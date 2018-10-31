CBL & Associates: Don't Bet On Management's Track Record

The dividend cut at CBL & Associates (CBL) was much expected, although perhaps the breadth that they could cut given prior guidance on taxable income was staggering. This was the right move and the high-yield chasers are getting shaken out of this name. It's one more step toward the potential of this being a viable investment, but the story is still far too muddy to take a gamble, in my opinion. I still don’t think it's the right time to be long and I continue to look toward the problems associated with refinancing (which management has kicked the can down the road on yet again on the Q3 conference call). I think most bulls acknowledge this as a major headwind that will weigh on shares until it's resolved.

In my ongoing coverage of CBL & Associates, I think the long-running critique from readers has been that I’ve been too focused on the short term. “Focus on the long term story! Look at that FFO and all the capital they will have available after the cut!” is the party line by bulls going forward. To emphasize this, I’m going to pick on Jussi Akola’s recent bull article on the company here a bit (Make CBL Great Again). To be clear, I have nothing against Jussi and respect everyone that writes on Seeking Alpha. Not everyone is willing to put their opinion out there in the permanent record. People have different opinions and that's what makes a market. After reading, highlights here include (quotes and emphasis from Jussi Akola below):

Redevelopment projects have on average resulted in high returns with unleveraged yields close to 10% in most cases. The sales per square foot of its malls remain at all-time-highs, proving that they are not becoming ghost properties and that retailers can still operate profitable stores at CBL malls. This is what matters the most in the long run, and as CBL continues to improve its malls, this will just get better. Investing in hated sectors such as lower-quality malls requires patience, courage, and independent thinking. Most readers will not agree with us here that CBL is opportunistic, and this is exactly what makes it a contrarian investment. The most lucrative investments are often the most unpopular ones, but we are not here to win a popularity contest.

Broadly, I think this does a great job of encompassing why bulls are invested - or at least intrigued with making an investment. Put in other words, this is the three-point elevator pitch:

Management has a (stated) history of earning high returns on redevelopment. They now have more capital to do so after the cut. Sales per square foot is at all-time highs. Malls are healthy. This is a long-term story and management has a great track record. Patience will be rewarded.

We’re going to walk through these three one by one. Fear not, this is going to be pretty simple and easy to digest vs. most of my other coverage.

Management’s Track Record

I'm going to start high level. Investing in equities is about earning a rate of return above and beyond inflation: Protecting your capital and growing your earnings. That is the point after all. By buying a firm, you’re making a call that a dollar saved and invested today alongside a company will be worth more down the line when you sell. Within commercial real estate, returns tend to be made up most of rental income growth – not property price appreciation. In other words, cap rates tend to stay relatively in line (although malls have seen an absolute obliteration of their property values over the past decade when it comes to this facet of return).

With that in mind, investors seem to hold the view that problems at CBL & Associates are fresh. They're not. Since the year 2000, same store net operating income (“SSNOI”) growth has averaged 1.3%. This compares to a headline CPI inflation rate that has averaged 2.2% over the same timeframe. In other words, if you gave a dollar to CBL & Associates in the year 2000 and a dollar to the government by buying a 30-year Treasury bond, the US Government outperformed CBL & Associates' rental return. This is not a long-term track record to be aligned with in my view.

.

*CBL & Associates, September 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 17

This is not a problem most commercial real estate properties have. 4-5% SSNOI comps have been normal in more well-regarded assets (apartments, offices). Even other areas of retail (shopping centers) have seen long-term averages in the 3% range.

The situation is even worse when considering the impact of two factors: Survivorship bias and capital outlay.

For the former, presented same-center NOI is biased toward better performing properties. As management often highlights, it has been moving up the value chain in its malls, selling underperformers. Per Slide 6, the firm has disposed of 21 lower productivity malls since 2013 alone. These underperformers get excluded from SSNOI calculation slides like the one above. Worse yet, CBL & Associates has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in growth capital spending improving these assets along the way over the past two decades. On the same slide, it notes that 45 of its core malls have been redeveloped or are in the process of redevelopment. Perusing the 10-K, most of these developments or add-ons took place beyond the year 2000. Those management stated unlevered returns in high single/low double digits? Growth driven from that is not excluded from the SSNOI comps above. This is an aspect I've touched on before on why the firm trades at such like cash available for distribution ("CAFD"). Is it really "growth" spending if add-on development just offsets declines and doesn't grow a property's earnings? That dollar invested in a 30-year Treasury bond required $0 in add-on spending. You can’t say the same here.

Sales Per Square Foot, Retailer Health

*CBL & Associates, September 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 16

Sales per square foot looks great right? Clearly retailer cash flow improvements must have resulted from this. Once again, bulls are ignoring that this is not an inflation-adjusted figure. Throw the above data into a CPI Inflation tool and you’ll find that $283, if grown at inflation, would be worth $423 today across this time period. Sales per square foot, just like SSNOI, has not grown at inflation over the long term. And just like SSNOI, this also has the same biases in place (survivorship, impact of growth reinvestment). Retailers operating out of CBL & Associates malls have struggled just as much as the firm has. Remember that many costs (labor, cost of goods sold) at these retailers have likely tracked or exceeded inflation. As an example, apparel retailers like American Eagle (AEO) were booking mid-teens GAAP operating margins back in the year 2000. That figure has fallen 400-500bps since that time. Higher sales does not mean higher profitability when looked at over these timeframes.

Takeaway

The bull case here relies on management turning around a troubling situation: Mid-single digit SSNOI declines in the late stages of an economic cycle. Unemployment is the lowest it has been in a half century. Consumer spending is up. Yet the malls CBL & Associates owns continue to struggle to post comps that are even comparable to base inflation. What happens if economic and/or inflation growth slows?

I think most investors agree that they need to align themselves with management teams with a strong track record. I just don’t see that here. If anything, I'd argue that the company has a poor track record. While it shares many of the same ills and as much as CEO Lou Conforti rubs me the wrong way, the difference is night and day with Washington Prime (WPG) despite a relatively comparable asset base. There are reasons that the share price is down nearly 70% since 2000.

I've often been asked what it would take for me to be a buyer. That list has always been:

Cut the dividend as much as possible to boost retained cash (check)

Get through the upcoming refinancing without lenders pulling the plug

Remove the senior management team

See stabilization and above inflation growth in SSNOI

That provides a base for this company to be successful. As I said when the company was nearly double the share price it was today, I'd rather buy at an incrementally higher place if the long-term framework was there. Given the tight reigns the Lebowitz family holds, I doubt that happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.