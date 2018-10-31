Cielo SA ADR (CIOXY) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cielo SA ADR (OTCPK:CIOXY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Clóvis Poggetti - CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Victor Schabbel - Head, Investor Relations

Gabriel Mariotto - Intelligence Officer

Analysts

Carlos Macedo - Goldman Sachs

Lucas Lopes - Credit Suisse

Alex Spada - Itaú BBA

Rafael Frade - Bradesco

Eduardo Rosman - BTG

Operator

Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to Cielo's Third Quarter of 2018 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Mr. Clóvis Poggetti, Victor Schabbel, and Gabriel Mariotto. This event is being recorded, and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After Cielo remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions]

This event is also being broadcast live via webcast and may be accessed through Cielo's Web site at http://ri.cielo.com.br/en/, where the presentation is also available. Participants may view the slides in any order they wish. The replay will be available shortly after the event is concluded. Those following the presentation via the webcast may post their questions on our Web site. They will be answered by the IR team after the conference is finished.

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Cielo management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors and analysts should understand that conditions related to macroeconomic conditions, industry, and other factors could also cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now, I'll turn the conference call over to Mr. Clóvis Poggetti. Mr. Clóvis, you may begin your presentation.

Clóvis Poggetti

Hello and good afternoon everyone. Thank you all for joining in for another conference call to discuss our results. We also have here with us Gabriel Mariotto, our Head of Business Analytics, and Victor Schabbel, our Head of IR. Before starting our presentation, I would like to highlight the arrival of our new CEO, Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli. Starting Monday, November 5, Paulo will join us, and it will be my pleasure to assist him throughout the transition process. By the way, I would like to highlight that this has been a great experience in that we could proceed with our goals over the past month without any obstacle or setback.

I reiterate my commitment and the commitment of this entire team to our client [indiscernible] strategy. This strategy is based on several pillars and differentiators such as ongoing investment in a more modern technology platform and a more agile corporate structure, the most complete portfolio of products [indiscernible] brands in the Brazilian industry, the largest and most robust distribution network offering unparalleled clarity within the sector enabling our presence in almost all Brazilian municipalities. This foundation was enforced by recent large investments in marketing actions and our competitive and commercial repositioning given new market dynamics.

We continue to work hard, and I reiterate what I have already said. We will pursue our leadership position in the markets where we have enjoyed recent success, and at the same time, maintain our leadership in the markets where we are already leaders.

Now, I'm going to hand the presentation over to Gabriel, who will talk about the detailed industry performance over the last few months. Gabriel, go ahead.

Gabriel Mariotto

Okay, thank you, Clóvis, and good afternoon everyone. According to the numbers shown by the Cielo Broad Retail Index, ICVA, on slide three, sales growth in this year's third quarter reflected a similar pace to that of the second quarter, 2.2% in the third quarter versus 2.4% in the second quarter on an inflation-discounted year-over-year basis. As mentioned in our monthly ICVA release, both quarters had not recurrent events that directly impacted with retail sales. In the second quarter, there was record slice that surprisingly ended up having a positive impact especially on retail sales in supermarkets due to extra supply buying, and Brazil first round World Cup matches, which had a negative impact.

In the third quarter, in turn, we had Brazil's second round World Cup matches in the beginning of July. And on the other hand, [indiscernible] which are both social security programs, withdrawals by a significant portion of consumers which increased their buying power and boosted sales. While it's difficult to quantify the exact impact of each of these events, we can say that the net effect was generally neutral, in nominal terms reflecting what retailers actually see in their sales revenues, the index accelerated again, and as has occurred for the last six quarters. These results reinforces the vision we've been sharing since the beginning of the year, that the Brazilian retail sector has demonstrated a trajectory of gradual but consistent recoveries, although boosted by inflation that is also accelerating.

It's worth noting, the results shown by ICVA during the Father's Day period, the growth rate in the commemorative date was above the average base of retail sales in hours. This result emphasizes a trend that has been talking place this year; Brazilian consumers prioritize purchases on commemorative days. In addition to Father's Day, they also did so during Mother's Day and Valentines Day, which also showed growth rates above the average base of their respective months of celebrations when compared with last year's equivalent dates.

