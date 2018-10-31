TG Therapeutics: What's Ahead For This Oncology Concern

Don't find fault, find a remedy; anybody can complain" - Henry Ford

Biotech investors have been treated like the proverbial ugly, red-headed stepchild so far in October. After a three percent loss on Monday, the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) entered an official bear market. The sector is getting a bit of a respite in early trading today.

Today, we look at a small oncology concern that has been crushed thanks to the downdraft in the market as well as a recent disappointing trial result. Is there still hope left? Is this $4.50 equity in bargain basement territory? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) is a New York-based biotech concern. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases being targeted include rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica, and lupus. The stock currently trades at approximately $4.50 a share and has a just over $350 million market cap.

Recent Events:

It has been a brutal 2018 for the company's shareholders, especially recently. This is partly due to the bear market that has washed over the small biotech sector here at the start of the fourth quarter. However, there has been some company-specific news that has also rocked the share price.

Late in September, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board or DSMB for the company's key Phase 3 UNITY-CLL trial advised the company that the interim analysis of Overall Response Rate (ORR) could not be conducted at this stage of the trial as the data were not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis. This late-stage study is evaluating the combination of ublituximab (also known as TG-1101) + umbralisib (Also know as TGR-1202) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL. TG Therapeutics has decided to focus on the primary endpoint of progression-free survival PFS and will not be able to seek accelerated approval based on ORR from the FDA. Top-line data from this trial might be out late in 2019.

This, obviously, is a setback for the company and its stock price reflects the disappointment of investors as well as the negative sentiment on the entire sector right now.

In addition, Phase 3 trials for TG-1011 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis have recently completed enrollment. Data from those studies should be out in mid-2020. The company recently presented encouraging data from a Phase 2 study for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Finally, a Biologic License Application (BLA) should be filed for TG-1101 and IMBRUVICA for the treatment of CLL in the very near future.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Since the recent setback in late September, analyst coverage has been rock-solid. Ladenburg reissued its Buy rating on TGTX on September 26, although it did lower its price target to $27 from $32 previously. SunTrust Robinson took the same action that day, lowering its price target to $30 from $35 while maintaining its Buy rating. Both B. Riley FBR ($10 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($21 price target) reissued Buy ratings the day after the company released those Phase 2 data around its MS trial. Here is the commentary from B. Riley's view:

TG Therapeutics presented final Phase II data for anti- CD20 monoclonal antibody (MAB) ublituximab in relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) at the Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) conference in Berlin. We view this as a long-term positive for TGTX shares, as it further reinforces our reasonable expectation for success in the Phase III ULTIMATE 1/2 trials in relapsing MS. We thus reiterate our TGTX Buy rating and $10 price target."

The company ended the first half of the year with just over $125 million of cash and marketable securities on hand. This statement was part of the company's second quarter press release "Net cash utilized for operating activities during the six months ended 2018 was approximately $62.2 million. The Company believes its cash, cash equivalents, investment securities, and interest receivable on hand as of June 30, 2018, will be sufficient to fund the Company's planned operations into the second half of 2019".

Verdict:

Despite the recent setback and decline in the stock price, TG Therapeutics continues to move its pipeline forward. The company possesses multiple 'shots on goal', enjoys strong analyst support, and has upcoming potential catalysts on the medium-term horizon. That said, I would expect the firm to come back to the capital markets at some point in the near future to address longer-term funding needs. Still, after the huge drop in the stock price that should be priced in at these trading levels. Taking a small stake in this name or adding some exposure in this name would seem prudent within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Option Strategy:

I added some exposure to TG Therapeutics earlier this week using a Buy-Write options strategy. Using the May $5 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $3.70 to $3.80 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its approximate seven and a half month hold period.

