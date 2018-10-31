Alexion Pharmaceuticals: An Impressive Rare Disease Player At The End Of 2018

Ultomiris or ALXN 1210 is expected to help diversify the company's excess reliance on Soliris franchise.

The year 2018 may be ending for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) at a high note. Not only did the company manage to beat both revenue and EPS estimates in Q3 2018, but Alexion Pharmaceuticals also raised its full-year 2018 revenue guidance from previously projected $3.98-4.01 billion to $4.02-4.05 billion. The new revenue guidance represents a YoY rise of 14% at the mid-point.

The bottom line of the company also seems to be moving in tandem to the top line. As per the company's Q3 2018 conference call, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has updated its non-GAAP EPS from previously projected $7.00-7.15 to $7.45-7.60, which is YoY rise of 29% at the midpoint. The guidance is a reflection of the robust performance of the company's commercialized assets in 2018 YTD.

In this context, I believe that Alexion Pharmaceuticals is emerging as an attractive investment opportunity in 2018. In this article, I will explain my hypothesis in greater detail.

Soliris continues to witness robust uptake in its approved indications.

In its Q3 2018 conference call, Alexion Pharmaceuticals raised FY 2018 revenue guidance for Soliris franchise from previously projected $3.42-3.44 billion to $3.46-3.48 billion. The new revenue guidance represents YoY rise of 10% at the mid-point and is a reflection of the solid uptake of the drug in the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis or GMG indication, both in the U.S. and Japanese market.

Approved by the FDA in October 2017, as per Alexion Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2018 conference call, the GMG launch has become the best-ever Soliris launch in the first year itself. At end of September 2018, as per its Q3 2018 conference call, while 1,000 patients had enrolled in OneSource, 560 patients were already on therapy in this indication. This is a dramatic jump from the 43 patients on therapy at end of December 2017. The company is already witnessing the solid movement of patients from OneSource to therapy, with an estimated run rate of 16 new patients added on weekly basis.

According to Alexion Pharmaceuticals' estimates, while 60k to 80K patients in the U.S. suffer from GMG, the out-of-option patients that align with the company's approved indication for Soliris is merely 5-10%. This is an addressable market of 3,000-8,000 patients. Hence, there is significant growth opportunity available for Soliris to further expand in the GMG space.

Soliris also continues to witness growing demand in PNH and aHUS indications since half of the U.S. patient population is yet to be treated. This trend may help Alexion Pharmaceuticals while shifting these patients to its new Ultomiris therapy if the latter manages to secure FDA approval.

Label expansion for Soliris will continue to boost the franchise's revenues in future years.

Going beyond approved indications, a major part of Soliris' future growth prospects is dependent on Alexion Pharmaceuticals' label expansion initiatives for the drug. The company plans to file regulatory filings for Soliris in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (or NMOSD) in Q1 2019.

The above diagram highlights disease progression, US Epidemiology, and general treatment environment of NMOSD disease. The absence of FDA approved therapies coupled with improving diagnosis rates present the best environment for a successful commercial launch of Soliris in this indication post-FDA approval.

On September 24, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from Phase 3 PREVENT study evaluating Soliris in anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) autoantibody-positive NMOSD indication. The robust efficacy in terms of relapse prevention can prove to be a major turning point in the treatment of NMOSD. Soliris is, thus, expected to become the first FDA approved drug in NMOSD indication.

Ultomiris can prove to be a major revenue growth driver for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in future years.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has already filed regulatory applications for intravenous Ultomiris, previously called ALXN1210, in the U.S., EU, and Japan markets, in PNH indication. The PDUFA date for the U.S. NDA has been set as February 18, 2019.

