A 9% Yield, 56 Straight Distribution Hikes, Good Long-Term Growth

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) just reported another strong quarter for Q3 2018, with revenue up 14%, EBITDA up 16%, and DCF up 12%.

One of HEP's claims to fame is its long string of distribution hikes since the company's IPO. In fact, they recently tied the immortal Joltin' Joe DiMaggio's hitting streak with their 56th straight hike in October.

Profile:

HEP is a Delaware LP formed in early 2004 by HollyFrontier (HFC) and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

Distributions:

HEP's management announced its 56th straight distribution increase on 10/19/18, raising the quarterly distribution from $0.660 to $0.665 per unit, a 3.1% increase over the distribution for Q3 2017.

One of HEP's long-term strengths is that it has been able to keep raising its distributions through various boom and bust cycles in the energy patch. During the most recent downturn, in 2014 - early 2016, many LPs cut or eliminated their payouts in order to stay afloat. HEP's management, however, kept the payout hikes coming, right through the downturn and subsequent recovery period.

HEP pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle for LPs, and its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time. Its next payout should go ex-dividend ~2/1/19. Given its past quarterly hike increments, the November payout will probably bring the distribution to ~$0.670/unit.

HEP's distribution coverage has been weaker in Q3 and Q2 '18 year-over-year as its total distributions have risen due to the big IDR swap deal that HEP did with HFC in October 2017. That deal eliminated the incentive distribution rights held by HEP's GP and converted HEP GP's 2% general partner interest in Holly Energy into a non-economic interest in exchange for the issuance by Holly Energy of 37,250,000 of its common units to HEP GP.

On the Q3 '18 release, management reiterated its 1X distribution coverage target for 2018: "“Looking forward, we anticipate higher earnings and distributable cash flow in the fourth quarter. HEP remains on track to report a distribution coverage ratio of 1.0x for the full year 2018.”

Earnings:

HEP has continued to have good growth over the past four quarters, with revenue up 14.85%, DCF up 12.92%, and EBITDA up 28.57%. Distribution coverage/unit was slightly lower, at 1X, vs. 1.01X in the previous four quarters, with the unit count jumping due to that IDR swap deal they did in Q4 '17. Although the swap added a lot of units, it eliminated IDR distributions, which totaled $34.1M in 2017.

Although Q3 '18 net income grew by 8%, year-over-year to $46.53M, earnings per ltd. partners unit, EPU, shrank by -34.85%, due to the much higher unit count from last year's IDR swap deal:

HEP has some seasonality it its operations, particularly its joint venture UNEV pipeline, which pressured Q2-3 '18 earnings. However, Q3 earnings were higher in all categories, vs. Q2 2018 due in part to minimum volume contracts.

Management commented about this on the Q3 '18 earnings call: "Despite the typical seasonality of UNEV and lower than normal volumes in and around HollyFrontier's Woods Cross refinery, third quarter financial results highlight the cash flow stability of HEP's business model, which is underpinned by long-term minimum volume commitments.

Refined product volumes were lower in Q3 '18 (left column) vs. Q3 '17 (right column), but overall pipeline volume grew by 22%. Terminal assets volumes were down by ~-4%:

All of HEP's revenues are domestic revenues, of which 86% are currently generated from HEP's two two largest customers: HFC and Delek (DK). The company also receives deferred revenues, which can be an appreciable amount in certain quarters, such as the upcoming fourth quarter: "In the third quarter of 2018 we recognized $40,000 of deferred revenue from prior shareholders to shippers. And as of September 30th, HEP carried $5.7 million in deferred revenue on our balance sheet. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we anticipate recognizing $3.6 million of deferred revenue." (Source: HEP Q3 '18 call)

Risks:

Debt - In a capital-intensive industry, such as energy infrastructure, debt is often the gorilla in the room. However, it appears that HEP's net debt/EBITDA leverage and total debt/equity ratios have both decreased over the past four quarters. (See Financials section for more details.)

