Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/26/18

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/26/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes continue to pick up, indicating we're already entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks and stay strong through the third week of December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Synnex (SNX);

Meet (MEET);

International Flavors (IFF);

GTT Communications (GTT);

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND);

Fred's (FRED), and;

Apollo Global (APO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

ASGN (ASGN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

GDL Fund (GDL);

Square (SQ);

Shake Shack (SHAK);

Microsoft (MSFT);

International Seaways (INSW);

Evercore (EVR);

Danaher (DHR);

Salesforce.com (CRM), and;

Costco Wholesale (COST).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Alteryx (AYX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Spruce House Partnership BO GTT Communications GTT B $17,583,216 2 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $9,682,270 3 Arix Bioscience BO LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC JB* $7,000,000 4 Luxor Capital BO Meet MEET B $3,243,754 5 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $2,908,524 6 Alden Global Capital BO Fred's FRED B $1,487,792 7 Sheridan Edwin A DIR ASGN ASGN B $1,306,536 8 Miau Matthew DIR Synnex SNX B $634,710 9 Gabelli Mario J DIR, BO GDL Fund GDL B $601,940 10 George Whitney DIR, BO Sprott Focus Trust FUND B $578,357

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 McKelvey James Morgan Jr DIR Square SQ AS $28,929,050 2 Nadella Satya CEO, DIR Microsoft MSFT AS $21,699,728 3 Altman Roger C F, CB, DIR Evercore EVR S $8,300,000 4 Dorsey Jack CEO, CB, BO Square SQ AS $7,570,609 5 Lazarus Franz E VP Costco Wholesale COST S $5,215,455 6 Select Equity BO Shake Shack SHAK S $3,813,216 7 Daniel William K VP Danaher DHR S $2,919,899 8 Stoecker Dean CB, CEO Alteryx AYX AS $1,807,897 9 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $1,376,241 10 Bluemountain Cap BO International Seaways INSW S $1,163,830

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