Following FDA approval of intravenous Ultomiris in PNH indication, the company also plans to file sBLA for the drug in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, or aHUS indication. The company is expecting topline results from Phase 3 trials evaluating intravenous Ultomiris in aHUS indication in H1 2019, as per the company's investor presentation. The company also plans to commence Phase 3 trial to evaluate the drug in GMG indication in early 2019.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals aims to reduce its dependence on Soliris franchise and has planned to actively convert PNH patients to Ultomiris, post-regulatory approval. The physician and patient market research are also in favor of every eight weeks IV infusion of Ultomiris in PNH indication, ahead of monthly, weekly, and daily subcutaneous dosing. The eight-week dosing is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing the burden of PNH while improving compliance and co-pay considerations.

Besides, Alexion Pharmaceuticals also aims to study once-weekly dosage of subcutaneous ALXN1210 in Phase 3 study starting Q4 2018, as per the company's Q3 2018 conference call. This is a part of the company's strategy to position itself in the subcutaneous dose therapies market.

Beyond this, the company has initiated a Phase 1 trial to evaluate co-administration of subcutaneous ALXN1210 and Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug-delivery technology, PH20. The company aims to develop every-two-week or once-monthly dosing schedules with this regimen.

I have already explained how Ultomiris, also called ALXN1210, has demonstrated non-inferiority to Soliris in both treatment-naïve and switch patients in my previous article. While Soliris requires 26 annual infusions, Ultomiris has demonstrated similar activity with 6 annual infusions. Hence, Alexion Pharmaceuticals aims to position this drug as a new standard of care in PNH indication.

Ultomiris is expected to play a major role in offsetting the impact of generic competition for Soliris.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations.

In May 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of an acquisition of Wilson Therapeutics. This deal added late-stage Wilson's disease candidate, WTX101, to the former's portfolio. WTX101 has been granted orphan drug designation in the U.S. and EU, and fast track designation in the U.S.

On September 26, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals announced its plans to acquire Syntimmune. This deal will add antibody therapeutics targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (or FcRn), including SYNT001, which target IgG-mediated diseases.

SYNT001 is currently being studied in phase Ib/IIa trials in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (or WAIHA) indication. This IgG-mediated disease affects almost 65k patients in the U.S. and EU5, of which 33% do not respond to corticosteroids. Less than 1/5th of patients are managed well on existing treatment options. In this context, WAIHA presents a unique growth opportunity for SYNT001 and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals aims to initiate pivotal studies for SYNT001 in WAIHA indication as well as in second undisclosed indication in 2019.

On October 24, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) for discovering and developing RNAi therapeutics targeting complement-mediated diseases, with a GalXC technology platform.

On June 11, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals announced the partnership with Complement Pharma for development of preclinical C6 complement inhibitor, CP010, targeting neurodegenerative disorders.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

A competitor would be coming out with data for its potentially cheaper investigational injectable therapy for treatment of early-stage GMG. This, however, poses limited risk to Soliris since the drug is mainly targeting out-of-option patients who are so disabled that they would rather prefer infusion to self-injections. Additionally, self-injectable and subcutaneous versions of such drugs would require co-pays, especially for Medicare Part D patients. These dynamics may act as a deterrent for Soliris eligible patients from switching to the competitor, post its regulatory approval.

Then again, Alexion Pharmaceuticals' metabolic franchise and especially Kanuma approved in LAL-D indication has demonstrated much weaker performance than expected. While the company expects its metabolic franchise to witness $560-570 million revenues in FY 2018, as per its Q3 2018 conference call, it is mainly on account of the solid performance of Strensiq. The company expects Strensiq approved for perinatal/infantile- and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia (or HPP) to report $50 million revenues in FY 2018.

Weaker-than-anticipated performance of the company's metabolic franchise has resulted in over-reliance of Alexion Pharmaceuticals' on its Soliris franchise, thereby leading to excessive business concentration risk.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also expecting pricing impact of 3% on FY 2018 sales, with three quarters related to Soliris franchise and remaining one quarter related to the metabolic franchise.

Despite these risks, I consider Alexion Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a cash balance close to $1.54 billion and $2.89 billion long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $163.29, which is 43% higher than the company's last closing price on October 30, 2018. I believe this target price is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding Alexion Pharmaceuticals to their healthcare portfolio in 2018.

