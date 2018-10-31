Cryptocurrency  | Market Outlook

You Wouldn't Believe What The Most Stable Asset Is Right Now - Part II

|
Includes: AGG, AWF, BCH-USD, BKLN, BND, BTC-USD, COIN, DIA, GBTC, HYG, IEF, IWM, JNK, LQD, QQQ, SHV, SHY, SPY, TLT
by: The Fortune Teller

Summary

Just when things become very interesting in the stock and bond markets, Bitcoin is becoming the most stable asset out there.

Is Bitcoin becoming a "boring" asset? We wouldn't count on it.

History suggests that Bitcoin is anything but boring.

Divergence analysis suggests you should wait before jumping in.

Global stocks have lost $8 trillion in market cap during "Red October." That's the worst monthly loss over the past decade.

The last such monthly big loss of market cap happened in October 2008 - that's bloody October, once again...

Nonetheless, in case you've missed it, a few days ago we found an unexpected stable asset.

Has Bitcoin (BTC-USD, BCH-USD, COIN, OTCQX:GBTC) indeed become "boring"? Just as things at traditional capital markets - i.e. stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) and bonds (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT, LQD, AGG, BND, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN) - are getting interesting, one-month volatility of the biggest cryptocurrency has plunged to the lowest level since December 2016.

If you bought Bitcoin a year ago, you are now down 3%. That's the first year-over-year decline for Bitcoin since December 2015.

In the last three months of 2017, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high once every three days, on average. Bitcoin has now gone no less than 319 days without a new high.

The longest streak ever was 1,176 days (from December 2013 to February 2017).

Having said that, Bitcoin's long-term trend lines suggest that the downswing isn't over yet. The most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped more than 60% this year, but divergence analysis doesn't portend for a positive future.

Bottom line: Not yet. Make it times two:

Certainly not yet boring, but also not yet worthwhile buying.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow, and turn on "Get e-mail alerts" (see below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.