Apergy Corporation (APY) CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Skipper - Vice President and Treasurer

Sivasankaran Somasundaram - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Nutt - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dave Anderson - Barclays

Byron Pope - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Scott Gruber - Citi Group

Blake Gendron - Wolfe Research

Marc Bianchi - Cowen and Company

Good morning and welcome to Apergy Corporation’s Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Your host for this morning's call is David Skipper, Vice President and Treasurer at Apergy.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Skipper. You may begin.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are “Soma” Somasundaram, President and CEO of Apergy and Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and CFO of Apergy.

Yesterday, Apergy released its results for the third quarter of 2018. If you have not received a copy, you can find that information on the Company's web site at www.investors.apergy.com, including the slides referred to in today's call.

During today's call, Soma will discuss Apergy’s third quarter highlights and strategy. Jay will then discuss our third quarter results in more detail and we will be referring to the slides posted on our website. He will then turn the call back to Soma to discuss our growth initiatives and market outlook and then we will open the call for Q&A.

I want to remind listeners that the news release issued yesterday by Apergy, the Company's prepared remarks on this conference call and the related question-and-answer session include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include projections and expectations of the Company's performance and represent the Company's current views and beliefs. Various factors could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Information concerning risk factors that could affect the Company's performance and other unforeseen challenges and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company’s press release as well as in Apergy’s registration statement on Form 10 and those set forth from time to time in Apergy’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are currently available at www.apergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, our discussion today will include non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our GAAP results, please see yesterdays press release in our Form 8-K furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I will now turn the call over to Soma to discuss Apergy's third quarter results.

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report that we posted another solid quarter and we are delivering strong results as a standalone publicly traded Company. We executed well in the quarter and continue to achieve key milestones and made solid progress on our growth initiatives.

Form maintaining our technological note on polycrystalline diamond cutters to driving market share gains in ESP, to developing and delivering technology with impact with our digital products Apergy is performing well. our teams continue to remain focused on supporting our customers and delivering a differentiated performance.

Turning now to our financial results from the third quarter. Revenues increased by $58 million up 22% year-over-year. Our revenue growth was driven by solid results in both of our operating segments.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased by 34% year-over-year, reflecting strong execution and operating performance in both of our segments. As a result, consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 25% from 23% in the third quarter of 2017.

Additionally we paid down $20 million of debt in the quarter, which demonstrates our commitment to our capital allocation priority. Both of our segments performed very well in the third quarter.

In our production and automation technology segment, we posted strong growth both in our artificial lift product line and our digital portfolio. All of our artificial lift product lines posted growth with ESP posting another strong growth performance.

We continue to benefit from our full suite of artificial lift product which enables us to provide the right technology to our customers to efficiently produce at every stage of the well lifecycle. This capability helps us to produce revenues throughout the life of [indiscernible].

Digital products recorded significant growth at 46% year-over-year, driven by strong market activity and increasing adoption of our new products. Growth in our digital portfolio was broad-based in Q3, led by down hole monitoring products.

In drilling technology revenue increased 27% year-over-year, significantly outpacing the year-over-year worldwide rig count increase of 8%. This outperformance was driven by market share gains in polycrystalline diamond cutters and continued adoption of our diamond bearings technology the technology.

We continue to advance our shift cutter technology, the strong results in our diamond cutter business is driven by our teams collaboratively working with our drill bit customers to solve difficult drilling problems and achieve lower cost per foot of drilling.

International activity continues to improve, we are seeing improved activity in Latin America, particularly Argentina and Colombia where we are continuing to gain traction. Rod lift activity continues to improve in Middle East however, pricing environment continues to be challenging. Improvement in activity in Australia is driven by growth in our progressive cavity pump and rod lift product lines.

Before I turn the call over to Jay to take you through the details of the consolidated and segment financial results, let me take a few minutes to recap our operating philosophy and culture. Our operating philosophy is built on three simple tenets.

First, we always be relentless advocates for our customers, if our customers win we win too. Second, we develop and deploy technology with impact that drives safety, efficiency and productivity. And third, we are driven to improve with a culture of continues improvement.

Our strategy and the work we do are highly focused around providing products and technology that drives our customer success. This customer centric strategy allows for decision making that is closer to the customer and guides our operating philosophy. We believe focus, speed, quality, service and customer driven innovation are clearly the differentiators that set Apergy apart.

At the heart of Apergy is a highly motivated team of over 3200 employees around the world that are focused on a collaborative approach to solving problems for our customers. We have a deeply rooted cultural foundation and we are driven to help our customers succeed. We clearly view our culture as a competitive advantage.

I want to share with you a recent proof point of our customer centric culture. Frost & Sullivan, a global consulting and market research firm recently recognized Apergy with the 2018 global customer value leadership award.

