Bakken, the Rockies, and the Marcellus and Utica, Northern White still is in demand, both 40/70 and 100 mesh. And while Northern White usage in those basins has declined, it's not going to go the way of the dinosaur and go to zero in that.

In general, the in-basin sand deposits don't contain coarse material. And while 100 mesh in-basin is closer in quality to Northern White, traditionally 40/70 does have a broader quality gap. And so some users believe the quality differences matter and are continuing, and expect to continue, and will continue to pump Northern White. Others, it's all about cost and are pumping in-basin.

And as I say, we still expect to see continued demand in South Texas, in the MidCon, and particularly in the Marcellus, Utica, the Rockies and the Bakken long term, and that dovetails well with our owned and operated network, but we would expect – not expect Northern White volumes and usage to go back to levels in which they were previously.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, perfect. If I could ask one follow-up, and it is about the coarser grains. And I know you mentioned it, I think it was to Marc's question on 20/40 and 30/50, just in terms of just recent trends, have you seen any uptick in the adoption of 20/40 or 30/50?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

We've seen some people who have switched that in terms of price just because some people are willing to literally almost give away 30/50 and 20/40, so they've been willing to substitute. But when I think when you look at longer laterals, 10,000-feet-plus and the increased horsepower necessary to move 20/40 or 30/50 versus 100 mesh or 40/70, I think you'll continue to see a trend towards 40/70 and 100 mesh usage with this concomitant with the trend to longer laterals.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much, guys.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Praveen.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

So, I have a question on the distribution that you discussed. So, Laura, you said the $0.225 distribution is sustainable for the next several quarters. Based on the guidance and the sharp drop in pricing, it looks like maybe you have like 50% coverage for the fourth quarter. So, how sustainable is this really I mean, should we expect this to get cut again in the coming months?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Well, as I said, Dave, the board has retained that flexibility. We have not set a specific distribution level for the coming quarters and they will obviously consider the market conditions. But we are still generating positive cash flow. And like I said earlier, we are expecting increases in that positive cash flow as we go into 2019. So, I don't think that you should look at one quarter and make a decision based necessarily on that. We have to look at the long-term trend.

And, of course, this quarter we had 1.76 times coverage. So, our distribution declaration for this quarter we believe was directionally responsible to reduce it to the $0.225. And going forward, the board will make the best decision for the unitholders based on what the market conditions are at that time, the cash on the balance sheet, as well as all the other factors that they would consider.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

So, Bob, in your – you mentioned a number of transitory issues that are facing the sand market right now, but there's also a lot of structural shifts going on right now, in particular Northern White getting displaced by the in-basin sand. So, you got pricing and volumes coming down. The reality is there's no way that those high IDR splits could get hit for the foreseeable future.

So, when we're talking about a conversion to a C-Corp, I guess the part I'm having issue with here is the payout of the – to the GP for the 11 million units. Essentially that assumes the company hits those (00:53:28) IDR splits all the way up to 2022. So, help me understand the assumptions that were used in that negotiation for the C-Corp conversion, because it doesn't really make a lot of sense to me of why that's the number, how that was the number that was settled upon in terms of negotiation?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

A couple of things. One, I think your assumptions are erroneous and don't take into account the complete picture. One, the negotiations and evaluation and an analysis were undertaken by the conflicts committee and their independent financial and legal advisers. So, they are the ones who are actually privy to that.

The potential for IDR reset was just one component of the potential benefits to the unitholders and to the Partnership by purchasing in or buying in the sponsor. Among those, and a very important factor is vesting economic control of HCLP within and to the unitholders of HCLP. Previously economic control was owned by and retained by and exercised by the sponsors. So by buying that and having that in-house, in effect, the unitholders become enfranchised and empowered and we get to get (00:54:45) establish a more traditional corporate governance, among others.

