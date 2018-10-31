SharedLABS Seeks $6 Million In IPO

The firm provides a range of outsourced IT software and services to enterprises in North America.

SharedLABS intends to raise $6 million in an IPO of its common stock.

SHLB appears to be in a challenging financial condition due to expensive investment and factoring deals; management has chosen a little-known underwriter for the IPO and, recently, restated its financials.

Company & Technology

Jacksonville, FL-based SharedLABS was formed in 2016 to provide software, managed, and cloud services to enterprise companies across the banking & financial services, payments, insurance, telecommunications, retail, technology, and media industries.

Management is headed by CEO Jason Cory, who has been with the firm since 2016. Cory was previously a Senior Vice President of Presidio from 2015 to 2016 and President and CEO of Atherio from 2012 to 2015.

The company has offices in New England, NY/NJ Metro, San Jose, CA, Reston VA, Dallas, and Montreal Canada with four delivery centers in India.

Shareholders in the company include RACE Holdings, Peach Management, and RedChip Companies, among others.

SharedLABS also offers a broad range of custom blockchain development services such as the creation of decentralized applications, support of a private blockchain, and full stack blockchain integration.

Below is a brief overview graphic of SharedLABS' capabilities:

(Source: S-1 statement)

SharedLABS services include the following:

Blockchain Solutions

Web & Digital Services

Managed Services

Software Development

Consulting Services

ESP Methodology

The firm offers solutions in a service delivery framework. This includes consulting, managed services, and outsourcing. The company focuses on such areas as business process improvement, project management, and business strategy.

SHLB uses an Embedded Service Partner methodology which allows clients to see around the corner. Through the integration of capabilities and strategy, ESP assists managers and employees to lower costs and expedite change.

Customer Acquisition

SharedLABS develops and maintains client relationships through localized sales, as well as delivery resources of 600 team members based in over 40 states across the United States.

The firm's client base includes individual customers and industry verticals. SharedLABS organizes sales teams by business unit.

The sales cycle for services normally includes initiating contact with a prospective client, understanding the prospective client's business challenges and opportunities, performing discovery or assessment activities, submitting proposals, providing client case studies and references and developing proofs-of-concept or solution prototypes.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped in 1H 2018 vs. 2017, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 4.39% 2017 9.50%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the North America IT services market size is estimated to grow from $175.2 billion in 2016 to $261.5 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The main factors driving market growth are the shift from on-premises to cloud storage, growing IT complexities, increased spending on IT activities to support the core activities, and increased adoption of IT services by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Concerning market share, the U.S. holds the largest IT services market share in North America. Main factors driving the market are fast technology adoption, the presence of large and medium enterprises, and high investment in technology.

Major competitive vendors that compose the North America IT services market include:

IBM (IBM)

Accenture (ACN)

Infosys (INFY)

Wipro (WIT)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

HCL Technologies (HCLTECH)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tech Mahindra (TECHM))

Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY)

Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)

NTT Data (OTCPK:NTDTY)

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Consulting (OTCPK:HTHIY)

Unisys (UIS)

Dimension Data (DDT)

Financial Performance

Below are the company's financial results for the past six months ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited, interim):

(Source: SHLB S-1/A)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $36 million

2017: $36.2 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $4.7 million

2017: $5.2 million

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 13.1%

2017: 14.4%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: ($3.7 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($190,080) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $864,130 in cash and $30.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was negative ($3.7 million).

IPO Details

SHLB intends to sell one million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $6.00 per share to raise $6.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $57.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to allocate net proceeds from this offering for working capital purposes, to finance the expansion of our business, which may include the acquisition of complementary businesses, and to hire additional personnel to support such expansion, as well as the re-focus of our business plan. We do not have an agreement in place with any acquisition candidates as of the date of this prospectus. We intend to allocate up to approximately $1.4 million of net proceeds to reduce or repay the seller note, which was issued to Kishore Khandavalli in the iTech US, Inc. acquisition, who is a current board member of SharedLABS. We also intend to allocate up to approximately $2.4 million of the net proceeds to reduce or satisfy our obligations under our advance agreements with C6 Capital, LLC.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Conclusions

SharedLABS is operating in a growing market segment, that of providing outsourced IT services to enterprises of all sizes.

While the market opportunity is large, SHLB appears to be in some financial straits.

Per the amended S-1/A, earlier in 2018, it sold stock to an investor guaranteeing the investor a 35% annual return plus an additional return accrued monthly if the firm didn't go public by August 1, 2018, which was three months ago.

Additionally, per the S-1/A, the firm has invoice factoring agreements where it is paid 80% on billed invoices and 70% on unbilled invoices, so is losing a significant profit margin in return for upfront cash.

Furthermore, and per the S-1/A, management restated its financials due to a material overstatement of the value of company stock, which it reduced from $5.00 per share to $1.74 per share.

SHLB has chosen an IPO underwriter, ThinkEquity, with little performance data available, rather than a more well-known underwriter.

While SharedLABS has promise by virtue of its IT focus as organizations transition from on-premises systems to the cloud, its financial moves concern me.

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