Each year Frost & Sullivan based on their independent research presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its products or services. We believe this award is a recognition of the success of our customer centric strategy.

Now, let me turn the call over to Jay.

Thanks Soma. As David mentioned earlier, I will referring to the slides posted on our website. Beginning with Slide 4. Apergy maintain the momentum that was built coming out of the first half of the year and achieved another solid quarter of operational results.

Revenue was $316 million for the third quarter, an increase of $58 million or 22% compared to the third quarter of 2017 performance and an increase of $11 million to 3% sequentially. Year-over-year revenue growth in the U.S. was $53 million or 27% in non-U.S. revenue growth was $5 million or 8%.

Adjusted diluted EPS was up $0.11 or 42% year-over-year to $0.37 as both of our segment continue to perform well in the current operating environment. Cash flow in the quarter was lower than we achieved during the second quarter as we experienced the build and customer receivables late in the third quarter, as a result, we had a lower adjusted EBITDA conversion to cash from operating activity of less capital expenditures in the third quarter.

We view this as a temporary challenge as we are already experiencing stronger collections during October and we are working with our customers to reduce outstanding balances and ensure a more consistent and sustainable cash inflow going forward.

Turning to Slide 5, from a macro viewpoint, the longer-term industry fundamentals continue to be favorable for our businesses. Oil and gas prices have demonstrated some choppiness in response to geopolitical headlines and the typical variability caused by changes in supply and demand estimates, but commodity prices have maintained a steady upward improvement throughout 2018.

Likewise, worldwide rig count is still expanding up 8% year-to-date compared to the full-year 2017 average worldwide rig count and finally, global E&P spending is continuing to grow with increased spending in the United States which is good for Apergy.

Accordingly, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the favorable long-term market conditions and we are determined to capitalize upon opportunities with our customers in both of our reporting segments.

Moving to Slide six and looking at consolidated third quarter performance. Net income in the quarter was $25 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.33. After adjusting for the impact of spinoff related items and restructuring and other related expenses in the quarter, adjusted net income was $29 million or $0.37 per diluted share in the quarter.

We generated adjusted EBITDA of $78 million during the third quarter, compared to $58 million in the third quarter of 2017. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA improved $2 million on the $11 million revenue increase.

As a reminder, second quarter adjusted EBITDA benefited by approximately $2 million, driven by lower expenses associated with Dover's continued ownership of Apergy through May 8th. During the third quarter, our businesses continue to capitalize upon favorable market conditions and drove the improved profitability.

In the third quarter, net interest expense was $11 million which was up sequentially from the second quarter. Once again the previous quarter benefited from only a partial quarter of interest expense due to the timing of the spinoff, our effective tax rate at the third quarter was 23%. Cash flow from operating activities in the third quarter was $34 million and as noted earlier, was negatively affected by the late quarter build and accounts receivable.

As a result of the lower cash flow from operating activities, our adjusted EBITDA conversion to cash from operating activities plus capital expenditures was 25% in the quarter this is below our typical levels and viewed as temporary. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2018 were just under $15 million compared to $17 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Spending was in-line with our expectations as we execute on our internal investment plan for the year, including ongoing investment in organic growth and spending on our leased asset portfolio in support of further profitable ESP market penetration.

Jumping ahead to Slide 7. Production and automation technologies revenue came in strong at $241 million in the third quarter, an increased to $42 million or 21% from $200 million in the third quarter of 2017 and flat with second quarter 2018 performance. The year-over-year improvement was due to continued growth from our artificial lift offering and in particular, further penetration at the U.S. onshore ESP market.

Additionally, we experienced robust revenue growth from our digital products portfolio and capitalized upon improving international market conditions, which are supported by the higher current oil prices and activity levels compared to prior year.

Adjusted segment EBITDA rose 41% to $52 million in the third quarter from $37 million in the year-ago period driven by substantial revenue growth. Adjusted segment EBITDA declined slightly from $54 million in the second quarter this year.

The sequential decline in adjusted segment EBITDA was primarily due to the expected increases in material input cost and the anticipated higher corporate costs, combined with increased investments in support of our growth initiatives, around our ESP and digital technologies offerings along with some non-recurring operational expenses.

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 21% in the current quarter compared to 18% in the third quarter of 2017 and 23% in the second quarter of 2018. Our year-over-year margin improvement reflects continued cost discipline and solid operational leverage on the increased volume.

Our production and automation technologies business continue to have a healthy book-to-bill ratio at 1.0 times compared to 1.05 times in the third quarter of last year, and 1.04 times during the second quarter of this year. Book-to-bill will fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter and we consider the current performance consistent with usual patterns.

Moving to Slide 8. Drilling technologies posted robust revenue growth of $75 million in the third quarter representing an increase of $16 million or 27% from $59 million in the third quarter of last year.

