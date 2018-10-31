Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/26/18

Includes: APO, ASGN, FRED, FUND, GTT, IFF, MEET, SNX
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/26/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes continue to pick up, indicating we're already entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks and stay strong through the third week of December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Synnex (SNX);
  • Meet (MEET);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • GTT Communications (GTT);
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND);
  • Fred's (FRED), and;
  • Apollo Global (APO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • GDL Fund (GDL);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • International Seaways (INSW);
  • Evercore (EVR);
  • Danaher (DHR);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM), and;
  • Costco Wholesale (COST).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$17,583,216

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$9,682,270

3

Arix Bioscience

BO

LogicBio Therapeutics

LOGC

JB*

$7,000,000

4

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

B

$3,243,754

5

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Apollo Global

APO

B

$2,908,524

6

Alden Global Capital

BO

Fred's

FRED

B

$1,487,792

7

Sheridan Edwin A

DIR

ASGN

ASGN

B

$1,306,536

8

Miau Matthew

DIR

Synnex

SNX

B

$634,710

9

Gabelli Mario J

DIR, BO

GDL Fund

GDL

B

$601,940

10

George Whitney

DIR, BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$578,357

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

McKelvey James Morgan Jr

DIR

Square

SQ

AS

$28,929,050

2

Nadella Satya

CEO, DIR

Microsoft

MSFT

AS

$21,699,728

3

Altman Roger C

F, CB, DIR

Evercore

EVR

S

$8,300,000

4

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,570,609

5

Lazarus Franz E

VP

Costco Wholesale

COST

S

$5,215,455

6

Select Equity

BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$3,813,216

7

Daniel William K

VP

Danaher

DHR

S

$2,919,899

8

Stoecker Dean

CB, CEO

Alteryx

AYX

AS

$1,807,897

9

Benioff Marc

CB, CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,376,241

10

Bluemountain Cap

BO

International Seaways

INSW

S

$1,163,830

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APO, GTT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.