China-Related Weakness Is Still A Problem For U.S. Stocks

Just when it looks like the storm clouds are lifting from the equity market, a new one appears. While the recent pullback in U.S. Treasury yields temporarily soothed investors’ nerves, the latest drop to new lows in China’s stock market gave them something else to fret over. In today’s comments, we’ll look at the threat posed by China to the immediate-term U.S. stock market outlook. We’ll also examine evidence which shows that while equities remain exceptionally “oversold” technically, most of the requirements for a bottom haven’t yet been met.

This week’s volatility was partly the result of renewed concerns over the U.S.-China trade war. In the latest development, it was announced that the U.S. plans new tariffs on all remaining imports from China if talk between U.S. President Trump and China’s premier, Xi Jinping, fail. According to a CNBC report, the tariffs would applyt to $257 billion worth of goods and could be implemented as soon as December.

On Monday, BlackRock provided further attention to the trade dispute, telling CNBC that the recent tariffs contributed to China’s slowdown. Investors are understandably on edge after the latest turn in the trade war and this week’s spate of inflammatory headlines is doing nothing to alleviate those concerns.

Indeed, one of the main factors which will likely exacerbate the market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) weakness is the move to a new yearly low for China’s large cap stocks. Shown here is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which is my favorite proxy for U.S.-listed China large cap shares. FXI made a new 52-week low on Monday and is threatening to initiate a new downside leg after moving sideways for the last two weeks and instilling in traders a false sense of security. The latest expansion in China ADRs has also added to the huge list of new 52-week lows on the NYSE and Nasdaq. This isn’t helping to alleviate the internal weakness which is apparent in the new highs-new lows list on both exchanges, but only adds to it. The downward trend in FXI should reverse before the SPX confirms an immediate-term bottom.

China’s woes can’t be entirely blamed for Wall Street’s weakness, however. Despite a recent pullback in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), below, there is still an alarming number of bond funds and rate-sensitive securities still populating the new 52-week lows list on both exchanges, most notably on the NYSE. There were over 300 new lows on the Big Board for Tuesday, at least half of which were income funds. This tells us that investors are still quite concerned over the threat of rising interest rates and are still liquidating securities which stand to suffer from higher rates. As long as this income-fund liquidation continues, the broad market will remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure by extension.

It’s more than likely that investors’ nervousness over higher rates is due to the failure of the 10-Year Treasury yield to drop substantially from its recent high. The above TNX graph shows that while TNX is below its 15-day moving average, it hasn’t yet fallen below its widely-watched 50-day moving average. Many investors and fund managers keep a close eye on the relationship between an asset’s price and its 50-day MA and consider this moving average to have a special short-term psychological significance. In this case, the upward trend of the 50-day MA in TNX is no doubt unnerving to many participants, especially given last week’s successful test of this trend line. A close decisively under the TNX 50-day MA would likely provide investors with the necessary relief to stop liquidating (temporarily at least) rate-sensitive securities. This in turn should provide the necessary lift to stock prices and allow the market to finally establish a short-term bottom.

Meanwhile, stock market volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is still elevated. Yet it hasn’t reached the extremely high levels which would indicate that a major market low is at hand. As can be seen in the following graph, VIX still hasn’t spiked above the 30.00 level as of Oct. 30. You’ll recall from an earlier discussion that this is the psychological level which I expect the fear gauge to exceed on the upside in the coming days. This would let us know that the last of the stubborn bulls have finally capitulated to the selling pressure. As it now stands, VIX remains remarkably subdued in proportion to how pronounced the selling pressure has been and was still under the 25.00 level on Tuesday. Although the extent of the recent stock market slide has been as bad as the one in February, you can see in the VIX graph that volatility hasn’t spiked by nearly the same amount.

Continuing our discussion from last week, the stock market’s technical condition as measured by the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index is becoming more and more “oversold” on a short-term basis. Shown below is the 20-day price oscillator for the SPX. This compares today's SPX value with its closing price from 20 days ago to measure how “overbought” or “oversold” the market is based on the rate of change. The 20-day oscillator reading for Monday fell to -283 which is the most oversold reading since the depths of the 2008 credit crash when the oscillator fell to around -350 in September of that year. This suggests the latest decline is close to its terminus. It further implies that the next extended relief rally should be quite strong based on the extremity of the selling over the last few trading sessions.

While the stock market is clearly setting up for a major bottom in the near term - perhaps by the time the November elections roll around - there’s no denying that stocks are still vulnerable to additional selling. The poor performance of the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows indicator last week alone is a reminder that the demand for equities is still dropping in the immediate term and that internal weakness is still characterizing this market. In the latest trading session, for instance, 337 stocks made new 52-week lows on the NYSE compared with only 28 new highs.

Internal weakness also continues to plague the tech sector, as can be seen clearly in the following graph. This chart chronicles the trend of the Nasdaq's cumulative new 52-week highs and lows on a daily basis since April. It goes without saying that until this declining trend is reversed, the near-term trajectory for equity prices will remain down. I continue to emphasize that until we see several days of below 40 new 52-week lows on the both exchanges for several days, stocks will remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure.

Once we have the necessary sign of diminished selling pressure in the new highs-lows mentioned above, we’ll have confirmation that the latest correction has finally ended. Until then, investors should remain defensive and refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs since downside pressures remain in the immediate term.

A comment on the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend is in order. There is no denying the broad market is internally weak and is vulnerable to earnings and China-related news. But does this mean a bear market is underway as some analysts believe? While the S&P 500 fell around 10 percent from its recent high, enough to classify this as a “correction”, there are certain indications which normally accompany a bear market that haven’t been seen yet.

One such example relates to the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA), which remains in a relative strength position versus the SPX and the other major averages. In every bear market of the last 30 years – including the mini-bear market in 2015-16 - the utilities have declined substantially along with the major averages. This illustrates that even the most defensive sectors are shunned in a truly bearish environment for equities. Currently there is a strong demand for utility stocks – even despite rising interest rates -which is tells us that investors haven’t abandoned the stock market altogether. As long as the DJUA remains in a rising trend, it’s too early to call this a bear market.

Meanwhile, investors can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