The revenue growth was a result of higher year-on-year worldwide rig count levels compared to the prior year which is primarily led by growth in the U.S. rig count combined with increased market share in the premium diamond cutter market and very strong growth in diamond bearings for drilling tools.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, drilling technologies revenue increased 15% from $65 million, he sequential revenue increase was again due to increased rig count driven largely by the seasonal recovery in Canada, the benefit of diamond bearings adoption also contributed nicely on a sequential basis.

Adjusted segment EBITDA increased 24% to $29 million in the current quarter from $23 million in the third quarter of 2017 primarily driven by the higher volumes. Sequentially adjusted segment EBITDA increased 20% from $24 million in the second quarter again driven by higher volume with good earnings conversion and inclusive of the impact of higher allocated corporate cost.

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 38% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 40% in the third quarter of 2017 and 37% in the second quarter of 2018. The slightly lower year-over-year adjusted segment EBITDA margin was primarily due to increased expenses recorded to scale up and support the growth of our diamond bearings offering.

In the quarter, our drilling technologies business continue to have a good book-to-bill ratio 1.01 times which is consistent with our expectations. The quarter end ratio compares to 0.095 times in the third quarter of 2017 and 1.08 times in the second quarter of this year due to stronger bearings orders.

Moving to Slide 9. On the balance sheet, third quarter ending debt net of debt discounts and deferred financing costs was $688 million. Cash at end of the quarter was $18 million. During the quarter, we made a payment to Dover Corporation of approximately $12 million related to tax liabilities associated with the spinoff transaction. We will have one additional payment to Dover associated with tax liabilities occurring a bit later in the fourth quarter.

In addition, as noted in our earnings release and Soma’s prepared remarks, we repaid $20 million of debt on our term loan consistent with our commitment to our capital allocation priorities, which include funding organic CapEx needs as well as reducing our leverage to earnings growth and debt reduction. At September 30, Apergy's total leverage ratio was 2.6 times and our available liquidity was $263 million.

In the third quarter adjusted working capital which is composed of accounts receivable plus inventory plus accounts payable increased $32 million, as I noted earlier, the increase was primarily related to the slow payment by a few large customers and we are actively working with these customers to ensure timely payment. We do not expect any credit issues with these customers.

Turning to Slide 10. I will take a moment to discuss our financial outlook for the remainder of the year. Based upon our strong year-to-date performance through September, combined with a positive start to the fourth quarter through October, we are increasing our full-year 2018 revenue growth guidance to approximately 20% year-over-year.

We are also increasing our full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA projection to be in a range of $289 million, to $294 million up from our previous estimate of $280 million. Our adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects our current view of the market and takes into account the potential impact of further material input cost inflation, including tariffs, the risk of E&P capital budget exhaustion, and fewer working days in the fourth quarter.

With now substantially built out our corporate infrastructure, we are on-track to exit transition services agreement during the fourth quarter. Our activity and the associated cost around these initiatives are embedded in our earnings outlook.

With regard to other factors pertaining to our outlook, our tax rate is expected to be lower in the fourth quarter due to one-time tax benefit that was recently achieved. Our full-year tax rate should be between 23% and 24%.

We anticipate interest expense of just over $10 million per quarter, our full-year 2018 capital spending forecast continues to be approximately 3% of revenue for infrastructure related growth and maintenance, plus an additional $25 million to $30 million for capital investment directed at expanding our portfolio of ESP leased assets.

I’m now going to turn the call back over to Soma for some closing comments before we open the lines for Q&A.

Thank you Jay. We delivered another solid quarter and our portfolio and technology are well positioned to take advantage of the positive trends in the market. Our strong portfolio, combined with rigor in execution and cost discipline will help us deliver differentiated performance in the industry.

Before we open the call to questions I would like to update you on what progress on the key growth initiatives for 2018 and beyond. Our first growth initiative is on our ESP product line where we are driving significant growth and share gains by continued penetration of the U.S. onshore ESP market.

We again achieved a solid growth in the third quarter and our ESP product line continues to be our fastest growing artificial lift technology. Our strong product offering, industry leading service and established relationship with customers is continuing to help us achieve deeper penetration in the market. We believe we continue to have a sustainable momentum in this business.

Our second growth initiative is focused on existing well conversion to rod lift as production declines. While it is hard to predict the precise timing, we are involved in increasing conversations and orders for rod lift conversion solutions.

We are delivering these conversions to rod lift both from ESP and gas lift wells. Our rod lift revenues have grown sequentially every quarter since the beginning of this year, we continue to believe that conversions to rod lift will accelerate in 2019 and beyond.

Rod lift remains the artificial lift technology of choice for low flow valves, we are a market leader in the rod lift and we believe we have best positioned to capture the growth that will come as a result of their conversions.

