Daily Insider Ratings Roundup 10/29/18

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/29/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks, and stay strong through the third week of December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Cerecor (CERC);

Ballantyne Strong (BTN);

Barings BDC (BBDC), and;

Appian (APPN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

KLX Energy Services (KLXE);

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY), and;

Iteris (ITI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Instruments (TXN);

GDL Fund (GDL);

Zynga (ZNGA);

Travelzoo (TZOO);

TransUnion (TRU);

Progressive (PGR);

Lennox Intl (LII);

Salesforce.com (CRM);

Centene (CNC), and;

Accenture (ACN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Rivernorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Barbagallo John A PR Progressive PGR AS $3,401,000 2 Ditmore Robert K DIR Centene CNC AS $1,938,600 3 Pincus Mark J DIR Zynga ZNGA AS $1,618,091 4 Sweet Julie Spellman CEO Accenture ACN AS $1,500,415 5 Azzurro Capital BO Travelzoo TZOO S $1,309,100 6 Peck James M CEO, DIR TransUnion TRU AS $1,081,233 7 London Daniel T CEO Accenture ACN AS $935,494 8 Benioff Marc CB, CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $676,916 9 Subin Neil S BO Iteris ITI S $463,390 10 Major John E DIR Lennox Intl LII S $408,892

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.