Last but not least, I'd just like to remind you that the ICVA represents the performance of the retail sector as a whole. It is not a proxy for the cards market, let alone a proxy for Cielo's performance.

Thank you all for your attention. I'll turn it back to Clóvis now.

Clóvis Poggetti

Thank you, Gabriel. I will now start my presentation on slide four in order to discuss a few of our operational highlights. As you can see on the graph on the left, we have our volume developments.

To provide a more accurate representation of the company's performance, we have adjusted the way we measure our volume scatter excluding the volumes processed under the Multivan model. This allows us to present a more accurate picture of our growth. We see that Cielo's total volume, excluding the Agro product, grew by 1.7% year-over-year, decelerating from the 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter. This mainly resulted from the contraction seen in our debit product which decreased 3% year-over-year when we exclude the volume scatter under the Multivan model.

On the other hand, the credit product grew by 5.1% year-over-year, which contributed to increase our total volumes in the quarter. However, at this moment, more relevant than volume performance is the growth of our POS base. After falling for 10 consecutive quarters, we have resumed an upward trend with the growth acceleration seen in the second quarter of 2018. I repeat, after falling for 10 consecutive quarters we had already reported growth in the second quarter, and now we are growing again even more when we consider the POS base of both Cielo and Stelo together the number of terminals increased by 3.3% in the quarter, versus a growth of 0.5% in the previous one.

While at Stelo we continue to gain traction, boasting solid increases in the number of sold POS to smaller retailers, at Cielo we already an stabilization over the quarter. But what I would like to draw your attention is to something that is not very clear to see in a quarterly view, the fact that in a sequential monthly view, more specifically from August to September, the terminal base of Cielo has resumed growth after a period of three years. In other words, the message I want to convey is that with Cielo alone we are back to growth. And when we consider Stelo we have grown even more. In more detail Cielo ended the quarter with a POS base of 109,000 terminals up 111% quarter-over-quarter compared to the 52,000 active POS in the second quarter this year. At Cielo, when we add the conventional POS base with the number of linear terminals, we reach 1,550,000 terminals. This figure is in line with the previous quarter, which saw a small reduction of 5,000 POS.

In third quarter, this year compared to the second quarter.

When we look at the sequential POS monthly perspective as I just mentioned, we can see the first growth of the sales in three years. On slide five, we can see more details of Stelo's performance. Here it's important to highlight that in only a few months of operation we are capable of significantly increasing Cielo's POS base from only 4,000 machines in the first quarter of the year to 109,000 in the third quarter.

Most important however, is the evolution of the operation as a whole. We sold more in the third quarter than in the whole first-half of the year bringing us through our year-to-date total of almost 200,000 POS sold over the nine -- first nine months of the year. When we consider the number of machines and active POS points of sales, sorry we recorded 111% and 145% growth respectively from June to September this year.

After facing a few issues concerned with POS availability, which affected everyone in the industry, we now have the capacity to sell 100,000 POS per month. Therefore, we expect to accelerate the expansion at Stelo, with increasingly more robust and promising results. These results can already be seen on slide six. Over recent months, the growth of volume captured by Stelo has been improved. In the third quarter alone Stelo capture's BRL 620 million versus BRL 129 million in the second quarter an increase of almost 400%.

In the first nine months of the year, the company recorded total volume in the amount of BRL 751 million. It is worth mentioning here that the quality of this volume is very high due to the segment and the fact that most of the clients receive cash within two days of credit transactions.

With evolution of volumes recorded over recent quarters, estimates already indicate that Cielo has 0.2% share of the total market indeed in only with a few months of operations, which affects our strength and transformation of capacity. We expect this figure to reach 1% soon reflecting the high growth and excellent potential of our fastest growing market segment. It is also worth mentioning that regulatory approval only just occur in mid-September, so the full consolidation of celebrations will not take place until next quarter.

Now, I will hand the call to Victor, who will discuss the quarterly figures. Victor, please go ahead.

Victor Schabbel

Thank you, Clóvis. Well, thank you everyone for joining us today. On slide seven, I will talk a little bit about the financial highlights. On the chart on the left, we have net revenues expanding by 1% year-over-year. This was mostly a result of the decline seen in our merchant acquiring business at Cielo Brazil where the net revenues came down by almost 10%. And we are basically offset by a stronger performance both Cateno and other subsidiaries, right? As a result, we posted during the quarter an EBITDA figure that was 11% lower year-over-year and basically led our margin to roughly 39% from 44% a year ago.

