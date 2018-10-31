Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs

At 20% premium to book value, the shares are not cheap or expensive over the credit cycle.

Introduction

I am moving a proportion of my assets into income-producing investments. It is not so much a view on the timing of a bear market but rather a change in personal circumstances. Simply put, I am starting a business and need to cover my family expenses with a reasonably certain income stream.

Why commercial mortgages mREITs are attractive

The mREITs sector includes a wide range of strategies. In the past, I have written negatively on Agency mREITS such as AGNC (NYSE:AGNC) or NLY (NYSE:NLY), as they provide low economic return to their shareholder. Today, I cover mortgage mREITs, an asset class that I like and own.

The US Listed companies I follow have generated an excellent economic return on book value in the last few years. The economic return is the sum of the dividends and the change in NAV. I follow three stocks: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), Apollo REIT (NYSE:ARI), and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD).

For this fixed income product, I like companies managed by leading real estate platform. Blackstone broader real estate group provides Blackstone Mortgage Trust with a great deal flow, deep sector knowledge, and strong relationship with borrowers and finance provider.

CRE mortgage mREITs business model

In this article, I will provide a visual approach to risk/return for CRE commercial mREITs.

Economically, they retain a mezzanine position in the capital structure of a real estate property. As illustrated in the table below, the mREITs will either originate a senior loan (step #1) and get financing against it (step #2) to end-up owning the orange piece (the retained position often called mezzanine as it seats between debt and equity) or buy mezzanine note directly. Typically, the mezzanine has a low attachment point in the low 40% (of property value) and a high attachment point in the mid-60s of property value.

Through leverage, a 6.5% senior loan becomes a 13.3% mezzanine. If the mREITs keeps the mezzanine against Libor, then it may benefit from a rise in interest rate on the mezzanine amount. This is the asset level, to get the economic return of the mREITS, we would need to deduct the operation cost, the cost of risk but also add the benefit of added corporate leverage (recourse).

What are the risks in commercial mREITs

There are two main risks. Firstly, the risk that in a downturn, some borrowers default and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has to sell the property and the proceeds do not cover existing loans (an effective loss). Secondly, the risk that in a downturn, the market value of the loans assets of the trust fall sharply leading a deep fall in Blackstone Mortgage Trust share price (marked to market loss)

Risk of an effective Loss

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average Loan-to-Value of 63% (source: Q3 2018 presentation). This means that on average, the value of the underlying real estate collateral would need to reduce by 37% for the loan positions of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to have a loss in case of borrower's default followed by an asset sale. With 107 loans and $12.8bn of assets, a few loans might be hit at the next downturn. We'll try to quantify that risk and, spoiler alert, I think we are stronger footing than in 2007.

From a historical perspective, the CRE price index (US. See chart below, source BIS) has rebounded strongly since the 2007 crisis but the annual pace of appreciation has been slower (~8% vs. 14% as per the table below) and underwriting standards have not become exuberant. The red line shows the average LTV of a mREITs lending at 65% LTV with a loan book originated over 3 years.

Even so, I like to test the data:

Stress Test #1 _ Reversion to the Mean "at risk" index. We stress the CRE Index with an "At Risk" index where 50% of the appreciation over the last bull cycle is lost. You can think of this as a form of a reversion to the mean. Visually in the bottom left chart below, you can see how "excessive" the deviation was in 20017. From a loan riskiness perspective, this can be even better expressed by tracking the loan LTV (65%) against that at Risk index and there you can see in the bottom right chart, how high the at-risk advance rate was in 2007 (95!) compared to today (83!), which is similar to the early 80s. This suggests that any downturn should be shallower than the once experienced in 2007.

Stress Test #2 _ Loss on last vintages and weaker underwriting standard. The above charts show the average LTV evolution of a mREITs. However, typically investors lose most money on the last few loans they originate before a downturn. There are 2 reasons for this: they come with the highest V in LTV and secondly, they tend to have the weakest underwriting standards i.e. the highest L in LTV (double impact!). Again, let's visualize this with 2 charts below. In both cases, we model a 30% drawdown. On the bottom left chart, we assume that underwriting standard remained stable (65% LTV), on the basis average effective losses should have been limited in 2007 and we would expect no average losses in our modeled downturn, however once we compute a more aggressive underwriting standard (80% LTV), we see that losses creep massively. Compared to 2007, what I like with Blackstone Mortgage Trust is that underwriting standard "seems" to remain consistent in terms of LTVS (low to mid-60s) and asset originated, with the caveat that I would prefer the business to remain US-centric (i.e. large Spanish deal in Q3)

Overall compared to 2007, I think a future downturn would be shallower and the mREITs losses would be further reduced by the more conservative underwriting. This points to limited effective losses on loans owned by CRE mREITs

This said you need to be comfortable with the likely volatility in the stock price!

