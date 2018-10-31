KemPharm Inks Deal On Apadaz - Stock Rebounds

KemPharm (KMPH) has announced that it has reached a commercialization deal with KVK Tech on its drug candidate Apadaz. Apadaz is a combination of benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of the opioid agonist hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. Its primary function is short-term use for the management of acute pain. The deal brings forward up to $3.4 million in upfront payments, $53 million in possible milestones, and a share of net profits that can reach 50%. This is a positive development for KemPharm and has helped create a foundation in the stock price as the company moves toward what the street feels will be a bigger deal on its ADHD drug candidate KP415.

The deal for Apadaz has been a long work in progress that has finally come to a point where the street and the company can begin to consider possible value. Apadaz was approved in early 2018 and, since then, has been on the shelf while the company sought out a strategy for taking the drug to market. As a controlled substance, it was pretty critical that KemPharm identify and partner with a company capable of handling the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sales aspects of the drug.

KVK now has the exclusive right for all commercial, manufacturing, packaging and distribution activities for APADAZ in the U.S. Pre-launch activities that KemPharm and KVK will continue to collaborate on include outreach and plan adoption by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and managed care organizations (MCOs) for the exclusive utilization of APADAZ as an alternative to currently available hydrocodone/acetaminophen products. This strategy is not typical in pharma and can take time to fully develop, but if these partners can successfully work exclusive deals, it can be quite lucrative.

Apadaz will compete with several generics, which are low priced. That being said, the acute pain management sector sees about $1 billion in sales annually. If KemPharm and KVK are able to lock in exclusive deals with Pharmacy Benefit Managers, the drug could offer a stable revenue stream to KemPharm. I see this deal as a value added proposition even if the uptake at PBMs is modestly slow. The potential to make this even more valuable to the bottom line exists, but I tend to err on the side of caution with such matters. The story of whether Apadaz will be a decent revenue contributor will unfold over the next few quarters.

From an equity standpoint, this deal seems to have already delivered some price stability in the stock. The equity rose up over 25% on the news, but that still leaves the stock well shy of the days when it was trading above $5 just 8 weeks ago. I anticipate that the spike will settle down as the street absorbs this news and begins to once again focus on the ADHD drug candidate KP415.

The real story with KemPharm in the near term is whether the company can ink a deal for KP415. The company lacked cash on hand to get through the end of this year and, without a deal done, had to dilute and raise some capital. KemPharm has indicated that it expects a deal on KP415 by the end of the year. I saw October and early November as the best time to get a deal completed and have indicated that I felt the stock might suffer if a deal was not completed in that time frame (even if a deal was ultimately done in December). This deal for Apadaz was not the deal I was looking for but could serve a purpose of buying the equity a bit more time to get the bigger deal complete.

The importance of the KP415 deal is the potential upfront cash it can bring. That cash can allow the company to drive its pipeline and work towards more prodrug candidates while removing the possible overhangs relating to dilution. What is critical for investors to grasp is that KemPharm is essentially living the corporate version of paycheck-to-paycheck. A deal that can remove that dogma could go a long way to delivering some equity appreciation and removing the fear of dilution.

The trade here, in the near term, is a bet on whether management can ink a substantial deal for KP415. If you believe that can happen by the end of the year, you can see this stock more than double on the news. If that does not happen in that time frame, the narrative of cash concerns will come into play yet again. In simple terms, this is a near-term speculative play on possible big news with some downside protection already built in given where the stock stands today.

Summary

The Apadaz deal is a positive, but not an equity driver. There are possibilities with this drug, but the road to success still has many hurdles. Personally, I think keeping modest expectations on Apadaz is the best strategy. If the progress on sales is slow, you are already prepared for it. If the sales pick up quickly, you can play that dynamic accordingly. The real meat and potatoes is whether this company can ink the KP415 deal over the next 8 weeks. Within that time frame, there is risk of equity confidence that will begin to erode if Thanksgiving passes with no deal. The company seems to indicate that it will file for Approval one way or the other in Q1, but I caution investors that the street will not reward that filing unless it is by a partner. There is potential here, but if you invest, keep a close eye over the next 8 weeks and a keen eye on the next 4 weeks. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.