Our third growth initiative involves driving significant growth of our digital product revenues, we are increasing adoption of our digital products and services through our fit for purpose solutions designed to improve customer productivity and operational economics.

We are continuing to invest in developing cost-effective smart edge hardware and software with improved analytics and optimization capability. Customers are increasingly interested in fit for purpose digital solutions that gives them highest granularity of down hole conditions, asset performance, failure prediction and analysis and optimization opportunities.

Our investments in the effort are aligned around align these areas, we are well positioned to benefit from continued digital adoption given our deep domain expertise and strong presence in that production well side.

Adoption of our technology combined with strong market activity resulted in 46% increase in year-over-year revenues in the third quarter, we expect to deliver continued strong growth in our digital product lines.

Our fourth growth initiative is the continued innovation and advancement of course technology in our polycrystalline diamond cutters to improve drilling productivity. To that end, our drilling technology segment has had 42 new patent issued in 2018 so far, bringing the total issued patterns since the beginning of 2008 two 715.

We are continuing to advance our shaped cutter technology. We believe there is a strong trend towards shaping and customization of cutters to meet specific drilling requirements and we are at the fore front of this trend working closely with our drill bit customers.

Customer adoption continue to remain strong for our new technology and this resulted in 51% of our revenues in the segment in the third quarter coming from new products. Our final growth initiative is focused on driving continued adoption of our diamond bearing in down hole applications, including Rotary steerable, mud motors and power generators.

Compared to traditional bearings, diamond bearings provide higher load capability, significantly longer life and lower repair cost. On a year-over-year basis, revenue from our diamond bearings was up over 63% in the third quarter. In the third quarter revenues from diamond bearings business represented about 12% of our drilling technologies revenue.

We are investing to expand our capacity to meet the strong demand. We expect the strong revenue growth in diamond bearings to continue as there is more adoption runway in down hole applications and other applications where this technology can be applied.

We expect to finish 2018 on a strong note, we remain focused on our customers, strong execution, productivity improvements and cost discipline. While the industry is seeing some slowdown in completions, our portfolio is not directly exposed to completion. We continue to keep our attention on what we can control, and on delivering a solid performance relative to the industry.

Finally, I want to thank all of our employees for their continued efforts and passion in improving the lives of our customers, our employees, our shareholders and our community. I’m proud of their accomplishment and it is a privilege for me to lead such a great team.

With that, I would like to open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from Dave Anderson from Barclays.

Dave Anderson

Good morning Soma. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the competitive dynamics you are facing right now in artificial lift. Artificial just come up at a number of prior calls, I'm wondering if you could talk about kind of maybe what you are seeing out there in the Permian? Kind of how that differs from the other basins? And also, kind of in particular what is the differentiation that you are offering versus your competitors? You talked about gaining share I'm just wondering if you could just kind of press dig into that a little bit more in terms of those dynamics.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes. Good morning Dave. So great question. I want to kind of give a little bit of color on artificial lift like you pointed out. So if you segment the market as U.S. or North America versus international, the dynamics are somewhat different.

So in U.S. market we are continuing to see activity improving, in fact we recorded in U.S. a sequential gain in artificial lift of about 2% from Q2 to Q3 and then year-over-year artificial lift growth was over 23%. As I told, International tends to be a little bit more lumpy for us, because it tends to be more tender driven, so it tends to be more lumpy for us.

So if you look at what is happening with the basin, I also want to remind that if you recall during our Q2 call and subsequent in public conferences, we had mentioned our deliberate attempt to make sure that we are being prudent about capital deployment into our leased assets.

If you recall, we said we have more demand than we can carry, so we actually did reduce our capital deployment in leased asset given some of the industry uncertainty around completions and all that. So we could have grown more sequentially in artificial lift, but it was [indiscernible].

In terms of competitive dynamics, the key to artificial lift as we talked about the two large technologies, which remains ESP and rod lift. In ESP particularly in the onshore ESP it still continues to be - the winning companies tend to have very strong service, a good portfolio product offering and an ability to apply and size the right pump along with superior controls technology for the ESP. So service and application know-how continues to be the key, and the way we gain share in the marketplace is primarily through that in ESP.

Now when it comes to rod lift, rod lift tends to be more of around - because as customer go to Rod lift that they tend to stay on rod lift for a long period of time, it could be 10 year, 20 years in some cases even 30 years. So they tend to choose technology and brand that have a proven track record of success.

So having the best brands in the industry with Harbison-Fischer, Norris Rods really helps us in that regard. So the competition is continuing to be strong in the marketplace, but we focus on what we can control and being a pure play full suite artificial lift player it really helps us to be fast at the same time provide the right service and right response.

