New Dividend Gives Citrix Systems Fresh Growth Runways

Over the past couple of years, Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), a leading provider of digital workspace solutions, has been plagued by a big revenue growth problem. Citrix has only managed to expand the topline at a paltry 4% per annum over the past five years with revenue growth clocking in at an anemic 3% in 2017. That's way lower than the average market growth for the company's key markets - +29% CAGR for DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service) from 2018 to 2022; 27% CAGR for VDI from 2017-2023 and 13.3% CAGR for WaaS (Workspace-as-a-Service) from 2017 to 2022.

Topline growth has improved quite a bit in the current year, with the company recording a more respectable 6.1% clip for the first nine months of the year while GAAP EPS has improved 67%. The uptrend continued during the company's latest earnings call where it managed to beat on both top-and bottom-line expectations. Citrix reported Q3 2018 revenue of $732.5 million, good for 6%Y/Y growth while diluted GAAP EPS of $1.08 represented a healthy 31.7% Y/Y growth. Meanwhile, Citrix's gross margin, operating margin and net margin seem to have stabilized after multi-year declines.

Source: MacroTrends

Remarkably, Citrix stock has managed to rack up impressive gains of 124% over the past five years and 23.2% over the past 12 months despite a severe earnings slump in 2017 when full-year diluted EPS slipped to -$0.13 from $3.41 in the prior year. That led to Citrix's valuation getting out of whack with both the long-term trend and the industry average-CTXS stock currently sports an unusually high PE (TTM) of 116.4, with the metric having spiked to 172 in June, easily the highest level in a decade. That's tolerable in a growth stock but not in a slow grower like Citrix.

Source: MacroTrends

Sweet dividend

That's a key reason why news that the company had, for the first time ever, instituted a dividend must have sounded like sweet music in the ears of the company's shareholders. Citrix has announced its first-ever dividend - $0.35/quarter or $1.40 annually. That's good for 1.38% forward yield and yield on cost of 3% in a 5-year time.

That's quite generous for a first-payer and exactly the same as Apple, Inc.'s (AAPL) current yield. Tech companies are well known to be stingy with dividends, preferring buybacks or simply investing more in R&D.

Citrix is extremely generous with buybacks - last year, the company authorized a huge $2B buyback plan. We are in an era of copious buybacks, with share repurchases set to exceed the $1trillion mark for the first time ever in the current year. Still, Citrix's massive 12.6% buyback yield is only second to Juniper's (JNPR) in the tech sector.

Source: Investopedia

While massive corporate demand for shares has probably been playing a part in preventing an outright market crash, many investors will take dividends over buybacks any day. Some might even go as far as saying that Citrix is using those buybacks to goose a weak bottom line. Dividends are known to support stocks especially during market downturns, and even over extended periods of time as Seeking Alpha contributor Ploutos noted. According to the Gordon Growth Model (with some simplifying assumptions):

Price = Dividend/[(Discount rate) - (Dividend growth rate)]

Or

Total Return for Growing Perpetuity= Yield + Growth

Now that Citrix has taken the plunge and added dividends to the mix, what matters most to long-term investors at this point are two things: can the company keep the dividend flowing and, equally important, can it keep growing it?

Luckily for investors, the answer to that question seems to be in the affirmative. The payout ratio is currently a lowly 23.3%, suggesting that the company can comfortably grow the dividend for years to come. This view is further buttressed by the company's improving income and free cash flow trends, with earnings expected to grow at 11% CAGR over the next five years. According to Citrix CFO Del Matto during the latest earnings call:

Citrix continues to generate strong levels of cash flow allowing us to invest in our business while providing capital return to our shareholders. As we continue to focus on providing a comprehensive capital return program, Citrix initiated its first dividend. In addition to the dividend, we increased our ongoing share repurchase program by $750 million."

Source: MacroTrends

Hybrid cloud opportunity

Parsing through Citrix's Q3 2018 earnings call transcript, it appears that the company future growth hinges a lot on the subscription business. Contribution from subscriptions reached 15.3% of revenue last term compared to 12% a year ago after expanding 37Y/Y. Though impressive, it was still slower than the 49% clip recorded in Q2 2018; something the company attributed to cloud orders typically being back-end loaded during the third quarter due to summertime seasonality. That means the metric is likely to improve during the current quarter. The company's Workspace Services segment has recorded the most growth in this regard with subscriptions and on-prem revenues being equally matched.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It appears the company's move to simplify hybrid cloud adoption by providing the same infrastructure on-premise or in the cloud is responsible for driving the fast subscription growth. Citrix cloud now offers more than a dozen services including options for hybrid and staff models through partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), ServiceNow (NOW), and Samsung (SSNLF). Hybrid clouds allow customers to realize the value of reduced infrastructure complexity, more flexibility to align with their business objectives, faster access to innovation and an overall better user experience.

Citrix has predicted that the mix of subscriptions as a percentage of product bookings will hit 50-55% next year compared to 40% in the current year. Although the company sees this as likely to have 1-2% revenue headwind, the market is still likely to reward the stock with a higher multiple as we have witnessed with companies like Autodesk (ADSK), Microsoft and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) that have successfully transformed their models from on-prem to the cloud. Remarkably, the on-prem license businesses stayed flat during the quarter compared to double-digit declines in previous quarters. That's a positive sign that the cloud transition is no longer cannibalizing the legacy business.

Potential risks for Citrix's cloud growth

Citrix enjoys first-mover advantage in the desktop/app virtualization markets and is also a major player in the server virtualization market where it competes with long-time leader VMware (VMW). VMware has particularly been giving Citrix a run for its money in the VDI market, with the company's Horizon having managed to grow its market share to 26.9% vs. 57.7% by Citrix's XenDesktop, according to Login VSI and Frame's State of the EUC 2018 Report. Horizon boasts some cutting-edge features including Instant Clone, a feature that allows the user to clone a VM while it's running. Meanwhile, Horizon has improved network performance by integrating with F5 Networks' (NASDAQ:FFIV) leading-edge network while XenDesktop runs on Citrix's proprietary NetScaler. Nevertheless, XenDesktop's security and graphic-related features are best-of-class while the company's customer-centric approach continues to be a strong selling point.

Perhaps the only thing that should really concern long-term investors is the fact that Citrix's cloud push is not as aggressive as that by companies like Microsoft and Adobe, and the company continues supporting a lot of older on-prem products through Long Term Service Release (LTSR). Nevertheless, the company's improving margins, growing earnings and, now, the dividend should provide ample downside protection even in a broad-market selloff.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.