This margin decline again was driven by our merchant acquiring business, where we keep seeing competitive pressures, bringing down the margins and the profitability of the business and was basically offset by growing top line and growing margins at Cateno, right, which basically helps a little bit of that -- the margin pressure on the merchant acquiring side. It's worth highlighting here that having Cateno, having other businesses, just part of our strategy of exploring the payment industry in a more diversified way not to be a 100% exposed to a single segment, right. So we are now getting the benefits from that.

Net-net as a result, we have adjusted net profit and here we are adjusting for non-recurring items totaling almost BRL 20 million after tax during the quarter right as a pecuniary contribution to the antitrust authority. As a result of this adjustment, the earnings of the company reached BRL 830 million in the quarter being flat on a sequential basis as we have been basically finally to the market, right and this basically means a contraction of roughly 20% on a year-over-year basis with our margins coming down further also compared to the same period of the last year.

With all of that said, I would like to move forward to slide number eight, where we discuss in more detail, the revenue yield trends that were the main I would say that was the main factor behind the results that we posted last night. Starting for the sake of time here with the chart on the right, so taking a closer look at the sequential evolution of the revenue yield, we once again can see that rental revenues were again the main drag of our revenue yields with a four basis points negative contribution to the overall figure.

This is basically a consequence of on the positive, a civilization of our POS base that however has been coming at the expense of greater discounts, right due to the

more competitive environment, right. So this should continue to be the trend going forward, we will continue to work on the recovery of our POS base and also volume growth and this naturally will be followed by further pricing pressure. As a result, in the quarter, we already had as the price factor as the second most relevant in terms or most relevant for the contraction of our revenue yield contributing alone for 3 basis points of the contraction during the quarter, right.

Again, this was the result of a more competitive environment that we have been seeing in our merchant acquiring business mainly since May, when we saw not only the newcomers being aggressive, but we saw some of the order incumbents' large players following a more aggressive strategy. So now we have all the players not only the newcomers but even the order incumbents being very aggressive and this is the reason why we are reacting and this is the reason why further pricing pressure should be expected, right.

So with these highlights being said, we I would only add the continuous contribution of the Quick Credit Payment to the youths. This quarter again with another 1 basis points contribution, this is something that we will continue to see, but as a result of these two big factors rental revenues and MDRs that are under pressure due to this more competitive environment. We saw our revenue yield decline into 1.01% from from 1.07% in the second quarter of this year.

So with all of that said, I hand back the call to Clóvis, and thank you all for joining us.

Clóvis Poggetti

Thank you, Victor. Before I open to the Q&A session I would like to briefly discuss our guidance. In the first nine months of the year, adjusted by the multiple facts, we recorded a 4.5% growth of financial volumes captured by Cielo slightly lower than the 5% to 7% growth expected for the year.

Concerning total cost and expenses, we remain committed to achieving great operational efficiency. Therefore, the number required up-to-date are 1.2% growth over the first nine months of the year slightly below the level of 2% to 4% expected for 2018. And finally, we must comply with our guidance of CapEx. We already invested nearly BRL200 million through the end of September, and we expect to be close to our range of BRL300 million to BRL400 million for the year.

With all that said, we are now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Carlos Macedo from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your question.

Carlos Macedo

Thanks. Hi, Clóvis, Victor. Thanks for taking questions. I want to talk first about the competitive environment. Obviously the [indiscernible] they're growing at a very fast pace in the SME market, which is the meat of the market, and stealing clients from everyone, so I will have to assume given your very large market share that most of the clients that they are taking are from CLO. It appears that there -- you showed there has been some stabilization on your merchant base, but that's happening largely because you are adding clients, at Cielo that's a different market. You are still losing clients in the traditional sale of business. Is there something to do there? Is there a way to recover that? Obviously when you look at [indiscernible] they are also growing at a faster pace than you are, and that goes beyond the Multivan product. And is there something that you can do? Is that a matter of price that you lowered it? Is it a matter of changing the product? Is that a matter of distribution? What can you do there?