Dave Anderson

So Soma on your guide for this year, you raised your full-year guidance. But you have gotten a lot of pushback throughout the year as these Permian issues have sort of come in, a lot of people are going to push back and say ESPs probably have to get pushed down, even in system you haven't seen any changes from your customer behavior. Can you talk about that now, are you still kind seeing the same thing that you still feel confident that kind of the demand is still there for these products and that your customers are they looking past these take away issues.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes. Dave when you look at with respect to particularly ESP, I think the two questions that have come up is about possibly completion slow down and possibly gap lift. So let us both, as we just mentioned as Jay mentioned in the prepared remarks, October has started out well for us, so again, we have not seen any demand decline in October, so the Q4 has started out well for us.

In terms of with respect to with the gap lift, as I mentioned previous calls, they both are relevant technologies, but Permian is a large region and each of them tend to be very distinct in their own way whether they apply ESP or gas lift. So both will be relevant technology.

So if you look at - for example, if it is a high water content well, they tend to use more ESP, but if there is a high gas content then they tend to go little bit more with gas lift and there is also other things that drive the require of gas lift if they have a gas infrastructure, compression capabilities available, and so on and so forth.

So being a full suit provider, we have the ability to offer what is the right solution for the customer base and we really haven't seen that ESP demand for a slow down and we had a very solid growth in Q3, and Q4 started off well and we actually have authorized some additional capital to be deployed in the leased assets which will continue to help us as you know we have pulled back a little bit in - so now we have to authorize some additional capital which will help us as we go into - continue into Q4 and into 2019 as well.

Dave Anderson

Last question for me, it seems like it's a buyer’s market out there for M&A right now. I'm sure again pitched on a host of things. Can you just kind of help us understand what makes sense for Apergy, what are the things as sort of coming through the transom here. What makes most sense for you? What are the types of assets that makes sense? Can you just kind of walk us through your thoughts or what you can say?

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes. So I think you know, look think as we communicated as capital allocation priority, we want to fund the organic growth initiatives, we want to make sure we are continuing our innovation investments.

We want to make sure that we are looking at M&A opportunity in the near-term a more tuck-in type acquisitions which either improves our technology position or geographic position or cost position and we are more also very focused on making sure that we get our leverage down, which you saw we paid $20 million towards that.

So you will see us continuing to follow this process. There are large opportunities that keep coming up, but we are very focused on sticking to our discipline of capital allocation and we want to get our leverage down, as we have communicated we are comfortable on that between one and two as we have said before.

Now as we finish our leverage down, you know you asked the question Dave, what kind of assets that would be of interest to us. As we think about those, the things which will be of interest to us is the ones which are consistent with the quality of our portfolio and what I mean by that is products or service that perform well through the cycle.

Because if you look at our portfolio one of the key characteristic of our portfolio is it performs well through the cycle. So we want to make sure any product or service line we add to our portfolio is consistent and does not dilute the quality of our portfolio. So that is number one.

And number two, the type of company we would want to consider would be companies that they have a consistent cultural behavior like us, which is a very customer centric type of culture. So that kind of gives you a little bit of flavor of the type of companies we would look for once we get our leverage down.

Dave Anderson

Okay. Thanks Soma.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Great.

Byron Pope

Good morning guys.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Good morning Byron.

Jay Nutt

Good morning Byron.

Byron Pope

I just have a question as I think about the implied EBITDA guidance for Q4 and could you just - based on what you have said so far in the call, it sounds as though the guidance range is really a function of laying out some risks that could happen as opposed to what you have seen to start the fourth quarter. But as I think about drilling technologies versus production and automation technologies, can you frame for us what is essentially implied in your overall guidance with regard to what the top-line might do directionally in those two segments?

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes. So Byron you know so talking about drilling technologies, so we expect the drilling activity to be continue to be stable in Q4 and so which means for our drilling technologies we believe the activity continues to be stable as we walk into Q4 and we have seen that in October.

The only thing that could be - if there is any impact on billing technologies could be sometimes the bit plans of our customers may sometimes shutdown for holidays depending on what their planning process is, which mean their ability to receive shipments can get affected either in the last week of the quarter.

And we are right now in conversations with customers to better understand you know who is planning what type of shutdown. But that is more of a function of - if you don't ship it and end of Q4 it will be beginning of Q1. But we don’t necessarily see a market related risk to that.

Now when it comes to production and automation typically in our Q4 guidance here what we have kind of assumed, if you look at the range we have assumed, what is assumed in the range is if you think about the lower end of the range that could be because - that can happen, because there is budget exhaustion that is topping to slow down some spending and particularly more as we approach Thanksgiving and beyond.

Because the way we have thought about it is, we have seen October start off well. So and we have some clarity in November based on our bookings, but truly, so the risk tends to be more around the Thanksgiving and beyond and held by this slow down can happen and we just don’t have a good visibility of it hence the range.

