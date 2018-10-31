Facebook Appears Undervalued: Time To Buy?

Facebook is going through a transition period, and this is creating uncertainty around the stock.

Facebook (FB) is going through a transition period. The company is increasingly focusing on stories vs. newsfeed for advertising, and it's also facing rising expenses due to investments in data security and new product development.

In addition, the main Facebook platform is maturing, and the company needs to rely more heavily on Instagram and WhatsApp to sustain user growth going forward. Making things even more complicated, Facebook is facing rising scrutiny from regulatory authorities all over the world.

All these factors in combination are creating a lot of uncertainty around Facebook stock lately. However, short-term uncertainty can also be a source of opportunity for long-term investors. The business fundamentals remain strong, the company is generating solid financial performance, and the stock has a lot of room for revalorization from current valuation levels.

Facebook Is Rock Solid

Both in terms of business fundamentals and financial performance, Facebook is clearly a high-quality company. Based on data for the third quarter, there are more than 2.6 billion people using Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger each month, up from around 2.5 billion in the second quarter. On average, more than 2 billion people use at least one of the company’s services every day.

The network effect plays a crucial role in the industry. Users attract each other to the social media platforms offering more opportunities for interactions, so the bigger the network, the more valuable it is for users. This creates a self-sustaining virtuous cycle of sustained growth and increased competitive strength for Facebook over time.

Revenue during the third quarter of 2018 amounted to $13.7 billion, increasing by 33% vs. the third quarter of 2017. Mobile advertising revenue represented 92% of advertising revenue during the quarter, up from approximately 88% the third quarter of 2017.

Expenses are growing rapidly, and the company ended the quarter with 33,606 employees, a vigorous increase of 45% year over year. In spite of this, the business still generates outstanding profitability levels. Operating margin amounted to 42% of sales during the period. Earnings per share amounted to $1.76 during the quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations by $0.3 per share.

The Future

Moving forward, Facebook is betting on Stories for monetization. Users increasingly want to share content in ways that don't stick around permanently, and Facebook is fully embracing this trend. More than 1 billion stories every day are currently being shared across the company's platforms.

Messaging is another key growth area to watch. People around the world are currently sending around 100 billion messages per day, and this is just text. People share more photos, videos and links on WhatsApp and Messenger than they do on social networks. Facebook is expanding into paid messaging services for business, which could mean both new monetization ventures for the company and more selectivity from businesses when sending messages, ultimately making the user experience better.

The company is still in the early phases in developing its ads products for Stories, and it does not make as much money from Stories yet as it does from feed ads. Facebook also is fostering more social interaction among users, which means that it's reducing time spent on things like lower-quality viral videos and news to achieve this goal. These changes will clearly generate some headwinds in terms of revenue growth in the short term.

But management is doing the right thing by prioritizing the company’s long-term fundamental health and taking care of the user experience as opposed to blindly focusing on maximizing revenue growth and profit margins on a quarterly basis.

The online advertising industry is remarkably promising. Online is not only stealing market share away from traditional advertising, but it's also enlarging the advertising market by creating more opportunities for businesses to venture into advertising. Since online is better targeted and more affordable than traditional media, many relatively small and local players find in online advertising the only viable way to advertise.

According to estimates from ARK Investment Management, five years from now the advertising market as a whole could be worth as much as $900 billion, with two thirds of that money accruing to the Internet.

Source: ARK Investment Management

Facebook doesn't have much room for error when it comes to data privacy, and the company will need to pay close attention to regulatory pressure and political considerations in the coming years. Besides, the social media industry is fertile ground for disruptive innovation, so Facebook cannot take its industry leadership for granted.

Those risks being acknowledged, the company still has an abundant potential for growth in the long term if management plays its cards well.

Attractive Valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Facebook to make $8.25 in earnings per share during 2019. Under such assumptions, the stock is trading at an inexpensive forward price to earnings ratio of 17.7 times earnings expectations for next year. This looks like quite an attractive price for a business producing revenue growth above 30% and operating margins comfortably above 40% of sales.

Offering a similar perspective, the table below shows valuation ratios such as enterprise value to EBITDA, forward PE, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow for Facebook vs. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR). Facebook is the cheapest company in the group across the four valuation ratios considered.

Facebook Alphabet Twitter Enterprise Value to EBITDA 13.44 15.97 29.38 P/E Proj 20 23.8 39.7 Projected P/E to LTG 0.98 1.41 2.53 Price to Free Cash Flow 24.41 32.28 34.9

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative return drivers such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The system has produced solid performance over the long term. The chart below shows the annualized returns for companies in 10 different PowerFactors ranking buckets since January of 1999 in comparison to the SPDR S&P 500.

There's a direct relationship between the PowerFactors ranking and annualized returns, meaning that companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns, and vice versa. In addition, stocks with relatively high quantitative rankings tend to materially outperform the market over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Facebook is among the best 10% of stocks in the market based on the quantitative algorithm. This means that the stock looks clearly attractive when considering the main quantitative return drivers.

The numbers alone don't tell you the whole story - it's important to understand the business behind the numbers in order to truly understand the main risks and return drivers in Facebook stock.

In Facebook's particular case, data privacy and regulatory risks are major considerations to keep in mind. Besides, high-growth stocks such as Facebook tend to carry above-average volatility, and they can be particularly vulnerable to the downside in times of risk aversion in global markets.

From a fundamental perspective, it's hard to quantify the financial impact of the multiple transitions that Facebook will be facing over the middle term.

Those risks being acknowledged, making investment decisions based on quantified data is certainly a sounder approach than relying entirely on emotions and subjectivities when picking stocks. If the statistical evidence is any valid guide, then Facebook stock is well positioned for market-beating returns going forward.