Second question, the dynamics in the receivables -- in the prepayment business, you certainly had a lot of erosion not only in the pricing, but also in the volumes, on the relative volumes, could you talk a little about what you expect, what happened to that business going forward? Is that subject to competition as well, and whether you think that there could be further pressure in the next few quarters? Thanks.

Clóvis Poggetti

Thank you for your questions, Carlos. Regarding your first question, allow me to give one more step-back. [Indiscernible] company had been investing a lot in the last few years to have -- as I mentioned earlier, in a more modern platform from a technology standpoint to have the right products and services, let's say, giving us the privilege of being the player with the most comprehensive portfolio of products, services, and brands in Brazil. Company invested a lot to have, let's say, the best [indiscernible] on let's say, our distribution network.

More recently, Stelo having such a different model supplying, demands, merchants, individuals, demanding let's say, to buy [indiscernible] instead of renting, so okay, we develop these with prepaid car, services and solutions, the plans, even more recently company have decided to invest more in marketing initiatives. All of that said, just to [indiscernible] maybe their last piece in this puzzle was to head position the company from a competitive and commercial standpoint. You are correct, in the bottom of the pyramid we had been doing very well, getting traction, but we had been losing, let's say, some traction for some shares in the main [ph] part of the period. We are quite confident. So what we can do, I think, we are already doing which gives us the confidence of let's say recovering part of what we had been losing in the last couple of quarters in this [indiscernible] merchants segment.

Victor Schabbel

In regards to the second question before jumping into it, Macedo, would also take advantage of part of your question. As you discussed a little bit what has been going on in regards to our POS space compared to the number of clients for our client base, the different behaviors that you still have there. [Indiscernible] having is the influence of our stronger performance in the large account segment bigger clients that tend to use more than one device. As a result our POS space at Cielo alone has been stabilizing following our expectation now in the third quarter.

It's worth highlighting that in the last month, September over August, we already had a recovery an increase in the number of POS terminals at Cielo alone, but we're still seeing a small decline or a smaller decline on a sequential basis in the number of clients, because there in the medium sized merchant segment or even in small size merchant segment there is a few more to come in terms mainly as Clóvis said, more active, assertive or maybe aggressive, if you want, pricing strategy going forward to react to the market's circumstances.

With that said, moving to the second question, without POSs you don't get the volumes. Without the volumes you don't get the prepayment, right. With this basic rationale behind or in mind, it's possible to talk a little bit about the prepayment trends seen recently. We increased the exposure over time to the larger accounts segments which reduced the pool for us to do more of the prepayment. This has been a headwind that we have been working on. Although in the small size and midsize merchants, we have been increasing the penetration. So we are becoming increasingly exposed to the segment which is more profitable in the prepayment business. Not to mention the evolution of Stelo where we do have all of the clients getting the money to base, which is another positive for the prepayment exposure.

So going forward, we should see -- or you guys should expect greater efforts from our side to boost the performance there in this product as well, be more competitive as well. So increasing the penetration, offering more of the product as much as we can under more competitive terms in order to regain the ground and get at least part of the market share lost in midsize merchant in the mid of the pyramid as you mentioned

Carlos Macedo

And then just going back, I mean, just understand this re-posturing in this middle of the pyramid is that something -- you said it was something that happened already in the third quarter or is that something that we should expect going into the fourth quarter?

Victor Schabbel

Something that has already started during the third quarter and started mid August to be precise. So, you will see a much more relevant impact probably starting in the fourth quarter.

Carlos Macedo

Okay. And it's mostly as you said price and advertising, are those the two channels that you're using?

Victor Schabbel

Yes. This will be a combination. So you should expect lower prices going forward and higher marketing expenses going forward.

Carlos Macedo

Okay. Thank you, Victor. Thank you, Clóvis.

Clóvis Poggetti

Thank you, Carlos.

Operator

Our next question comes from Felipe [indiscernible] from Citi Bank. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sure. Hi, Clóvis, Victor, good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. I have two questions. The first one is regarding prepayment revenues. So Ceilo decided to leave ACG and no longer respect banking lock agreement, what does this should mean in the mid to long-term in terms of prepayment revenues and prepayment volumes? Should we expect an increase in the prepaid volume as a percentage of credit volumes over time and is the company allowed to negotiate and contracts with the banks and continue to respect banking locks but no longer earned the SPG boots, this is my first question and the second question is regarding Stelo, so the number of devices which active devices were close to 100,000 devices mainly thanks to the commercial efforts from the parent bank.