The second aspect of it is sometimes you know see in Permian in particular or West Texas, you see weather related pop up, we have seen that before, so there could be some weather related issues that can pop up and particularly that will impact our rod lift particularly, because most of our rod lift in West Texas is driven by existing wells. So other than that you know as I mentioned October started off well so that is why we thought its prudent for us to provide a range. So Jay, do you have other…

Jay Nutt

You have already commented on the other items that we are watching Byron our continued increases in material input cost including tariff as we started see the initial implications of that in Q3 and of course we are offsetting that to the best of our ability with price increases and supplier concessions as well as our own productivity initiatives. So the ramp-up in higher material input cost is something else that were just we have prudently taken accounting for in our guidance.

Byron Pope

Okay that is really helpful and then I just have one quick additional question. And I realize these won’t be big dollars involved, but just given the demand drivers for your diamond bearings [indiscernible] system in motors, it certainly feels as though you are going to continue to see strong demand for those sort of service lines from your customers that are providing those down hole services. And so with regard to what is involved to increase the capacity on the diamond bearing side, again, I realize it's probably not big dollars, but what do you have to do there to increase that capacity to meet the demand growth.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes its typically investment in manufacturing cell, so this will be CNC machine and that type of capacity. So Jay do you want to give a color on what a manufacturing cell would cost.

Jay Nutt

Sure. So order magnitude its probably about $1.5 million or more for the machines Byron. We added some capacity that came online early in the third quarter, with additional investments that just got installed early in October and will start to contribute. So that will help us to bring some work in-house that is currently been outsourced but the investments are not large with regards to the additional capacity that we put in place.

Byron Pope

Okay. Thanks guys. I really appreciate it.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Thank you Byron.

Scott Gruber

Yes good morning.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Good morning Scott.

Jay Nutt

Good morning.

Scott Gruber

Jay just another question on the 4Q outlook and I may have missed this, so I apologizes if I did, but will the overhead expense rise further in 4Q as you continue to build out the back office and if so by how much?

Jay Nutt

No, Scott, so we are substantially done with the ramp-up, there is a couple of few positions that are being put in place and we are really within the matter of a few days of being done with the transition service agreement. So we make great progress in building out the corporate infrastructure in Q3. So you should not expect any material increase in terms of corporate cost from the run rate basis.

Scott Gruber

Got you. So 64, 65 on a run rate basis excluding the charges that falloff maybe we should think about it.

Jay Nutt

So, I think you are thinking about just the total SG&A there and I think that that is a reasonably good number. We did make some investment within the operations in support of the ESP growth in SG&A as well as digital offering. So some of the increase in the quarter is from the ramp-up of the corporate cost plus increases within the operating units themselves in support of the growth initiatives.

Scott Gruber

Got it. And then just a follow-up to Dave’s line of question earlier, Soma just directionally, do you think production revenues - are they trending higher in the first half of next year. Is the outlook more flattish, does it dip some, overall the question again is will there be an echo that hits lift sales in the first half of next year, given the current completion slowdown in the U.S.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Great question Scott and definitely it’s on our mind. So we are busy with our planning process for 2019. So I'm not going to be able to give specifics on that right now, but the couple of things I would say. We definitely expect 2019 to be a growth year for us. So the question of progression through the year is what we are thinking through and doing more work on.

I would also say that the relationship - there is a lag between completions in artificial lift, but the relationship between completion with artificial lift is not quite one-to-one. So as existing wells also require ongoing maintenance and replacement and conversion to another form of lift, right. So it’s not quite one-to-one, but it does have an impact when there is a completion slowdown there will be some part of impact.

The other part which we are also thinking through is, as we enter into 2019 there is also reloading of customer budgets, right. So that can also customers may accelerate some spending since they have new budget assigned. So those are the variables we are thinking through so it’s just a question of how the progression is going to be and we are not in a position to talk about it now. we will talk about it more as we enter into the next year.

Scott Gruber

And it seems like the outlook for the international side of production is improving. Can you just remind us what percent of production are sales outside the U.S. and Canada?

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

So on production and automation technologies, if you look at the Q3 its roughly about 22%.

Scott Gruber

Got it. Thanks for the color.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Okay. Thanks Scott.

Blake Gendron

Hey thanks for taking my question guys. The first one just digging into capital allocation. It seems like organic growth and build out is going to be an ongoing initiative here. But as we think about the deleveraging side of the story, do you have specific targets in mind or can you refresh us on those targets, the timing and then as we think about the handoff between deleveraging and potentially shareholder returns, how do you think about those in relation to a dividend versus possible buybacks? Thanks.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes, you know I think what we have communicated on this is we are comfortable to get it down somewhere between one and two. So if you kind of think about say 1.5 as a possible point. I think we think we may be able to get there by end of 2019 by a combination of our continued EBITDA growth, the earnings growth as well as periodically paying down some of the debt.

