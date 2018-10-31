MUFG Union Bank To Acquire Intrepid For Middle Market M&A

The deal adds to Union Bank's existing middle market practice and has the potential to grow assets within its Wealth Markets segment.

Intrepid provides M&A services to middle market companies in the Western U.S.

MUFG Union Bank has agreed to acquire Intrepid Investment Bankers for an undisclosed sum.

MUFG Union Bank, a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), has announced it has agreed to acquire Intrepid Investment Bankers for an undisclosed amount.

Intrepid Investment Bankers operates as a specialty investment bank focused on the middle market.

MUFG is gaining a seasoned group of bankers in a more competitive period for middle market deals. The acquisition also will provide additional benefits, including increased asset growth for the Bank's Wealth Markets group.

Los Angeles, California-based IIB was founded in 2010 as a specialty investment bank to provide middle-market sized companies and entrepreneurs with M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory services.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO Ed Bagdasarian, who was previously Managing Director at Wells Fargo (WFC).

Intrepid Investment Bankers' primary service offerings include:

Mergers and Acquisitions

Capital Markets

Strategic Advisory

International Coverage

Industries the firm focuses on are business services, consumer products and services, technology and digital media, healthcare, and industrials.

Market and Competition

Capstone conducts annually a survey of company owners and executives to express their thoughts on M&As and external growth in the middle market. According to its 2018 survey report, as the political and economic landscapes stabilized in 2017, there has been a renewed interest in acquisitions.

A total of 44% of all surveyed executives pursued acquisitions, 59% of which succeeded. The time and attention required for the M&A process is the main barrier to market growth.

In 2017, the percentage of company executives that have seen an improving environment for growth has risen to 48%, as compared to only 35% in 2016. Those that have observed a higher M&A activity grew from 31% in 2016 to 38% in 2017. Moreover, more executives were certain they would pursue deals in 2018 (22%) than in 2017 (17%).

The main driver for pursuing M&As in 2018, according to 65% of the surveyed executives, is to increase the share of their existing market penetration.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

MUFG didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a 6-K related to the transaction or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-financially material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent 6-K financial report filing indicates that for the three months ended June 30, 2018, the firm's Global Commercial Banking Business Group achieved an operating profit of $460.2 million. This accounted for approximately 17.5% of the consolidated operating profit of the parent firm Mitsubishi, which totaled $2.6 billion for the quarter.

MUFG Union Bank is acquiring Intrepid to expand its exposure to U.S.-based middle market companies. The Intrepid organization will remain intact and work closely with the Commercial Banking and Wealth Markets division within the bank.

As Tim Wennes, West Coast President of MUFG Union Bank, stated in the deal announcement:

We have enjoyed a long-term and productive relationship with the principals of Intrepid, whose prestigious brand and deep expertise are well recognized in our markets. We serve similar client profiles in shared geographies. For many reasons, this transaction is an ideal strategic fit with our vision to continue the growth of our middle market banking activities.

In the past 12 months, MUFG's stock price has dropped 15.8% vs. the S&P 500 Index's rise of 3.4%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Union Bank Commercial Banking Group, which has historically been focused on middle market clients located on the West Coast, is seeking to expand its geographic footprint to adjacent regions.

Additionally, the bank will bolster its industry coverage to healthcare and technology, industrials, and business services.

Union Bank also views the deal as a strategic fit in the Wealth Market segment, increasing its asset growth potential.

The two groups had a significant relationship prior to the acquisition, so the deal will likely present little or no integration or cultural risk.

The timing for IIB to sell is probably good for both parties since there appears to be increasing competition in the middle market due to a smaller universe of targets after the boom in M&A activity in recent years.

We may see additional consolidation of boutique middle market M&A firms in the quarters ahead.

In any event, the bank is gaining an experienced group of middle market bankers along with the possibility of additional asset accretion to its Wealth Market unit.