For the Stelo device that were distributed by the banks, who has been prepaying those receivables, Cielo or the banks? And whenever Cielo starts to sell Stelo devices to my promotions with no relationship with Bradesco and Banco do Brasil, who will be prepaying those receivables, Cielo or the bank? These are my questions.

Victor Schabbel

Well, thanks Philip. We had some that's internal problems when getting your question, we will kindly ask you to repeat the second one, I know you would speak, you thought a lot when asking it but sorry for that, I would start with the first one about the prepayment and sorry if I missed something, so if you're free to follow-up you asked about the SCG and our decision to leave the system of collaterals in Brazil, hear the decision what's clearly made in full alignment with our controlling shareholders because we were basically in great disadvantage compared to our competitors mainly those new ones that were not respecting the system, so they were basically prepaying whatever the clients have no matter if the clients have the receivables as collateral for a loan, for example. So we were respecting, we were limited in terms of doing the prepayment for this type of customers.

So that's why we decided, in order to fight back these competitive pressures we decided together with our controlling shareholders to leave the system in order to be able to compete head to head with the newcomers. As a result, although we are not let's say guiding the market, we're not talking about the potential for this initiative, as a result of that we will probably be able to prepay more and over time increase the prepayment penetration to the credit volumes that we have during the quarter, we had 17% prepayment penetration when both the prepayments and receivables free credit payment products is included, so we had a 17% penetration it increases further because of the addition of leaving the SCG system of collaterals.

So the trend is positive in the sense on full increase because of that and we will be able also to be more competitive compared to the other players. Now I would kindly ask you to repeat the second question because we unfortunately missed it here.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sure. I hope this time the audio quality is better and thanks for answering the first question. So my second question is about Stelo, so they're already more to close to 100,000 Stelo devices operating and this was mainly thanks to the commercial efforts led by Bradesco and Banco do Brasil. So my question is for the Stelo devices distributed by the banks, who has been prepaying the receivables, Cielo or the banks that sold those devices and whenever Cielo starts to sell Stelo devices my promotions that are not kind of Bradesco and Banco do Brasil, I just want to confirm that Cielo will be prepaying those receivables and not Bradesco or Banco do Brasil, this is my second question? Thanks.

Victor Schabbel

We aren't the ones prepaying at Stelo, so not the banks. We Stelo we are the ones prepaying the receivables into this.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you, Victor.

Operator

Our next question comes from Lucas Lopes from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead with your question.

Lucas Lopes

Thanks for the opportunity. I have two questions as well. Firstly, in October the gap on that interchange became valid, so I'd like to know how the company has been behaving, has it pass through the whole declining that wasn't considering the competitive dynamics you mentioned or should expect some margin expansion or some net increases in the emotion of our business and the net impact should Cielo our consolidated figures should be positive at least in the short term and my second one, the new entrants I've been claiming that they have been gaining market share not only because of lower prices but also because of your user experience, so always for instance they have disclosed some very good EPS growth during the IPO. I do agree that do believe that we also have to catch-up in terms of user experience or it's just a basically a matter of pricing and became more aggressive, is it enough to regain part of the market share loss?

Gabriel Mariotto

Hi, Lucas. With regarding your first question the cap of the interchange, let's say what we said in previous calls in Cielo we should see benefits in the first two to three years but then having a negative effect in [indiscernible], okay, and taking both together should be neutral. Now with such a new competitive dynamics let's say that the benefit that I mentioned regarding Cielo Brazil maybe fast through the merchants sector.

Clóvis Poggetti

Lucas, thanks for the question again, in regard to the second question about the inferior superior experience of our competitors clients, we have to say here that as diligent as the largest acquirer in the country operating for a long period of time, we are basically serving everyone, everywhere right. So it's way more challenging to be all around and providing the customers with adequate and good level of services while for those in that have 100,000, 200,000 clients to say that they are serving better, clients that are more regionally concentrated which should be seen as a weakness for them because it creates the room for the incumbents for large players like us to more properly react and go for them, right. So because they are more regionally concentrated in us, so I would say that the experience given our track record, given the strength of our brands and probably the strength of our brands is a good indication of how our services are well seen and respected by our customers, so I wouldn't see these as a big advantage for them over us.