In addition, there was the cancellation of what could have been $50 million in earnout payments relating to previous dropdowns, and it also helps accelerate the conversion process to the C-Corp. So, I think there are a number of factors that were taken into account in consideration of what was value and what was consideration to be paid to the sponsor.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Wasn't part of that earnout for the Whitehall plant?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

The relate to previous dropdowns including Whitehall and Blair, among others.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. It just – I just struggle with kind of how the optics here look here. I mean, you said the very first thing, the reason for the C-Corp was to broaden your investor base. So, you're basically kind of pitching to institutional investors here. But at a time when the sand market's under heavy pressure, your stock price has come down considerably, the GP is essentially getting paid out pretty well here. I just have a hard time seeing how this is in the best interest of unitholders who are getting heavily diluted here?

I guess this is not a question, it's just sort of a statement on my opinion, just the optics aren't great here. It just – in terms of, I get it, we don't see a lot of MLPs out here, so it's a little bit new for all of us, but just looking at this payout and the way the market's going here, it just doesn't feel right.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think that is your opinion. I think looking at it and myopically focused on just the IDRs as you mentioned in the preamble of your question, and I think that there are many other factors that play and that were taken into consideration and that benefit the unitholders.

J. David Anderson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, thanks.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, everyone. I wanted to ask a higher level question on the industry fundamentals to be pretty straightforward. At spot prices, what do you think are contribution margins in Northern White and in the Permian locally? Thank you.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

When you talk about Northern White spot pricing in the Permian, I would say that there is still contribution – a positive contribution margin associated with that. Part of that is based off of the structure that Hi-Crush has, so we may be different from the rest of the industry. One, it's our low production cost at our Wisconsin mine. Two, it's the rail relationships that we have, and the fact that up at least until the middle of this past month, we have been shipping unit trains to our owned and operated terminals in the basin.

And then, of course, having those owned and operated terminals in the basin lowers our cost structure. So for other parties that are shipping to the Permian Basin, they may be at breakeven whereas we still may have positive contribution of $5 to $10 a ton above where they may be just because of our cost structure. So, I think you have to look at each company and what its infrastructure looks like, and how it operates in order to really answer that question. But I would say, today, given the lower demand levels, some of those companies really are struggling to make a profit shipping their Northern White into the Permian.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

That's very helpful. The $5 to $10, Laura, that you mentioned, should we be modeling that for Q4, for example?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think that's a reasonable assumption. I mean, I think it really does depend upon the grades of sand and the mix of the customers and things like that that we're dealing with. But I think that's a reasonable assumption for you to use.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

That's helpful. And then maybe to now take this conversation forward to 2019, and I know you don't want to get into too much guidance. But should we be essentially building it up with your priced tonnage out of Kermit 1 and Kermit 2, plus a margin for last mile logistics, and then maybe a $5 margin or so for your Northern White product?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Yeah. I think you're definitely adding the margin coming from the second Kermit facility, but also some coming from the expansion of our Wyeville facility and as you mentioned, the last mile logistics.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

And can you walk us through Wyeville maybe a final time (00:59:13)?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

The Wyeville expansion is adding about a third to its capacity going from 1.6 million tons to 2.7 million tons – excuse me, 1.8 million tons to about 2.7 million tons, and the production cost of that facility have always been below $10 a ton. It's just a remarkably efficient plant. And so having those volumes available versus let's say the volumes coming from our Whitehall facility, there have been somewhere in the $13 to $15 production cost certainly should add to our bottom line.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

And in terms of pricing, how would that look like on Wyeville?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

The pricing will be very dependent upon what our customer contracts are as well as the fully integrated services that we're providing. Some of our customers are taking that sand all the way to the wellsite using our containerized crews or our silo systems and there may be more integration of the pricing, so it's hard to break that out.

I think as we go through the fourth quarter, we will have more visibility as to what our customers are doing in the first quarter. That will inform us as to what the pricing will do. As I mentioned before, we are expecting prices to increase somewhat in the first quarter, but then really as we go through into the second quarter is when we would expect pricing to improve as demand continues to pick up in anticipation of the Permian takeaway capacity issues being resolved.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Well, that's very helpful. I appreciate it and best of luck.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, Lucas.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

So, with that being now announced

Unknown Speaker

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

So, with FB now in-house, obviously, you're agnostic as to container – your container solution box versus silo to the extent that customer has a preference. As you go out and market your last mile and your container solutions to the extent that the customer hasn't made a decision or as you're kind of, maybe pushing isn't the right word, but as you're kind of marketing one versus the other, how are you approaching that marketing strategy? What are the kind of the pros and cons to the client and to you as you kind of go out and look at your go-to-market strategy on last mile?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