Now we are focused on a very balanced capital allocation beyond that, so which means you should expect us to think about a balance between returning cash for the shareholders, as well as continuing to invest in our growth.

And we are planning to communicate our full value creation framework and algorithm in our Investor Day which we are planning to host sometime in March. You should see information about that where we are planning to communicate our full value creation framework along those lines as well. Jay anything to add?

Jay Nutt

No, Soma you have kind of hit it. So again, we want to continue to chip away the debt, but not at the expense of investing in the growth of the organization such as the bearings growth and the ESP growth as well as the other growth initiatives that Soma talked about that gives us technology or a cost advantage and then excess cash flow in the meantime we will be used to repay debt.

Blake Gendron

Okay, great. I appreciate the color. And then moving to drilling technologies, you guys have advantage share in virtually every geo market that you participate in on the drilling technology side. But if we think about potentially the rig count getting more stable in the U.S. perhaps growing internationally on land are there regions internationally that you think you can outgrow the broader rig count? And is that going to be just share gains on the part of PDCs or is that going to rely more so on the organic build out of technologies within the portfolio?

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes, I think on international side there is still some room for adoption of PDC compared to the regular type one type cutters. So I think that opportunity is still there, beyond that it will be one of continued innovation in technology as we have talked before, this is a product line where customers always adopt new technology if it is reducing the faster foot of drilling either by increased rate of penetration or longer-lasting of cutters but internationally there is still some runway for increased PDC adoption.

Blake Gendron

Okay, great. And then finally for me. The vintage of wells that were completed from 2013 to 2014 where are those in the lifecycle on artificial lift side and what are the opportunities, I imagine its mostly rod lift, but just if you don't mind refreshing us on where those wells stand from a lift standpoint.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes. So as we said in our prepared remarks about some of the conversions we are starting to see are from the 2013, 2014 wells is what we are starting to see and as a reminder, each customer when they switch to another form of lift is different within a band of production flow rates. So it's hard to predict exactly at what flow rate every customers - and we are doing lot of granular work on understanding customer-by-customer at what threshold do they prefer to switchover, but vintage wells we are seeing currently are mostly the 2013, 2014 wells.

Blake Gendron

Okay, great. Thanks, I will turn it back.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Thanks.

Marc Bianchi

Thank you. In the press release and in the commentary you mentioned about the conversion to rod lift and you had some orders to convert from ESP and gas to rod lift. Can you talk a little bit more of this, what is the magnitude of the opportunity here that you have seen in these orders when would that start to show up in the business and how has this changed from prior quarters, from what you are seeing.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes Marc. I think as we talked about in the last quarter call, the way we think about this conversion is not as if it’s one big group of well suddenly all convert at the same time to be, because each customers is different.

So what we are seeing as we mentioned in the call is we are seeing sequentially rod lift getting better and better in revenues, we are seeing that top-line growth continues to grow. And if you look at year-over-year growth, it continues to accelerate since the beginning of the year.

Every quarter, we have seen increased year-over-year growth on rod lift and we attribute that to that continued conversion of this wells. They don’t came like here is 100 wells all complete at the same time, the customers do it at their own pace and so the way I would describe it is you should expect our rod lift our product line to continue to provide increased growth.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Can you share with us with the mix of rod lift was in the third quarter.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

The mix of rod lift in the third quarter. Yes, I can do this, Jay you have the number?

Jay Nutt

About 36%

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Of production in automation. Yes.

Jay Nutt

It’s of artificial lift Marc.

Marc Bianchi

Of artificial lift, okay, thanks. And the tariff headwind that you have, can you just remind us, where you are exposed there. I believe it's mostly in the ESP side, as I understand there is some increase in tariffs in the beginning of next year. How is that - how are you prepared for that and what is the potential impact?

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

So let me make some comments here and then see if Jay has additional color. So just to remind on the [indiscernible] impact, again as you know there are two types of impact one is the section 301, which is very specific to China and then there is the section 232, which is related to steel and there is also a secondary impact of that, because of U.S. steel notes getting a lot of demand placed because of section 232. There is an impact of price increase because of that.

So for us the section 301 and again now on the section 301 everybody is very familiar with the list 1, list 2, list 3 as each list gets effective depending on where your product is listed. So for us section 301 the primary impact for us on that is the ESP, because as we mentioned our ESP supply chain extends to China.

On the section 232 related for us it is more of not a directed 232 impact, but it is the inflation because of U.S. steel mills are running pretty full and there is inflation associated with it. And that primarily affects our rod lift product line sucker rod product line. So I would say Mark those are the two primary impact related to our material cost inflation.

So how we are offsetting that, first we have put through price increases and on the price increases, you know, it's getting more traction every quarter, so we implemented it in the middle of Q3 so as we walk into Q4 there is more benefit we are getting from the price increases.