I would clearly say that they have been growing mostly due to very aggressive pricing strategies on both rental and MPRs taking advantage of the prepayment revenues to make their profits, right. So given these approach they have been growing now given the move seen in the market as well, we are reacting to that as well. So I wouldn't be saying that quality of the service is a big differential. No, it's basically the operating strategy that worked for a while and our idea now is to react to that and basically show that there are some limits for the strategy.

Lucas Lopes

Thanks Clovis.

Clóvis Poggetti

One last comment, then I ask question I mentioned that maybe we had less piece in this that was repositioning the company from a competitive and commercial standpoint, having completed these I would say to you that we are quite confident because we have the products, we had the presence, we had the distribution network robust one capillarity, we had notch of the business and also let's say some young and paranoid spirit. I really believe we are in a very good shape to operate in this maybe new environment.

It was just mentioned in somehow in certain regions locations for certain segments we may have what is being said an disadvantage, I have also no problem in let's say turning such disadvantage in advantage, very fresh. So my point is we are okay and confident with what is ahead of us. That's my comment okay.

Lucas Lopes

Thank you, Clovis and interesting point.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Spada from Itaú BBA. Please go ahead with your question.

Alexandre Spada

Hi gentlemen, good morning or good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Clovis noted in his initial remarks that Cielo intends to maintain its leadership position in the Brazilian market also when we look at Cielo Brazil which separates the pure business from the subsidiaries, the EBITDA margin even dis-considering the prepayment business has been recently closer to 50% level, with that in mind my question is the following, if necessary how much margin the company is willing to sacrifice to maintain its leadership position or alternatively if you had to make a choice would Cielo prefer to lose market share to maintain margins or maintain margins and lose market share?

Clóvis Poggetti

It's product.

Alexandre Spada

It's still opposite, it's I'm sorry lose market share maintaining margins or lose margins to maintain market share? Apologies.

Clóvis Poggetti

Thank you, Spada. I will summarize the answer in a following way. Margins may go down as much as needed in audits to the company, let's say reach its objective. That is defending or affecting the leadership where we are already leaders and taking the leadership position where we are still let's say not yet. We maybe we are taking tough decisions let's say aiming at the sustainability of the business, and aiming at the relevant being a relevant player in a medium to long-term scenery. And the cost of such a decision is somehow affects the short term. Let's say okay that's the whole industry is performing and behaving as we speak.

Alexandre Spada

Okay. And then one follow-up here, Cielo's leadership in terms of market share is quite wide relative to the second player [indiscernible] so is it possible to lose market share and probably remain the leader, is that a scenario you would have been considering what you think of this leadership or when you think of leadership, you actually planning to try to sustain your market share above the 50% level, I'm sorry above the 40% level which is where you stand now?

Gabriel Mariotto

Thank you, Spada. Looking at the averages, it can be quite misleading. When we look at Cielo's market share in the whole industry, we roughly are there with our 40 plus percent market share but the idea is not only to sustain that leadership, the idea is looking on a segment by segment basis, so looking at this small merchants and mid-sized ones the big guys micro entrepreneurs, the idea is to be leaders in all of the segments and depending on the segments that we look at right now our leadership position is not as wide or capture the second is not as wide as the overall market share that we have suggested, right.

So that's why we are taking the tough decisions as Clovis mentioned should be extremely competitive responding to the offense that was first coming from the newcomers and now is coming from basically everywhere from the order incumbents as well. So we're basically responding to it and I think as Clovis said properly the key message is that the margins…

Alexandre Spada

Hello.

Operator

One moment while we try to reconnect the speaker line. [Operator Instructions] And everyone I have reconnected the speaker line. Please proceed.

Gabriel Mariotto

Sorry guys. We had some internal problems here with our lines. So we are back just to finalize the answer here for Spada's question. In summary following what fluff is basically mentioned? We are going to have our margins coming down as much as needed for us to sustain the leadership position in all segments. Right, not only did leadership in the overall market as the average market share basically suggests.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen our next question comes from Rafael Frade from Bradesco. Please go ahead with your question.