Corporate Conversion - When asked on the Q3 '18 earnings call about the possibility of rolling HEP up into the parent company, HFC, HEP's management responded that, "there's no MLP equity market today, it's closed. In the past three years, we've grown our distribution 20% and our equity's declined 14%, 15% and unfortunately, we're not alone there and the Alerian's down roughly 25% at the same time period. So then at the same time, we've got this complete disconnect between the public and private markets in the midstream space."

IRA account tax issues - Investing in MLPs may present tax issues for IRA holders, due to the UBTI $1,000/year rule. Your accountant can give you more details on this.

Growth Projects:

HEP has some organic growth projects that should be completed in the next two quarters. Management gave an update on the Q3 '18 call - "Construction of our diesel truck loading rack in Orla, Texas remains on budget and we now expect this rack to be operational early next year."

"We also continue to pursue opportunities to expand the capacity of our crude gathering system in the Permian where we currently gather between 130 and 140,000 barrels per day. Several small projects in the aggregate will expand together capacity by approximately 25,000 barrels per day. These projects require small capital and have strong return profiles and are expected to be completed by the end of the year."

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $29.67, HEP is right around the $29.75 average price target, and ~10% below the highest target of $33.00.

Performance:

Mr. Market hasn't graced HEP with his favors over the past year - although HEP has slightly outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) in 2018, it has lagged the broader market year to date. It has slightly outperformed the S&P and AMLP over the past month.

Valuations:

Not much undervaluation showing here for HEP vs. other high-yield players in the midstream space. HEP is currently getting premium valuations for P/book, P/sales, P/DCF and EV/EBITDA most likely due to its long history of distribution and earnings growth.

Financials:

HEP's ROA and ROE have improved over the past four quarters, while its operating margin has declined. It looks like net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio has improved, although management didn't post a complete balance sheet in its earnings release. We show a trailing 3.69X net debt/EBTDA ratio, but management said on the Q3 '18 call, that it was "just under 4.2 times debt to trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA and we now expect to reach four times in early 2019."

Interest coverage has declined - "Interest expense increased $4 million compared to the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to the tack-on offering of an additional $100 million of our 6% senior notes completed in the third quarter of 2017 coupled with both higher average revolver balances and the higher interest rate on those balances." (Source: Q3 '18 call)

Options:

If you're interested in doing a short-term trade for HEP, but you want to hedge your bet, you may want to consider selling covered calls, which can give you some additional income, on top of the distributions.

We added this February 2019 trade to our Covered Calls Table, which also has details for over 25 other trades, which are updated throughout each trading day.

The February $30.00 Call strike pays $1.30, nearly 2X HEP's quarterly distribution.

This table details the three main profitable scenarios for this four-month trade. The static income, in a non-assigned outcome, would bring in $1.97, the sum of the $.665 February distribution and the $1.30 call premium.

If your HEP units get assigned before the ex-dividend date, your total income would be a bit lower, at $1.63.

The third outcome is when your units get assigned after the early February ex-dividend date, in which case you'd collect the $.665 distribution and have a price gain of $.33, in addition to the $1.30 call premium:

HEP's $30 put strike price was above its price/unit at publishing time, but you can see details for over 30 other trades in our Cash Secured Puts Table, which we also update throughout each trading day.

Debt and Liquidity:

HEP has a $1.4 billion senior secured revolving credit facility which expires in July 2022 and 6% Senior Notes with a principal amount outstanding of $500 million that mature in 2024.

Long-term debt decreased to $1.42B, as of 9/30/18, vs. year end 2017. Including cash and undrawn credit revolver availability, HEP's liquidity was roughly $500 million, as of 9/30/18.

Summary:

We applaud HEP's long-term track record, and its continuing growth, but we'd like to see stronger distribution coverage. Management said on the Q3 '18 call that they "expect to maintain a long-term coverage ratio of one times."

We rate HEP a hold, but it will certainly be on our watch list - with its price very close to the consensus price target, and its premium valuations vs. other high-yield midstream companies, we prefer to wait for a lower valuation down the market's increasingly winding road.

You may be able to sell puts below HEP's price/unit for a better entry price in the near future, at the $25.00 strike level, if we get a price dip.