What we truly do is look to customize the solution based on the end users' needs and in some cases that might be silos, in some cases it might be containers. It depends upon what's most important for the customer in terms of their needs. And in fact, we have some customers who use containers and some who use silos, so it's not just an either or all-in in that respect. The way we market it, as I say, is to market solutions to the customers, not push a product, and we're relatively pricing different in terms of returns whether people use containers or silos.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

And what type of customer want to use a – were there concerns or the preferences be that would drive a customer to (01:02:27) silo versus a container, another box?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think if you're concerned about storage onsite or on wellsite, you'd be more likely to be interested in a silo. If you weren't as concerned about wellsite storage and that wasn't a major driving purchasing point, you'd be more interested in containers.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think our customers are really looking at the all-in cost of getting sand to the wellsite and a lot of that will depend on the trucking cost. So the containers we have found have been quite optimal for situations where you are closer to the source of the sand, whether that's our Kermit facility or one of our in-basin terminals and because that becomes then your buffer for sand inventory. If you are further from the source of the sand, then the silos give that buffer for the sand inventory. But ultimately, the operators are all looking at the reliability of the supply and de-risking the supply and that's why I think we see that our customers really are looking for that solution that's right for that particular situation, that particular wellsite, in that particular basin.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Great. The rest of my questions were answered. Thank you.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you very much.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Thank you. Good morning.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning, John.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Laura, I believe you said on PropStream that we should expect between $1 million and $1.5 million of gross profit per ton – or gross profit per system, excuse me, annualized moving forward and we also saw other revenues in the 10-Q only move up slightly. Is there any pricing pressure or utilization issues for that business that we should be thinking about in the near term?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

It's not so much pricing pressures and, believe me, we'd love to have $1.5 million per ton profitability, but not quite there yet. What we're seeing really with the containerized crews and I think we'll see this with all of our last mile solutions is that there's lots of variability and a lot of that depends upon the actual distance from the source of sand to the wellsite and what the mileage is for the trucks. That's what we really saw in the third quarter.

There can also be some variability depending upon, as you mentioned, just the utilization which is how much time is there between the mobilization and the demobilization of the crews. Some of our crews are moving from well to well as operators are really delineating their acreage. As they move into more of the pad wells where they are completing six to seven wells at a time or maybe even more or those wells are spaced closer together just throughout the basin, I think we'll see that mob and de-mob time reduced and we'll get greater efficiencies from our crews. So a lot of it depends upon the customers that you're dealing with, what their pattern is for well completions, and then the actual distance from the source of sand itself.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, thanks for that. Unrelated follow-up on the second Kermit site, for the 25% that's uncontracted, what should we be expecting for contribution margin per ton?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think it will still definitely be positive contribution margin per ton and not too dissimilar from what our contracted pricing is. I think we've seen some fire sales of sand in-basin as people who did not have contracts to begin with or just trying to get some cash flow going. But in general, I think we've probably reached that level of equilibrium for the in-basin pricing. And so we do have some exposure there on spot.

We also have intentionally kept back some of our capacity only contracting the first facility at 90% of its capacity to account for the fact that our customers don't necessarily take the sand in equal amounts day in and day out, but they're going to have some variability as far as their well completions. And so giving ourselves a little bit more flexibility with the second Kermit facility certainly benefits that as well.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

And we would also expect to see some of that 25% remaining to be taken up by last mile customers who utilize both the last mile and our in-basin sand.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay, great, understood. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Bob for closing remarks.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, Sherry. Uncertainty exists and it's a fact of life. It's how you prepare, anticipate and respond which is a differentiating factor. The current market conditions underline exactly why we initially began and are committed to fundamentally reorienting our business beyond the mine, including an increasing emphasis and concentration on the logistics of frac sand and serving customers through value added solutions. It is all part of our commitment to long-term value creation for our unitholders.

Now, thank you for your time today and your ongoing interest in Hi-Crush.