Rafael Frade

Hi, hello everybody. Hi I have two questions. The first one is related to the fellow so close mentioning the initial remarks that there were some problems relate to availability and now it solved and now it should be stronger on November like to understand a little better what if now it's really, it's the new data because we haven't been seen to date being postponed for a while, started with the just big campaign after the World Cup. And then new dates so if there is any date that we should follow here and the second question is related to the shallow base of your assets to the loan. I would like to understand if you're expect to sell. If you were selling few sell few as then how relevant this is in the base, if it's something that's relevant or not. Thank you.

Gabriel Mariotto

Thank you, Rafael. Yes we had at the beginning of the quarter between July and August, problems in regards to the availability of terminals to be sold that fell and this was not a problem only faced by Cielo, Stelo other players in that market were facing constraints in terms of the supply of fuel access. These constraints at least in our case have been addressed by the addition of new supplier's right and right now in November we already have a capacity of 100,000 devices that can be sold on a monthly basis. Right, so we already add that to our capacity, these should help us accelerate the growth base there at Cielo.

Growth pace that during the quarter would have been better, if we didn't have to let's say slow down the base due to the restricted availability of terminals and delete the long lead time for the terminals to be delivered. In regards to the marketing strategy, we will probably invest more and more going forward. So during the third quarter we had some product launching, we had this problem with the constrained the availability of terminals which impacted the amount of marketing that we could make in an effective way.

So probably going forward you guys are going to see more and more Cielo, Stelo whatever in the medium. This is something that we are not going to disclose. We are not going to disclose and talk any more about the channels and the way we are going to communicate our strategy because it has been increasingly strategic for any acquirer to work with marketing space, marketing time, into TV. So we are not going anymore to talk much about that but the idea to keep investing in marketing going forward and probably investing more in the upcoming quarters mainly when compared to the numbers we had now in the third quarter.

Gabriel Mariotto

And first can you just repeat your second question please?

Rafael Frade

Sure, we heard from some of the banks that they were selling your assets. I understand that both Cielo and Stelo POS. So I like to get the sense from your base Cielo extend the long, how much of those POSs were sold. It's something or other relevant in our base it's something that we maybe we will have more a mix of new POS as being more sort than rented. So, just to give a sense of what's going on your Cielo kind of long base?

Gabriel Mariotto

Allow me to also take advantage of your question to explain what is our strategy in positioning in terms of the brands? The idea is to have a Stelo as our channel let's say to address the demand in the base of the pyramid that's the client's individuals merchants that demand the very basic products. Okay, when we go to the main part of the pyramid segments above that, what we have is Cielo that's offering more complete solutions and also see better services.

That's the idea. Remember I mentioned in previous quarters, in previous calls that in the past Cielo had a kind of one size fits all strategy. And then we also mentioned that in the last two years company has been investing a lot let's say customizing its offers. The idea is to whoever demands a premium let's say service to be the best partner of immersion to whoever demands the basic one also to be the best partner.

What we have been seeing in proceeding is, there was also demand let's say merchants that wanted to buy devices under this here Cielo. Let's say brand umbrella, so why not offering the same. Okay, respecting the segmentation that I just mentioned to you, I have no issues with that. In our last committee that is still relevant because we stopped selling devices a couple of weeks ago.

Rafael Frade

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gilliam Griezmann [ph] from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you. It's actually [indiscernible] during more difficult times of competitive dynamics. It does mean a lot to us here. My question is actually in regards to your competition. I don't think it's very clear to us exactly how you sell out and the bank, if you could comment a little bit on your distribution meaning like, do you have also distribution office spread throughout the country, how many of those would you know how large is your Commercial sales force today. Just so that we understand a little bit better, what kind of tools you have at hand to fence off some of the competitive threats.

And the second question is it seems pretty clear to us that the permanent change continues to change I guess and that you know maybe willing to go lower in terms of feel less meaningful price and you're going to be able to retain clients. My question is that when we compared some of the estimated average percentile prices for Cielo versus some gear there is substantial difference 30%, 40% 50% are you willing to go that low. Are you're willing to cannibalize that much to spend incentive to retain the plans. Those are my questions. Thanks.

