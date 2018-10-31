McCullough: We're In Uncharted Territory

“We deal with what we have today. We trade and risk manage the market we have," says CEO Keith McCullough.

We think the current market environment is #Quad4 (i.e. U.S. growth and inflation slowing).

After nine straight quarters of U.S. growth accelerating (on a year-over-year basis), we think the U.S. economy slows.

We are in uncharted market territory with the U.S. having had nine straight quarters of GDP growth - and now, a turn into Quad 4 (slowing growth and inflation).

So, relying on averages for how assets like the U.S. dollar will behave is dangerous, according to Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

"What is the average of a bunch of things that have never happened in kind before?" McCullough asks in the clip above. "I'm just talking about what's happening this time. If you weren't prepared for it, in the last month alone the dollar is up 2.3%."

"We deal with what we have today. We trade and risk manage the market we have. We would never start with some historical average. That's not how we do it."