And I also want to point out that we are being strategic about it so in certain cases where we see and our ability to gain some share off or strategically win an account, you know we may use that lever as well.

But price increases we have put in place both in a rod lift as well as our ESP product line and we are starting to see that traction particularly towards the end of Q3 and also we have started to seeing in October.

The other aspect we are doing is our negotiations with suppliers, so supplier there is this confession from supplier specifically because of the tariff related items. So those two are very specific initiatives to offset the impact of tariff.

Now on top of this we have our ongoing productivity improvements, which we have talked to you about before. We target on a growth level roughly 4% of our cost of goods sold at the productivity improvement effort and this productivity improvement efforts are not specific only to the tariff issue, but it is also to offset inflation in direct labor and other material type inflations as well. So that is how we are positioned.

Now today I can tell you that direct impact of the tariff and material cost inflation and just the price increase and the supplier concession alone is not offsetting yet the impact of that tariff impact. Now what is helping is our productivity improvements. So as our pricing continues to gain traction, you know we should get better and better help with that. So hopefully that gives you some color.

Marc Bianchi

Yes. Okay, that is all very helpful. Thanks so much Soma, I will turn it back.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys good morning.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Good morning.

Jay Nutt

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess I would like to focus a little on the artificial lift side of things first. So just to understand first thing third quarter numbers had fell from the revenue side right, because revenues were flat and based on the commentary I think you said artificial lift was up 2% and I think based on the press release digitally was up like 4%. So it sounds like other production equipment within that the Windrock and Wellmark and Timberline and some of the other product lines went down sequentially. So I just wanted to understand what was going on in that small part of the segment.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes. So you know specific to artificial lift I think what we mentioned sequentially, I think since the question is very specific to sequential. There are three elements. So the first one is as our U.S. portion of the artificial lift grew sequentially 2%. So, that is the first comment. So the U.S. grew 2%.

Now we could have grown more as I mentioned earlier, you remember we earlier communicated that we are tapping the break on our capital deployment on leased assets. Right, so we could actually grow more sequentially, but is was purposefully we tap the breaks just to be prudent about given the certainty in Permian takeaway and completion.

As I mentioned just now we have actually authorized more additional capital you know, in October to deploy into our leased asset, because we feel comfortable now. So that should give us more benefit towards the end of Q4 and beyond into 2019 getting ready for 2019.

The third element in artificial lift is our international business tend to be lumpy and the reason is because they are more tender focused business for us, and so what happens is you may have a higher shipment - a big shipment in Q2 that may not repeat in Q3, so that tend to provide that.

So I just want to say we are seeing the momentum in artificial lift, in our U.S. we are continuing to see the momentum, we grew 2% sequentially, we could have grown more you know. So there is no slowdown, we are currently seeing the momentum of our artificial lift business particularly in the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay that makes a lot of sense. So I’m just trying to think, taking that forward as it sounds like at some point in the third quarter, you went to your ESP customers, I’m guess primarily in the Permian right, because that is where the leasing model is predominant right. You went to your customers and I guess you would have told them, look we want to transition more to the upfront sales model versus the leasing model right and it sounds like customers don’t want that right and that is what you saw and that factor in your decision or no.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

No. That is not actually true. I mean we are seeing increased purchase as well. So both model are being very, very relevant. Right now I'm talking about Permian both models are being very relevant. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So there is nothing on those lines right okay.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

No.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then quickly going back to rod lift, I think you said 36% of artificial lift was rod lift in the third quarter and if I remember the Analyst Day presentation correctly, I think that number was 48% and I think that was 2017 number. So definitely ESP have grown a lot, but if you can give us some place holder on a year-over-year basis. What has rod lift done, 3Q 2018 versus 3Q 2017 how much is rod lift up, because you did say that its up.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Yes. It’s up high single digits year-over-year.

Unidentified Analyst

Roughly high. Okay.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

And it has grown every quarter for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, you said that right, okay. And then final one for me is on the digital side, so I did make note of that comment in your press release that you just commercially released your next generation rod lift controller, so if I think about that, right because you specifically said rod lift, I would think that the customers are more price-sensitive in that market just because rod lift are much lower volume wells right there are just enough incremental product to offset that cost of using that new controller right. So from a pricing standpoint, where is this new product stand versus whatever the prior product was, is it cheaper than the prior product or this is just a better product.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

No its defiantly cost effective than the prior product.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So we should think that it’s not just better, but also cost effective right, so it would make a meaningful dent I guess right, that makes it more attractive for the customers.

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

That is exactly right, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. Okay guys, I think that is all I had. I will turn it back. Thank you.

David Skipper

Thanks everyone, again, I want to extend again our thanks to our employee for a terrific job in executing on a solid quarter in third quarter and we look forward to talking to you again in the next quarter. Thank you.