Clóvis Poggetti

Thanks [indiscernible]. Well, if we got everything property because it's cut off a little bit first with your first question in regards well at first thanks for the kind words and now in regards to the question; the first one, in terms of structure and channels that we have been using to access the clients. We continue to take advantage of the strong distribution capital area that the banks have been providing us with, recently and we can let's say see it here now because it is in the process of being let's say formalized in a quite advanced stage.

We signed an agreement with high share to sell U.S. terminals through their branch networks as well. So we are strengthening the partnerships that we have with the banks. So this is an important channel. We do have over a thousand salespeople on the street selling our products and this has been strengthened also in the last months. And we'll keep moving that direction as well. We are not going to disclose much detail about the number of new sales people that we are adding to our sales force because also this is a strategic but the idea is that, yes we are doing it. And in terms of let's say centers where we provide a service, where we have the distribution. We have a few sales force located in key regions for clients who directly go to the stores being served directly by us there in a big shopping mall here in São Paulo. Keep it up at a shopping mall we do have a store there and we have older examples.

We have order police's, distribution centers spread out in the country right in the 27 states that we have here in Brazil. So we do have physical infrastructure to distribute our services and also we rely on digital channels our website, our call centers that have been enhanced from time –to-time in order to provide the best service possible to our clients. So we don't see a gap here, compared to what the orders are doing, something that we have already been doing quite a lot. So this is something that is already standard for us. If I got your second question properly, talking about the U.S. rental revenues. We have been offering discounts as the whole industry has been doing, offering some let's say exemptions for a certain period of time, offering the SAC on our device for free things like that in order to attract more clients or retain the clients. So this has been driving the average prices down. This is the reality of our industry and this is also a consequence of these more competitive environments that we are facing. So feel free to follow up because as I said it cuts off a little bit.

Unidentified Analyst

Super clear, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eduardo Rosman from BTG. Please go ahead with your question.

Eduardo Rosman

Hi, guys. I have one question and it's kind of in a way it's kind of a follow up on spot and on numerous questions. I just want to know, if the management compensation is going to change or not historically we know that compensation was really based on profitability right EBITDA growth and bottom line. So I want to know if you believe you know that compensation and the goal is for the top management should change as well given the environment. Thanks.

Clóvis Poggetti

Well, this is a topic that is taken care directly by the board. We don't have a let's say any news in terms of any change in that regard, what we do know is that we will continue to have our compensation linked to long-term value generation, so with variable components linked to the share price. So this is something that will continue like that given the circumstances probably the board might revisit some of the short-term goals in order to retain the management team. But there is no change at least not that we are aware of again this is a topic discussed by the board, that there might be a change in remuneration is structured.

Eduardo Rosman

Okay, got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our final question comes from Rafael Frade as a follow up from Bradesco. Please go ahead with a follow up.

Rafael Frade

Hi thanks for taking my question. Just a follow up on the news question, Victor, you mentioned that you reach an agreement with geisha to sell your assets down, so I'd just like to understand if they're in the best then some discussions about to have, some kind of exclusivity with geisha, so you could elaborate a little more on this. And secondly a follow up from my previous question was not very clear that you mentioned that, you start to sell POS because for some banks would make sense but in the recent weeks, do you stop to sell your assets on Cielo. So just to be clear you were selling or not POS? Thank you.

Victor Schabbel

Yes, Frade you heard right. We are selling POS at [indiscernible] there is no exclusivity agreements, right. So in the industry right now exclusivity agreement is a bad word. So there is nothing like that is only an agreement for us to be able to sell POSs and that's right selling not renting POSs, POSs developed together with geisha to serve them the way they wanted. So they had the demand coming from the beta client's right, using their brand right in order to fulfill their needs. So their clients were willing to buy and they were willing to sell assets with POSs with their own brand. So that's the agreement that we arrived that. We see these as a positive it enhances our network improves the relationship with a long lasting and very important partner of followers. So we are very happy about it and we are moving forward in the direction.

Rafael Frade

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen at this time will conclude today's question and answer session. I'd like to invite Mr. Clovis to proceed with his closing remarks. Sir, please go ahead

Clóvis Poggetti

Thank you very much everyone for attending our earnings conference call today and still you all in the next call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today's conference call. We thank you very much for participating. You may now disconnect your lines.