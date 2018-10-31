CBL Properties: The Least Safe Dividend Is The One That's Just Been Cut

The least safe dividend is the one that’s just been cut.

The more development-centric REITs, like CBL, generate higher levels of cap-ex and may not fit that squarely into the REIT model.

Whoever believed a dividend cut was already priced in to CBL Properties, well, just take a look at the chart.

Tuesday afternoon, during the third quarter earnings call, CBL Properties (CBL) CEO Stephen Lebovitz said:

After an analysis of projected taxable income for 2019 including assumptions of disposition transactions with lenders, we’re reducing the common dividend for 2019 to an annualized rate of $0.30 per share from $0.80 per share. The reduction will preserve an estimated $100 million of cash on an annual basis.

Ouch. Make that…

... Ouch!

Whoever believed a dividend cut was already priced in, well, just take a look at the chart below:

Based on the midpoint of 2018 guidance range, the cost savings equates to roughly $285 million of free cash flow after the dividend. According to Lebovitz, "the enhanced liquidity will fund debt reduction, as well as EBITDA-generating redevelopment that is essential to stabilize income and ultimately create long-term value.”

Most expected CBL to cut the dividend, as the company had already telegraphed in advance; however, many were surprised with the magnitude of the cut: a 62.5% reduction to $0.30 per share from $0.80 per share. According to Jeff Donnelly, CFA, senior analyst at Wells Fargo Research:

We were not surprised CBL reduced its dividend; we highlighted in November 2017 the dividend would be reduced again for 2019 as earnings declined from assets sales and same-store declines…The dividend cut, while disappointing, could lead some to ask if the cash preservation is “good news” but in our view this is offset by the Ch. 11 filing of Sears Holdings which could accelerate the need for capital.

Also, on the earnings call yesterday, CBL said the Same-Store NOI declined 6.1% in Q3’18 (vs. -6.9% in Q2’18, 6.8% in Q1’18 and -6.7% in Q4’17). The -6.6% YTD pace remains near the low end of guidance (-6.75% to -5.25%).

The Q3’18 FFO/share of $0.40 missed consensus by $0.01, and CBL management expects 2018 FFO/share to fall at the mid to high end of its previously provided $1.70-1.80/share range.

Donnelly added that’s "somewhat surprising considering that the high end of guidance was based upon a -5.25% decline in SS NOI (and it is 6.6% YTD) and included $10MM of the “reserve” set up for unforeseen tenant bankruptcies... Higher outparcel sales gains are adding $0.02/share to FFO vs. previous guidance."

Michael Boyd emailed me yesterday that “Taxable income and REIT qualification apparently wasn’t a big a hurdle as most people thought… even I was surprised they could cut that far.” However, I believe that the latest cut for the Chattanooga, TN-based REIT validates the argument that the company should seriously consider electing to become a C-corp or de-REITing. There are two primary advantages, as outlined in a recent article:

One, it seems to be a more reliant business model as the companies can typically self-finance their expansion whereas REITs are more often forced to rely on asset sales and the capricious capital markets to raise new proceeds. Two, retaining capital and reinvesting in the business is a more tax-efficient way to compound capital over the longer-term, to maximize total return with an emphasis on capital appreciation not current income.

The more development-centric REITs, like CBL, generate higher levels of cap-ex and may not fit that squarely into the REIT model. Given the more recent Sears bankruptcy, the mall REITs are putting increasing amounts of capital to work by repurposing stores into more appealing retail, entertainment, dining, and mixed-use concepts.

However, it’s likely that Sears could close down operations sooner than later.

As WYCO Researcher points out:

Under a Ch.7 bankruptcy, an independent trustee - not management -liquidates the assets. The operations are wound up over time. There is no reorganization plan or disclosure statement. There is no voting by the various classes of creditors. The absolute priority rule is followed in paying various creditors. Shareholders are last to get any recovery - if any... Sears and Kmart have been working for years to rehabilitate without success. It will be very difficult for SHLD lawyers, in my opinion, to win the argument that SHLD can actually rehabilitate... [and] there is a strong case that SHLD will end up in Ch.7 with an independent trustee in charge of liquidating the company.

We are maintaining a strong sell on CBL and Washington Prime (WPG). Like WYCO Researcher, we believe that Chapter 7 is imminent, and that these two mall REITs will be further challenged by their ability to balance free cash flow, dividend payments, and capital expenditures.

Although WPG had a decent quarter – reaffirming 2018 FFO guidance of $1.48 and $1.56 – the quarterly NOI was down 1.5% for the core portfolio. The balance sheet is in good shape (unencumbered properties generate over 60% of total core NOI), but capital investment could ramp up quicker (estimates are $300 to $350 million) if Sears goes into chapter 7.

In closing: The least safe dividend is the one that’s just been cut. And while I have been negative on these two mall REITs, the latest dividend cut for CBL could be a harbinger for WPG. For now. I’m avoiding both names at all costs.

No we know who cut the cheese again.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly), and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early-morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. For new subscribers, we will include a free signed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.