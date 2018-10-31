Cancer Research Highlight: Genmab Continues To Storm Into Frontline Myeloma

The impact on other players in the space is likely to be relatively small, given the unmet needs in myeloma therapy.

The implications for the field of multiple myeloma are even stronger than the positive results we saw last year at ASH.

Genmab (OTCPK:GNMSF) and their partner Janssen (of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)) have made big waves in the management of multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that has become one of the most dynamic niches in all of oncology. For roughly a decade now, the management of myeloma has been undergoing a huge evolution, thanks to the introduction of targeted and "immunomodulatory" therapies. Now, there are many patients who can achieve disease control without ever seeing chemotherapy.

GNMSF's main contribution to the field has been a CD38 antibody called daratumumab (branded Darzalex), which started out its life in myeloma as one of a few options for patients who had failed multiple lines of prior therapy and who did not have much hope. These "heavily pretreated" patients continue to be a high priority for the research community, but GNMSF and JNJ have moved on since then.

Last year, daratumumab made its first foray into first-line therapy with results from the ALCYONE trial. This marked the first time that an antibody was able to make an impact in the first line, and it led to an approval in this setting earlier in 2018.

However, there has been some controversy surrounding the ALCYONE study results. Daratumumab was combined with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone, leading many to wonder about the relevance of these data since melphalan is a chemotherapeutic that is falling out of fashion as we continue deeper into the world of targeted therapy for myeloma.

Given that context, we can appreciate the latest coming from GNMSF. The company announced positive top-line results from its MAIA study, a phase 3 trial designed to see if adding daratumumab to lenalidomide-dexamethasone improves progression-free survival for patients who have not yet been treated.

As it turns out, daratumumab can improve progression-free survival by a whopping 45% compared with the "Rd" regimen alone. Based on these findings, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended the release of these interim results.

These findings follow shortly after the announcement of positive findings from CASSIOPEIA, which showed a significant benefit for daratumumab in patients who are undergoing therapy with bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone.

It should be noted that MAIA only included patients who were not eligible for stem cell transplantation, which is typically the case in older patients or those who are exceedingly frail due to some other kind of illness. So that somewhat limits the scope of these findings. However, multiple myeloma is a disease primarily affecting older patients, so there is no small population of patients who are not transplant eligible.

For these "worse-off" patients, lenalidomide-dexamethasone has been an important staple of therapy. The fact the daratumumab can safely add to that regimen is very big news for these patients, and it signals an ever-deepening encroachment of GNMSF and JNJ into the field.

One relatively minor factor worth considering, however, is that daratumumab is an infused medication, while lenalidomide and dexamethasone are oral agents. This may present a challenge for some patients because if they're too frail to receive a stem cell transplant, then they may have trouble getting to an infusion clinic, as well. In the grand scheme, this is a relatively minor observation (any hematologists in the house can correct me, I'm sure!), and it doesn't downgrade the impact of this news.

From this news and the news of CASSIOPEIA, it is clear that daratumumab is about to become a much bigger part of the standard of care for multiple myeloma. This should make a large impact on the prognosis of patients with multiple myeloma in the coming years, just like the immunomodulatory drugs and proteasome inhibitors have.

For GNSMF and JNJ, obviously, this means increased sales growth of daratumumab, once submitted and approved by the FDA, which I expect will occur in 2019

Other major players in the space, like Celgene (CELG) and Amgen (AMGN), do not stand to lose ground here since this news is in combination with their drugs

Upstarts in the field, like Karyopharm (KPTI) and bluebird bio (BLUE) may end up being impacted by this news, as well, but only because in the future it could take longer to reach the point where they have had a large number of prior treatment lines. This means they'll have a little bit less of a population to work with, but in the end, there will always be a need for more therapies that can benefit the patients who are not lucky enough to achieve long-term disease control with standard therapy.

