Intrepid Potash: Delivered Blowout Q3 Results

Investment thesis

Intrepid Potash (IPI) investors had a terrible time this year. Despite apparent progress, the stock price barely changed YTD. Last quarter saw a small EPS miss, and irrationally, the stock sold off from $4 to $3.26. We took the opportunity to add substantially to our position (read our previous report here). On October 30, the company released its Q3 2018 earnings result. We continue to be bullish with the reversal of its potash segment and diversification effort.

Q3 2018 Results - More Cash

First and foremost, IPI raised its cash guidance again! Last quarter, it was guided at $25-35M, it now expects $28-35M in cash from the water segment this year.

we are raising the low end of our previous guidance and now expect $28 million to $35 million in cash from water this year.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman, President and CEO Q3 2018 Press Release

The cash from the water business has been a revelation to the investment in IPI, yet the market valuation is still turning a blind eye to it. This segment alone should be valued at 20x FCF or $560M to $700M. Simply put, investors are getting its legacy business for free!

Value of IPI

Readers would know that we made a huge mistake in the past with IPI by selling the stock at $2.50. Now that the business has turned around and its new water segment has become the main source of cash, we will not want to repeat this mistake. We stand by our previous valuation of IPI, with the updated cash figures from the water sales.

IPI = Old IPI + Water* + By-products**

* Using the new guidance number of $28M cash for 2018 and a 20x cash valuation, this segment is worth at least $560M or $4.30 with the current share count of 130M. We use 20x cash valuation because IPI is a capital-light business, particularly with the new water segment.

** By-products include Brine, Lithium, and mixing services. Brine is the only one that has generated sales so far; in Q2, it made $450K. This quarter, it has generated 100K per month. Lithium and other services are still in the exploration phase, so together, they make for a small contribution. Thus, we shall not put a value on the segment, but it's an important question mark to revisit in the next few quarters.

Combined we have:

IPI = $2 + $4.30 + ?

IPI = $6.30 + ?

Conservative and straightforward valuation above tells us that IPI should be valued at least $6.30 and it is the absolute floor price that we will ever consider reducing our exposure.

IPI remains asset-light business, spending just $3.8M on CAPEX against operating cash flow of $14.8M. As a result, this also improved its liquidity to $37.2M in cash.

Looking at the adjusted EBITDA YTD in the table below shows a different business altogether compared to last year. IPI is now profitable, cash generative, less leveraged, and importantly, diversified. FY2018 could end close to $50M of EBITDA, confirms how cheap the stock is at the current market cap of $460M.

Source: IPI Q3 2018 results

Focus questions:

The analysts asked some great questions, but we would like to focus on a few essential parts as follow.

Is water sales sustainable?

We think that Bob has given a strong indication that water sales are a long-term business. The current contract last for five years, fracking activities are intense, and the number of wells in the Permian Basin has been multiplying.

Source: IPI investors presentation Sept. 2018

So, we have an impression that if the water segment continues to grow at this pace, its significant cash flow could make a strong case for a stand-alone division in the future. We don't want to speculate too much, but this could mean a separate reporting segment or a potential spin-off into another business. For now, the volatility of fracking and drilling schedule are more pressing issues.

What is the trend of potash prices?

IPI legacy business has been a considerable drag due to low potash and Trio's prices in the past. However, Q3 results have confirmed a reversal of prices in both products.

Potash price per ton increased 11% from $232 Q3 last year to $258 and Trio price per ton increased 18% from $187 to $200. The only blemish is the slight drop in sales volume of Trio, but the price increase more than offset the losses, which improved the gross deficit from -$1.235M to -$0.178M YoY.

The positive trend is likely to continue into the next few quarters as IPI has announced a price increase in Trio of $15, effective 1 November and $25 increase in the spot price of potash. Bob also mentioned that the value of the nutrient and price variation is still at $120-130, thus it allows for further price appreciation in the future.

With this price increase, we suspect the Trio segment will emerge out of the losses in 2019, given costs remain proportional. Additionally, Bob made a bullish remark that prices in the international market have improved. The implication would be substantial on margin as IPI will be able to sell at higher rates and at higher volume, thus saving freight costs.

it's important is that our major competitor in the international markets has begun raising prices in the international markets instead of taking pricing down. So once again we're seeing the reversal of price decreases to price increases in the international market. [...] So we're seeing price increases internationally and we're seeing some of the benefits of working towards larger shipments to specific customers to reduce the freight costs and those two combined make certain markets much more attractive. Bob Jornayvaz - CEO Q3 2018 CC (emphasis ours)

Lastly, to confirm the upward pricing trajectory, Bob pointed out the $15 price increase in Mosaic (MOS) and $15-25 price increase in Nutrien (NTR).

Source: IPI investors presentation Sep 2018 - Both Trio and Potash price increasing

Takeaway

So at $6.30+ business valuation and less than 10x EBITDA, an investor today can invest knowing there is a massive margin of safety, the upside is at least 60%. The latest quarter shows that the company has well emerged out of distress to become a profitable and diversified company. Its strong liquidity and financial position also allow investors to ponder exciting possibility far into the future. It may be too early to say, but Q3 has finished so strong that there is, in fact, a possibility of a share buyback, dividend, or even M&A in the not too distant future.