What are the risks in commercial mREITs: Marked to market volatility

However mREITs assets value is volatile and the share price may be very volatile: In a downturn (not like the GFC), they could be trading in the 60 - 70% of pre-market book value (a 40% drawdown from current level).

Once again, let's do it visually at the asset level by updating our initial chart. If the mREIT originate a loan pre-crisis at 65% LTV… if the value of the assets then falls by 30%, the LTV becomes 93%!

The mREITs might not lose money if it sells the property but clearly, the initial credit margin no longer compensates the mREITs for the risk and thus the loan is worth less than par (or pre-downturn book value). How much less, we provide a short illustration showing the impact of an increase of the cost of risk for the senior loan (equity-like at 11.5%) and the credit facility (similar the original loan at 6.5%), this leads to an implied required return on the mezzanine of 26% and applying the short duration of these loans, it gives a market value of 74% for the mezzanine note...

If you can live with the volatility, buying mREIT in a downturn is a great trade: their assets are short-dated meaning they can originate new loans on great terms or agree to loan extension on even better terms…

Source: Hampstead Investor Analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: a great defensive play

From the above, I hope you will get a better understanding as to why I like mREITs over the credit cycle and I can get comfortable with the share price volatility. Now, I will provide a few lines as to why I am invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust. It is large, part of leading CRE platform and I think it is the most defensive name among its direct peers (STWD, ARI), which I hope will translate into less downside risk in a downturn.

Simplicity means lower discount in a downturn. Firstly, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is simpler than its peers and that is valuable in a downturn. All its assets are senior loans. STWD assets are varied and more complex (see table below), to some extent, with STWD you are investing with a great real estate manager rather than focusing on a specific asset class and ARI has a mixed of mezzanine and senior loans. This simplicity will help give greater visibility on asset value, which may or should translate into a lower discount. For example in the table below, Blackstone is the only name where we can estimate the loan book average attachment points.

Self-originated loan means better control and control should mean lower credit losses in a downturn. Secondly, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is the lead originator of most of its loans. This means it exerts a great degree of control over the loan and the borrower, which would be very beneficial if the loan needs to be restructured. This compares, in my view, very favorably to ARI who buys mezzanine position directly (40% of deployed capital) and would have to rely on a contractual arrangement with a senior lender in a restructuring.

No esoteric or illiquid assets. Thirdly Blackstone Mortgage Trust focuses only on lower risk assets. No equity position for them likes Starwood or development loan/inventory like ARI, this should translate in lower downside risk. As a side note, ARI mix of assets has deteriorated, from my perspective, markedly in the last few quarters with Residential Inventory/Development and Urban Predevelopment rising to 35% of the asset book, which is well above my comfort level.

As a retail targeted product. The high dividend coverage should also offer protection against a dividend cut.

Source: Q2 and Q3 reports, Hampstead Investor Analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: price entry point is acceptable

From a valuation perspective, Blackstone Mortgage Trust trades at 20% premium to book value which is slightly on the high side of the last few quarters (cf chart below). I never like to pay above book value for a fixed income product, but these assets cannot be acquired more efficiently, from my perspective, through close-end-funds or ETF. Indeed, fixed-income funds tend to buy a portion of syndicated loans from banks but in this asset class, I prefer to invest in a manager that controls the loans. The premium remains acceptable in terms of quantum. As Blackstone Mortgage Trust delivers a stable 12% economic return on book value, the premium amounts to paying 6-7 times the difference between this 12% and the return I would expect for that type of risk (8 to 10%).

Source: Nasdaq, Hampstead Investor Analysis

I am long Blackstone Mortgage Trust and will add in any market weakness.

If you enjoyed the article, please join in the conversation in the comments!

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his independent investigation that includes reading the company's governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long ARI preferred shares