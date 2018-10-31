GrubHub: You Were Warned

The company is now facing cost pressures while needing to ramp marketing spend for new markets.

GrubHub has been hit hard by the market sell off and weak EBITDA guidance.

Over the course of the last year, the market inexplicably pushed GrubHub (GRUB) to nosebleed valuations. After guidance of more spending and the implications of a more competitive market, the stock is likely to struggle even after this more than $50 dip from the highs to $95. My investment thesis has remained neutral on the stock at this level due to cost issues going forward.

Records, But...

In Q3, GrubHub reported incredible 52% revenue growth and record revenues of $247 million. A key part of the story, though, is that the entry into additional delivery markets automatically expands revenues without necessarily improving the profit picture. Each additional market has its costs and the delivery company is now going into smaller markets.

A big part of the story has always been the ability of GrubHub to continue generating solid margins and profits in the face of investing in growth and tough competition. The troubling part of the quarterly report was the substantially weaker Q4 EBITDA guidance.

GrubHub forecast that EBITDA would plunge below $50 million after generating more than $57 million Q4. With sales forecast to hit another record approaching $290 million on 40% growth, the market generally expected continued EBITDA expansion.

Last Q4, GrubHub generated an ~28% EBITDA margin. The forecast for this quarter is an ~1,200 basis point dip to EBITDA margins of ~16%.

The company forecast spending an additional $20 to $30 million on marketing spend to capture more growth in the 200 additional delivery markets GrubHub launched in 2018.

Still A Nosebleed Valuation

The biggest story with the stock now is that investors need to forget about where the stock came from. The key is where the stock should trade. At about $95, GrubHub has a market cap of about $9 billion.

Guidance has annual revenues at about $1 billion this year and more than $1.3 billion in 2019. The question is how much one wants to pay for a $1 billion revenue stream and the answer probably isn't much above $10 billion. The 2019 P/S multiple isn't likely to top the current levels for a while.

Clearly, investors understand that GrubHub needs to spend on growth initiatives and marketing for new markets, but this level of spending will question the valuation. The '18 EBITDA target of ~$240 million places the stock at about 40x updated estimates for the year. In addition, the stock now trades at about 50x '19 EPS estimates of around $2.

The market will now question whether GrubHub can grow EBITDA next year. The online food ordering and delivery company was expanding EBITDA at about the rate of revenue growth, but this guidance places a dent in those expectations going forward.

UberEats (UBER) continues an aggressive expansion plan for food delivery. The ramifications of the additional marketing spend and cut in EBITDA margins is due to the fears of Uber reaching 70% of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

The food-delivery service of Uber has access to drivers that are increasingly a concern for the sector. Remember that GrubHub started as an online food ordering business and is still expanding in the delivery business. The company only recently expanded to markets like Montgomery, AL, and Lincoln, NE. These additional cities have costs while not carrying the sheer revenue opportunities of the major cities.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GrubHub became too successful in a lot of ways. Their success drew in larger players in the general delivery sector like Uber and now GrubHub faces additional cost pressures on multiple fronts.

The stock is fairly valued around current levels. A pullback to the $70 level of earlier this year would make us interested in owning this growth story.

